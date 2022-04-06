Dutch government prevents 14 Russian yachts from leaving
Dutch government prevents 14 Russian yachts from leaving
The Dutch government said on Wednesday it is currently preventing 14 yachts from leaving the country due to sanctions on Russia, including 12 that were under construction for Russian owners. (File/Shutterstock)
AMSTERDAM: The Dutch government said on Wednesday it is currently preventing 14 yachts from leaving the country due to sanctions on Russia, including 12 that were under construction for Russian owners.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the statement in a letter to parliament, updating lawmakers on the enforcement of sanctions. Yacht building is a major industry in the Netherlands.
Sri Lanka’s president will not resign despite protests, says minister
Updated 58 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign despite widespread protests against his handling of the country’s economic crisis, a minister told parliament on Wednesday.
“May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president,” Chief Government Whip and Highways Minister Johnston Fernando said in response to opposition criticism.
“As a government, we are clearly saying the president will not resign under any circumstances. We will face this.”
Man dies crashing car into Russian embassy in Romanian capital
It was unclear whether the crash was an accident or deliberate
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters
BUCHAREST: A driver died ramming his car into the gate of the Russian embassy in Bucharest early on Wednesday, police in the Romanian capital said in a statement.
A video recorded before firefighters arrived showed the front of the car in flames as it remained wedged in the gate.
It was unclear whether the crash was an accident or deliberate.
During recent weeks, several Russian embassies elsewhere in Europe have been targeted by protesters angered by the invasion of Ukraine.
Police said they were investigating and did not release the identity of the driver.
Romania said on Tuesday it would expel 10 Russian diplomats who are not acting in accordance with international rules, joining other European countries to have done so in recent days.
Nearly 624,860 Ukrainians have fled to Romania since Russia invaded their country on Feb. 24, and around 80,000 are still in Romania.
Japan, Bahrain to foster a closer bilateral cooperation
Both leaders pledged to boost cooperation in various fields
Japan and Bahrain will cooperate towards the stabilization of the international oil market
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News Japan
TOKYO: Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida expressed his intention to cooperate with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain, in fostering a closer bilateral relationship, the foreign ministry in Tokyo said.
During a a telephone talk on April 5, Al Khalifa expressed his renewed hopes for strengthening the bilateral relationship, and expressed his appreciation for Japan’s cooperation in the launching of the Bahrain-UAE joint nanosatellite “Light-1” from the Japanese Experiment Module “Kibo” on the International Space Station.
Both leaders pledged to boost cooperation in various fields, in both the public and private sector, through signing the agreement between Japan and the Kingdom of Bahrain for “the Reciprocal Promotion and Protection of Investment” at an early timing, especially as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment their diplomatic relations.
During the talks, the leaders also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and how to shape the framework of the international order going forward, including the United Nations Security Council, and confirmed that Japan and Bahrain will continue to closely coordinate their response to the situation.
In addition, both sides confirmed that Japan and Bahrain will cooperate towards the stabilization of the international oil market.
Sweet smell of Ramadan tempts as South Asia’s Muslims fast
Mosques have been lit up with lanterns and nearby markets are bustling as crowds stop for fried sweet pastries and stock up on meals to distribute to the poor
Updated 06 April 2022
AFP
DHAKA: Mosques and market streets teem with evening crowds tempted by the scent of syrupy sweets and hefty rice plates, as more than half a billion Muslims across southern Asia break the day's Ramadan fast.
The Islamic holy month began over the weekend and during that time believers abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations between sunrise and sunset.
The fast is conceived as a spiritual struggle against the seduction of earthly pleasures -- but for the nightly "iftar" meal, festive meals traditionally bring families together and there is intense social activity.
The centuries-old Chawkbazar market in Bangladesh is a traditional centre for evening meet-ups during Ramadan, with hundreds of makeshift food stalls selling traditional grilled meats and delicacies.
Huge crowds returned to the neighbourhood on Sunday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic put a pin in large public gatherings.
"I am so happy to see people here," said Ramzan Ali, who has sold barbequed quail at the market for around four decades. "The last two years were painful."
Traditional dishes of pakoras and lentil soup were on offer alongside more esoteric fare, like kebabs made from the meat of bull genitalia and the ever-popular fried goat brain served to accompany roast meats and vegetables.
"It felt so good to come here again," said businessman Mohammad Ashrafuddin.
"Without Chawkabazar's iftar items, I feel like my Ramadan isn't complete."
Pakistan's Muslims are also basking in the opportunity to again break fast in company and out from under a Covid crowd, with the government lifting restrictions on public gatherings weeks earlier.
Mosques have been lit up with lanterns and nearby markets are bustling as crowds stop for fried sweet pastries and stock up on meals to distribute to the poor.
In India, crowds flock to stalls which line a street in the shadow of New Delhi's resplendent Juma Masjid, one of the country's largest houses of worship, snacking on wrinkled dates and seasonal sweet buns baked with infusions of coconut or cherries.
More subdued evening gatherings are underway in Afghanistan, where people are still reckoning with an acute humanitarian crisis in the wake of last year's US withdrawal and the Taliban's return to power.
The most popular fast-breaking local dish is Kabuli pulao -- rice sprinkled with saffron and mixed with dry fruits, especially black raisins.
Special spicy pickles and jalebis -- a calorific sphere of deep-fried batter soaked in sugary syrup -- are also relished by families during their evening meals after breaking the dawn-to-dusk fast.
But many have been forced to keep their purchases to a bare minimum this year on account of the country's food shortage.
"For the first time I'm seeing that food prices have risen so much in Ramadan," Kabul resident Shahbuddin told AFP on the weekend.
"People were expecting that in an Islamic country prices would drop during Ramadan, but that has not happened."
Islam is the second-largest religion in South Asia after Hinduism, and the region is home to around a third of the faith's adherents.
Ramadan is sacred to Muslims because tradition says the Holy Qura'an was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) during that month.
The global observance draws to a close with the Eid al-Fitr festival, a celebration marked with prayers and feasts.
Charges against Mubarak Bala are linked to comments he posted on Facebook in April 2020
Updated 06 April 2022
Reuters
KANO, Nigeria: A Nigerian atheist and outspoken critic of religion was sentenced to 24 years in jail on Tuesday after pleading guilty to blasphemy charges in the largely Muslim northern state of Kano, in a ruling that puts a spotlight on religious freedoms in the country.
Charges against Mubarak Bala are linked to comments he posted on Facebook in April 2020 that were critical of Islam and which authorities in Kano considered blasphemous and an insult to the religion, his lawyer said.
When asked by Kano High Court Judge Farouk Lawan whether he had been coerced to enter a guilty plea to the 18 charges, Bala said he did so of his own free will.
Bala’s lawyer, James Ibor, said Tuesday’s sentencing was “very outrageous” and could be challenged.
“The sentence infringes his right as an atheist,” Ibor told Reuters.
Bala, who heads the Humanist Association of Nigeria, was arrested at his home in the northern Kaduna state two years ago and was then moved to neighboring Kano, a majority Muslim and conservative state.