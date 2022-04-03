You are here

Red Cross still trying to get people out of Mariupol, Russia says it failed

Evacuees from Berdyansk and Mariupol arrive at the registration center in Zaporizhzhia on April 1, 2022. (Photo by Emre Caylak / AFP)
Reuters

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Saturday said the operation to help people leave the besieged city of Mariupol was continuing, hours after Russia said it had failed and blamed the organization.
Russia’s defense ministry said aid convoys had not been able to reach Mariupol on Friday or Saturday and blamed “destructive actions” by the ICRC, Interfax news agency said.
A Red Cross convoy traveling to the Ukrainian port turned around on Friday because it had become impossible to proceed with its mission to begin evacuating civilians, the ICRC said.
“The humanitarian operation to facilitate the safe passage of civilians out of Mariupol is ongoing. The situation on the ground is volatile and subject to rapid changes,” an ICRC spokesperson said by email.
“Given the ICRC’s role as a neutral intermediary in what is a highly complex operation, the ICRC is not in a position to comment further at this time.”
Interfax had quoted Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the director of the Russian National Center for Defense Management, as saying the ICRC had shown its inability to provide any help in preparing to evacuate civilians from the city.
Mizintsev said due to the actions of the Red Cross, the convoys had left very late on April 1 and 2 and were not able to reach Mariupol on time.
He said that on Friday, ICRC employees had made unplanned stops en route and some vehicles had broken away from the main convoy and then returned. 

Serbians go to polls to pick president, parliament amid Ukraine war

Serbians go to polls to pick president, parliament amid Ukraine war
  • Voting for Serbia’s estimated 6.5 million electorate opens at 0500 GMT and closes at 1800 GMT
BELGRADE: Serbians will vote on Sunday in presidential and parliamentary elections that pit incumbent President Aleksandar Vucic and his Progressive Party (SNS) against an opposition pledging to fight corruption and improve environmental protection.
Vucic is running for a second five-year term on a promise of peace and stability at the time of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has put Serbia under pressure from the West to choose between its traditional ties with Moscow and aspirations to join the European Union (EU).
Voting for Serbia’s estimated 6.5 million electorate opens at 0500 GMT and closes at 1800 GMT.
Polls show Vucic, a conservative, on course to win in the first round, ahead of Zdravko Ponos, a retired army general who is the candidate for the pro-European and centrist Alliance for Victory coalition.
A poll by Faktor Plus pollster published in the Blic daily on Wednesday saw the SNS winning with 53.6 percent of the vote. The Alliance for Victory was second with 13.7  percent and Vucic’s coalition partner, the Socialists, third with 10.2 percent. A grouping of environmentalists would get 4.7 percent of votes, above the 3 percent threshold required to win seats in parliament, the poll showed.
The opposition largely boycotted a parliamentary election last year, allowing SNS and its allies to secure 188 seats in the 250-seat parliament.

SHADOW OF WAR
Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has had a big impact on campaigning in Serbia, which is still recovering from the Balkan wars and isolation of the 1990s.
Serbia is almost entirely dependant on Russian gas, while its army maintains ties with Russia’s military.
The Kremlin is also supporting Belgrade’s opposition to the independence of Kosovo, Serbia’s predominantly Albanian former southern province.
Although Serbia backed two United Nations resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it refused to impose sanctions against Moscow.
Bojan Klacar, head of the CeSID pollster, said the war forced a swing from the main campaign topics such as corruption, the environment and the rule of law.
“The electorate is now seeking answers to their concerns regarding economic stability, living standards and political stability,” Klacar told Reuters earlier this week.
A veteran politician who served as information minister in 1998 under former strongman Slobodan Milosevic, Vucic had transformed from a nationalist firebrand to a proponent of EU membership, but also of military neutrality and ties with Russia and China.
Ponos has accused Vucic of using the war in Ukraine in his campaign to try to capitalize on people’s fears.
Opposition and rights watchdogs also accuse Vucic and his allies of an autocratic style of rule, corruption, nepotism, controlling the media, attacks on political opponents and ties with organized crime. Vucic and his allies have repeatedly denied that.

Thais eye switch to electric vehicles as petrol prices soar

A car model on display at the Great Wall Motors booth at the Bangkok International Motor Show on April 2. (AN Photo/Asia Bureau)
A car model on display at the Great Wall Motors booth at the Bangkok International Motor Show on April 2. (AN Photo/Asia Bureau)
A car model on display at the Great Wall Motors booth at the Bangkok International Motor Show on April 2. (AN Photo/Asia Bureau)
  • Thailand has issued incentive packages for EV industry amid plans to become a regional production hub
  • One electric car company, MG Motor, took 1,000 pre-orders and said EVs are its top seller
BANGKOK: Soaring fuel prices in Thailand have sparked a sales boom in electric vehicles, or EVs, as the Bangkok International Motor Show revealed before wrapping up on Sunday. 

More than a million people visited the show, with organizers saying there had been a 20 percent increase in orders for electric vehicles compared with last year. 

Much like its regional neighbors, the Southeast Asian country has been slow to embrace electric vehicles, but the Bangkok government has started embracing the alternative to fuel-powered transport and earlier this year announced subsidies for some EVs. 

The turnaround comes at a time when Thai consumers face soaring energy prices, with the government shielding the nation’s low-income groups by freezing retail diesel prices on March 22. Gasoline prices rose above 40 baht ($1.20) per liter on average on Saturday, 50 percent higher than last year. 

Grand Prix International, organizer of the Bangkok motor show, said Thais are turning to EVs due to global changes and increasing fuel prices. 

“Overall, EV is quite a big trend. Not long before the motor show the government announced measures to reduce the tax for affordable-priced EVs,” Anothai Eamlumnao, Grand Prix International chief operating officer, told Arab News. 

“Oil is expensive now and the global trend is changing to electric cars.” 

Eamlumnao said there is a 20 percent increase in electric car orders at the show. The event, which also features other types of vehicles, is expected to translate to about 15 billion baht ($448 million) in total spending. 

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said in a statement that Thailand aims to cut carbon dioxide emissions, transform half of its total auto production to EVs by 2030, and become a production base for cleaner vehicles in the region. 

Officials are offering support for more Thais to buy electric cars, and the government in February issued incentive packages that include tax and duty exemption on some EV models. 

MG Motor, one of the companies taking part in the Bangkok motor show, recorded about 1,000 pre-orders and said EVs were its top seller this year. 

But with the trend in its early days in Thailand, interested customers are still testing the waters.

Worrachat Tangfurat, a 41-year-old programmer who visited the motor show on Saturday, said he would wait for Thailand’s EV market to grow before making a purchase. 

“I am interested in an EV because I think it will help save a lot on fuel,” Tangfurat told Arab News. 

“But I am still studying the model and the industry, and want to wait for the market to become bigger because right now I think there are still not enough  charging stations.” 

Sasitorn Panijaren, 29, is also considering making the switch, but will wait for more variety to become available in the country. 

“I am thinking about buying an electric car in maybe the next two or three years because I think it will reduce spending on fuel,” Panijaren told Arab News. 

UK police arrest 83 as climate activists blockade oil terminals

UK police arrest 83 as climate activists blockade oil terminals
  • Hundreds of activists from groups Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil started blocking oil terminals across Britain on Friday
  • Essex police said in a statement on Saturday that 63 people were arrested
LONDON: British police said they had arrested 83 people in Essex, east of London, in the space of 48 hours as climate change protesters blockaded oil terminals.
Hundreds of activists from groups Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil started blocking oil terminals across Britain on Friday, with some climbing on top of oil tankers as part of their campaign to force the government to speed decarbonization efforts.
Essex police said in a statement on Saturday that 63 people were arrested on Friday following protests at three locations. It said a further 20 were arrested on Saturday.
The police said the people were arrested on suspicion of a variety of offenses.
“Our officers are continuing to work in exceptionally challenging circumstances with a view to bringing these protests to a safe and swift conclusion,” said Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan.
Extinction Rebellion said on Friday it planned to increase the pressure on the government with daily protests in London, which are due to begin on April 9.

Will anti-US rhetoric help embattled Pakistani PM win support?

Will anti-US rhetoric help embattled Pakistani PM win support?
  • Abandoned by coalition partners, Imran Khan faces no-confidence vote on Sunday
  • On Thursday, Khan named the US as he spoke of a conspiracy to topple his government
ISLAMABAD: Fighting for his political survival, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken up anti-American rhetoric and doubled down on allegations of a foreign conspiracy against him. Experts are divided on whether this, a seemingly last-ditch effort, could save him.

As the cricketing legend-turned-prime minister is facing his toughest political challenge since assuming office in 2018, abandoned by coalition partners and with a no-confidence vote against him to be held on Sunday, a scandal erupted last week over a purported letter containing foreign threats to his government.

Pakistani officials have since said the letter was a cable written by a former Pakistani ambassador to the US, who conveyed threats by a “senior foreign official.”

While Khan himself for days did not mention the country from which it had come, during a televised address to the nation on Thursday he named the US. Then he tied the allegations to his visit to Moscow in late February, saying that a “powerful” country was angered by him meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on the day Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

As the US State Department and the White House have denied the allegations, saying there was “absolutely no truth” to them, foreign policy experts and analysts are divided over the impact Khan’s anti-America rhetoric might have on both his position and Pakistan.

“It is important for a country not to appear antagonist(ic) to any other country. We can follow and pursue our interests without showing antagonism to other countries,” Pakistan’s former foreign minister, Hina Rabbani Khar, told Arab News.

Referring to the cable, she said that using internal diplomatic documents as a political tool would have an impact on “how seriously people take your diplomats abroad in future.”

“Here, anti-Western sentiment is being used as a tool,” she added.

“It’s a dangerous trend which isn’t healthy for Pakistan.”

But another former Pakistani diplomat, Javed Hafeez, downplayed the controversy, saying it could affect Pakistan’s relations with the US only in the short term.

“If a new government comes after the no-trust vote, it can review Pakistan’s foreign policy toward the US or any other country,” he told Arab News.

“The foreign policy and diplomatic relations of each state are based on interests, and they aren’t held hostage to individuals’ choices.”

For Michael Kugelman, a senior associate for South Asia at the Washington-based Wilson Centre, Khan’s “anti-Americanism” may make him “face challenges galore if he loses the no-confidence vote.”

“The military — which had supported Khan for many years — values relations with the US,” he said.

“So, Khan certainly doesn’t do himself any favors by taking this position, beyond rallying his hard-core supporters, and especially when he’s in such a vulnerable political position and needs all the help he can get from key actors at home, including the military.”

Khan had campaigned against the US before.

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party rose to prominence in 2011, after it blocked roads for NATO supply shipments to Afghanistan, as a way to demand the US stop firing missiles in Pakistan’s northwest.

The anti-US narrative may now be repeated to galvanize voters and supporters in case a new election is held if Khan does not complete his term in office.

“Imran Khan’s narrative is very strong. At this point in time that resonates with sentiments of (the) general public,” political analyst Dr. Rasul Bakhsh Rais said.

“Khan is definitely going to contest (the) next election on this narrative of national integrity and (the) country’s sovereignty, hoping people will respond (to) him as they did in the past.”

Zelensky: Mines in wake of Russian retreat keep Kyiv unsafe

A Ukrainian soldier passes by destroyed Russian tanks in the village of Dmytrivka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 2, 2022. (AP)
A Ukrainian soldier passes by destroyed Russian tanks in the village of Dmytrivka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 2, 2022. (AP)
A Ukrainian soldier passes by destroyed Russian tanks in the village of Dmytrivka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Apr. 2, 2022. (AP)
  • Ukraine and its Western allies reported mounting evidence of Russia withdrawing its forces from around the capital
  • Moscow’s focus on eastern Ukraine also kept the besieged southern city of Mariupol in the crosshairs
KYIV: As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine’s capital region, retreating troops are creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed,” President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Saturday.
Ukraine and its Western allies reported mounting evidence of Russia withdrawing its forces from around Kyiv and building its troop strength in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian fighters reclaimed several areas near the capital after forcing the Russians out or moving in after them, officials said.
The visible shift did not mean the country faced a reprieve from more than five weeks of war or that the more than 4 million refugees who have fled Ukraine will return soon. Zelensky said he expects departed towns to endure missile strikes and rocket strikes from afar and for the battle in the east to be intense.
“It’s still not possible to return to normal life, as it used to be, even at the territories that we are taking back after the fighting. We need wait until our land is demined, wait till we are able to assure you that there won’t be new shelling,” the president said during his nightly video address, though his claims about Russian mines couldn’t be independently verified.
Moscow’s focus on eastern Ukraine also kept the besieged southern city of Mariupol in the crosshairs. The port city on the Sea of Azoz is located in the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region, where Russia-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian troops for eight years. Military analysts think Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to capture the region after his forces failed to secure Kyiv and other major cities.
The International Committee of the Red Cross planned to try Saturday to get into Mariupol to evacuate residents. The Red Cross said it could not carry out the operation Friday because it did not receive assurances the route was safe. City authorities said the Russians blocked access to the city.
The humanitarian group said a team with three vehicles and nine Red Cross staff members was headed to Mariupol on Saturday to help facilitate the safe evacuation of civilians. It said its team planned to accompany a convoy of civilians from Mariupol to another city.
“Our presence will put a humanitarian marker on this planned movement of people, giving the convoy additional protection and reminding all sides of the civilian, humanitarian nature of the operation,” it said in a statement.
The Mariupol city council said Saturday that 10 empty buses were headed to Berdyansk, a city 84 kilometers (52.2 miles) west of Mariupol, to pick up people who manage to get there on their own. About 2,000 made it out of Mariupol on Friday, some on buses and some in their own vehicles, city officials said.
Evacuees boarded about 25 buses in Berdyansk and arrived around midnight to Zaporizhzhia, a city still under Ukrainian control that has served as the destination under previous cease-fires announced — and then broken — to get civilians out and aid into Mariupol.
Among them was Tamila Mazurenko, who said she fled Mariupol on Monday and made it to Berdyansk that night. Mazurenko said she waited for a bus until Friday, spending one night sleeping in a field.
“I have only one question: Why?” she said of her city’s ordeal. “We only lived as normal people. And our normal life was destroyed. And we lost everything. I don’t have any job, I can’t find my son.”
Mariupol, which was surrounded by Russian forces a month ago, has suffered some of the war’s worst attacks, including on a maternity hospital and a theater that was sheltering civilians. Around 100,000 people are believed to remain in the city, down from a prewar population of 430,000, and they are facing dire shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine.
The city’s capture would give Moscow an unbroken land bridge from Russia to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014. But its resistance has also has taken on symbolic significance during Russia’s invasion, said Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Ukrainian think-tank Penta.
“Mariupol has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance, and without its conquest, Putin cannot sit down at the negotiating table,” Fesenko said.
An adviser to Zelensky, Oleksiy Arestovych, said in an interview with Russian lawyer and activist Mark Feygin that Russia and Ukraine had reached an agreement to allow 45 buses to drive to Mariupol to evacuate residents “in coming days.”
About 500 refugees from eastern Ukraine, including 99 children and 12 people with disabilities, arrived in the Russian city of Kazan by train overnight. Asked if he saw a chance to return home, Mariupol resident Artur Kirillov answered, “That’s unlikely, there is no city anymore.”
Meanwhile, Pope Francis on Saturday blasted Russia for launching a “savage” war in Ukraine and said he was considering a trip to Kyiv. Francis, who was visiting Malta, said “some potentate” had unleashed the threat of nuclear war on the world in an “infantile and destructive aggression” under the guise of “anachronist claims of nationalistic interests.”
The pope didn’t mention Putin by name Saturday, but his subject was clear enough.
On the outskirts of Kyiv, signs of fierce fighting were everywhere in the wake of the Russian redeployment. Destroyed armored vehicles from both armies left in streets and fields and scattered military gear covered the ground next to an abandoned Russian tank.
Ukrainian forces recaptured the city of Brovary, 20 kilometers east of the capital, Mayor Ihor Sapozhko said in a televised Friday night address. Shops were reopening and residents were returning but “still stand ready to defend” their city, he added.
“Russian occupants have now left practically all of the Brovary district,” Sapozhko said. “Tonight, (Ukrainian) armed forces will work to clear settlements of (remaining) occupants, military hardware, and possibly from mines.”
A prominent Ukrainian photojournalist who went missing last month in a combat zone near the capital was found dead Friday in the Huta Mezhyhirska village north of Kyiv, the country’s prosecutor general’s office announced. Levin, 40, worked as a photojournalist and videographer for many Ukrainian and international publications.
The prosecutor general’s office attributed his death to two gunshots allegedly fired by the Russian military, and it said an investigation was underway.
Elsewhere, at least three Russian ballistic missiles were fired late Friday at the Odesa region on the Black Sea, regional leader Maksim Marchenko said. The Ukrainian military said the Iskander missiles did not hit the critical infrastructure they targeted in Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port and the headquarters of its navy.
Ukraine’s state nuclear agency reported a series of blasts Saturday that injured four people in Enerhodar, a city in southeastern Ukraine that has been under Russian control since early March along with the nearby Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
Ukrainian officials also reported that the death toll from a Russian rocket strike Tuesday on a government building in Mykolaiv, a port city east of Odesa, had risen to 33, with a further 34 people wounded. The confirmed death toll has risen steadily as the search and rescue operation continues.
As the war dragged on, the US Defense Department said Friday night it is providing an additional $300 million in arms to Ukrainian forces, including laser-guided rocket systems, unmanned aircraft, armored vehicles, night vision devices and ammunition. Also included are medical supplies, field equipment and spare parts.
There was no immediate word Saturday on the latest round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, which took place Friday by video. During a round of talks earlier in the week, Ukraine said it would be willing to abandon a bid to join NATO and declare itself neutral — Moscow’s chief demand — in return for security guarantees from several other countries.
On Friday, the Kremlin accused Ukraine of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.
Ukraine denied responsibility for the fiery blast at the civilian oil storage facility on the outskirts of the city of Belgorod, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) from the Ukraine border. If Moscow’s claim is confirmed, it would be the war’s first known attack in which Ukrainian aircraft penetrated Russian airspace.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security council, said on Ukrainian television: “For some reason they say that we did it, but in fact this does not correspond with reality.” Later, in an interview with American TV channel Fox News, Zelensky refused to say whether Ukraine was behind the attack.

