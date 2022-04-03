You are here

Prince Andrew's $1.3m gift facilitated by Libyan gun-runner

Prince Andrew's $1.3m gift facilitated by Libyan gun-runner
  Duke of York gifted money by Selman Turk, who allegedly stole from Turkish millionairess
  Tarek Kaituni reportedly organized meetings between prince and Muammar Gaddafi
LONDON: The alleged fraudster who gifted Prince Andrew more than £1 million ($1.3 million) was introduced to him by a convicted Libyan gun smuggler.

The UK’s Telegraph newspaper disclosed that the Duke of York was introduced to Selman Turk by Libyan Tarek Kaituni in 2019.

After their summer meet, they quickly established a friendship, with the duke attending dinners at Turk’s London home.

Kaituni had a longer link with Prince Andrew, which he boasted about to other connections. He had reportedly organized meetings between the duke and the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and attended the wedding of the duke’s daughter, Princess Eugenie, in 2018.

Turk quickly used his introduction to the duke to organize payments to him and his family, including £225,000 to his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and £25,000 to Princess Eugenie.

It has been recently alleged that Turk amassed his wealth through fraudulent means, stealing the cash from Nebahat Evyap Isbilen, a 77-year-old Turkish millionairess, who passed $87 million to Turk, trusting him to move it out of Turkey as she fled political persecution. 

Turk and Kaituni held meetings with Prince Andrew in London on at least two occasions after the former was introduced to the duke.

One of these meetings included a dinner hosted at Turk’s apartment in South Kensington, London, on Dec. 5, 2019, where the prince was introduced to investors.

Turk shared photos with friends of him and Kaituni being entertained in what royal experts determine to be Frogmore House, the royal residence in Windsor Great Park, in February 2020.

Prince Andrew’s links with Kaituni, who has US citizenship, extend to 2005. Kaituni was convicted after attempting to smuggle a machine gun from Holland to France that same year.

Four years later, the Libyan gifted Princess Beatrice an £18,000 necklace at her 21st birthday party in Spain in August 2009, months before the duke allegedly warmed up a British company on his behalf.

Prince Andrew and Turk have been pictured together in public just once: At the [email protected] event in November 2019, where Turk was awarded a People’s Choice award for his “digital bank” Heyman AI.

Soon after this event, Isbilen paid £750,000 directly to the duke. It is understood that she needed to send this “gift” to secure her passport.

The Telegraph reported that Isbilen was told by Turk that Prince Andrew would intervene in the case of her husband, a politician imprisoned in Turkey. He was allegedly arrested in 2016 after the failed coup to remove President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 

But a transcript of phone calls obtained by the Telegraph unveils how Turk told an official from Isbilen’s private bank Hampden & Co. on Nov. 14, 2019, that the payment was a gift for Princess Beatrice’s wedding.

When banking director Stephen Buckland asked why the sum was so large, Turk said: “Wedding — so basically wedding — so for the cost of the wedding.” He later said: “Wedding gift, so basically it’s a gift to the bride.”

Buckland later asked Prince Andrew’s legal adviser Amanda Thirsk to confirm if the payment was a gift for the cost of the wedding or a gift to Princess Beatrice.

She replied: “I mean, I’m not sure it makes much difference, does it? I think it’s a gift for the wedding. What she and her family decide to do with it is really to do with them, isn’t it?”

Isbilen has now suggested that the £750,000 transfer could be connected to the award Turk won at the [email protected] event.

In court documents, Ibsilen has said she “suspects that the payment was made for some purpose connected with the banking business.”

A spokeswoman for the duke of York told the Telegraph: “We will not be commenting on an ongoing legal matter.” Turk did not respond to the Telegraph’s requests for comment.

PM Khan asks nation to prepare for fresh elections after no-trust vote disallowed

PM Khan asks nation to prepare for fresh elections after no-trust vote disallowed
Updated 5 sec ago

PM Khan asks nation to prepare for fresh elections after no-trust vote disallowed

PM Khan asks nation to prepare for fresh elections after no-trust vote disallowed
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday “congratulated” the nation after the deputy speaker of the national assembly disallowed voting on a no-confidence motion against the premier on grounds it was “unconstitutional,” with the PM saying he had now advised the president to dissolve the assemblies.
Khan has said the campaign to oust him through a no-trust vote is part of a foreign conspiracy orchestrated by the United States.
As Sunday’s session began, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said in light of the alleged foreign interference in domestic politics, the no-trust motion was against Article 5, which deals with obedience and loyalty to the state and constitution. Deputy speaker Qasim Suri accepted Hussain’s points as “valid,” and threw out the motion on the grounds it was “unconstitutional.”
“We will not let such a [foreign] conspiracy succeed,” Khan said in an address to the nation. “I have just now sent my advice to the president of Pakistan to dissolve the assemblies … In democratic societies, democrats look toward the masses [for election]. The people should decide whom they want [to elect].”

Khan then called on the public to prepare for elections: “No foreign government or corrupt people will decide [the fate of the nation].”
At the National Assembly session, Suri said the no-confidence motion should be according to the law and constitution.
“No foreign power shall be allowed to topple an elected government through a conspiracy,” he said.
Opposition parties have called the speaker’s ruling unconstitutional and said they will move the Supreme Court against it.
“Pakistan’s constitution has been subverted,” opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said after the session. “We will do a sit-in at the National Assembly until the vote is allowed to take place.”
“Supreme Court has to decide that the vote must take place today.”

The joint opposition filed the no-trust motion against PM Khan earlier this month, accusing him of economic meltdown, foreign policy failures and poor governance.
Under the Pakistani constitution, a prime minister is elected by a majority of the lower house, the National Assembly. A candidate needs a simple majority of legislators, 172, to vote for him to become prime minister. That is the same number of votes against him in a no-confidence vote needed to oust him and dissolve his cabinet.
On Saturday, the PM had suggested in remarks to reporters he might not accept the vote to oust him, saying the process had been “discredited” and the move was a “blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States.” In speeches earlier, Khan has also spoken about a purported letter that proved a foreign conspiracy to topple his government. The US has denied the allegations.
“How can I accept the result when the entire process [of the no-confidence vote] is discredited?” Khan told a select group of foreign journalists at his office on Saturday. “Democracy functions on moral authority — what moral authority is left after this connivance?“

Ahead of Sunday’s vote, up to 100 members of the opposition filed a no-confidence request against National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser.
Security was beefed up in Islamabad on Sunday, with hundreds of police and paramilitary troops deployed in the capital’s Red Zone, a heavily protected area and home to major government offices and foreign embassies.
The opposition collectively had 162 members, while the government had the support of 179 lawmakers, including its coalition partners.
In recent weeks, however, defections by over a dozen of his party’s lawmakers and the exit of coalition partners, including the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP), have left Khan short of a simple majority.

Witnesses: Explosion in Afghan capital wounds at least 15

Witnesses: Explosion in Afghan capital wounds at least 15
Updated 03 April 2022
AP

Witnesses: Explosion in Afghan capital wounds at least 15

Witnesses: Explosion in Afghan capital wounds at least 15
  The blast is the first in the Afghan capital in months
  Explosion happened inside a market where money changers operate
Updated 03 April 2022
AP

KABUL: An explosion in the center of the Afghan capital Sunday wounded at least 15 people, according to witnesses.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blast and no one immediately claimed responsibility. Taliban authorities didn’t immediately comment.
Associated Press TV shows wounded being removed from the site, carried by passersby.
Wais Ahmad, a money changer in the area, said the explosion happened inside a market where money changers operate. However, the market was closed at the time of the explosion.
The blast was the first in the Afghan capital in months. Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have stepped up security throughout most of the country since sweeping to power in August.

Pakistan's Imran Khan sidesteps challenge, seeks fresh elections

Pakistan's Imran Khan sidesteps challenge, seeks fresh elections
Updated 03 April 2022
AP

Pakistan's Imran Khan sidesteps challenge, seeks fresh elections

Pakistan's Imran Khan sidesteps challenge, seeks fresh elections
  'I ask people to prepare for the next elections … a conspiracy to topple the government has failed'
  Deputy speaker throws out no-confidence resolution and abruptly ends the session
Updated 03 April 2022
AP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday he will seek early elections after sidestepping a no-confidence challenge and alleging that a conspiracy to topple his government had failed.

The deputy speaker of Pakistan’s Parliament threw out the opposition parties’ no-confidence resolution and abruptly ended the session. Minutes later, Khan went on national television to say he will ask Pakistan’s president to dissolve Parliament and call early elections.

The developments came after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry accused the opposition of colluding with a “foreign power” to stage a “regime change.”

“I ask people to prepare for the next elections. Thank God, a conspiracy to topple the government has failed,” Khan said in his address.

The opposition, which said it would stage a protest sit-in in Parliament, called the deputy speaker’s ruling throwing out the no-confidence vote illegal and vowed to go to Pakistan’s Supreme Court.

The opposition arrived in Parliament ready to vote Khan out of power. They needed a simple majority of 172 votes in Pakistan’s 342-seat Parliament to unseat Khan, a cricket star turned conservative Islamic politician. Khan’s small but key coalition partners along with 17 of his own party members joined the opposition to oust him.

The no-confidence vote had been expected some time after Parliament convened Sunday but parliamentary rules allow for three to seven days of debate. The opposition had said it has the numbers for an immediate vote.

Giant metal containers blocked roads and entrances to the capital’s diplomatic enclave and to Parliament and other sensitive government installations in the capital. A defiant Khan called for supporters to stage demonstrations countrywide to protest the vote.

Khan has accused the opposition of being in cahoots with the United States to unseat him, saying America wants him gone over his foreign policy choices that often favor China and Russia. Khan has also been a strident opponent of America’s war on terror and Pakistan’s partnership in that war with Washington.

Khan has circulated a memo which he insists provides proof that Washington conspired with Pakistan’s opposition to unseat him because America wants “me, personally, gone ... and everything would be forgiven.”

A loss for Khan would have given his opponents the opportunity to form a new government and rule until elections, which had been scheduled to be held next year.

Residents of Pakistan’s largest province Punjab were set to vote Sunday for a new chief minister. Khan’s choice faced a tough challenge and his opponents claimed they had enough votes to install their choice.

With 60 percent of Pakistan’s 220 million people living in Punjab, it is considered the most powerful of the country’s four provinces. Also on Sunday the government announced the dismissal of the provincial governor, whose role is largely ceremonial and is chosen by the federal government. But it further deepened the political turmoil in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s main opposition parties, whose ideologies span the spectrum from left to right to radically religious, have been rallying for Khan’s ouster almost since he was elected in 2018.

Khan’s win was mired in controversy amid widespread accusations that Pakistan’s powerful army helped his Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (Justice) Party to victory.

Asfandyar Mir, a senior expert with the Washington-based US Institute of Peace, said the military’s involvement in the 2018 polls undermined Khan’s legitimacy from the outset.

“The movement against Imran Khan’s government is inseparable from his controversial rise to power in the 2018 election, which was manipulated by the army to push Khan over the line,” said Mir. “That really undermined the legitimacy of the electoral exercise and created the grounds for the current turmoil. ”

Pakistan’s military has directly ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 75-year history, overthrowing successive democratically elected governments. For the remainder of that time it has indirectly manipulated elected governments from the sidelines.

The opposition has also accused Khan of economic mismanagement, blaming him for rising prices and high inflation. Still, Khan’s government is credited with maintaining a foreign reserve account of $18 billion and bringing in a record $29 billion last year from overseas Pakistanis.

Khan’s anti-corruption reputation is credited with encouraging expatriate Pakistanis to send money home. His government has also received international praise for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis and implementing so-called “smart lockdowns” rather than countrywide shutdowns. As a result, several of Pakistan’s key industries, such as construction, have survived.

Khan’s leadership style has often been criticized as confrontational.

“Khan’s biggest failing has been his insistence on remaining a partisan leader to the bitter end,” said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program at the Washington-based Wilson Center.

“He hasn’t been willing to extend a hand across the aisle to his rivals,” said Kugelman. “He’s remained stubborn and unwilling to make important compromises. As a result, he’s burned too many bridges at a moment when he badly needs all the help he can get.”

Khan’s insistence there is US involvement in attempts to oust him exploits a deep-seated mistrust among many in Pakistan of US intentions, particularly following 9/11, said Mir.

Washington has often berated Pakistan for doing too little to fight Islamic militants even as thousands of Pakistanis have died in militant attacks and the army has lost more than 5,000 soldiers. Pakistan has been attacked for aiding Taliban insurgents while also being asked to bring them to the peace table.

“The fact that it has such easy traction in Pakistan speaks to some of the damage US foreign policy has done in the post 9/11 era in general and in Pakistan in particular,” said Mir. “There is a reservoir of anti-American sentiment in the country, which can be instrumentalized easily by politicians like Khan.”

COVID-19 cases rise in Shanghai with millions under lockdown

COVID-19 cases rise in Shanghai with millions under lockdown
Updated 03 April 2022
AP

COVID-19 cases rise in Shanghai with millions under lockdown

COVID-19 cases rise in Shanghai with millions under lockdown
  Daily case numbers are some of the largest since the virus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019
  A city official last week apologized in response to complaints over the government's handling of the lockdown
Updated 03 April 2022
AP

BEIJING: COVID-19 cases in China’s largest city of Shanghai are still rising as millions remain isolated at home under a sweeping lockdown.
Health officials on Sunday reported 438 confirmed cases detected over the previous 24 hours, along with 7,788 asymptomatic cases. Both figures were up slightly from the day before.
While small by the standards of some countries, the daily case numbers are some of the largest since the virus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.
Shanghai with its 26 million people last week began a two-stage lockdown, with residents of the eastern Pudong section supposed to be allowed to leave their homes Friday, while their neighbors in the western Puxi section underwent their own four-day isolation period.
Despite that assurance, millions in Pudong continue to be confined to their homes amid complaints over food deliveries and the availability of medications and health services.
Notices delivered to residents said they were required to self-test for COVID-19 daily and take precautions including wearing masks at home and avoiding contact with family members — measures not widely enforced since the early days of the pandemic.
A city official last week apologized in response to complaints over the government’s handling of the lockdown, and a vice premier made sweeping demands for improvements during a tour of Shanghai on Saturday.
Sun Chunlan, who sits on the ruling Communist Party’s Politburo, urged “resolute and swift moves to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Shanghai in the shortest time possible,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported.
However, Sun stressed “unswerving adherence” to China’s hard-line “zero-COVID” approach, mandating lockdowns, forced isolation of all suspected cases and mass testing, even while acknowledging the social and economic toll that is taking.
“It is an arduous task and huge challenge to combat the omicron variant while maintaining the normal operation of core functions in a megacity,” Sun said.
She called for safeguarding key industries and institutions and the functioning of supply and industrial chains in the commercial hub, along with ensuring “people’s basic living conditions and normal medical needs.”
State media reports indicate president and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping is directing the continuing tough approach, while seeking to avoid further damage to the sputtering economy and ensure overall stability ahead of a key party congress expected for November.

North Korea warns Seoul of 'serious threat' over missile remark

North Korea warns Seoul of 'serious threat' over missile remark
Updated 03 April 2022
AP

North Korea warns Seoul of 'serious threat' over missile remark

North Korea warns Seoul of 'serious threat' over missile remark
  Heightened tensions between the rival Koreas over the North's spate of weapons tests this year
  'South Korea should discipline itself if it wants to stave off disaster'
Updated 03 April 2022
AP

SEOUL: The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the South Korean defense minister a “scum-like guy” for talking about preemptive strikes on the North, warning Sunday that the South may face “a serious threat.”
Kim Yo Jong’s statement came amid heightened tensions between the rival Koreas over the North’s spate of weapons tests this year, including its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in more than four years. Some experts say her statement could signal that North Korea will conduct more significant weapons tests soon and take a hard-line stance on South Korea.
The ICBM test that broke North Korea’s four-year moratorium on big weapons tests was a huge embarrassment to South Korea’s liberal President Moon Jae-in, who has pushed hard to achieve greater reconciliation between the countries and find a peaceful resolution to the North Korean nuclear crisis.
During a visit to the country’s strategic missile command on Friday, South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook said that South Korea has the ability and readiness to launch precision strikes on North Korea if it detects the North intends to fire missiles at South Korea. Seoul has long maintained such a preemptive military strategy to cope with North Korea’s growing missile and nuclear threats, but it was still highly unusual for a senior Seoul official under the Moon administration to publicly discuss it.
On Sunday, Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, issued blistering rhetoric directed at Suh and threats toward Seoul.
“The senseless and scum-like guy dare mention a ‘preemptive strike’ at a nuclear weapons state,” Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by state media. “South Korea may face a serious threat owing to the reckless remarks made by its defense minister.”
“South Korea should discipline itself if it wants to stave off disaster,” she said.
Kim Yo Jong, a senior official in the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, is in charge of relations with Seoul and Washington. South Korea’s spy service says she is the North’s No. 2 official behind her brother.
Pak Jong Chon, a secretary in the Workers’ Party’s central committee, separately warned that “any slight misjudgment and ill statement rattling the other party under the present situation” may trigger “a dangerous conflict and a full-blown war.”
Pak said North Korea will “mercilessly direct military force into destroying major targets in Seoul and the South Korean army” if South Korea preemptively attacks North Korea.
Relations between the Koreas briefly flourished in 2018 after North Korea abruptly reached out to South Korea and the United States and expressed its willingness to put its nuclear program on the bargaining table. At the time, Kim Yo Jong visited South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics and conveyed her brother’s invitation for Moon to visit the North. Kim Jong Un and Moon eventually met three times in 2018.
But North Korea turned a colder shoulder on Moon and cut off ties with South Korea after its broader diplomacy with the United States collapsed in 2019 due to disputes over US-led economic sanctions on the North.
“Kim Yo Jong’s remarks foreshadow another significant military test,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul. “Similar to how Moscow and Beijing try to gaslight the world that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is somehow the fault of NATO, Pyongyang will blame its nuclear and missile advancements on the US-South Korea alliance.”
Analyst Cheong Seong-Chang at the private Sejong Institute in South Korea said the back-to-back North Korean statements indicate that it will take hard-line steps toward South Korea. He said Pyongyang is sensitive to Seoul’s preemptive attack capability because it lacks military assets and capability to detect South Korean strikes in advance.
But Cheong added that Seoul’s public comments on preemptive strikes would only result in strengthening the voices of hard-line officials in Pyongyang and raising tensions between the Koreas.
Moon’s single five-year term ends in May, when he will be replaced by conservative Yoon Suk Yeol, who openly discussed the preemptive attack strategy on North Korea during his campaign. His liberal rivals criticized him for unnecessarily provoking North Korea, but Yoon said he would pursue a principled approach on Pyongyang.
The United States has urged North Korea to return to talks without preconditions, but the North has rejected such an overture saying the US must first drop its hostility toward it. Kim Jong Un has repeatedly vowed to expand his nuclear arsenal as a diplomatic stalemate with Washington continues.
Some experts say the North’s recent missile tests were meant to perfect its weapons technology, boost its leverage in future negotiations with the US and secure stronger internal loyalty. They say North Korea could soon conduct another ICBM launch, a launch of a satellite-carrying rocket or a test of a nuclear device in coming weeks.

