Saudi Arabia drawn with Argentina, Mexico and Poland in World Cup group

Saudi Arabia have been drawn with Argentina, Mexico and Poland in their group for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. (AFP)
  • Herve Renard's charges will open their World Cup account against much-fancied Argentina on Nov. 22
  • Hosts Qatar will open the tournament on Nov. 21 against Ecuador
DOHA: Saudi Arabia were drawn on Friday with Argentina, Mexico and Poland in their group for the football World Cup finals in Qatar in November.

Herve Renard’s team will open their World Cup account against much-fancied Argentina — complete with superstar Ballon d’Or holder Lionel Messi — on Nov. 22.

The Green Falcons then take on Poland four days later, followed by Mexico on Nov. 30.

Hosts Qatar, who will open the tournament on Nov. 21 against Ecuador, are in a group that also contains the Netherlands and recently crowned African champions Senegal.

North African rivals Tunisia and Morocco are both in tough groups, with the former drawn to face reigning world champions France, along with Denmark and the winners of a playoff between Peru and the UAE or
Australia.

Morocco will play European powerhouses Belgium and Croatia, as well as an in-form Canada — playing in their second World Cup and their first since 1986. Among the most intriguing of the eight groups of four teams is Group B, containing England, USA and Iran. England will open against Iran in the first World Cup game between the countries.

England and USA will play each other in their second match. They drew 1-1 in their group at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when both advanced. USA and Iran previously met at the 1998 World Cup, when the Iranians won 2-1.

Group B could also contain Ukraine, whose qualifying playoff against Scotland has been postponed until June because of the Russian invasion. The winners of that match will play Wales for a place at the finals. Kickoff times for each game will be decided this month, so that FIFA can allocate matches to prime broadcast slots.

The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stage.

  • While Saudi Arabia are heading to Qatar 2022, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Oman are out and UAE must negotiate a tough playoff route to progress
DUBAI: The dust has just about settled on Asian qualification, where the road to Qatar was the longest. Five Arab nations made the final 12 that contested the third round. It was not unexpected that the only one to secure an automatic berth was Saudi Arabia. The other five have plenty to take on board and think about in the coming months.

United Arab Emirates finished third in Group A, 11 points behind South Korea in second, and now head to the playoffs. Iraq in fourth, Syria in fifth and Lebanon in sixth are all out. Oman are also eliminated after they took fourth in Group B with 14 points.

1. UAE’s initial focus is short term

There are plenty of examples of teams struggling in qualification and then shining at World Cups (such as Brazil ahead of the 2002 tournament which they won), and vice versa (Germany won all 10 games on the road to Russia only to exit at the first round). The World Cup is more about the destination than the journey itself and for the United Arab Emirates, the indifferent performances along the way and the various coaching changes will be forgiven and forgotten if the Whites can find a way past Australia and then Peru in June’s playoffs.

That is what it is all about now for new coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena. The Argentine, with success in the UAE league, is the kind of appointment that the federation should be making and giving time to whatever happens in the playoffs. The focus should not yet be about building a team for the future but about doing whatever it takes to beat Australia and then Peru. Winning ugly is not a problem for now. If the UAE can get to the World Cup, then it could be a game-changer for the country.

2. Syria’s youngsters show the way

Syria will look back at the campaign with disappointment, but also with a little optimism for the future. The Qasioun Eagles reached the playoff ahead of the World Cup four years ago, but were never in the running this time. Like Iraq, playing home games overseas does not help, but their tactics have been too conservative with too much reliance on stars such as Omar Al-Somah and Omar Khribin, who are either past their best or have struggled for form.

There are reasons not to be too downcast. Somehow Syria managed to lose 3-2 to Lebanon in October in a game that they really should have won. The lineups for the final two games had a much fresher look and this time there was a fine 3-0 win against Lebanon and then a creditable 1-1 draw with an Iraq team that was desperate to win.

With Alaa Al-Dali, midfielder Kamel Hmeisheh and others stepping up, the final games showed the direction in which Syria should go in the coming months and years.

3: Iraq need to settle on a coach and a style

While the UAE have pressing concerns, Iraq have time to sit back and take stock. Missing out on the playoffs may be painful, but this is an opportunity now for a reset with the national team. The Lions of Mesopotamia go through coaches and styles at a rapid rate. There has long been a lack of joined-up thinking in Baghdad, and now the 2026 World Cup, when Asia’s representation doubles and Iraq have a real chance of making it, is no longer that far in the future as qualification starts next year.

The federation needs to think about what kind of football Iraq should play at all levels — not just for the next few months, but for the coming years. The next coach does not have to be a big name and does not have to be local, but has to spend time in the country watching football at all levels. Then, at least, accusations of local members of the coaching staff spreading misinformation about certain players to the foreign coaches will be avoided, and there may be more of a collective sense of purpose. There should also be realistic ideas of what Iraq’s football identity should be. It is easier said than done, but Iraq have too much talent to continue bumbling from coach to coach, game to game.

4. Lebanon should be proud, but were held back by other events

Lebanon have not won many friends around Asia for the way they play the game against bigger nations, but the Cedars deserve much more respect, or at least understanding of their situation. With all kinds of economic, social and political issues in the country, the national team provides some rare hope, and the money it generates from reaching the final stages of qualification helps keep the local leagues afloat.

The spirit of the team is second to none and that is the way it needs to be. The way Lebanon play against bigger boys such as Iran and South Korea — running down the clock, breaking up the game and generally being difficult to play against — is not always fun to watch, but it is understandable.

It is, however, hard to see where the team goes from here, given the state of the local league and the country in general. This campaign should bring the team together and the search for talent in the country’s diaspora should continue. But this may be as good as it gets for Lebanon, for a while at least.

5. Oman need to keep Branko

The fact that Oman collected 14 points from the group to finish in fourth, just a point behind Australia, was more than impressive. It was a fantastic achievement and it has not received the attention it deserved. Oman have always played tidy football but coach Branko Ivankovic has taken them to the next level. The former Iran boss has not only ensured that the team is as organized and well drilled as possible, but also has been getting the best out of established players like Abdullah Fawaz, as well as improving young talents such as Zahir Al-Aghbari and Arshad Al-Alawi.

All the players know what is expected of them and vice versa, and are increasingly comfortable in the system. Not just that, there is a growing feeling of confidence that means Oman can really kick on. The 2023 Asian Cup is a real opportunity and it makes sense that Ivankovic stays to keep guiding the team forward. The coach has already received offers from elsewhere, meaning that the men from Muscat need to move quickly.

  • Eddie Howe is hoping the England full-back can be re-introduced into first team action ‘quickly’ but Callum Wilson has to wait a little longer for his comeback
NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United January signing Kieran Trippier is ready to step up his return from injury, with hopes high that the defender will feature significantly in the rest of the Magpies’ season.

Head coach Eddie Howe has also provided an update on the status of Callum Wilson, with the England striker and Newcastle top-scorer going through the gears at the club’s Benton training base after a long-term calf and Achilles problem.

Trippier has been out since February with a broken foot and a scan on the injured left fifth metatarsal was scheduled on Friday to determine whether the former Atletico Madrid man can return soon.

Head coach Eddie Howe is hopeful his $17million man can return “quite quickly”, with his side nine games out from the end of the Premier League season.

“Kieran has a scan on his foot to see how that is healing, hopefully it will go well,” said Howe, ahead of the Magpies’ trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

“From this day, maybe we can push him quite quickly to get back. Hopefully we get good news.”

The news was also positive on striker Wilson, who could be seen sprinting on the club’s training pitches at the end of the week, although, it seems that the 30-year-old, six-goal frontman might have to wait a little longer than Trippier.

“With Callum, he’s slightly behind Kieran but he’s still making good progress,” said Howe. “I hope he’ll play this season.”

Meanwhile, the head coach was handed a triple injury boost, with Fabian Schar, Martin Dubravka and Jonjo Shelvey look set to return for the North London match.

“Fabian came back having not played or trained but we’ve had a couple of sessions with him, so we’ll think he’ll be fit,” he said. “Martin trained with us for the first time yesterday, so we hope he’ll be fine.”

“We’ve got a little bit of illness in the camp like most teams have around the country but we’ve still a couple of days before the game so we hope everyone will be OK.”

“Jonjo has trained. He hasn’t trained every session we’ve done, I think he suffered from the illness. We hope he’ll be OK.”

  • Crammed into a car with several others with special needs, Toporkova spent 12 hours negotiating a series of checkpoints to flee the city in southern Ukraine
  • "It would be impossible to get out of the car if something happened," Toporkova, who was fifth at last year year's Tokyo Paralympics, told AFP
ZAPORIZHZHIA: With her wheelchair perched on her lap, Ukrainian world champion powerlifter Raisa Toporkova escaped with friends from the occupied city of Enerhodar where Russian forces were shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power facility.
They had lost their homes, but not their sense of humor.
“If the Russians came after us, at least we have our sticks to defend ourselves,” joked Yevhenii Razikov, who has cerebral palsy and shared the perilous journey to safety.
Crammed into a car with several others with special needs, Toporkova spent 12 hours negotiating a series of checkpoints to flee the city in southern Ukraine.
“It would be impossible to get out of the car if something happened,” Toporkova, who was fifth at last year year’s Tokyo Paralympics, told AFP in the regional capital Zaporizhzhia.
“My wheelchair was on me and two of the others need a stick to walk.”
More than 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes since Russia invaded on February 24, but for people with disabilities, the often long and difficult journey can be an almost impossible undertaking.
Russian troops shelled Enerhodar, the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, in early March, causing a fire, which was eventually put out.
The attack led to international outrage with memories still fresh of the 1986 explosion at Ukraine’s Chernobyl nuclear reactor, the world’s worst nuclear accident.
Toporkova, who has been in a wheelchair for most of her life due to a musculoskeletal growth disorder, said the situation was deteriorating fast in Enerhodar after a month under Russian control.
She was barely able to go out and her first-floor home had no basement to take shelter from the many explosions.
Food supplies were running low and prices had risen by as much as four times. Pharmacies were out of vital prescription medicines.
Another uptick in violence at the nuclear plant could mean a lethal radiation leak.
Worried that the opportunity to leave could close, Toporkova fled on Monday with husband Anton Vavryshchuk, 37, who is also physically disabled.
They were joined by their friends, Razikov and his wife, who did not want to be identified. Both have cerebral palsy.
“My wheelchair was on our lap and there was shelling constantly. We were scared we would be killed there and the explosions got even louder when we reached the checkpoint,” Toporkova said.
After their minibus broke down on the outskirts of the city they were worried their chance was gone, but a Red Cross volunteer managed to transfer them to a car.
Yet at one checkpoint, they were held for seven hours.
It was a long and painful wait for the group, whose physical difficulties were exacerbated by long periods of sitting in a car.
There are more than seven million people aged 60 or older in Ukraine and 2.7 million people with disabilities, according to the European Disability Forum.
Advocacy groups have warned that many would not be able to escape or seek shelter due to lack of mobility.
Out of a column of more than 100 cars, the group said they were eventually one of only two vehicles that were allowed to pass. The journey took 12 hours instead of the usual two because of difficulties at checkpoints.
“There were three possible outcomes: one is that we got hit by the shelling, another is we got stuck and then who could possibly save us. The third is that we got out, and thankfully that’s what happened,” said Razikov.
Toporkova started powerlifting 19 years ago and is a two-time world champion.
She has not been able to train since the war began in late February and gyms closed and she also faced losing her job and means to earn a living if she stayed. She used to do three two-hour sessions a week.
“If I don’t train for one week, it’s OK, but two weeks is terrible,” she said. “Let’s say I could lift 100 kilograms before, after that time I would only be able to lift 80kg.”
“I’m losing results if I’m not training and I won’t get invited to international competitions anymore.”
Now she is heading to Lviv in western Ukraine and hopes to be able to return to the gym.
“I cannot wait to start training again.”

  • The former World Cup winner sees France and Germany as his country’s main challengers, while players such Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi also hope to inspire their teams
Five years after retiring from football, Kaka’s timing remains as immaculate as ever.

Just hours before Brazil were confirmed as the new No.1 team in FIFA’s World Rankings, he told Arab News he expects his countrymen will head to Qatar 2022 as favorites to win a record-extending sixth World Cup.

Speaking at the unveiling of the official FIFA World Cup match ball, Al-Rihla, at an event in Qatar Kaka said: “We just finished the qualifying [round], topping the table. It’s been a very good job with Tite, the coach who’s been there since the last World Cup, with a lot of young players coming out and growing at the right moment. This is why in my opinion Brazil will be one of the favorites.”

Sticking with the same coach after the 2018 World Cup and eschewing the cycle of firing and hiring that so often follows every failed tournament has been pivotal in allowing the team to develop over the past few years, Kaka says. Following elimination by Belgium at the quarter-final stage in Russia, Brazil’s 60-year-old coach promptly delivered the 2019 Copa America on home soil.

“Tite is very good with tactics, he understands the players, the way to play,” he said. “And he gave this team an identity. So we can see Brazil playing very well. Another good thing that just happened in the last few games was that Brazil played very well without Neymar. It doesn’t mean that we don’t need him. We do need him. But I think when we take away all this responsibility from him, we also give him more opportunity to shine. So this is why Brazil can make the difference in the World Cup.”

Brazil will not have it their own way, and Kaka, who has a 2002 World Cup medal to his name, sees France, the reigning world champions, and other powers as their biggest rivals when the tournament kicks off on Nov. 21.

“France will be one of the favourites. Germany, too, they have a very, very good team. Of course, when you talk about Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal will be always a very strong national team and tough to play. Argentina, with Messi, as well, and Belgium.

“And Spain is doing very, very well. In my opinion, it will be those teams. And of course in every World Cup we see one surprise. So let’s see who’s going be the surprise in this one.”

For Kaka, Neymar remains Brazil’s obvious talisman, and he sees Aston Villa’s rejuvenated Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr playing major roles.

One player who has caught his eye above all others is Leeds United’s gifted winger Raphinha, increasingly one of the team’s most outstanding players and first choice for Tite.

The 39-year-old is impressed by the young players emerging in the world.

“Pedri is an amazing player. Really good, really good, one of the best” said Kaka. “This is a new generation with [Kylian] Mbappe, [Erling] Haaland, Pedri. In Brazil we now have Raphinha. It’s a new generation, new players coming out and they are playing very, very well.”

During the launch event of Al-Rihla, Kaka took part in a 20-minute five-a-side match that included Spanish World Cup winner and former Real Madrid colleague Iker Casillas, and aspiring female and male footballers from Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

With the focus of the world turning to the Middle East as the World Cup approaches, Kaka says this is the time to encourage growth at a grass roots level and develop new talent across the region. “They are trying to take advantage of the World Cup to invest a little bit more in football and youth, and to develop players.”

“This is something that I would like to see after the World Cup here in the Middle East,” he said. “Especially because it could be one of the ways to develop not just players, but also people, because I think the values that football can bring for the people are really important.”

Kaka said that the Arab world already has one particular football icon and that more will hopefully follow in his footsteps.

“We are seeing, of course, a lot of good players,” he said. “[Mohamed] Salah is an amazing player, of course, and one of the best. It’s something that’s happening here in the region that can give us hope that a lot of good players can come out from here.”

  • ‘Mentality shift’ means that the team go into every match gunning for a win, unlike during Mike Ashley’s reign
NEWCASTLE: Skipper Jamaal Lascelles has admitted keeping Newcastle “united” is a much easier job now than it was under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

Since the PIF majority buyout, Newcastle, as a city and as a football club, has been transformed, according to Lascelles — and the club captain said that had made his job much simpler when it comes to dressing room unity.

Lascelles has worn the United armband since 2016 and, while he does not find himself an automatic pick in the Newcastle line-up these days, he’s a valued member of the first-team group under head coach Eddie Howe.

The central defender has seen relegation and promotion, highs and lows, managerial and regime change at St James’ Park in his time as captain, but never has he seen so many leaders wearing black and white.

“There is a big mentality shift in terms of what we want. We go into every game now wanting the three points, even when we go down to Chelsea, we aren’t going there to sit back and hope to get a draw. We go there to win the game.

“That comes from the manager and it comes from the players the manager has signed.

“That’s been the quickest thing I’ve had to adapt to and it’s the most obvious thing all the players who have been here for a while have had to adjust to as well.

“We are not here just to survive anymore. We have a winner’s mentality, the club is ambitious and we are part of that. You can see that in the way we play.”

The January signings of the likes of Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn, in particular, have really added to the leadership group in the camp.

This summer is likely to see more of the “right characters” added when the transfer window opens up, a far cry from the stellar names, often overpriced and slightly past it, linked by many speculative reports across Europe.

“There’s been times here, years here, where I’ve found it difficult, trying to keep the dressing room together, keep relationships, keep things positive.

“But now, when you’ve got five, six or seven players all doing that, it just makes my job so much easier,” Lascelles said about adding strong voices into the group. “A lot of the stuff I do isn’t necessarily on the pitch at St James’. It’s on the training ground.

“You look at the bigger teams back in the day, you look at Man U, they’d have a group of players, lieutenants I guess. I think we’ve got that at the minute, like a leadership group. I think that’s a really good thing for the team.”

With safety almost secured — one further win from the final nine games is likely to seal it — the attention of the fanbase is very definitely turning to the summer and transfers.

Howe is not looking any further than Spurs on Sunday, but it is Arab News’ understanding that transfer strategy meetings have taken place on Tyneside this week, with the head coach again set to have a key role in identifying targets and convincing them that NUFC is the project for them.

Does all the speculation make things more difficult for Lascelles and the current crop?

“Not really because everyone who is involved in Newcastle at the moment is in a good situation,” he said.

“When you see all the superstars being linked to Newcastle, the thing is, we don’t know how true that all is. We also know that you cannot completely change a football team overnight, it’s going to be gradual.

“Even if that is what this club eventually turns into, it’s what is happening now that matters to us and all I know is the players who are here, we want to be involved with this football club for as long as we possibly can. It’s a great thing at the minute.

“It will be fascinating to see how that all develops in the next year and beyond that.”

