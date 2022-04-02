You are here

Europe advisory group to help Tunisia with democratic reforms

Europe advisory group to help Tunisia with democratic reforms
A picture shows the Tunisian parliament in Tunis on March 31, 2022. (File/AFP)
Francesco Bongarrà

Europe advisory group to help Tunisia with democratic reforms

Europe advisory group to help Tunisia with democratic reforms
  • Venice Commission chief holds talks with Tunisian leader Kais Saied 
  • FM Othman Jerandi highlights commitment to  ‘real and solid democracy’
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: One of Europe’s leading human rights organizations says it will help Tunisia implement democratic reforms in the wake of a string of political controversies in the country over recent months.

The Council of Europe’s advisory body on constitutional matters, the Venice Commission, is also expected to advise Tunisia’s President Kais Saied on legal reforms with respect for human rights via its independent experts.

Saied has been involved in a series of political disputes in the past year and on March 30 announced that he was dissolving the country’s parliament, eight months after suspending it in a bid to seize power.

Venice Commission President Claire Bazy Malaurie held talks with Saied in Carthage following the announcement.

Several Tunisian MPs who ignored Saied’s move and took part in a virtual session of the parliament are believed to be facing a judicial investigation.

In a statement issued after her meeting with Saied, Malaurie said that the Venice Commission is ready “to place its expertise at the service of the Tunisian people and to support the implementation of democratic reforms with respect for the rule of law and human rights.”

She said that the meeting with the Tunisian leader had included discussions on constitutional reform, the proposed July referendum and elections scheduled for December 2022.

The Council of Europe official also met Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi, Attorney-General Imed Derouiche and members of the diplomatic community in Tunisia.

Jerandi highlighted Tunisia’s commitment to the “democratic option,” adding that “the country is going through a reforms process that provides for the establishment of real and solid democracy, in line with the aspirations of Tunisians.”

The Venice Commission helps countries wishing to bring their legal and institutional structures into line with European standards.

Topics: Tunisia

Israeli troops kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank gun battle

Israeli troops kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank gun battle
Updated 02 April 2022
AP

Israeli troops kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank gun battle

Israeli troops kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank gun battle
  • In the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Ramadan has often been a period of increased friction and confrontation
  • Palestine TV reported that Israeli forces seized the bodies of the militants
Updated 02 April 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces killed three Palestinian militants in a firefight in the occupied West Bank early Saturday, police said, raising fears of further escalation of violence during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Israeli media said four members of a police counter-terrorism unit of the Israeli police were wounded, one of them seriously. The troops came under fire as they attempted to arrest suspected militants in the northern West Bank.
Tensions have soared in recent days after Palestinian assailants killed 11 Israelis in separate attacks across the country. Saturday marks the start of Ramadan, a month of dawn-to-dusk fasting, prayer and religious devotion for hundreds of millions of Muslims around the world. In the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Ramadan has often been a period of increased friction and confrontation.
The Israeli police said the three militants were members of a cell that was involved in recent attacks against Israeli forces and were planning another attack that was thwarted during early Saturday’s joint operation with the military and intelligence.
Live videos by witnesses on social media showed a crowed of Palestinians inspecting the scene of the clashes near the city of Jenin after the Israeli troops withdrew. The street was covered with blood stains and the men chanted slogans calling for revenge.
Palestine TV reported that Israeli forces seized the bodies of the militants.
In response to the recent Palestinian attacks, more Israeli forces were sent to the West Bank in recent days for increased searches, patrols and arrest raids.
With Saturdays deaths, seven Palestinians were killed over three days, including two in a gunbattle Thursday and one after he stabbed and wounded an Israeli on a bus in the West Bank.
On Friday, a Palestinian man was killed by troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, during clashes that erupted after mosque prayers. The Israeli military said its forces shot a Palestinian who threw a firebomb at them.
Several hundred Jewish settlers live under heavy military protection in the heart of Hebron, a city of more than 200,000 Palestinians and home to a major holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims.
Also Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said 36 Palestinians were hurt in weekly confrontations with Israeli forces elsewhere in the West Bank. Protesters often throw rocks and firebombs at Israeli troops who use tear gas, rubber-bullets and live fire. Thirty-three of the injured were struck by rubber bullets and three by live rounds Friday, the Red Crescent said.
At the Al-Aqsa mosque in east Jerusalem, the third holiest site in Islam, authorities said more than 30,000 people attended Friday prayers on the eve of Ramadan. There were no reports of protests or violence.
The hilltop on which the mosque is located is the holiest site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount, and it has been a frequent flashpoint in the century-old conflict.
Israeli, Palestinian and Jordanian leaders have held a flurry of talks in recent weeks, and Israel has made a series of goodwill gestures, all aimed at calming tensions ahead of Ramadan.
They hope to avoid a repeat of last year, when protests and clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan ignited an 11-day Gaza war and Jewish-Arab violence in Israel’s mixed cities.

Topics: Israel Palestine West Bank

Tunisia president: 'There will be no single way to resolve political crisis'

Tunisia's President Kais Saied. (AFP)
Tunisia's President Kais Saied. (AFP)
Updated 02 April 2022
Reuters
AFP

Tunisia president: ‘There will be no single way to resolve political crisis’

Tunisia's President Kais Saied. (AFP)
  • The president’s announcement on Wednesday evening came hours after parliamentarians held a plenary session online — their first since Saied’s power grab — and voted through a bill against his “exceptional measures”
Updated 02 April 2022
Reuters AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Friday after a meeting with the head of Tunisia’s powerful labor union that there would be no single way to resolve Tunisia’s political crisis.
Saied added that he refused to hold talks with those who tried to overthrow the state and “those who plundered the people’s resources.”
The leader of the Tunisian General Labor Union Noureddine Taboubi said that the union had agreed with Saied that there would be a partnership in outlining the future of Tunisia.
The talks took place as Tunisia summoned for questioning the speaker of the dissolved parliament for “conspiracy against state security” after MPs met online.
Rached Ghannouchi, who also heads the Ennahdha party, received a summons on Thursday “to question him about the holding of a plenary meeting,” party spokesman Imed Khemiri said.
Ghannouchi, 81, was accused of “having plotted against state security, which is a dangerous precedent,” said Khemiri, who was also summoned for the same reasons.

On Thursday, Ghannouchi said at least 30 parliamentarians had been summoned for questioning by anti-terrorism police.
President Kais Saied dissolved parliament on Wednesday.
It came eight months after he sacked the government, froze parliament and seized sweeping powers, later moving to rule by decree.
The president’s announcement on Wednesday evening came hours after parliamentarians held a plenary session online — their first since Saied’s power grab — and voted through a bill against his “exceptional measures.”
Ghannouchi subsequently rejected Saied’s dissolution of parliament.
Saied, a former law professor elected in 2019 amid public anger against the political class, has given himself powers to rule and legislate by decree, as well as seizing control over the judiciary.
The parliament building in Tunis has remained closed off and guarded by security forces for the past eight months.

Topics: Tunis

Palestinians feeling the pinch as prices soar

The Islamic Awqaf Department in East Jerusalem has completed preparations for Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque, including arrangements for worshippers, planning of religious sessions and free meals. (Supplied)
The Islamic Awqaf Department in East Jerusalem has completed preparations for Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque, including arrangements for worshippers, planning of religious sessions and free meals. (Supplied)
Updated 01 April 2022
Mohammed Najib

Palestinians feeling the pinch as prices soar

The Islamic Awqaf Department in East Jerusalem has completed preparations for Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque, including arrangements for worshippers, planning of religious sessions and free meals. (Supplied)
  • Wage cuts, rising food costs add up to an anxious Ramadan, experts say
Updated 01 April 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Growing numbers of Palestinians are struggling to prepare for Ramadan in the face of soaring prices for essential items and rising jobless rates, consumer experts warn.

An unprecedented wave of increases in the cost of basic commodities and fuel in recent weeks, together with pressure on incomes, have left many in the Palestinian territories increasingly anxious on the eve of the holy month.

Incomes have failed to keep pace with the hefty price rises, an added burden for both middle and low-income families.

With the Palestinian Authority experiencing a worsening financial crisis, about 140,000 public workers have been paid only 75-80 percent of their monthly salary at a time when many face added social duties and additional expenses that come with Ramadan.

A senior Palestinian official told Arab News that the government will decide the value and percentage of what it pays to its employees based on the amount it receives in tax funds collected by Israel on its behalf.

Unfortunately, during Ramadan, the price of meat, poultry and vegetables will rise dramatically, which is an unjustified increase.

Salah Haniyeh, Head of Palestinian Consumer Protection Association

“The government understands the employees’ obligations during Ramadan, and is making the utmost efforts to alleviate their suffering and economic hardship,” he said.

Meat, vegetables and everyday items, as well as medicines, have become more expensive after authorities failed to curb the price spiral.

At the same time, there are growing fears of significant increases in the cost of fuel because of the Palestinian market’s ties with the Israeli economy, which is also feeling the strain amid the global pressure on energy prices.

Salah Haniyeh, head of the Palestinian Consumer Protection Association, told Arab News that Palestinians’ purchasing power has declined dramatically ahead of Ramadan, with public employees receiving limited salaries, and joblessness and poverty in the Palestinian territories also high.

The association had worked with the Ministry of National Economy to delay price increases until the end of Ramadan, and also coordinated with the chambers of commerce and the governorates to monitor prices during the celebrations, he said.

“Unfortunately, during Ramadan, the price of meat, poultry and vegetables will rise dramatically, which is an unjustified increase.”

The consumer protection association has set up a social media page and phone numbers to handle consumer complaints. These will be transferred to the authorities to follow up and take action against violators, he said.

However, Haniyeh said that basic foodstuffs, such as flour and wheat, are in good supply, and that authorities have issued new livestock import licenses to meet demand during Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Awqaf Department in East Jerusalem has completed preparations for Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque, including arrangements for worshippers, planning of religious sessions and distribution of free meals.

A team of paramedics will be on hand to provide immediate medical assistance if needed, while the Palestinian Red Crescent Society has allocated 23 ambulances to Al-Aqsa on Fridays.

Referring to what he described as Israeli settlers’ incursions into Al-Aqsa, a senior department official told the Arab News: “We hope that the Israeli government and the police will be wise and prevent any provocation to the feelings of Muslims coming to the mosque.”

Israeli authorities have promised to provide facilities for almost 3 million Palestinians in the West Bank during Ramadan, allowing worshippers to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers.

However, following a security crackdown amid a wave of terror attacks on Israeli civilians, some facilities have yet to approved.

 

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Palestine

Amid tough Ramadan conditions, Lebanese will pray in mosques by candlelight

Workers carry boxes of bread loaves at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon March 29, 2022. Picture taken March 29, 2022. (REUTERS)
Workers carry boxes of bread loaves at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon March 29, 2022. Picture taken March 29, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 02 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Amid tough Ramadan conditions, Lebanese will pray in mosques by candlelight

Workers carry boxes of bread loaves at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon March 29, 2022. Picture taken March 29, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • Lebanon’s financial system has collapsed since 2019 under the weight of sovereign debt and the system of corruption that governs it
Updated 02 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: As Ramadan approaches, Beirut and other cities are missing the decorations that used to fill the streets for this occasion. Instead, pictures of candidates running for parliamentary elections are plastered everywhere.

Only a few modest banners are raised, reminding people to donate to charities during the holy month.

Lebanon is struggling for the third year in a row with a crippling financial crisis, which has pushed many below the poverty line, resulting in an increasing number of beggars on the streets. The crisis has also greatly affected the middle class, whose incomes have declined with the depreciation of the local currency against the dollar, while others have been laid off as hundreds of institutions, factories and shops shut down.

With the rise in unemployment on one hand, and the dollarization of the most basic needs — including the monthly subscription to the electricity generator and fuel — on the other, most Lebanese are barely surviving.

Neighborhoods with more than an hour of electricity supply a day from the government are considered lucky. Fuel prices have risen significantly. Taking a cab costs 36,000 Lebanese pounds ($23) for a round trip — it was 2,000 Lebanese pounds ($1.30) pre-crisis.

Neamat, a mother of five shopping for vegetables in a popular market in Tariq Al-Jdideh, told Arab News: “May God help us. Every Ramadan is harder than the previous one. A bundle of bread now costs 10,000 Lebanese pounds, and I need two every day. The prices of fruits and vegetables are insane, although everything is local. One kilo of cucumbers costs 35,000 Lebanese pounds, a head of lettuce 20,000 Lebanese pounds. A kilo of chicken breast is around 200,000 Lebanese pounds and our local butcher told us prices are expected to increase even more this month. A gallon of vegetable oil costs 500,000 Lebanese pounds.”

Neamat said: “With the Ukrainian crisis, prices rose even more; as if we needed any more adversities in Lebanon while our youth are unemployed.”

Lebanon’s financial system has collapsed since 2019 under the weight of sovereign debt and the system of corruption that governs it. Meanwhile, politicians are yet to reach an agreement on a recovery plan that is good enough for the International Monetary Fund to bail Lebanon out.

The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value and prices have dramatically increased as Lebanon relies heavily on imports. The military’s monthly salary has decreased to the equivalent of $50; previously it was $900.

When the Lebanese discuss the price of goods, they do not spare their officials.

Zuhair Al-Masry, a retired international football referee, told Arab News: “Last Ramadan, the exchange rate was around 16,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar. It has now risen to 23,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar. The cost of fuel has doubled, and the prices of all goods increased. A gallon of jallab, a popular fruit syrup during Ramadan, used to cost 25,000 Lebanese pounds last year; it now costs 140,000 Lebanese pounds. One kilo of plain Arabic sweets used to cost 35,000 Lebanese pounds; it’s now 100,000 Lebanese pounds. Sometimes I envy those who have diabetes.”

Mohammed Al-Hallaq, the owner of a small shop in one of Beirut’s popular neighborhoods, told Arab News: “The price hike is unprecedented. People cannot bear it, but they will definitely fast and so far no one has died of starvation. God bless us during this holy month.”

Mustafa, a concrete dealer who no longer has work due to the economic crisis, complained that he will not be able to afford everything he needs for Ramadan. “They said that aid will come during Ramadan from the Gulf countries. I don’t know why they left us alone to suffer this injustice.”

Umm Imad, an elderly woman who lives in the southern suburbs of Beirut, said: “People who receive their salaries in dollars, including families of Hezbollah members and employees who work in institutions that pay part of their salaries in dollars, and families who have relatives working abroad and sending them dollars, are doing well. They can afford to buy meat and fish during Raman; their iftar meals will be the same as every year, unbothered by what other people are going through.”

Shops that sell Arabic sweets, which are usually very popular during Ramadan, have changed their recipes to include more affordable ingredients. They are using almonds instead of pine nuts, a kilo of which costs $100, while Aleppo pistachios are replaced by the less expensive Sudanese pistachios, so that customers do not pay much for sweets and shop owners can still sell their products.

Najah Zahra, branch manager at Al-Baba Sweets, said: “We are trying to take into account the prevailing living conditions. The costs of raw materials such as sugar, flour and oil have been affected by the rise in the dollar exchange rate and the Ukraine crisis. Even getting enough materials requires double effort.”

Zahra said: “Our chefs are inventing new items at a lower cost and in a slightly smaller size so customers can still afford them.”

Maher Al-Taweel, who has been following the conditions of the mosques supervised by Dar Al-Fatwa, expected Taraweeh prayers to be held by candlelight.

“There is no electricity at night; what are people to do for suhur? Not all mosques can afford to pay over two million Lebanese pounds a month for generators. Some well-off citizens have provided UPS devices for some mosques to provide minimum lighting. Others have bought solar panels to light mosques at their own expense. Still, many mosques will hold Ramadan prayers by candlelight,” he said.

Al-Taweel said: “No Ramadan decorations in the streets this year. They have become a luxury as they are priced in dollars. Those who used to put decorations up would rather give the money to charities, which have been very active on social media this year in a bid to reach as many people as possible.”

 

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Lebanon

Sudan's Burhan threatens to expel UN mission head

Sudan’s Burhan threatens to expel UN mission head
Updated 01 April 2022
AFP

Sudan’s Burhan threatens to expel UN mission head

Sudan’s Burhan threatens to expel UN mission head
  • Burhan warned Perthes "to stop overstepping the mandate of the UN mission and blatant interference in Sudanese affairs, as that would lead to his expulsion from the country"
  • He also urged the UN and the African Union (AU) "to facilitate dialogue among Sudanese and avoid overstepping their mandate"
Updated 01 April 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan threatened Friday to expel UN special representative Volker Perthes over alleged “interference” in the country’s affairs.
Perthes, in an address Monday to the United Nations Security Council, said Sudan was heading toward “an economic and security collapse” unless its civilian-led transition, upended in last year’s military coup led by Burhan, was restored.
Perthes also warned of rising crime and lawlessness, killing of anti-coup protesters, violence against women “by members of the security forces” and increased targeting of activists.
Burhan warned Perthes “to stop overstepping the mandate of the UN mission and blatant interference in Sudanese affairs, as that would lead to his expulsion from the country.”
He also urged the UN and the African Union (AU) “to facilitate dialogue among Sudanese and avoid overstepping their mandate,” in a statement released by the armed forces.
On Thursday, the armed forces’ newspaper’s chief editor Ibrahim Al-Houri, in an article, accused the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission Sudan headed by Perthes of “not adhering to the principle of neutrality.”
UNITAMS has rejected the charge but insisted it is “not neutral with regard to its commitment to protect human rights, freedoms and democracy.”
Regular mass protests have rocked Sudan since the coup, in the face of a violent crackdown by security forces that has so far killed 93 people, according to medics.
Perthes said UNITAMS along with the AU and regional bloc IGAD, have agreed on joint efforts to facilitate Sudanese-led talks.
The Friends of Sudan, a grouping which includes the United States, Britain and the European Union, have also thrown their weight behind latest efforts to facilitate dialogue.
The group has called for the restoration of the civilian-led transition that had followed the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir as it “would pave the way to restore economic assistance and international debt relief.”

Topics: Sudan deomonstrators UN Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

