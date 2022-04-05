You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine, Russian-backed separatists trade accusations over acid tank explosion

Ukraine, Russian-backed separatists trade accusations over acid tank explosion
A woman with her granddaughter, refugees from the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, are seen at the border crossing in Medyka, eastern Poland, on Sunday. (AFP)
Ukraine, Russian-backed separatists trade accusations over acid tank explosion

Ukraine, Russian-backed separatists trade accusations over acid tank explosion
  • "In Rubizhne, Luhansk region, Russian troops hit a tank with nitric acid," a member of Ukraine's negotiating team at peace talks with Russia, said on Telegram
  • Luhansk is part of the Donbas region where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian army since 2014
LONDON: Ukraine and Russian-backed separatist forces both reported on Tuesday that an industrial acid tank had been blown up in eastern Ukraine, creating a serious potential hazard for local people, and each pinned the blame on the other.
“In Rubizhne, Luhansk region, Russian troops hit a tank with nitric acid,” David Arakhamia, a member of Ukraine’s negotiating team at peace talks with Russia, said on Telegram.
Luhansk region governor Serhiy Haidai told residents in a message on Facebook: “Do not leave bomb shelters. If you are indoors — close windows and doors.”
Luhansk is part of the Donbas region where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian army since 2014.
The armed forces of the self-proclaimed, Russian-backed Luhansk People’s Republic said on Telegram it was “Ukrainian nationalist formations” who had blown up the acid tank before retreating from the town. They said it had sent up a dangerous cloud of poison gas.
It was not immediately possible to independently verify the incident or to establish who was responsible.
Western governments have said they are concerned that Russia or its proxies could launch a chemical attack as part of the war in Ukraine and blame it on the other side. Moscow says it fears the use of weapons of mass destruction by Ukraine.

UK’s controversial immigration overhaul subject to another setback

UK’s controversial immigration overhaul subject to another setback
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

UK’s controversial immigration overhaul subject to another setback

UK’s controversial immigration overhaul subject to another setback
  • Nationality and Borders Bill would have given home secretary greater power to strip Brits’ citizenship
  • Citizenship deprivation has become hot button issue since hundreds of Brits joined Daesh in Syria
Updated 05 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government has suffered a defeat in the House of Lords as it tried to push through widespread changes to the country’s immigration and asylum laws.

Among the raft of changes proposed by the Nationality and Borders Bill, one of the most controversial has been a loosening of rules surrounding how and when ministers can strip Brits of their citizenship.

On Monday, crossbench peer Baroness D’Souza, who argued this would be “unjust,” submitted an amendment that was passed by a majority of 44 votes.

Having been subject to the Lords’ scrutiny and amendments, the bill will now return to the House of Commons for approval by MPs.

The bill does not become law until both the Commons and the Lords approve of the wording, and while the House of Lords cannot outright veto a bill, members do have the ability to amend the law repeatedly, thus passing it back to the Commons once again.

London has been able to revoke people’s UK citizenship for more than a century if they pose a threat to national security or where this is deemed to be in “the public interest,” and the home secretary — currently Priti Patel — decides each case.

But the issue has become increasingly controversial in recent times, following high-profile cases of citizenship deprival related to Daesh recruits.

Perhaps the most prominent was the case of Shamima Begum, a Daesh recruit whose citizenship was stripped, effectively trapping her in Syria, as Bangladesh, the country to which London argued she was entitled citizenship, publicly rebuked the idea.

It is illegal under international law to strip someone of their citizenship if it would render them stateless.

Under the Nationality and Borders Bill, it would have become significantly easier for ministers to remove citizenship from people, and they would not have had to provide prior warning.

Minority groups warned that they could become “second-class citizens” if this element of the bill had become law.

Baroness D’Souza said she was not arguing against the orders being issued, but there needed to be “proper safeguards for those who continue to be at risk from previous unlawful actions.”

Secretary Patel has said, however, that the change is needed to protect the UK from security risks, promising the new power would be used only in “exceptional circumstances.”

Peers approved D’Souza’s amendment to the bill by 209 votes to 165.

Last week, the government won a string of votes in the Commons when it overturned a series of previous defeats it had suffered in the Lords on the bill.

The bill will return to the Commons later this month, after MPs return from their Easter break.

France pushing for energy sanctions against Russia

France pushing for energy sanctions against Russia
Updated 05 April 2022
AP

France pushing for energy sanctions against Russia

France pushing for energy sanctions against Russia
  • Poland said it plans to block imports of coal and oil from Russia
  • Meanwhile, Lithuania said it’s no longer using Russian natural gas
Updated 05 April 2022
AP

BRUSSELS: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday that there is a “total determination” from all 27 European Union countries for sanctions against Russia that could target oil and coal over evidence its troops deliberately killed Ukrainian civilians.
Europe’s dependence on Russian oil, gas and coal means finding unanimity on energy measures is a tall order, but the reports of the killings outside Kyiv have increased pressure for tougher EU sanctions.
So far, Europe has not been willing to target Russian energy over fears that it would plunge the European economy into recession. In some ways, it would be easier for Europe to go without Russian oil than gas because most supplies come by tanker and could be purchased from other suppliers. But talk of a possible boycott of Russian oil has helped push up global oil prices this week.
Asked whether there was a political willingness to impose sanctions on Russian oil and coal — a move suggested this week by French President Emmanuel Macron — Le Maire said: “We will see what the position of the other member states will be, but I think there is a possibility to have unity on the 27 member states on these new sanctions.”
He did not mention natural gas, and a consensus on targeting the fuel that is used to generate electricity and heat homes would be even more difficult to secure. The EU gets about 40 percent of its natural gas from Russia and many EU countries, including Germany — the bloc’s largest economy — are opposed to cutting off gas imports.
France holds the presidency of the EU Council, and Le Maire spoke ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg, where they will discuss possible new measures to punish the Kremlin.
While the EU has stayed away from sanctioning Russian energy so far, individual countries have announced efforts to draw down their reliance: Poland said it plans to block imports of coal and oil from Russia, while Lithuania said it’s no longer using Russian natural gas.
The European Union gets about 25 percent of its oil from Russia, while the EU imported 53 percent of hard coal from the country in 2020, which accounted for 30 percent of the EU’s hard coal consumption.
While coal and oil may be up for discussion, Teresa Ribera, Spain’s Minister for Ecological Transition, said Tuesday that it is “very hard” for the EU to sanction Russian natural gas because some of the bloc’s countries are dependent on it for their energy supply and that the EU’s strength lies in its unity.
“It is very difficult to explain to European public opinion and Ukrainian society that we are still importing Russian energy that finances this war,” she said, adding that energy imports create “obvious moral tension.”
European importers pay about $850 million per day for Russian oil and natural gas.
Russian natural gas mostly comes by fixed pipeline and would be harder to replace suddenly with shipments of expensive and scarce liquefied natural gas. While oil might be easier to cut off than gas, ditching it would not be without consequences.
For one, the resulting price increases for other oil could increase the incentive for India and China, who aren’t taking part in Western sanctions, to buy cheaper Russian crude. Russia is also a major supplier of diesel fuel; if that supply were lost, operating diesel-powered trucks and farm equipment could quickly become more expensive, fueling already high inflation in Europe.
Oil prices rose as buyers seeking to avoid Russian oil bid for limited supply from other producers like Saudi Arabia, commodities analysts at German bank Commerzbank said.
International benchmark Brent rose 3 percent on Monday and traded Tuesday above $108 per barrel, up another 1 percent. US crude rose 1.1 percent to $104.37 on Tuesday. Crude prices had fallen after US President Joe Biden last week announced the release of 180 million barrels of oil over six months from strategic reserves. Higher oil prices mean more expensive gasoline for US drivers.
The next package of EU sanctions will be prepared by the EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, which will then present it to EU countries for approval.

Russia to retaliate after expulsion of diplomats from Italy — TASS

Russia to retaliate after expulsion of diplomats from Italy — TASS
Updated 05 April 2022
Reuters

Russia to retaliate after expulsion of diplomats from Italy — TASS

Russia to retaliate after expulsion of diplomats from Italy — TASS
Updated 05 April 2022
Reuters

Russia will give an appropriate response to the expulsion of 30 of its diplomats from Italy, TASS news agency quoted Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.
Italy has expelled 30 Russian diplomats because of security concerns, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday, according to comments sent by a spokesman.

Zelensky to address UN Security Council over Russian ‘genocide’

Zelensky to address UN Security Council over Russian ‘genocide’
Updated 05 April 2022
AFP

Zelensky to address UN Security Council over Russian ‘genocide’

Zelensky to address UN Security Council over Russian ‘genocide’
  • The speech, Zelensky’s first to the body since Russia’s invasion, comes after he made an emotional trip to Bucha
  • Moscow has denied responsibility and suggested the images are fake or that the deaths occurred after Russian forces pulled out of the area
Updated 05 April 2022
AFP

Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the UN Security Council on Tuesday, where he is expected to demand tough new sanctions on Moscow over killings in the town of Bucha that he has called “war crimes” and “genocide.”
The speech, Zelensky’s first to the body since Russia’s invasion, comes after he made an emotional trip to Bucha, where dozens of bodies were discovered after the withdrawal of Russian troops.
Horrific images of corpses lying in the streets, some with their hands bound behind them, have drawn international condemnation of Russia.
Moscow has denied responsibility and suggested the images are fake or that the deaths occurred after Russian forces pulled out of the area.
But newly released satellite photographs taken by Maxar Technologies in mid-March, before the Russian withdrawal, showed what appeared to be bodies in some of the same places they were later found by Ukrainian troops and seen by journalists.
On Monday, wearing body armor and visibly distressed, Zelensky spent half an hour in Bucha, where he blamed Russian troops for the killings.
“These are war crimes and it will be recognized by the world as genocide,” he said.
Later in his nightly address, he said “the sanctions response to Russia’s massacre of civilians must finally be powerful.”
“But... did hundreds of our people have to die in agony for some European leaders to finally understand that the Russian state deserves the most severe pressure?” he asked in the video posted to Telegram.
He also called for additional weapons from Western allies, saying more equipment could have saved thousands.
“I do not blame you — I blame only the Russian military,” he said. “But you could have helped.”
Ukraine’s allies have called the killings in Bucha war crimes, with the EU offering to send investigators to gather evidence.
US President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House that there should be “a war crimes trial,” adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is a war criminal.”
The White House said it would announce fresh sanctions on Moscow this week, with France suggesting new measures could target Russian oil and coal exports.
But Germany warned it was too soon to cut off Russian gas.
All economic ties to Russia would have to be severed, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said, adding, “but at the moment, it’s not possible to cut the gas supplies. We need some time.”
Elsewhere, the United States and Britain said they would seek Russia’s suspension from the UN Human Rights Council — a move Moscow branded “unbelievable.”
Russia has called for a UN Security Council meeting on what it dubbed the “heinous provocation of Ukrainian radicals in Bucha,” but Britain — which holds the Council presidency — has so far refused the request.
The full nature of the killings in Bucha and other areas from which Russian troops have withdrawn is still being pieced together.
On Monday, the bodies of five men were found in a children’s sanatorium basement in Bucha. The Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said they were unarmed civilians, who had been bound, beaten and killed by Russian troops.
And in Motyzhyn, west of Kyiv, Ukrainian police showed AFP journalists the bodies of five civilians with their hands tied, including those of the village’s mayor, her husband and son.
Ukrainian officials say over 400 civilian bodies have been recovered from the Kyiv region, many of whom have been laid to rest in mass graves.
But Zelensky has warned that the deaths in Bucha could be only the tip of the iceberg, saying he had information that even more people had been killed in places like nearby Borodianka.
AFP reporters who briefly visited the area saw no bodies in the streets, but locals reported many deaths.
“I know five civilians were killed,” said 58-year-old Rafik Azimov. “But we don’t know how many more are left in the basements of the ruined buildings after the bombardments.”
“I buried six people,” another resident, Volodymyr Nahornyi, said. “More people are under the ruins.”
The Russian withdrawal from Kyiv has been seen as a pivot to a renewed offensive in the country’s east and south, where Moscow wants to consolidate territory around occupied Crimea and the separatist statelets of Donetsk and Lugansk.
The Ukrainian government has warned that Moscow is preparing a “full-scale” attack in the country’s east and regional officials urged civilians to evacuate Lugansk fearing a major Russian attack.
The Pentagon estimates Russia has withdrawn about two-thirds of the troops it had around Kyiv and will redeploy them to the east and south, with the White House warning the war’s “next phase could be measured in months or longer.”
Even where troops have withdrawn, fears remain, with Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko telling residents to wait before returning, citing the danger of continued shelling and the danger of unexploded munitions.
Overnight, air raid sirens rang out across much of the country, from Lviv in the west to southern Mykolaiv, where officials said Monday that Russian strikes killed 10 civilians and wounded 46.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said cluster munitions, which explode in the air and send dozens of small bomblets over a large area, were used on the city.
A 2008 UN convention bans the production and use of the weapons, but it has not been signed by Russia or Ukraine.
The Ukrainian army said residential and medical facilities, including a children’s hospital, were fired on.
“There are dead and wounded, including children,” it said.
Elsewhere in the south, concerns remain about civilians trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol.
Authorities say at least 5,000 people have been killed in the city, 90 percent of which has been destroyed, according to Mayor Vadym Boichenko.
Around 130,000 residents are still trapped inside, and efforts to evacuate them are now on hold because of “incessant” bombing, he said.
The Red Cross said Monday a team it sent to help get civilians out of Mariupol was being held by police in Russian-controlled territory.
Europe’s worst conflict in decades has killed as many as 20,000 people since Russia’s February 24 invasion, according to Ukrainian estimates.
More than 4.2 million Ukrainians have fled the country and about 6.5 million have been internally displaced, UN agencies say.

Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim

Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim
Updated 05 April 2022
AFP

Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim

Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim
Updated 05 April 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Satellite photographs released on Monday appear to rebut Russian assertions that dead bodies in civilian clothing found in Bucha had appeared there after Russian forces retreated from the devastated Ukrainian town.
Mid-March satellite imagery of a Bucha street appears to show several bodies of civilians lying dead in or just off the roadway where Ukrainian officials recently said they found multiple corpses after Russian troops withdrew.
“High-resolution Maxar satellite imagery collected over Bucha, Ukraine (northwest of Kyiv) verifies and corroborates recent social media videos and photos that reveal bodies lying in the streets and left out in the open for weeks,” Maxar Technologies spokesman Stephen Wood said Monday in a statement.
The New York Times published an analysis of close-ups of Bucha’s Yablonska street, and concluded — after comparing it with video footage from April 1 and 2 of dead bodies along the street — that many had been there since at least three weeks ago, when Russian forces were in control of the town.
AFP photographers entered Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, on Saturday and directly confirmed the presence of some 20 bodies — all in civilian clothing, some with their hands bound — in scenes that have sparked global revulsion, and accusations of war crimes.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden called Monday for a “war crimes trial” over alleged atrocities in Bucha and vowed tougher sanctions against Moscow, as Ukraine’s leader urged the world to acknowledge a “genocide” by Russian troops near Kyiv.

Russia’s defense ministry has denied responsibility, saying that all its units “withdrew completely from Bucha as early as March 30,” while the Kremlin has dismissed the graphic images emerging from the town as “fakes” concocted by Ukraine.
That claim was repeated at the United Nations on Monday, where Moscow’s envoy Vassily Nebenzia reiterated at a press conference the corpses pictured in Bucha were not there before Russian troops left the city.
“Suddenly they appear on the streets lying on the road, one by one, left and right, some of them are moving, some of them showing the signs of life,” he said, claiming the scenes were “arranged by the Ukrainian information, information warfare machine.”
But Maxar satellite images dated March 19 and March 21 show that multiple bodies were on Bucha’s Yablonska street at that time.
And according to the Times analysis, Maxar images show dark objects of similar size to human bodies appearing on the street between March 9 and 11.
Many of the bodies pictured in the satellite images appeared in the precise position on the ground as seen in video footage from the same street filmed by a Ukrainian local council member, and in photographs by international news outlets.
In a second side-by-side comparison, the Times studied a video posted on Instagram of a body in the street in front of two cars. A satellite image from March 21 shows the corpse and the vehicles in the same location.

