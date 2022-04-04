Al-Hilal edge past Riyadh rivals Al-Shabab to reach King’s Cup final

You are here

Al-Hilal captain Salman Al-Faraj, 7, and a team mate celebrate after hitting an equalizer during the 73rd minute. (Twitter: @Alhilal_EN)
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

  • The reigning Saudi and Asian champions will now face the winner of the second semifinal between Al-Ittihad and Al-Feiha
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

Al-Hilal have reached the final of the King’s Cup after defeating Al-Shabab 2-1 in a tight contest that went into extra time at Prince Faisal bin Fahad Stadium in Riyadh on Sunday night.

Al-Shabab opened the scoring through Argentine midfielder Ever Banega from a penalty kick in the 62nd minute, before Al-Hilal captain Salman Al-Faraj equalized after 73 minutes and Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo won it in the 105th minute.

In the final, Al-Hilal will meet the winner of second semifinal between Al-Ittihad and Al-Feiha, which takes place at Al-Majma’ah Sports City Stadium in Monday night.

Al-Hilal coach Ramon Diaz spoke of a lack of concentration in his side’s first-half showing.

“The match required focus and vitality, which we lacked in the first half,” the Argentine said. “The situation changed in the second half; we controlled the match and scored two goals.”

He also confirmed that star man Salem Al-Dawsari was absent due to COVID-19.

“Salem’s absence is influential because he is a great player, but the team was also affected by the fatigue of international players, whether local or foreign, and there were some errors that we will work to correct.”

“Whoever we will face in the final, it will be a difficult match and will require a redoubling of efforts,” Diaz said.

The loss extends an unwanted record for Al-Shabab who have not beaten their Riyadh rival now since 2014.

Topics: football Al-Hilal Al-Shabab

Manufacturers confirmed for start of Gen3 era of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

  • 7 of world’s leading automotive manufacturers currently registered to race new Gen3 car from Season 9 of Formula E
  • Gen3 race car will be officially unveiled to public on April 28 in Monaco ahead of 2022 Monaco E-Prix
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Seven of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers have registered with the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile to race the new Gen3 car which will debut in the next season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The Gen3 race car will be officially unveiled to the public at the Yacht Club de Monaco on April 28 ahead of the Monaco E-Prix on April 30.

FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said: “We are delighted to confirm the commitment of seven of the world’s leading car manufacturers to the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, and we look forward to seeing them battle against each other.

“As a proving ground for future mobility, Formula E has always been at the cutting-edge of technology, as exemplified by the Gen3 single-seater, and we are confident that the forthcoming era will mark an exciting chapter in the series’ electrifying story.”

The manufacturers currently confirmed for the Gen3 era of Formula E are DS Automobiles of France, the UK’s Jaguar, Mahindra Racing of India, Maserati of Italy, NIO 333 of the UK and China, Japanese firm Nissan, and Porsche of Germany.

The full list of teams will be released later in 2022.

When released, the Gen3 is set to be the world’s most efficient racing car – at least 40 percent of the energy used within a race will be produced by regenerative braking during the race.

Jamie Reigle, chief executive officer of Formula E, said: “We are excited to welcome many of the world’s most innovative and competitive automotive manufacturers into the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

“The Gen3 race car will take Formula E’s iconic city center racing to a new level, creating more intense action and drama on the track while delivering a leap forward in electric mobility off it.

“The Gen3 race car will set the standard for sustainability, performance, and efficiency and serve as further tangible evidence of the innovative developments in electric vehicles achieved by manufacturers in the Championship,” he added.

Topics: Formula E Motorsport

Unstoppale Mbappe sparks PSG's rout of Lorient 

Updated 04 April 2022
AFP

  • Messi and Mbappe combined to set up Neymar for the opening goal on 12 minutes
Updated 04 April 2022
AFP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe struck twice and created two goals for Neymar and another for Lionel Messi as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Lorient 5-1 at home on Sunday to edge closer to the Ligue 1 title.

After three defeats in four games before the international break and a traumatic Champions League exit, PSG began the end-of-season run-in with a crushing win at the Parc des Princes.

They lead Marseille by 12 points and need just 13 more from their final eight games to be assured of a record-equalling 10th French title.

"We've got to keep winning and show that we want to get this 10th title," Neymar told Prime Video.

"Losing is very difficult, that's what happened in Madrid. We have to keep moving forward. It really hurt us to lose (in Europe), we wanted to go all the way in the competition."

Messi and Mbappe combined to set up Neymar for the opening goal on 12 minutes as the Brazilian struck for just the sixth time in another injury-plagued campaign.

Mbappe then doubled the advantage with a neat finish inside the near post, but Terem Moffi gave Lorient hope early in the second half after punishing a defensive mix-up.

The Nigerian beat an uncertain Marquinhos to a loose pass from Achraf Hakimi, poking beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma.

With Lorient threatening to get back into the game, Mbappe restored PSG's two-goal cushion by drilling home from 20 metres to take his league goals tally to 17, one behind Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder.

Mbappe teed up Messi to crash in a fourth via the underside of the crossbar on 73 minutes, moments after Sergio Ramos came on for a first appearance since January 23.

Neymar and Messi were both whistled by supporters in PSG's last home game. This time it was Ramos who was jeered following a nightmare first season in Paris blighted by a calf problem.

Mbappe nearly capped a sensational performance with a hat-trick, his shot grazing the post after a scorching burst into the box.

He instead turned provider in the final minute, exchanging passes with Neymar to send the Brazilian racing through to complete a 14th win in 15 home games for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Marseille reclaimed second place with a 4-2 win at Saint-Etienne in a game that was rescheduled from Saturday following heavy snowfall.

Dimitri Payet and Bamba Dieng scored penalties either side of a comical own goal from Saint-Etienne defender Timothee Kolodziejczak before Amine Harit added a fourth for Marseille.

"We saw total domination from Marseille. It's an important victory but we need to fight until the end," said Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli.

"We can't ease off and we'll need to perform well when it's more difficult."

Denis Bouanga had given Saint-Etienne the lead at a sold-out Stade Geoffroy-Guichard after a mistake by Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

Lucas Gourna grabbed a late consolation for the hosts, who remain in the relegation play-off spot but are still just one point from safety.

Marseille are three points clear of Rennes while Strasbourg climbed above Nice into fourth courtesy of a 1-0 victory at home to Lens.

Ludovic Ajorque scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Strasbourg extended their unbeaten run to eight matches.

Ajorque notched his 11th goal of the season after a cross struck the arm of Poland international Przemyslaw Frankowski.

Strasbourg won another penalty when Ajorque was fouled by Lens goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca, but Kevin Gameiro's spot-kick was saved.

They moved ahead of Nice on goal difference after Christophe Galtier's side were held 1-1 at home against Rennes on Saturday.

Strasbourg are two points behind Rennes.

Brazilian winger Tete struck two minutes into his Lyon debut to give his new side a 3-2 home win over Angers.

The 22-year-old joined Lyon this week for the rest of the season from Shakhtar Donetsk following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

FIFA has allowed Ukraine-based players to temporarily suspend their contracts and move to other clubs.

Moussa Dembele twice gave Lyon the lead but Angers replied through goals from Mathias Pereira Lage and Sofiane Boufal, with Tete curling in the winner 10 minutes from time.

 

Topics: football sport Kylian Mbappé

Pedri gem sees off Sevilla and sends Barca to second

Updated 04 April 2022
AFP

  • Victory continues Barcelona’s recent surge as they backed up their 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid
Updated 04 April 2022
AFP

AFP BARCELONA: A wonder-goal from Pedri proved the difference for Barcelona on Sunday as a 1-0 win over Sevilla sent Xavi Hernandez’s side up to second in La Liga for the first time this season.
Barca missed a string of chances against a dogged Sevilla at Camp Nou before the 19-year-old Pedri settled the contest with a moment of magic, dancing his way into space on the edge of the area before firing into the corner.
Victory continues Barcelona’s recent surge as they backed up their 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid before the international break with a convincing win against the team who have been Madrid’s chief title challengers all season.
Madrid edged past Celta Vigo on Saturday to calm suggestions their Clasico nightmare could even prompt a late collapse and let Barca back into the race.
A 12-point advantage means that is surely impossible now but Barcelona are in the driving seat to finish second, which would be a remarkable achievement for a team that only a few months ago had serious concerns about missing out on the top four. When Xavi took over in November, they lay ninth.
The last time the Catalans were second in La Liga after a complete round of fixtures was May 10 last year, three matches before the end of last season.
“We’re second but nothing is done,” Xavi said. “While it’s mathematically possible to fight for La Liga, we will keep fighting.”
Ousmane Dembele delivered another excellent to display to enhance the growing the sense that the Frenchman might yet stay in the summer, even if the club remain pessimistic.
Pedri, though, was the star of the show, a stunning performance in midfield rounded off with a masterful goal that will only further the reputation of one of the world’s most exciting young talents.
“I encourage him to shoot,” said Xavi. “He always thinks to pass, he’s a passer, it’s something that happened to me as well. But today he scored a great goal.
“When I say he’s an elite player, it’s because there is hardly anyone that understands our style as well as him.”Sevilla, meanwhile, continue to fizzle, have drawn seven out of their previous nine games before this defeat made it two wins from 10.
Add the surprise exit in the Europa League at the hands of West Ham and Julen Lopetegui’s side are in danger of enduring a miserable end to what looked a promising season.
Barcelona were the more assertive team in the first half but it was only in the last 10 minutes that Sevilla were made to feel uncomfortable as a flurry of chances went begging.
A sumptuous Pedri pass released Dembele out on the right but his attempted cut-back was intercepted.
Then Pedri picked out Dembele again, this time with a clipped cross into the area and while Dembele nodded smartly across the six-yard box, neither Ferran Torres nor Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could convert.
Aubameyang was slipped through by Dembele, only to see his finish clawed away by Bono as Sevilla survived, the score goalless at the break.
The pattern, though, was set and while Sevilla were less frantic after the restart, Barcelona remained in charge. Dembele squared for Torres, whose finish was pushed over. Jordi Alba cut back for Torres but this time he curled wide.
A sloppy Dembele pass gave Ivan Rakitic a chance at a free-kick but he floated the shot just over, allowing the Barca assault to continue, Gerard Pique driving wide and then heading the resulting corner against the crossbar. Sergio Busquets volleyed the rebound over.
When Dembele missed at the back post with 20 minutes left, it felt like Barca would never score, until Pedri intervened.
Dembele’s pull-back found the teenager on the edge of the area but Rakitic and Diego Carlos were rushing out to him.
He floored Rakitic with one dummy and then left Diego Carlos for dead with a second, firing through the sprawling bodies around him and into the bottom corner.

Topics: football Barca

Al-Ittihad’s Fahad Al-Muwallad faces probe after failed drug test

Updated 04 April 2022
SALEH FAREED

  • ‘Action with Walid’, the daily sports program broadcast on MBC Action, reported that the Saudi forward is being investigated by the Saudi Arabia Anti-Doping Committee
Updated 04 April 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Al-Ittihad and Saudi national team striker Fahad Al-Muwallad is being investigated by the Saudi Arabia Anti-Doping Committee amid allegations that he failed a drug test, according to “Action with Walid,” the daily sports program broadcast on MBC action.

This marks the second time in three years that Al-Muwallad has failed an out-of-competition drug test. He accepted a one-year ban from SAADC on May 9, 2019 due to the use of prohibited substances during the team’s match against Al-Nasr in April 2018, within the Saudi Professional League.

The daily program revealed on Thursday that Al-Ittihad football club, which sits on top of the standings table of the Saudi Professional League, had received a notice two days earlier from the Saudi Doping Commission that the test on its striker returned a positive result and the final decision would be made after a hearing session.

The player and club are cooperating and responding directly with the SAADC. The player is now subject to a playing suspension locally and internationally while the matter is under investigation.

No official information about the suspension and the nature of the doping violation has been made by the SAADC until now.

A positive test for a banned substance that is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list can lead to a four-year suspension.

The 27-year-old Al-Muwallad is one of the Kingdom’s most celebrated players, having scored the goal against Japan that took Saudi Arabia to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He started his professional career with Al-Ittihad when he was 16, and at 18 Al-Muwallad made his first team debut and scored his first senior goal for Saudi Arabia against China in an Asian Cup qualifier. From there he has become a regular squad inclusion for the Saudi national team.

He also played for Spanish club Levante UD in the final minutes of the league clash away to Leganes in 2018, when on loan ahead of the World Cup.

Topics: football Al-ittihad

Eddie Howe: Newcastle players are ‘hurt’ after biggest defeat in months at Tottenham

Updated 04 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

  • Magpies coach admits that he got his tactics wrong after Fabian Schar had given the visitors the lead
Updated 04 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

LONDON: Eddie Howe has revealed his players “hurt” after Newcastle were given a 5-1 thrashing by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Magpies capitulated in the second-half of the Premier League encounter in North London as Antonio Conte’s men ran riot.

Four goals from Matt Doherty, Son Heung-Min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn after the break turned the match on its head, after goals from Fabian Schar and Ben Davies had things level at half-time.

Howe admits his side got their approach wrong, having taken the lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“It hurts and I’m sure my players feel that too,” said the head coach. “First half I thought we did very well. Maybe a little nervous start, the opening 10 minutes we were maybe too deep. Then we got to grips with it. I think we produced a very good performance until Fabian scored.”

“We are frustrated as we controlled the areas they hurt us with the ball, and hugely disappointed to go in at 1-1, because bar a few nervy moments we controlled them.”

The result did little to impact Newcastle’s battle to remain in the top flight, with the gap to the bottom three remaining at nine points, with another game ticked off.

Howe, though, was far from happy with the manner of the loss, Newcastle’s third on the bounce.

“The manner of the second goal was disappointing. It was so close to half time, and we had to feel ourselves into it — we didn’t allow ourselves to do that,” he said.

“We then had to chase the game, depending on which way you look at it, a very aggressive way. We shouldn’t have done that,” said Howe. “We became very expansive and took risks with the ball, it was too early in the game to do that, we got punished by a top team. Some of their goals on the transitions were very good, from our perspective, not so good.”

“It was due to the ambition to get into the match — we didn’t manage that side of things very well.”

Newcastle went to Chelsea last month and largely frustrated the world and European champions, not conceding until the closing stages, but the Spurs clash could not have been any different, with United opened up far too easily.

For Howe, it is all about getting the balance right, particularly against the top sides in the division.

“It is a delicate balance. We got it right in the first half, we were solid defensively, had our moments and controlled their key players. But the minute we went behind we changed what we were doing and that played into their hands not ours,” Howe said.

“I just felt we chased the game far too early,” he said. “We became very, very expansive, taking risks in areas that we shouldn’t. It was in our desire to get back into the game. We had time in that second half to find a goal, but we committed too many men forward.”

“So, I am being careful in not going too far in my criticism. It is a great mentality to have — but we needed to be smarter, especially when you have Son and (Harry) Kane sitting in just behind you. We were far too open, but it was in our desire to chase the game.”

Topics: football Newcastle United Eddie Howe

Related

Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn scores their fifth goal against Newcastle United in the Premier League. (Reuters)
Sport
Reality check for Newcastle after 5-1 hammering against Tottenham
Eddie Howe: No wholesale changes to Newcastle squad this summer
Sport
Eddie Howe: No wholesale changes to Newcastle squad this summer

