Palestinians feeling the pinch as prices soar

Updated 01 April 2022
Mohammed Najib

The Islamic Awqaf Department in East Jerusalem has completed preparations for Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque, including arrangements for worshippers, planning of religious sessions and free meals. (Supplied)
  • Wage cuts, rising food costs add up to an anxious Ramadan, experts say
RAMALLAH: Growing numbers of Palestinians are struggling to prepare for Ramadan in the face of soaring prices for essential items and rising jobless rates, consumer experts warn.

An unprecedented wave of increases in the cost of basic commodities and fuel in recent weeks, together with pressure on incomes, have left many in the Palestinian territories increasingly anxious on the eve of the holy month.

Incomes have failed to keep pace with the hefty price rises, an added burden for both middle and low-income families.

With the Palestinian Authority experiencing a worsening financial crisis, about 140,000 public workers have been paid only 75-80 percent of their monthly salary at a time when many face added social duties and additional expenses that come with Ramadan.

A senior Palestinian official told Arab News that the government will decide the value and percentage of what it pays to its employees based on the amount it receives in tax funds collected by Israel on its behalf.

Unfortunately, during Ramadan, the price of meat, poultry and vegetables will rise dramatically, which is an unjustified increase.

Salah Haniyeh, Head of Palestinian Consumer Protection Association

“The government understands the employees’ obligations during Ramadan, and is making the utmost efforts to alleviate their suffering and economic hardship,” he said.

Meat, vegetables and everyday items, as well as medicines, have become more expensive after authorities failed to curb the price spiral.

At the same time, there are growing fears of significant increases in the cost of fuel because of the Palestinian market’s ties with the Israeli economy, which is also feeling the strain amid the global pressure on energy prices.

Salah Haniyeh, head of the Palestinian Consumer Protection Association, told Arab News that Palestinians’ purchasing power has declined dramatically ahead of Ramadan, with public employees receiving limited salaries, and joblessness and poverty in the Palestinian territories also high.

The association had worked with the Ministry of National Economy to delay price increases until the end of Ramadan, and also coordinated with the chambers of commerce and the governorates to monitor prices during the celebrations, he said.

“Unfortunately, during Ramadan, the price of meat, poultry and vegetables will rise dramatically, which is an unjustified increase.”

The consumer protection association has set up a social media page and phone numbers to handle consumer complaints. These will be transferred to the authorities to follow up and take action against violators, he said.

However, Haniyeh said that basic foodstuffs, such as flour and wheat, are in good supply, and that authorities have issued new livestock import licenses to meet demand during Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Awqaf Department in East Jerusalem has completed preparations for Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque, including arrangements for worshippers, planning of religious sessions and distribution of free meals.

A team of paramedics will be on hand to provide immediate medical assistance if needed, while the Palestinian Red Crescent Society has allocated 23 ambulances to Al-Aqsa on Fridays.

Referring to what he described as Israeli settlers’ incursions into Al-Aqsa, a senior department official told the Arab News: “We hope that the Israeli government and the police will be wise and prevent any provocation to the feelings of Muslims coming to the mosque.”

Israeli authorities have promised to provide facilities for almost 3 million Palestinians in the West Bank during Ramadan, allowing worshippers to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers.

However, following a security crackdown amid a wave of terror attacks on Israeli civilians, some facilities have yet to approved.

 

