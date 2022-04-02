You are here

  • Home
  • Lewandowski fails to score but Bayern build Bundesliga lead

Lewandowski fails to score but Bayern build Bundesliga lead

Lewandowski fails to score but Bayern build Bundesliga lead
Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka celebrates scoring their first goal during their Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg at Europa Park Stadion, Freiburg on Saturday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rdxg6

Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Lewandowski fails to score but Bayern build Bundesliga lead

Lewandowski fails to score but Bayern build Bundesliga lead
  • Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Marcel Sabitzer got the goals as Bayern put the pressure on second-placed Borussia Dortmund
  • Lewandowski recovered from a midweek injury scare to start but failed to add to his 31 league goals
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: This time, Robert Lewandowski failed to score.
It didn’t matter on Saturday as others did for Bayern Munich to stretch their Bundesliga lead to nine points with a 4-1 win in Freiburg.
Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Marcel Sabitzer got the goals as Bayern put the pressure on second-placed Borussia Dortmund, which hosted fourth-placed Leipzig later.
Six rounds remain after this weekend.
Lewandowski recovered from a midweek injury scare to start but failed to add to his 31 league goals. Last season, the Poland star scored against Freiburg in the penultimate round to match Gerd Müller’s Bundesliga record of 40. He broke it in the final game of the season against Augsburg.
Bayern had more of the ball in the first half against Freiburg but struggled to create clear-cut chances against the well-organized home team.
Freiburg’s first lapse led to the opener, scored by Goretzka in the 58th with a header to Joshua Kimmich’s free kick. Goretzka was making his first start since Dec. 4.
But substitute Nils Petersen equalized six minutes later, just seconds after going on for Freiburg.
Bayern’s Serge Gnabry repeated the feat in the 73rd after replacing Benjamin Pavard. The Germany forward fired inside the left post after Nico Schlotterbeck failed to deal with Lucas Hernández’s cross.
Coman added a brilliant strike from distance in the 82nd, and Sabitzer completed the scoring in the sixth minute of injury time. It was the Austrian’s first goal in the Bundesliga.
Sabitzer went on in the 86th for Coman but there was some confusion around the substitution as it appeared Bayern may have briefly played with 12 players. There was a brief holdup in play and heated discussion among players and officials before referee Christian Dingert allowed the game to continue.
Third-placed Bayer Leverkusen defeated Hertha Berlin 2-1 to leave the visitors second from bottom on goal difference from Arminia Bielefeld, which came from behind to draw with Stuttgart 1-1.
They left the relegation scrap finely poised. Hertha, Bielefeld and Augsburg are all on 26 points, just one behind Stuttgart. Augsburg have played two games fewer than their relegation rivals.
Bochum won at Hoffenheim 2-1 and last-placed Greuther Fürth drew at Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0.

Topics: Bundesliga Bayern Munich SC Freiburg Robert Lewandowski

Related

Dortmund beat Mainz 1-0 to cut Bayern’s lead to 4 points
Sport
Dortmund beat Mainz 1-0 to cut Bayern’s lead to 4 points
Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim
Sport
Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

US Open champ Daniil Medvedev says he needs hernia surgery

US Open champ Daniil Medvedev says he needs hernia surgery
Updated 02 April 2022

US Open champ Daniil Medvedev says he needs hernia surgery

US Open champ Daniil Medvedev says he needs hernia surgery
Updated 02 April 2022
DUBAI: US Open champion Daniil Medvedev expects to be sidelined for one to two months after having hernia surgery.
The No. 2-ranked man in tennis wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he has been dealing with “a small hernia” in recent months.
“Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem,” the post said. “I will likely be out for the next 1-2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon.”
That timeline suggests Medvedev likely will miss the next Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, which begins on May 22. He reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros last year after losing in the first round in each of his first four appearances there.
The 26-year-old Russian briefly reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings for the first time in February, before Novak Djokovic regained the top spot.
Medvedev beat Djokovic in the US Open final last September, then lost to Rafael Nadal in the final of the Australian Open in January.
At his most recent two tournaments, Medvedev dropped his second match at Indian Wells, California, and then exited in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Thursday.

Herve Renard has reason to smile at Saudi Arabia’s World Cup draw

Herve Renard has reason to smile at Saudi Arabia’s World Cup draw
Updated 02 April 2022
John Duerden

Herve Renard has reason to smile at Saudi Arabia’s World Cup draw

Herve Renard has reason to smile at Saudi Arabia’s World Cup draw
  • Green Falcons will face Lionel Messi’s Argentina, Poland and Mexico at Qatar 2022
Updated 02 April 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: Herve Renard was smiling as the World Cup draw came to an end on Friday in Doha. Perhaps it was because the Saudi Arabia coach was just happy to be there and free of jet lag after the short journey, unlike some of his counterparts.

Perhaps it is because Group C starts with a barnstormer against Argentina.

Maybe it is because, he may think, that if he can finish above Poland and Mexico then a possible second round tie against his native France is on the cards. Or possibly it is because his team will face some world-class talent like Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

There are reasons to be cheerful. As a team in Pot 4, the Green Falcons were always going to get a tough group but this could have been tougher. It couldn’t have been much more exciting, however, not least because it features three teams from different continents.

It starts on November 22 against Argentina, then continues with Poland and ends on the last day of November with what could be a tense tie with Mexico. If all goes well, then the team goes into December and the knockout stages.

It is easier said than done of course but whatever happens, the opener against the two-time champions will be something special, and is what World Cups are all about.

Much will be written about the Saudi defense facing Messi and rightly so. It will be a privilege for this fully domestic-based team to line up against perhaps the best player in history, in what is sure to be his last World Cup. That feeling of privilege should end when the action starts however. Coach Renard, who will be spending the next few months working out how to stop the Albiceleste, will make sure of that.

It is not all about Messi of course, Argentina have plenty of stars elsewhere in the squad and are strong favorites to win the group. Fresh after winning the Copa America, they now have the World Cup in their sights, the last chance for a certain player to win it.

Better balanced than in the past, Argentina are potential champions, the kind of team that Saudi Arabia did not face in their group four years ago as none of Russia, Uruguay and Egypt were ever going to go all the way.

But playing them first up may work out for the best. Opening games can be full of surprises because teams have often not yet found their rhythm.

What also may help, as well as the hope of having a healthy contingent of fans in the stadiums, is that the other three will see them as potentially easy three points. Saudi Arabia should know what to expect in all three games: Aggressive opponents who expect to win.

It may well be that they will be underestimated and Renard is a coach that can use that to his team’s advantage. There is little to zero pressure on the Green Falcons to win against teams who can easily become frustrated if things don’t go their way.

Nobody will expect an open and expansive approach to this game, the onus will be on the South Americans. One thing is for sure, Argentina are going to provide the kind of test that most of these players have never faced.

Realistically, anything from the opening game would be a huge boost to the Asian team and set up the all-important second against Poland. If Saudi Arabia are to get out of the group, then they need a result.

The headlines will focus on Lewandowski and rightly so as the Bayern Munich marksman is a fearsome striker. There are some great forwards in the Saudi Pro League for defenders to face on a weekly basis but none are at the level of the 33-year-old.

Poland may be more than the striker but there is no doubt that he is their spearhead and talisman. Yet Poland will need to be wary of the Saudi fullbacks bombing forward and the trickery of Salem Al-Dawsari and Fahad Al-Muwallad in attack.

Again, the Europeans will see this as a must-win game and whatever the coach may say about not taking it lightly, the expectation at home will be for an easy three points. It is the job of the three-time Asian champions to ensure that it is anything but, and we can safely say that there will be opportunities to score in this game. They will have to be taken.

And that leaves Mexico, the highest ranked of the teams in Pot Two but not too much should be read into that. El Tri have made the last seven second rounds at the World Cup only to go no further. In qualification, they did not impress, scoring just 17 goals in 14 games. They took just two points out of a possible 12 in the four games against fellow qualifiers Canada, who won the group, and the US.

The squad does not possess the kind of standout star that Argentina and Poland have — though striker Raul Jimenez is one of the top marksmen in the English Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Napoli winger Hirving Lozano should need no introduction, and Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera is nearing a century of caps.

There is a lot of experience and talent in the team but it sometimes feels less than the sum of its parts. How both teams approach that game will depend to an extent on what happens in the previous two.

There are still more than seven months to go before it all kicks off and a lot of work to be done. For now, however, it does not need to be said that Saudi Arabia have a tough group — that was inevitable — but fans, players and officials should relish what looks to be a very exciting one.

Topics: football 2022 FIFA World Cup

Related

5 talking points for Arab nations from World Cup draw
Sport
5 talking points for Arab nations from World Cup draw
Update Saudi Arabia drawn with Argentina, Mexico and Poland in World Cup group
Sport
Saudi Arabia drawn with Argentina, Mexico and Poland in World Cup group

5 talking points for Arab nations from World Cup draw

5 talking points for Arab nations from World Cup draw
Updated 02 April 2022
John Duerden

5 talking points for Arab nations from World Cup draw

5 talking points for Arab nations from World Cup draw
  • Hosts Qatar will be satisfied with their group, while Morocco and Tunisia have chance to improve on previous performances
Updated 02 April 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: The 2022 World Cup suddenly feels a lot closer after the draw on Friday in Doha. Here are 5 things that Arab nations possibly learned from the big event.

1. A chance for Qatar to progress

No World Cup host wants to exit at the first round — just ask South Africa — but Qatar will be satisfied with their chances in Group A in terms of opposition and schedule. The opening game against Ecuador is going to be huge and the South Americans may just be the perfect opposition and ideal opportunity to start with three points. The biggest issue the hosts may have is one of pressure: This is their first-ever World Cup game, they are playing at home, and they have to win to progress.

Then there is a meeting with Senegal as the Asian champions take on their African counterparts in what is sure to be a tricky tie. This is what World Cups are made of, however, and it will go some way to showing what Qatar are made of. Whatever happens, the Maroons need points on the board before ending with the glamour game against the Netherlands.

Coach Felix Sanchez will be hoping that the Dutch are already through by this stage and resting players but whatever the situation, this is a chance for Qatar to play one of the world’s biggest and most famous national teams in a competitive tournament on home soil.

2. Morocco better placed than last time

In 2018, the North Africans had to deal with Spain, Portugal and Iran. This Group F looks a little easier. An opener against Croatia will be fascinating especially as the 2018 finalists are not at the same level these days. Morocco will fancy their chances of getting off to a decent start especially if they can field all of their European stars such as Hakim Ziyech and Noussair Mazraoui.

The big match comes against Belgium, a team that spent much of the past few years ranked number one in the world. A look at their players shows why but while respect will be necessary, the days of the Atlas Lions fearing such teams is, or should be over.

What is obviously necessary is that Vahid Halilhodzic’s men must control their destiny going into the final game against Canada.

Any underestimation of the North Americans would obviously be foolish but this is a game that Morocco should, and will probably have to win if they are to have any hopes of reaching the second round for the second time.

3. Tunisia have their work cut out

Tunisia have made five appearances at the World Cup but have never survived the group stage. It is hard to see that happening this time around as Group D has two very tough European teams and the much-vaunted Tunisian defense is going to be tested to the max. Denmark come first, a hard-working, well-organized and physically tough side that reached the last four of the European Championships last year, and won their qualification group easily.

The hope lies in the second game which many in the region hope will come against the UAE. If not, it will be either Australia or Peru. Regardless of the opposition, this will be a winnable fixture, and has to be one.

Not least because defending champions France are last up. There are obviously ties between the countries and the players but there will be no quarter given on the pitch. It could be an epic showdown, though, and just like Qatar with the Netherlands, it may happen that France are already through and will be looking toward the knockout stages. But then again, in recent tournaments, champions have tended to fall at the first hurdle.

4. UAE know what awaits

If there was any need for more motivation for the UAE ahead of their June playoff against Australia and then, possibly, Peru, it is there in black and white in Group D. If they manage to make it to Qatar then the Whites will take on the defending champions in their first World Cup game for 32 years. Facing France really would get the juices flowing and get fans making the short trip to Doha in big numbers.

Then there would be the only — in the group stage at least — Arab derby against Tunisia. The Africans would be favorites but may struggle to take the game to the Asian side. It would be a fascinating clash. And it would all end with Denmark, a team that never gives less than 100 percent and would look upon the UAE as a three-point banker.

Nobody would expect them to get through. For a team that won just three out of 10 in the last round of qualification, it really would be about just being there and the pressure would be off. The chance to face world-class stars like Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and more besides, as well as a fellow Arab team, would be a perfect way to end the year.

5. A decent draw all round

As always, some matchups are more exciting than others but take away the four Arab teams and there is still plenty to talk about. Iran find themselves in a fascinating Group B with the US, England and potentially Ukraine. Germany and Spain will face off in Group E with Japan adding an extra spice, while there is a geographically pleasing spread in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana all representing one confederation each.

It should be remembered that there are always surprises. Last time around Germany finished bottom of their group and this time Italy have not even qualified. There is always room for an unfancied outsider to shock. Fans in the Arab world will be hoping that happens.

Topics: football 2022 FIFA World Cup

Related

Update Saudi Arabia drawn with Argentina, Mexico and Poland in World Cup group
Sport
Saudi Arabia drawn with Argentina, Mexico and Poland in World Cup group
Eyes of football world on Doha for World Cup draw
Sport
Eyes of football world on Doha for World Cup draw

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe defends Allan Saint-Maximin after drop in form

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe defends Allan Saint-Maximin after drop in form
Updated 02 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe defends Allan Saint-Maximin after drop in form

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe defends Allan Saint-Maximin after drop in form
  • Frenchman struggled in last two appearances off the bench against Chelsea and Everton but Magpies’ manager keeps faith with enigmatic forward
Updated 02 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has hit back at Allan Saint-Maximin critics, claiming there really is “no-one like him” when the Newcastle United forward is in full flow.

The Frenchman has been a shadow of his former self in his last two appearances off the bench since returning from injury, with late cameos against Chelsea and Everton doing little to convince he deserves a place in the Magpies’ starting XI.

However, former AS Monaco, Nice and Saint-Etienne man Saint-Maximin had only trained twice in four weeks, having just recovered from a long-standing calf issue and illness.

Looking at this weekend’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur, a game in which Saint-Maximin is expected to start, Howe admits he loves working with the enigmatic attacker — and has underlined just how important a player he is in black and white.

“Mentally, he’s very good. Trained very well in the period we’ve had away,” said Howe. “Yeah, we haven’t seen much of him. If my memory is right, he had a calf injury and then he had a bad illness. Whenever a player has time away with that, it’s very difficult to get them back up to speed straightaway. The break has actually been very good for him, he’s trained very well and we’re excited to see him back.”

Saint-Maximin, with the rest of the group, has been working hard to get back up to speed while in a warm-weather training camp in Dubai recently, the club’s second trip to the Middle East this year, following on from the trip to Saudi Arabia in January.

Howe continued: “I’m just looking for the best Maxi. When he is at his best, there’s no-one like him.

“We need him physically to be able to deliver that, and that’s where we’ve been working hard with him. I’ve loved working with him since I’ve been here. He’s a great lad, wants to do well and achieve. We’re just trying to help him to do that.

“He’s such an important player for the team.”

While Saint-Maximin gives Howe more options in the forward areas, he also has some big decisions to make in midfield.

Bruno Guimaraes was in glittering — and goalscoring — form for Brazil in the international break, while Jonjo Shelvey shook off the ill-effects of an illness which kept him out pre-Dubai.

Joelinton, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock have all proven themselves when called upon in recent weeks, too.

“It’s a great position for me to be in,” said Howe of his selection dilemma in that department. “That midfield area has been the key area for us, it’s been one of the strengths of the team without a doubt. I think we’ve had a really good mix there of technical quality, physical attributes.”

“Offensively, I think they’ve been very, very good. Nice problem for me to have. I’ve got to pick three out of those five if everyone’s fit, and we decide to play with a three (formation).”

Topics: football Newcastle United

Related

Trippier has been out since February with a broken foot and a scan on the injured left fifth metatarsal. (AFP/File Photo)
Sport
Kieran Trippier edges closer to Newcastle return after two-month absence
Newcastle a more ‘united’ city and club under new regime, says captain Lascelles
Sport
Newcastle a more ‘united’ city and club under new regime, says captain Lascelles

Saudi Arabia drawn with Argentina, Mexico and Poland in World Cup group

Saudi Arabia drawn with Argentina, Mexico and Poland in World Cup group
Updated 02 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia drawn with Argentina, Mexico and Poland in World Cup group

Saudi Arabia drawn with Argentina, Mexico and Poland in World Cup group
  • Herve Renard's charges will open their World Cup account against much-fancied Argentina on Nov. 22
  • Hosts Qatar will open the tournament on Nov. 21 against Ecuador
Updated 02 April 2022
Arab News

DOHA: Saudi Arabia were drawn on Friday with Argentina, Mexico and Poland in their group for the football World Cup finals in Qatar in November.

Herve Renard’s team will open their World Cup account against much-fancied Argentina — complete with superstar Ballon d’Or holder Lionel Messi — on Nov. 22.

The Green Falcons then take on Poland four days later, followed by Mexico on Nov. 30.

Hosts Qatar, who will open the tournament on Nov. 21 against Ecuador, are in a group that also contains the Netherlands and recently crowned African champions Senegal.

North African rivals Tunisia and Morocco are both in tough groups, with the former drawn to face reigning world champions France, along with Denmark and the winners of a playoff between Peru and the UAE or
Australia.

Morocco will play European powerhouses Belgium and Croatia, as well as an in-form Canada — playing in their second World Cup and their first since 1986. Among the most intriguing of the eight groups of four teams is Group B, containing England, USA and Iran. England will open against Iran in the first World Cup game between the countries.

England and USA will play each other in their second match. They drew 1-1 in their group at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when both advanced. USA and Iran previously met at the 1998 World Cup, when the Iranians won 2-1.

Group B could also contain Ukraine, whose qualifying playoff against Scotland has been postponed until June because of the Russian invasion. The winners of that match will play Wales for a place at the finals. Kickoff times for each game will be decided this month, so that FIFA can allocate matches to prime broadcast slots.

The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stage.

Topics: football soccer FIFA World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia

Related

Eyes of football world on Doha for World Cup draw
Sport
Eyes of football world on Doha for World Cup draw
Saudi Arabia rise to 56th in latest FIFA World Men’s Rankings
Sport
Saudi Arabia rise to 56th in latest FIFA World Men’s Rankings

Latest updates

Lewandowski fails to score but Bayern build Bundesliga lead
Lewandowski fails to score but Bayern build Bundesliga lead
1.5m visits to Egypt pavilion at Dubai Expo
Egypt won third place among the medium-sized pavilions for its interior design, as adjudged by the International Bureau of Exhibitions. (@Trade_Industry)
Pakistan PM Khan suggests he might not accept vote to oust him
Pakistan PM Khan suggests he might not accept vote to oust him
Zelensky: Mines in wake of Russian retreat keep Kyiv unsafe
A Ukrainian soldier passes by destroyed Russian tanks in the village of Dmytrivka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 2, 2022. (AP)
Flight of people out of Ukraine brings global refugee crisis to the fore
The fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War has drastically increased the global population of forcibly displaced. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.