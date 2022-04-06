Karim Benzema and UAE’s Nouf Alanzi showcase Al-Rihla, match ball of the 2022 World Cup, in Dubai

Saudi quartet head into 2022 AFC Champions League with high hopes

It is less than six months since Al-Hilal became champions of Asia for a record fourth time by beating South Korea’s Pohang Steelers in the final in Riyadh, and this week they kick off their defense in the same city.

The location may be the same but this AFC Champions League is going to be another unusual edition. To start with, it is not going to finish until next February as the knockout stages have been put back because of the global pandemic and the World Cup that is taking place in Qatar in November and December. This is also the last time it will kick off in the spring as from next year, the competition moves to a European-style autumn start.

Not only that, but the five groups in the west zone will be held in Saudi Arabia over the next two weeks and that could help all four of the country’s representatives get out of their groups.

Al-Hilal are understandably the favorites to top Group A — and only the five group winners in the western zone as well as the three best runners-up go through to the second round.

The Saudi Arabians have won their last eight games under new coach Ramon Diaz with the likes of Moussa Marega, Matheus Pereira, Salman Al-Faraj and Mohammed Kanno in fine form. Striker Odion Ighalo has been finding the net regularly since joining in January.

“Al-Hilal are the Asian champions and a team that wins trophies on a regular basis,” Ighalo told Saudi Arabian television after scoring the winning goal in the King’s Cup semifinal against his former club Al-Shabab on Sunday. “For me, they are the biggest club in Asia and always looking to win and compete on all fronts. That is why I am looking forward to competing in the Champions League.”

Opening-game opponents Sharjah are in pretty good form of their own, losing just one of the last 10 league games in the United Arab Emirates league to move into fourth, seven points behind the leaders Al-Ain. Sharjah, preparing for their fourth Champions League campaign, don’t have the same Asian pedigree, however, with a last-eight finish in 2004 their best performance.

Al-Hilal won’t be taking them lightly as, after all, the presence of Istiklol in the group will be a reminder of the dangers of doing just that. Last year, it was expected that the Riyadh giants would sweep aside the Tajikistan debutants but they lost 4-1, finished below the men from Dushanbe and taking the last of the best runners-up spots by the skin of their teeth. Al-Rayyan complete the quartet though, even with Colombian superstar James Rodriguez, the Doha club have been struggling in the Qatar Stars League and it will be a surprise if they progress.

Saudi’s second representatives, Al-Shabab, have fallen short at home in the past couple of seasons but inspired by Argentine star Ever Banega and playing in Riyadh, there is no reason why they can’t get out of Group B to the knockout stages. They have done that on six occasions in the past, though the last of those came in 2014.

First opponents Mumbai City are part of the City Football Group and have ambitions in Asia, though too much can’t be expected on their first appearance at this level. Al Quwa Al-Jawiya of Iraq have yet to make it past the group stage in four past attempts and with just two points from six games last year, a first place finish looks beyond the boys from Baghdad.

The main rivals for top spot are likely to be Al-Jazira, the UAE champions who are currently in third in the league after winning the last five games. Their game with Al-Shabab on the second match day could be crucial.

Group D sees Al-Taawoun in action in their home city. The Buraidah club reached the last 16 in 2020 only to be foiled by fellow Saudi side Al-Nassr. The situation is a little different this time. Al-Taawoun are in a battle to preserve their top-flight status at home and Asia may prove a distraction; it just remains to be seen whether it is a welcome one or not.

Regardless, the group is tough. Al-Duhail were runners-up to the dominant Al-Sadd in Qatar and have the hugely prolific Michael Olunga in attack. The Kenyan has scored 24 goals in 20 league games this season and was the top scorer in last year’s continental tournament with nine goals from the group stage. Sepahan of Iran were second in Iran last season and the 2007 finalist will be tough opposition. Add Uzbekistan champion Pakhtakor and it is a tough group to get out of, especially with Al-Taawoun’s new Dutch coach John van den Brom still finding his way.

The Saudi quartet is completed by Al-Faisaly. The debutants are also struggling at home and are just three points above the drop zone, though results have improved of late under Marinos Ouzounidis. The former Panathinaikos and AEK Athens boss has tightened up the defense and while Al-Sadd are potential champions and favorites to win the Group E, the Dammam club, playing on home soil, can certainly finish above Jordan’s Al-Wehdat and Nasaf Qarshi of Uzbekistan, who finished seventh in their league but like, Al-Faisaly, won their domestic cup.

The eastern zone kicks off next week and by that time, western groups will be taking shape and Saudi Arabia’s teams will have an idea of whether the 2022 AFC Champions League is shaping up to be as successful as the first.