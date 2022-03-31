Saudi Information Minister Al-Swaha tells Sync Summit: ‘We are making history’  

DHAHRAN: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology spoke to the crowd at Ithra’s Sync Summit on Wednesday about technology, its digital tools and the impact that it all has on both individuals and organizations.
“Today’s leadership is about teaching them how to think; tomorrow’s leadership is about helping them how to re-think, and I’m fully confident with the amazing energy and talent, and youth and women that we have here in the room, we’re in good hands,” Abdullah Al-Swaha said.
He praised Ithra and Saudi Aramco’s CEO, Amin Nasser, for having the foresight to initiate and host the groundbreaking two-day summit in the heart of Dhahran.
Al-Swaha described it as “collaborating as a whole” for the country.
“We encourage public and private sectors to work together to ensure that policies and legislation maintain digital well-being at all levels, and speaking of the role of (the) sector, we commend the tremendous effort done by Ithra and Saudi Aramco in the areas of digital and transformation and wellbeing,” he said.
Turning a new page: Kingdom’s first newspaper celebrates its 100th anniversary
After almost 5,000 issues, publication is now a treasured archive of the country’s social, historical and political events
Updated 21 min 13 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
MAKKAH: A week after King Abdul Aziz entered Makkah in H 1343 (1924 AD), Umm Al-Qura newspaper was published, marking the beginning of the media journey in Saudi Arabia, a country which is now a member of the G-20.
Under the patronage of King Salman, the 100th anniversary of the Saudi official gazette was celebrated at its birthplace on Wednesday at the Makkah Chamber for Exhibitions and Events Center.
The event was held in the presence of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, who is governor of Makkah Province, and Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, the acting minister of media.
With issue 4,928, the weekly newspaper turns a new page, but with a more developed form to reflect the renaissance era and the digital transformation the whole country is witnessing.
But historian and author Mohammed Al-Qasha’ami told Arab News that the paper was not always popular, especially during the time of its first editor-in-chief, Yusuf Yasin.
“In H 1443 (2022 AD), the paper was administratively and editorially linked to the chief administrative office of Prince Faisal bin Abdul Aziz, who was the viceroy (later third king of modern Saudi Arabia),” he said.
Umm Al-Qura was the first media outlet through which Saudis were able to learn about themselves and the world, Al-Qasha’ami said.
“It its beginnings, it was the only source of news in Saudi Arabia. There were no TV services, radios, or any other media channels,” he said.
The newspaper made notable progress during the era of its third chief editor, Mohammed Saeed Khoja, according to Al-Qasha’ami.
“Before Khoja, the newspaper was only for official statements, news about wars and general newscast,” he said. “Khoja was the first to introduce local news about education, water … everything was in the paper, even the need for pre-marriage medical inspections so that people who get married would not transfer genetic diseases.”
Despite the progress he achieved, Khoja died in his early 30s.
Al-Qasha’ami added that during World War II, all newspapers, including Sout Al-Hijaz, Al-Madina and Al-Manhal, halted production, but Umm Al-Qura did so only for a few days.
“When King Abdul Aziz found out the paper could stop due to the circumstances, he insisted it keep going,” he said.
Speaking to Arab News, Abdullah Al-Ahmadi, general manager of Umm Al-Qura, said that the leadership’s patronage of the centenary celebration was a source of pride for everyone who worked there.
“We are also proud that the late king Abdul Aziz was the one who established the newspaper, when he took Makkah. Moreover, we are honored to be the only newspaper to document the history and achievements of all the Saudi kings,” he said.
Commenting on the future, Al-Ahmadi said the company had begun work on developing the paper in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, including its transformation to a digital format.
“We are also working on relaunching the website of the newspaper, which we think will compete at the Arab and international levels,” he said.
Al-Ahmadi said that the company had a huge library archive about the history of Saudi Arabia and invited researchers, historians and university students to take advantage of it.
Since its first issue a century ago on H Rabi Al-Akhar 16 (Dec. 12 AD), the newspaper has chronicled important events and news. To mark its centenary, it has published a number of “first” events from its archive, including details of the first live TV transmission in the Kingdom, the first photo of the Kaaba Kiswah, the first military parade and many others.
In issue 1,506, dated Rajab 7, 1373 (March 12, 1954 AD), the newspaper documented details of the first session of the Council of Ministers in Riyadh, chaired by King Saud bin Abdul Aziz.
A number of royal decrees were announced at the meeting, including an order to establish an administrative council in every town, headed by the town’s governor and judge, along with the heads of the local government departments and dignitaries.
According to the decree, those who were appointed to head the administrative councils were tasked with discussing matters related to the national interest within a predesigned system. The establishment of municipal councils, designed to organize and develop towns and cities, also featured at the session.
The newspaper also documented that the creation of both the Board of Grievances and Bureau of Experts was approved at the first session of the Council of Ministers.
Following Yassin as editor-in-chief was Rushdi Malhas, both of whom held diplomatic positions during King Abdul Aziz’s reign. They were followed by Mohammed Saeed Khoja, Fouad Shaker, Abdul Qudus Al-Ansari, Hussein Aqeel, Fa’iq Hariri, Ahmed Madkhali, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi and Hussein Bafaqeeh, before Ashraf Al-Husaini took the job.
In the beginning, the newspaper cost 1 piastre and subscriptions were half a pound, in the currency used at the time. The early editions had just four pages but that rose over the years to 32 and even 48 pages. Today it costs SR5 ($1.30).
All previous issues of the newspaper can be browsed at the National Center for Archives and Records.
Rights watchdog condemns travel ban on Indian journalist Rana Ayyub
Washington Post commentator is fierce critic of Narendra Modi’s nationalist ideology
‘Cease all forms of harassment and intimidation’: CPJ says, dismisses money laundering charges
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News
LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned on Wednesday the “unjustified” decision to block Indian journalist Rana Ayyub from traveling outside her country.
“Preventing Rana Ayyub from traveling abroad is another incident in a growing list of unjustified and excessive actions taken by the Indian government against the journalist,” said Steven Butler, CPJ’s Asia program coordinator.
“(The) Indian authorities should immediately cease all forms of harassment and intimidation against Ayyub.”
On Tuesday, immigration officials in Mumbai’s airport stopped Ayyub and told her she was not allowed to travel to London.
The officials told Ayyub that she could not leave the country because she is the subject of a recently opened money laundering investigation and that the enforcement directorate of the Indian Finance Ministry was sending her a summons to appear on April 1, 2022.
Ayyub reportedly received the emailed summons one hour before her flight’s departure.
Ayyub, an investigative journalist and a Washington Post commentator, is a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Hindu nationalist ideology of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
She was subjected in February to a relentless campaign of online abuse, including death and rape threats, by far-right Hindu nationalist groups. The attacks were reportedly a reaction to Ayyub’s criticism of the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and her commentary on the recent hijab ban at schools and colleges in the southern state of Karnataka.
The enforcement directorate froze Ayyub’s bank account in February and accused her of laundering money that she raised to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the 2021 World Press Freedom Index, India ranks 142 out of 180 countries in terms of how freely its media can operate in the country. With four journalists killed in connection with their work in 2020, India is one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists.
Coordinated online hate campaigns against journalists who speak or write about topics that annoy the ruling party have increased significantly since Modi claimed power in 2019. The campaigns are particularly violent when the targets are women.
UK sanctions Russian ‘propagandists and state media’
New sanctions follow several previous rounds of sanctions against more than 1,000 Russian and Belarusian individuals and entities
Updated 31 March 2022
AFP
LONDON: The UK announced Thursday new sanctions against “Russian propagandists and state media,” targeting two Kremlin-funded media organizations and a well-known presenter, over the invasion of Ukraine.
The 14 new sanctions follow several previous rounds of sanctions against more than 1,000 Russian and Belarusian individuals and entities in response to Moscow’s war in its western neighbor.
“Britain has helped lead the world in exposing Kremlin disinformation, and this latest batch of sanctions hits the shameless propagandists who push out (Vladimir) Putin’s fake news and narratives,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.
“We will keep on going with more sanctions to ramp up the pressure on Russia and ensure Putin loses in Ukraine. Nothing and no one is off the table.”
The latest sanctions list includes Russian Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, who the UK foreign ministry said had become known as “the butcher of Mariupol” over Russia’s actions in the besieged Ukrainian city.
Britain also hit TV-Novosti, which owns the global television channel RT — formerly Russia Today — and Rossiya Segodnya, which controls the news agency Sputnik.
Meanwhile, London targeted Sergey Brilyov, a famous TV anchor in Russia on state-owned media outset Rossiya, which it described as a “propagandist for Putin.”
“Having previously lived in the UK, (he) will no longer be able to access any of his UK assets or continue business dealings,” the ministry said.
Alexander Zharov, chief executive officer of Gazprom-Media, Alexei Nikolov, the managing director of RT, and Anton Anisimov, head of Sputnik International Broadcasting, were also sanctioned.
The UK broadcasting regulator Ofcom earlier this month revoked the license of RT with immediate effect, saying it was not “fit and proper” to broadcast in the country.
Australian journalist tried behind closed doors in Beijing court
Cheng Lei was a television anchor for Chinese state broadcaster CGTN before being detained in August 2020
Updated 31 March 2022
Reuters
BEIJING: Australian journalist Cheng Lei went on trial behind closed doors in a heavily guarded Beijing court on Thursday on charges of providing state secrets to a foreign country, more than 19 months after she was detained.
Cheng, 46, was a television anchor for Chinese state broadcaster CGTN before being detained in August 2020. She was formally arrested a year ago on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas.
Cheng’s family members have said they are convinced she is innocent.
A heavy contingent of uniformed police and plain-clothed security personnel were positioned outside the No.2 People’s Intermediate Court where Cheng was to be tried. Police, who had taped off areas close to the north entrance of the court, checked journalists’ IDs and asked them to move away.
Australian Ambassador Graham Fletcher was barred from entering the court.
“In this case, the defendant is suspected of the crime of illegally providing state secrets to a foreign country, which is a case involving state secrets and is not handled openly, so is not open to visitors,” a court official told him.
Fletcher told reporters that he was concerned because Australia had no information about the charges Cheng faces and cannot understand why she was being detained.
“This is deeply concerning, unsatisfactory and regrettable,” he said of being excluded from court.
“We can have no confidence in the validity of a process which is conducted in secret,” he told journalists before leaving.
Australian diplomats have had regular visits with Cheng, most recently on March 21. “Considering the circumstances she’s doing ok,” Fletcher said.
Australia has previously said it was concerned about Cheng’s welfare and conditions of detention and what it said was a “lack of transparency” over the case.
China’s courts have a conviction rate of well over 99 percent, according to calculations by China Justice Observer, a local web portal.
It was not clear when a verdict would be handed down.
“Her two children and elderly parents miss her immensely and sincerely hope to reunite with her as soon as possible,” Cheng’s family said in a statement provided to Reuters.
At a regular news conference earlier this week, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman did not directly respond to a Reuters query on whether Australian officials would be permitted to attend, but did say that Cheng’s rights would be fully guaranteed.
Last May, in a separate case at the same court, Australia’s ambassador to China was denied entry to the trial of Australian blogger Yang Hengjun, who was accused of espionage. In a trial last March of Canadian former diplomat Michael Kovrig in the same court, Canadian officials were denied entry.
Cheng was born in China and moved with her parents to Australia as a child. Later she returned to China where she built a television career first with CNBC, starting in 2003, and later, starting from 2012, as a prominent business news anchor for China’s English-language CGTN.
The trial comes as diplomatic relations between Australia and China remain tense, after Canberra urged an international probe into the source of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and Beijing responded with trade reprisals.
