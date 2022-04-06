You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka’s president will not resign despite protests, says minister

Sri Lanka’s president will not resign despite protests, says minister

Sri Lanka’s president will not resign despite protests, says minister
Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign despite widespread protests against his handling of the country’s economic crisis. (FILE/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m8ezj

Updated 33 sec ago
Reuters

Sri Lanka’s president will not resign despite protests, says minister

Sri Lanka’s president will not resign despite protests, says minister
Updated 33 sec ago
Reuters

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign despite widespread protests against his handling of the country’s economic crisis, a minister told parliament on Wednesday.
“May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president,” Chief Government Whip and Highways Minister Johnston Fernando said in response to opposition criticism.
“As a government, we are clearly saying the president will not resign under any circumstances. We will face this.”

Topics: Sri Lanka

Related

Sri Lankan lawmakers seek interim government to solve crisis
World
Sri Lankan lawmakers seek interim government to solve crisis
Special Sri Lanka president proposes unity government as protests intensify
World
Sri Lanka president proposes unity government as protests intensify

Man dies crashing car into Russian embassy in Romanian capital

Man dies crashing car into Russian embassy in Romanian capital
Updated 10 sec ago

Man dies crashing car into Russian embassy in Romanian capital

Man dies crashing car into Russian embassy in Romanian capital
Updated 10 sec ago
BUCHAREST: A driver died ramming his car into the gate of the Russian embassy in Bucharest early on Wednesday, police in the Romanian capital said in a statement.
A video recorded before firefighters arrived showed the front of the car in flames as it remained wedged in the gate.
It was unclear whether the crash was an accident or deliberate.
During recent weeks, several Russian embassies elsewhere in Europe have been targeted by protesters angered by the invasion of Ukraine.
Police said they were investigating and did not release the identity of the driver.
Romania said on Tuesday it would expel 10 Russian diplomats who are not acting in accordance with international rules, joining other European countries to have done so in recent days.
Nearly 624,860 Ukrainians have fled to Romania since Russia invaded their country on Feb. 24, and around 80,000 are still in Romania.

Japan, Bahrain to foster a closer bilateral cooperation

Japan, Bahrain to foster a closer bilateral cooperation
Updated 49 min 24 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Japan, Bahrain to foster a closer bilateral cooperation

Japan, Bahrain to foster a closer bilateral cooperation
  • Both leaders pledged to boost cooperation in various fields
  • Japan and Bahrain will cooperate towards the stabilization of the international oil market
Updated 49 min 24 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO:  Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida expressed his intention to cooperate with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain, in fostering a closer bilateral relationship, the foreign ministry in Tokyo said.

During a a telephone talk on April 5, Al Khalifa expressed his renewed hopes for strengthening the bilateral relationship, and expressed his appreciation for Japan’s cooperation in the launching of the Bahrain-UAE joint nanosatellite “Light-1” from the Japanese Experiment Module “Kibo” on the International Space Station.

Both leaders pledged to boost cooperation in various fields, in both the public and private sector, through signing the agreement between Japan and the Kingdom of Bahrain for “the Reciprocal Promotion and Protection of Investment” at an early timing, especially as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment their diplomatic relations.

During the talks, the leaders also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and how to shape the framework of the international order going forward, including the United Nations Security Council, and confirmed that Japan and Bahrain will continue to closely coordinate their response to the situation.

In addition, both sides confirmed that Japan and Bahrain will cooperate towards the stabilization of the international oil market.

This story was originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan

Topics: Oil Japan Bahrain

Related

Russia’s Lavrov says Bucha claims aim to ‘torpedo’ Ukraine talks
World
Russia’s Lavrov says Bucha claims aim to ‘torpedo’ Ukraine talks
UK urges G7 to ban Russian ships and set timetable for oil and gas exit
Business & Economy
UK urges G7 to ban Russian ships and set timetable for oil and gas exit

Sweet smell of Ramadan tempts as South Asia’s Muslims fast

This picture taken on April 3, 2022 shows food plates with traditional food for Muslim devotees to break their fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul. (AFP)
This picture taken on April 3, 2022 shows food plates with traditional food for Muslim devotees to break their fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul. (AFP)
Updated 06 April 2022
AFP

Sweet smell of Ramadan tempts as South Asia’s Muslims fast

This picture taken on April 3, 2022 shows food plates with traditional food for Muslim devotees to break their fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul. (AFP)
  • Mosques have been lit up with lanterns and nearby markets are bustling as crowds stop for fried sweet pastries and stock up on meals to distribute to the poor
Updated 06 April 2022
AFP

DHAKA: Mosques and market streets teem with evening crowds tempted by the scent of syrupy sweets and hefty rice plates, as more than half a billion Muslims across southern Asia break the day's Ramadan fast.
The Islamic holy month began over the weekend and during that time believers abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations between sunrise and sunset.
The fast is conceived as a spiritual struggle against the seduction of earthly pleasures -- but for the nightly "iftar" meal, festive meals traditionally bring families together and there is intense social activity.
The centuries-old Chawkbazar market in Bangladesh is a traditional centre for evening meet-ups during Ramadan, with hundreds of makeshift food stalls selling traditional grilled meats and delicacies.

Vendors package food at a bazaar during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat on April 4, 2022. (AFP)

Huge crowds returned to the neighbourhood on Sunday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic put a pin in large public gatherings.
"I am so happy to see people here," said Ramzan Ali, who has sold barbequed quail at the market for around four decades. "The last two years were painful."
Traditional dishes of pakoras and lentil soup were on offer alongside more esoteric fare, like kebabs made from the meat of bull genitalia and the ever-popular fried goat brain served to accompany roast meats and vegetables.
"It felt so good to come here again," said businessman Mohammad Ashrafuddin.
"Without Chawkabazar's iftar items, I feel like my Ramadan isn't complete."
Pakistan's Muslims are also basking in the opportunity to again break fast in company and out from under a Covid crowd, with the government lifting restrictions on public gatherings weeks earlier.
Mosques have been lit up with lanterns and nearby markets are bustling as crowds stop for fried sweet pastries and stock up on meals to distribute to the poor.

In this picture taken on April 3, 2022, food plates are placed for Muslim devotees to break their fast at the Jama Masjid mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi. (AFP)

In India, crowds flock to stalls which line a street in the shadow of New Delhi's resplendent Juma Masjid, one of the country's largest houses of worship, snacking on wrinkled dates and seasonal sweet buns baked with infusions of coconut or cherries.

More subdued evening gatherings are underway in Afghanistan, where people are still reckoning with an acute humanitarian crisis in the wake of last year's US withdrawal and the Taliban's return to power.
The most popular fast-breaking local dish is Kabuli pulao -- rice sprinkled with saffron and mixed with dry fruits, especially black raisins.
Special spicy pickles and jalebis -- a calorific sphere of deep-fried batter soaked in sugary syrup -- are also relished by families during their evening meals after breaking the dawn-to-dusk fast.

A man prepares Iftar food for Muslim devotees on the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kathmandu April 4, 2022. (AFP)

But many have been forced to keep their purchases to a bare minimum this year on account of the country's food shortage.
"For the first time I'm seeing that food prices have risen so much in Ramadan," Kabul resident Shahbuddin told AFP on the weekend.
"People were expecting that in an Islamic country prices would drop during Ramadan, but that has not happened."
Islam is the second-largest religion in South Asia after Hinduism, and the region is home to around a third of the faith's adherents.
Ramadan is sacred to Muslims because tradition says the Holy Qura'an was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) during that month.
The global observance draws to a close with the Eid al-Fitr festival, a celebration marked with prayers and feasts.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Ramadan world muslims

Related

With constant unrest and displacement, refugees from different Palestinian cities share their cities’ famous dishes with one another. Maqluba, the national dish of Palestine, is enjoyed by all. (Supplied)
Middle-East
Palestinians enjoy popular regional dishes during Ramadan
Photo/Supplied
Food & Health
Ramadan Recipes: Meat Samosa

Nigerian atheist jailed 24 years for blasphemy

Nigerian atheist jailed 24 years for blasphemy
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

Nigerian atheist jailed 24 years for blasphemy

Nigerian atheist jailed 24 years for blasphemy
  • Charges against Mubarak Bala are linked to comments he posted on Facebook in April 2020
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters

KANO, Nigeria: A Nigerian atheist and outspoken critic of religion was sentenced to 24 years in jail on Tuesday after pleading guilty to blasphemy charges in the largely Muslim northern state of Kano, in a ruling that puts a spotlight on religious freedoms in the country.
Charges against Mubarak Bala are linked to comments he posted on Facebook in April 2020 that were critical of Islam and which authorities in Kano considered blasphemous and an insult to the religion, his lawyer said.
When asked by Kano High Court Judge Farouk Lawan whether he had been coerced to enter a guilty plea to the 18 charges, Bala said he did so of his own free will.
Bala’s lawyer, James Ibor, said Tuesday’s sentencing was “very outrageous” and could be challenged.
“The sentence infringes his right as an atheist,” Ibor told Reuters.
Bala, who heads the Humanist Association of Nigeria, was arrested at his home in the northern Kaduna state two years ago and was then moved to neighboring Kano, a majority Muslim and conservative state.

Topics: Nigeria blasphemy atheist

Related

Three alive, seven missing after Nigeria oil vessel fire
World
Three alive, seven missing after Nigeria oil vessel fire
Mian Mohammad Ramzan the mosque custodian gestures as he briefs police officers regarding the stoning to death of Mushtaq Ahmed in Tulamba, eastern Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP)
World
Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan

Philippine police form special units to prevent election violence in volatile south

Philippine police form special units to prevent election violence in volatile south
Updated 06 April 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippine police form special units to prevent election violence in volatile south

Philippine police form special units to prevent election violence in volatile south
  • More than 67 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes in the upcoming polls to choose a new president, vice president, and 18,000 local government officials
Updated 06 April 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine police on Tuesday announced the formation of special task forces to prevent election violence in the country’s volatile south, where deadly incidents have marred polls for years.

Electoral campaigning is underway in the Philippines with one month left to the vote on May 9, when Filipinos will choose the successor to President Rodrigo Duterte as part of the year’s general election.

Violence has been a recurring concern during Philippine polls, which counts as one of the deadliest periods in the country’s politics, especially in the south where warlord-politicians often have their own private armies.

The new police units will operate in the provinces of Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region on the island of Mindanao where some places have been categorized by police as “areas of concern.”

Lt. Col. Cristio Lagyop, spokesperson of the Bangsamoro Police, told Arab News the formation of the task forces was seen as necessary because of the presence of “private armed groups, criminal gangs, proliferation of loose firearms, and threat groups in the area.”

“As of now, together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, we continue to monitor the activities of these threat groups,” he said, adding that one such group surrendered to police on March 23 and negotiations were underway with another two.

According to police data, most of the groups have already been disbanded as security forces started preparing for the polls last year.

“Out of the 18 accounted (for) by the PNP (Philippine National Police) Directorate for Intelligence, there are only two remaining,” Lagyop said. “These are being continuously monitored.”

Election-related violence usually aims at excluding others from the political process. Not only politicians, but also journalists have been targeted as they uncover information and report on candidates.

One of the deadliest election-related incidents in the country was the Maguindanao massacre that took place in November 2009, ahead of the presidential vote in 2010. It claimed 58 lives — politicians, their supporters, and at least 32 journalists.

The incident triggered widespread condemnation, but the region continues to be an electoral hotspot, where violence was expected during the election cycle.

More than 67 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes in the upcoming polls to choose a new president, vice president, around 300 lawmakers, and 18,000 local government officials, including provincial governors and town mayors.

Topics: Philippine Philippine election

Related

Special Philippines boosts narcotics surveillance ahead of full reopening
World
Philippines boosts narcotics surveillance ahead of full reopening
Philippines slams Chinese ship’s ‘close distance maneuvering’ at Scarborough Shoal video
World
Philippines slams Chinese ship’s ‘close distance maneuvering’ at Scarborough Shoal

Latest updates

Sri Lanka’s president will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lanka’s president will not resign despite protests, says minister
Oil Update — Crude fluctuates; EU mulls Russian oil and coal import ban
Oil Update — Crude fluctuates; EU mulls Russian oil and coal import ban
Embiid scores 45 as 76ers top Pacers; Lakers out of NBA postseason contention after Suns rout
Embiid scores 45 as 76ers top Pacers; Lakers out of NBA postseason contention after Suns rout
Commodities Update — Wheat prices gain, dairy falls, iron ore soars
Commodities Update — Wheat prices gain, dairy falls, iron ore soars
Man dies crashing car into Russian embassy in Romanian capital
Man dies crashing car into Russian embassy in Romanian capital

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.