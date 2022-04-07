You are here

Sydney asks thousands to evacuate as heavy rains cause flash floods

Sydney asks thousands to evacuate as heavy rains cause flash floods
Sydney received nearly a month’s rain overnight, turning suburban roads into rivers and triggering evacuations as authorities warn of more rain through the day. (AFP)
Sydney asks thousands to evacuate as heavy rains cause flash floods

Sydney asks thousands to evacuate as heavy rains cause flash floods
  • ‘This is a highly dynamic situation. These events are moving exceptionally quickly’
  • Sydney has received 1,227mm of rain so far this year, more than its average annual rainfall of 1,213mm
SYDNEY: Torrential rain pummeled Australia’s east coast on Thursday with Sydney receiving nearly a month’s rain overnight, turning suburban roads into rivers and triggering evacuations as authorities warn of more rain through the day.
A man swept away by floodwaters in the city’s northwest was rescued by emergency crews, media reported, while television footage showed vehicles struggling to cross waterlogged streets, fallen power lines and trees, and debris floating in rivers.
Residents of a nursing home were evacuated overnight as emergency crews urged the harbor city’s 5 million residents to avoid unnecessary travel and brace for possible evacuations.
“This is a highly dynamic situation. These events are moving exceptionally quickly,” New South Wales emergency services Acting Commissioner Daniel Austin said during a media briefing. “Exceptionally sharp, short bursts of rain” have been creating flash flooding almost every hour, he said.
Sydney has received 1,227 mm (48 inches) of rain so far this year, more than its average annual rainfall of 1,213 mm. Over the next 24 hours, many coastal towns could get up to 180 mm (7 inches), the Bureau of Meteorology said.
The tourist hot spot of Bondi recorded around 170 mm over the 24-hour period to 9 a.m. Thursday (2300 GMT, Wednesday), official data showed.
Thousands have been ordered to evacuate their homes while businesses cleared essentials to help mitigate their losses.
“All hands are on deck to try and save some furniture ... so we have been pretty busy lifting things up ... moving things away, unplugging filters and electricity, and things like that,” Nicola Gilfillan, a cafe owner in southwest Sydney, told ABC television.
Overflow from a fuel pit at a site owned by oil refiner Ampol in Sydney’s south caused oil to mix with flood waters but emergency crews said the spill has been contained and that there was no risk of danger in the area.
A severe weather warning stretched along the south coast of New South Wales over a distance of more than 600 kilometers but conditions are expected to ease from Thursday evening, the weather bureau said.
Australia’s east coast summer has been dominated by the La Nina weather phenomenon, typically associated with increased rainfall, for the second straight year, with most rivers at capacity even before the latest drenching. Warragamba Dam, Sydney’s major water supply, is expected to spill over on Friday, authorities said.
Three intense weather systems in six weeks have pounded eastern Australia, with several parts of northern New South Wales and southeast Queensland clocking record rains and Sydney registering its wettest March on record.
Climate change is also widely believed to be a contributing factor to the severe weather, which has raised questions about how prepared Australia is.
Several towns across northern New South Wales are still battling to clear tons of debris after two separate devastating floods in March but the latest weather event has smashed the state’s central and southern coast.

Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals: US police

A sign calling for the end of gun violence is displayed on April 6, 2022, near the scene of a recent mass shooting in Sacramento, California.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
A sign calling for the end of gun violence is displayed on April 6, 2022, near the scene of a recent mass shooting in Sacramento, California.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals: US police

A sign calling for the end of gun violence is displayed on April 6, 2022, near the scene of a recent mass shooting in Sacramento, California.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • Police said at least two gangs were involved in the violence, which left six people dead and 12 wounded
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

SACRAMENTO, California: The mass killing that left six people dead and 12 wounded outside bars just blocks from California’s Capitol last weekend was a gunfight involving at least five shooters from rival gangs, Sacramento police said Wednesday.
Police said they identified at least five gunmen but there may have been more. Only two suspects — both brothers wounded by gunfire — have been arrested in connection with the shooting and, so far, only face firearms charges.
“We’re still working through ... who the actual shooters are in the case,” Sgt. Zach Eaton said.
Until Wednesday’s announcement, police had been silent on what led to the shooting that erupted early Sunday as bars were letting out. Rapid-fire bursts of over 100 gunshots echoed through the streets as terrified patrons ran for their lives and others were hit by bullets.
Police said at least two gangs were involved. They declined to provide more details or name the gangs involved or the affiliation of any suspects.
Experts said that if gangs were to blame, it would mark an unusually bloody feud.
In 20 years of researching gangs in Los Angeles, Alex Alonso said he can’t remember a gang-related shooting with such a high body count.
“It’s extremely rare that a gang shooting happened as the way this one is being characterized,” Alonso said. “It’s extremely rare to have that happen in a public place with so many victims.”
Gregory Chris Brown, a criminal justice professor at California State University, Fullerton, said gangs often target rivals in drive-by shootings with fewer victims, though innocent bystanders are sometimes also struck.
The location of the Sacramento shooting – in a bustling area of watering holes near the entertainment district — was incidental to whatever fueled the fight.
“If rival gang members see each other it doesn’t matter if they’re in the Capitol of the United States of America,” Brown said. “If you see a rival gang member and you’re going to attack them, it doesn’t matter where they are.”
The large number of casualties was the result of high-capacity weapons in a crowded area, he said.
Berry Accius, founder of Voice of the Youth who leads gun intervention and prevention programs and offered his services to counsel families who lost loved ones in the shooting, criticized police for characterizing the crime as gang-related, which he said will lead some to “think Black people.”
He said people will see the photos of the Black women and men who were shot, assume they were in a gang and wonder why gang members are downtown.
“That’s the narrative we don’t need at this particular time,” Accius said. “This idea that we’re going to put blame to one demographic of folks and blame them for the violence that ensued.”
Bill Sanders, a criminologist at Cal State LA, said he wanted to see more evidence the shooting was gang-related, a term police often use to drum up support. He said gang shootings are more mundane and most occur in what are considered gang neighborhoods.
“If you looked at a map of gang homicides in the city — or any city — over time, you’d see the same areas lighting up — meaning that’s where they occur. If these guys were white, this wouldn’t be considered gang related — not even for a minute.”
Authorities credited witnesses who contributed nearly 200 videos, photos and other tips with helping the investigation.
Police were trying to determine if a stolen handgun found at the crime scene was used in the massacre. It had been converted to a weapon capable of automatic gunfire.
They are also investigating whether a gun one of the brothers, Smiley Martin, 27, brandished in a video was used in the shooting, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official was briefed on the investigation but was not authorized to publicly discuss details and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Martin and his brother were among those wounded in the gunfire that erupted about 2 a.m. Sunday as bars closed and patrons filled the streets.
The Sacramento County coroner identified the three women killed as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three men killed were Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and De’vazia Turner, 29.
Ten people were wounded in addition to the Martin brothers. At least two remained hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
Smiley Martin faces charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. He remained hospitalized and it wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.
His brother, Dandrae Martin, 26, was arrested as a “related suspect” and appeared briefly Tuesday in Sacramento Superior Court on a charge of being a convict carrying a loaded gun.
He did not enter a plea and his attorney said she would wait to see if prosecutors brought more serious charges before deciding whether to seek his release.
Both men have criminal records. Smiley Martin was released from prison in February after serving about half of a 10-year prison sentence for beating a girlfriend. He was denied parole last year after prosecutors said he “clearly has little regard for human life,” documents show.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg questioned why the brothers were on the streets.
“Those questions need to be answered and they will be answered over the days ahead,” Steinberg said.
A 31-year-old man seen carrying a handgun immediately after the shooting was arrested Tuesday on a weapons charge. Police said they don’t believe his gun was used in the shooting.
 

China's security deal with Solomons raises alarm in Pacific

China’s security deal with Solomons raises alarm in Pacific
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

China's security deal with Solomons raises alarm in Pacific

China’s security deal with Solomons raises alarm in Pacific
  • A Chinese military presence in the Solomons would put it on the doorstep of Australia and New Zealand
  • It will also be in close proximity to Guam, with its massive US military bases
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: A security alliance between China and the Solomon Islands has sent shudders throughout the South Pacific, with many worried it could set off a large-scale military buildup or that Western animosity to the deal could play into China’s hands.
What remains most unclear is the extent of China’s ambitions.
A Chinese military presence in the Solomons would put it not only on the doorstep of Australia and New Zealand but also in close proximity to Guam, with its massive US military bases.
China so far operates just one acknowledged foreign military base, in the impoverished but strategically important Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti. Many believe that China’s People’s Liberation Army is busy establishing an overseas military network, even if they don’t use the term “base.”
The Solomon Islands government says a draft of its agreement with China was initialed last week and will be “cleaned up” and signed soon.
The draft, which was leaked online, says that Chinese warships could stop in the Solomons for “logistical replenishment” and that China could send police, military personnel and other armed forces to the Solomons “to assist in maintaining social order.”
The draft agreement specifies China must approve what information is disclosed about joint security arrangements, including at media briefings.
The Solomon Islands, home to about 700,000 people, switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019 — a move rejected by the most populous province and a contributing factor to riots last November.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken responded in February by saying that Washington would reopen its embassy in the capital, Honiara, which has been closed since 1993, to increase its influence in the Solomons before China becomes “strongly embedded.”
Both China and the Solomons have strongly denied the new pact will lead to the establishment of a Chinese military base. The Solomon Islands government said the pact is necessary because of its limited ability to deal with violent uprisings like the one in November.
“The country has been ruined by recurring internal violence for years,” the government said this week.
But Australia, New Zealand and the US have all expressed alarm about the deal, with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern describing it as “gravely concerning.”
David Panuelo, the president of nearby Micronesia, which has close ties to the US, wrote an impassioned letter to Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare asking him to rethink the agreement.
He noted that both Micronesia and the Solomon Islands were battlegrounds during World War II, caught up in the clash of great powers.
“I am confident that neither of us wishes to see a conflict of that scope or scale ever again, and most particularly in our own backyards,” Panuelo wrote.
But the Solomon Islands police minister mocked Panuelo’s concerns on social media, saying he should be more worried about his own atoll being swallowed by the ocean due to climate change.
Sogavare has likewise dismissed foreign criticism of the security agreement as insulting, while labeling those who leaked the draft as “lunatics.”
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the agreement aims to maintain the safety of people’s lives and property, and “does not have any military overtones,” saying media speculation on the potential development of a base was groundless.
Euan Graham, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies based in Singapore, said China has been pursuing such a port facility for some five years as it aims to expand its naval presence in the South Pacific as part of Beijing’s long-game of seeking to become the dominant regional power.
“If they want to break out into the Pacific, at some point they will need the logistics capability to support that presence,” Graham said. “We’re not talking about war plans here; this is really about extending their presence and influence.”
Unlike the base built in Djibouti, where China has commercial interests in the region to protect, Graham said any operation in the Solomon Islands would likely be less substantial.
“It’s quite a subtle and interesting geopolitical game that’s emerged in the South Pacific,” he added. “And I think the Chinese have been very successful, if you like, in outflanking the United States and Australia in an influence competition, not a military competition.”
China’s base in Djibouti was opened in 2017. China doesn’t call it a base, but rather a support facility for its naval operations fending off piracy in the Gulf of Aden and for its African peacekeeping operations. It boasts a 400-meter (1,300-foot) runway and a pier big enough to dock either of China’s two operating aircraft carriers.
The base, with 2,000 personnel, allows China to position supplies, troops and equipment in a strategically crucial region, while also keeping an eye on US forces that are stationed nearby.
Chief among other potential base candidates is Cambodia, whose authoritarian leader Hun Sen has long been a trusted Chinese ally and which reportedly signed a secret 2019 agreement permitting the establishment of a Chinese base.
China is dredging the harbor at Ream Naval Base to allow ships larger than any Cambodia possesses to dock, and is building new infrastructure to replace a US-built naval tactical headquarters. A Chinese base in Cambodia would establish a chokepoint in the Gulf of Thailand close to the crucial Malacca Strait.
China has also funded projects at Gwadar in Pakistan, another close ally, and in Sri Lanka, where Chinese infrastructure lending has forced the government to hand over control of the southern port of Hambantota.
Especially intriguing has been an alleged Chinese push to establish a base in the West African nation of Equatorial Guinea. That would give China a presence on the Atlantic opposite the east coast of the continental United States as well as in an important African oil-producing region.
“China has seized opportunities to expand its influence at a time when the US and other countries have not been as engaged economically in the Pacific islands,” said Elizabeth Wishnick, an expert on Chinese foreign policy at Montclair State University in New Jersey.
About 80 years ago in the Solomon Islands, the US military began its famous “island hopping” campaign of World War II to take back Pacific islands from Imperial Japanese forces one-by-one. It successfully won back the main island of Guadalcanal in February 1943 after some six months of fierce fighting.
Today, the Solomon Islands would give China the potential ability to interfere with US naval operations in the region that could be crucial in the event of a conflict over Taiwan or in the South and East China seas.
Lt. Gen. Greg Bilton, Australia’s chief of joint operations, said that if Chinese naval ships were able to operate from the Solomon Islands it would “change the calculus.”
“They’re in much closer proximity to the Australian mainland, obviously, and that would change the way that we would undertake day-to-day operations, particularly in the air and at sea,” he told reporters.
But Jonathan Pryke, the director of the Pacific Islands Program at the Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank, said he thinks that leaders have overreacted to the agreement, perhaps in Australia’s case because there is an election looming.
“It’s clearly getting everyone very animated in the West and very alarmed,” Pryke said. “But I don’t think it markedly changes things on the ground.”
He said the pact could be seen as the first step toward China establishing a base, but there would need to be many more steps taken before that could happen.
“I think the alarmism has strengthened China’s hand by pushing the Solomon Islands into a corner,” Pryke said. “And they’ve reacted the way I imagine many countries would react from getting this outside pressure — by pushing back, and digging their heels in.”

UN to vote Thursday on suspending Russia from rights council

UN to vote Thursday on suspending Russia from rights council
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

UN to vote Thursday on suspending Russia from rights council

UN to vote Thursday on suspending Russia from rights council
  • US calls for Russia to be stripped of its seat on the UN's 47-member Human Rights Council
  • A vote by a two-thirds majority of assembly members is required for the resolution to be approved
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly will vote Thursday on whether to suspend Russia from the UN’s premier human rights body. The move was initiated by the United States in response to the discovery of hundreds of bodies after Russian troops withdrew from towns near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, sparking calls for its forces to be tried for war crimes.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the call for Russia to be stripped of its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council in the wake of videos and photos of streets in the town of Bucha strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians. The videos and reporting from the town have sparked global revulsion and calls for tougher sanctions on Russia, which has vehemently denied responsibility.
“We believe that the members of the Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine, and we believe that Russia needs to be held accountable,” Thomas-Greenfield said Monday. “Russia’s participation on the Human Rights Council is a farce.”
General Assembly spokeswoman Paulina Kubiak said Wednesday the assembly’s emergency special session on Ukraine will resume at 10 a.m. EDT on Thursday when the resolution “to suspend the rights of membership in the Human Rights Council of the Russian Federation” will be put to a vote.
While the Human Rights Council is based in Geneva, its members are elected by the 193-nation General Assembly for three-year terms. The March 2006 resolution that established the Human Rights Council states that the assembly may suspend membership rights of a country “that commits gross and systematic violations of human rights.”
The brief resolution to be voted on expresses “grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, particularly at the reports of violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law by the Russian Federation, including gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights.”
To be approved, the resolution requires a two-thirds majority of assembly members that vote “yes” or “no.” Abstentions don’t count.
The General Assembly voted 140-5 with 38 abstentions on March 24 on a resolution blaming Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and urging an immediate cease-fire and protection for millions of civilians and the homes, schools and hospitals critical to their survival.
The vote was almost exactly the same as for the March 2 resolution the assembly adopted demanding an immediate Russian cease-fire, withdrawal of all its forces and protection for all civilians. That vote was 141-5 with 35 abstentions.
Thomas-Greenfield said Monday that her message to the 140 members who voted in favor of those two resolutions to support Russia’s suspension from the Human Rights Council is simple: “The images out of Bucha and devastation across Ukraine require us now to match our words with action.”
“We cannot let a member state that is subverting every principle we hold dear to continue to sit on the UN Human Rights Council,” she said.
Russia’s ambassador in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, called the US action “unfounded and purely emotional bravado that looks good on camera — just how the US likes it.”
“Washington exploits the Ukrainian crisis for its own benefit in an attempt either to exclude or suspend Russia from international organizations,” Gatilov said, in comments relayed by a Russian diplomatic mission spokesman.
Russia and the other four veto-wielding permanent members of the UN Security Council — Britain, China, France, and the United States — all currently have seats on the Human Rights Council, which the US rejoined this year.
The only country to have its membership rights stripped at the council was Libya in 2011, when upheaval in the North African country brought down longtime leader Muammar Qaddafi, said council spokesman Rolando Gomez.
No permanent member of the Security Council has ever had its membership revoked from any UN body.

Flee now before Russia attacks in east, Ukraine tells its people

Flee now before Russia attacks in east, Ukraine tells its people
Updated 07 April 2022
Reuters
AFP

Flee now before Russia attacks in east, Ukraine tells its people

Flee now before Russia attacks in east, Ukraine tells its people
  • Moscow redeploys troops to Luhansk, Donetsk
  • US slaps sanctions on Putin’s daughters
Updated 07 April 2022
Reuters AFP

KYIV: Ukraine on Wednesday urged its citizens in the east of the country to flee their homes before Russia began a major new offensive in the region.
Russian forces in northern Ukraine have been driven back after failing to capture the capital, Kyiv, but are now thought to be regrouping before a redeployment in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk.
Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk urged people there to leave immediately and seek refuge in safer areas to the west. “It has to be done now because later people will be under fire and face the threat of death,” she said.
Ukraine’s military said Russian forces were continuing preparations for an eastern offensive to take full control of Donetsk and Luhansk. The main focus was Donetsk, where Russian troops were still trying to seize all of Mariupol, it said.
Tens of thousands of people remain trapped in the southern port city without food, water or power. “The humanitarian situation in the city is worsening,” British military intelligence said. The Red Cross said its team had led a convoy of buses and private cars with more than 500 Mariupol residents to nearby Zaporizhzhia after the civilians fled on their own.
As Russian artillery bombarded other key Ukrainian cities on Wednesday, the US imposed new sanctions, including penalties targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters, and more evidence emerged that Russian troops murdered Ukrainian civilians in the town of Bucha before it was recaptured from the invaders.
Pope Francis described the killings as a “massacre” and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the West needed to do more to rein in Russia. “I can’t tolerate any indecisiveness after everything that Russian troops have done,” Zelensky said. Some Western leaders “still think that war and war crimes are not something as horrific as financial losses.”
The US imposed a new round of sanctions targeting Russian banks and Kremlin officials, and banning Americans from investing in Russia. The sanctions hit Sberbank, which holds a third of Russia’s banking assets, and Alfabank, the country’s fourth-largest financial institution.
Washington also imposed sanctions on Putin’s two adult daughters, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s wife and daughter, and members of Russia’s security council. “I made clear that Russia would pay a severe and immediate price for its atrocities in Bucha,” President Joe Biden said.
Britain also froze Sberbank’s assets, and said it would ban imports of Russian coal by the end of the year.
Russia edged closer to defaulting on its international debt as it paid dollar bondholders in roubles and said it would continue to do so while its foreign exchange reserves were blocked by sanctions.

Sri Lanka president defies calls for resignation despite worsening crisis

Sri Lanka president defies calls for resignation despite worsening crisis
Updated 07 April 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka president defies calls for resignation despite worsening crisis

Sri Lanka president defies calls for resignation despite worsening crisis
  • On Tuesday night, Rajapaksa lifted controversial state of emergency measures following further protests, the departure of his finance minister and dozens of lawmakers who have walked out of the ruling coalition, leaving the government in a minority
Updated 07 April 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will never resign, his government whip told parliament on Wednesday, as mass anti-government protests continued throughout the country.

The South Asia island nation is struggling with double-digit inflation and dwindling foreign reserves in its worst financial crisis in decades. Months of shortages of basic commodities including food, medicines, and fuel, and increasingly long power cuts have resulted in growing public anger, with protesters taking to the streets demanding Rajapaksa’s resignation.

On Tuesday night, Rajapaksa lifted controversial state of emergency measures following further protests, the departure of his finance minister and dozens of lawmakers who have walked out of the ruling coalition, leaving the government in a minority.

“President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will never resign from his post,” Chief Government Whip and Highways Minister Johnston Fernando said in parliament.

“He was elected president by 6.9 million people. We are prepared to face any challenges and he will never resign from his office.”

 

 

The opposition, which has since rejected Rajapaksa’s invitation to form a unity government, said the president had lost people’s trust and should quit.

“People have lost confidence in the president since he has failed to deliver the goods to the people,” Sajith Premadasa, leader of the opposition in parliament, told lawmakers during Wednesday’s session.

Mujibur Rahman, from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya opposition alliance led by Premadasa, said it was high time Rajapaksa stood down.

“Already there is a strong uprising against the president who had disappointed the people,” he told Arab News. “Now, after two years they want him to go home for his failure.”

Rajapaksa, who has governed the country since 2019, continues to hold power with his older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, despite the politically powerful family increasingly becoming the focus of public ire. Other family members include former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa, who resigned on Sunday — a move widely perceived as an effort to quell public anger.

Rajapaksa’s government, despite having secured financial support from India and China, has failed to end the shortages of essential foods, and is facing nearly $7 billion in foreign debt obligations this year alone.

