Civilians try to flee east Ukraine as Russia prepares attack

Civilians try to flee east Ukraine as Russia prepares attack
More than 11 million people have been displaced since Russia invaded on February 24, aiming to seize the capital. (File/AFP)
Updated 1 min 57 sec ago

Civilians try to flee east Ukraine as Russia prepares attack

Civilians try to flee east Ukraine as Russia prepares attack
Updated 1 min 57 sec ago

SEVERODONETSK: Desperate evacuation attempts from eastern Ukraine were under way Thursday as authorities warned of an imminent Russian offensive, following the devastation around Kyiv that has shocked the world.
Russian troops have been withdrawing from around the capital and Ukraine’s north, leaving a trail of destruction, as they prepare for an expected assault on the country’s southeast.
Scenes of carnage that Ukrainian officials have accused retreating troops of leaving behind in towns including Bucha have sparked outrage and led to a wave of fresh sanctions against Moscow.
But on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia was undeterred and continued “to accumulate fighting force to realize their ill ambitions in (eastern) Donbas.”
“They are preparing to resume an active offensive,” he said.
Begging civilians to leave the region “while it is still possible,” local officials in Donbas’ Lugansk and Donetsk said the region was already facing constant indiscriminate shelling.
“We can see clearly that before the enemy goes to full attack, they will just destroy places completely,” local governor Sergiy Gaiday in Lugansk told Ukrainian broadcaster Channel 24.


Gaiday said on Facebook that more than 1,200 people had been evacuated from Lugansk on Wednesday, but that efforts were being hampered by artillery fire, with some areas already inaccessible.
For those unable to leave, he said, tons of food, medicine and hygiene products were being delivered as part of a massive humanitarian effort.
The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration said strikes had targeted aid points.
“The enemy aimed directly there with a goal to destroy the civilians,” Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Facebook.
He added that people were heeding calls to flee and he would be coordinating evacuation to make it “faster and more effective.”
Shells and rockets were also slamming into the industrial city of Severodonetsk, the easternmost city held by Ukrainian forces.
“We have nowhere to go, it’s been like this for days,” 38-year-old Volodymyr told AFP, standing opposite a burning building in Severodonetsk.
More than 11 million people have been displaced since Russia invaded on February 24, aiming to seize the capital.
With that goal thwarted, Russia is instead trying to create a land link between occupied Crimea and Moscow-backed separatist statelets in Donbas.
Ukrainian forces are also regrouping for the offensive, including on a two-lane highway through the rolling eastern plains connecting Kharkiv and Donetsk.
Trench positions were being dug, and the road was littered with anti-tank obstacles.
“We’re waiting for them!” said a lieutenant tasked with reinforcing the positions, giving a thumbs up.
As preparations on the ground ramped up, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba demanded NATO members help Ukraine boost its firepower.
“My agenda is very simple. It has only three items on it. It’s weapons, weapons, and weapons,” Kuleba told journalists on Thursday.
“I call on all allies to put aside their hesitations, their reluctance, to provide Ukraine with everything it needs,” he said.


The evacuation calls are being fueled by fears of fresh atrocities, after chilling discoveries in areas from which Moscow’s troops have withdrawn.
US President Joe Biden said “major war crimes” were being committed in Ukraine, where images have emerged in recent days of bodies with their hands bound or in shallow graves.
“Civilians executed in cold blood, bodies dumped into mass graves, the sense of brutality and inhumanity left for all the world to see, unapologetically,” Biden said.
In one of the worst affected towns, Bucha, some residents were still trying to learn the fate of loved ones, while others were hoping to forget.
Tetiana Ustymenko’s son and his two friends were gunned down in the street, and she buried them in the garden of the family home.
“How can I live now?” she said.
The Kremlin denies responsibility for any civilian deaths and President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused Ukrainian authorities of “crude and cynical provocations” in Bucha.
But the German government pointed to satellite pictures taken while the town was still under Moscow’s control, which appear to show bodies in the streets.
Russia’s denials “are in our view not tenable,” said German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.
And Ukrainian officials have warned other areas may have suffered worse than Bucha, including nearby Borodianka.
“Locals talk about how planes came in during the first days of the war and fired rockets at them from low altitudes at these buildings,” Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky told local media.
Officials have alleged that Russian troops are now trying to cover up atrocities elsewhere to prevent further international outcry, including in the besieged city of Mariupol.
Ukrainian human rights official Lyudmila Denisova said on Telegram Wednesday, citing witness testimony, that Russian forces have brought mobile crematoria to burn bodies and other heavy equipment to clear debris in the city.


Western powers have already pummelled Russia with debilitating economic sanctions, which have forced Moscow to make foreign debt payments on dollar-denominated bonds in rubles, raising the prospect of a potential default.
British energy giant Shell warned Thursday that it would write off up to $5 billion (4.6 billion euros) after signalling its gradual withdrawal from the country last month.
On Wednesday, the White House unveiled further measures targeting Russia’s top banks and two of Putin’s daughters, while Britain sanctioned two banks and vowed to eliminate all Russian oil and gas imports by the end of the year.
The European Union is also poised to implement a fifth round of sanctions cutting off Russian coal imports — and European Council chief Charles Michel said that “sooner or later,” it must also impose oil and gas sanctions.
Elsewhere, the United States and Britain have pressed to have Russia excluded from the UN Human Rights Council, with a vote in the General Assembly scheduled for Thursday.
But in his nightly address, Zelensky said although the sanctions package had “a spectacular look... this is not enough.”
He urged countries to completely cut off Russia’s banks from the international financial system, and to stop buying the country’s oil.
“It is the export of oil that is one of the foundations of Russian aggression,” he said.
“One of the foundations that allows the Russian leadership not to take seriously the negotiations on ending the war.”
Peace talks between the sides have made little progress so far, and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said there is no sign Putin has dropped “his ambition to control the whole of Ukraine.”

Hong Kong leader defends COVID-19 flight ban policy

Hong Kong leader defends COVID-19 flight ban policy
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Hong Kong leader defends COVID-19 flight ban policy

Hong Kong leader defends COVID-19 flight ban policy
  • City’s airport was previously one of the world’s busiest but has been largely cut off throughout the pandemic
  • Six airlines including Emirates and Cathay Pacific have had routes banned this week
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s leader on Thursday defended her policy of temporarily banning flight routes that bring in coronavirus cases, as a leading airline industry figure warned the city had fallen “off the map” as an aviation hub.
The city’s airport was previously one of the world’s busiest but has been largely cut off throughout the pandemic as Hong Kong hews to China’s strict zero COVID-19 policy.
“Circuit breaker” rules mean any airline that brings in three or more infected passengers on a single flight is suspended from flying that route for seven days.
City leader Carrie Lam defended the policy on Thursday, saying flights were bringing in infections “probably because of the very relaxed approach adopted in many places” around the world.
Authorities have given some ground, lifting a complete flight ban on nine countries earlier this month following growing anger from the business community and Hong Kongers stranded overseas.
Lam said more than 1,000 residents have returned to Hong Kong daily this month, compared to just 200 a day previously.
“It is not right to say that this travel easing has no impact,” she said.
Her comments came as the director general of the International Air Transport Association, Willie Walsh, warned Hong Kong was “effectively off the map.”
“(Hong Kong) is going to lag significantly behind the recovery that we’re seeing elsewhere,” Walsh told reporters on Wednesday in quotes carried by Bloomberg News and the South China Morning Post.
Temporary flight bans have been frequently invoked, throwing travel plans into chaos as residents scramble to book new routes and change mandatory hotel quarantine bookings.
Six airlines including Emirates and Cathay Pacific have had routes banned this week.
Emirates’ Dubai-Bangkok-Hong Kong route has been suspended six times for a total of 77 days this year, according to Bloomberg.
Walsh said Hong Kong’s restrictions have been “very severe and have led directly to the cancelation of a lot of services, with airlines effectively finding it incredibly difficult, if not impossible, to operate there.”
Last month 11 airlines and logistics giants sent a letter to the government calling for the removal of COVID-19 testing requirements for flight crews before take-off and on arrival.
Prior to the pandemic, Hong Kong’s airport hosted about 200,000 passengers a day.
But the finance hub — which dubs itself “Asia’s World City” — is now one of the world’s most isolated places.
Lam’s administration says there can be no change from zero-COVID-19 even though the controls proved largely ineffective this year when the omicron variant tore through.
Hong Kong has since recorded one of the world’s highest mortality rates from the virus.

Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front

Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front
Updated 28 min 5 sec ago
AP

Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front

Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front
  • NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged members to provide more weapons and not just defensive arms
Updated 28 min 5 sec ago
AP

KYIV: Ukraine was bracing to battle for control of its industrial east and appealing for more help from the West after Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup.
Authorities were urging people to immediately evacuate from the Donbas region before Russia intensifies its offensive. In Brussels, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged NATO to provide more weapons for his war-torn country to help prevent further atrocities like those reported in the city of Bucha.
“My agenda is very simple… it’s weapons, weapons and weapons,” Kuleba said as he arrived at NATO headquarters Thursday for talks with the military organization’s foreign ministers about Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion.
“We know how to fight. We know how to win. But without sustainable and sufficient supplies requested by Ukraine, these wins will be accompanied by enormous sacrifices,” Kuleba said. “The more weapons we get and the sooner they arrive in Ukraine, the more human lives will be saved.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged members to provide more weapons and not just defensive arms. Some NATO members worry that they may be Russia’s next target but the alliance is striving to avoid moves that might pull countries directly into the conflict.
“NATO is not sending troops to be on the ground. We also have a responsibility to prevent this conflict from escalating beyond Ukraine, and become even more deadly, even more dangerous and destructive,” Stoltenberg said.
A US defense official speaking on condition of anonymity said Russia had pulled all of its estimated 24,000 or more troops from the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas in the north, sending them into Belarus or Russia to resupply and reorganize, probably to return to fight in the east.
Growing numbers of Putin’s troops, along with mercenaries, have been reported moving into the Donbas. “Later, people will come under fire,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in urging civilians to evacuate from the mostly Russian-speaking industrial region, “and we won’t be able to do anything to help them.”
Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russia-backed separatists in the Donbas since 2014. Ahead of its Feb. 24 invasion, Moscow recognized the Luhansk and Donetsk regions as independent states.
Another Western official, also speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence estimates, said it may take Russia’s battle-damaged forces as much as a month to regroup for a major push on eastern Ukraine.
In his nightly address Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also warned Russia’s military is gearing up for a new offensive in the east.
Ukraine, too, was preparing for battle, he said.
“We will fight and we will not retreat,” he said. “We will seek all possible options to defend ourselves until Russia begins to seriously seek peace. This is our land. This is our future. And we won’t give them up.”
In areas north of the capital, Ukrainian officials were gathering evidence of Russian atrocities amid signs Moscow’s troops killed people indiscriminately before retreating.
Ukrainian authorities said the bodies of least 410 civilians were found in towns around Kyiv, victims of what Zelensky has portrayed as a Russian campaign of murder, rape, dismemberment and torture. Some victims had apparently been shot at close range. Some were found with their hands bound.
Zelensky accused Russia of interfering with an international investigation into possible war crimes by removing corpses and trying to hide other evidence in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv.
“We have information that the Russian troops have changed tactics and are trying to remove the dead people, the dead Ukrainians, from the streets and cellars of territory they occupied,” he said during his latest video address. “This is only an attempt to hide the evidence and nothing more.”
Switching from Ukrainian to Russian, Zelensky urged ordinary Russians “to somehow confront the Russian repressive machine” instead of being “equated with the Nazis for the rest of your life.”
He called on Russians to demand an end to the war, “if you have even a little shame about what the Russian military is doing in Ukraine.”
In reaction to the alleged atrocities outside Kyiv, the US announced sanctions against Putin’s two adult daughters and said it is toughening penalties against Russian banks. Britain banned investment in Russia and pledged to end its dependence on Russian coal and oil by the end of the year.
The US Senate planned to take up legislation Thursday to end normal trade relations with Russia, paving the way for higher tariffs on some imports, and to codify President Joe Biden’s executive action banning imports of Russian oil.
The European Union is also expected to take additional punitive measures, including an embargo on coal.
The Kremlin has insisted its troops have committed no war crimes and alleged the images out of Bucha were staged by the Ukrainians.
Bodies were still being collected in the city. On Wednesday, The Associated Press saw two in a house in a silent neighborhood. From time to time there was the muffled boom of workers clearing the town of mines and other unexploded ordnance.
Workers at a cemetery began to load more than 60 bodies into a grocery shipping truck for transport to a facility for further investigation.
Police said they found at least 20 bodies in the Makariv area west of Kyiv. In the village of Andriivka, residents said the Russians arrived in early March, taking locals’ phones and detaining and then releasing some people. Others met unknown fates. Some described sheltering for weeks in cellars normally used for storing vegetables.
“First we were scared, now we are hysterical,” said Valentyna Klymenko, 64. She said she, her husband and two neighbors weathered the siege by sleeping on stacks of potatoes covered with a mattress and blankets. “We didn’t cry at first. Now we are crying.”
In the southern port city of Mariupol, Mayor Vadym Boichenko said that of the more than 5,000 civilians killed during weeks of Russian bombardment and street fighting, 210 were children. Russian forces bombed hospitals, including one where 50 people burned to death, he said.
Boichenko said more than 90 percent of the city’s infrastructure was destroyed. The attacks on the strategic city on the Sea of Azov have cut off food, water, fuel and medicine and pulverized homes and businesses.
British defense officials said 160,000 people remained trapped in the city, which had a prewar population of 430,000. A humanitarian relief convoy accompanied by the Red Cross has been trying for days without success to get into the city.
Capturing Mariupol would allow Russia to secure a continuous land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Topics: Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Conflict NATO

Sydney asks thousands to evacuate as heavy rains cause flash floods

Sydney asks thousands to evacuate as heavy rains cause flash floods
Updated 07 April 2022
Reuters

Sydney asks thousands to evacuate as heavy rains cause flash floods

Sydney asks thousands to evacuate as heavy rains cause flash floods
  • ‘This is a highly dynamic situation. These events are moving exceptionally quickly’
  • Sydney has received 1,227mm of rain so far this year, more than its average annual rainfall of 1,213mm
Updated 07 April 2022
Reuters

SYDNEY: Torrential rain pummeled Australia’s east coast on Thursday with Sydney receiving nearly a month’s rain overnight, turning suburban roads into rivers and triggering evacuations as authorities warn of more rain through the day.
A man swept away by floodwaters in the city’s northwest was rescued by emergency crews, media reported, while television footage showed vehicles struggling to cross waterlogged streets, fallen power lines and trees, and debris floating in rivers.
Residents of a nursing home were evacuated overnight as emergency crews urged the harbor city’s 5 million residents to avoid unnecessary travel and brace for possible evacuations.
“This is a highly dynamic situation. These events are moving exceptionally quickly,” New South Wales emergency services Acting Commissioner Daniel Austin said during a media briefing. “Exceptionally sharp, short bursts of rain” have been creating flash flooding almost every hour, he said.
Sydney has received 1,227 mm (48 inches) of rain so far this year, more than its average annual rainfall of 1,213 mm. Over the next 24 hours, many coastal towns could get up to 180 mm (7 inches), the Bureau of Meteorology said.
The tourist hot spot of Bondi recorded around 170 mm over the 24-hour period to 9 a.m. Thursday (2300 GMT, Wednesday), official data showed.
Thousands have been ordered to evacuate their homes while businesses cleared essentials to help mitigate their losses.
“All hands are on deck to try and save some furniture ... so we have been pretty busy lifting things up ... moving things away, unplugging filters and electricity, and things like that,” Nicola Gilfillan, a cafe owner in southwest Sydney, told ABC television.
Overflow from a fuel pit at a site owned by oil refiner Ampol in Sydney’s south caused oil to mix with flood waters but emergency crews said the spill has been contained and that there was no risk of danger in the area.
A severe weather warning stretched along the south coast of New South Wales over a distance of more than 600 kilometers but conditions are expected to ease from Thursday evening, the weather bureau said.
Australia’s east coast summer has been dominated by the La Nina weather phenomenon, typically associated with increased rainfall, for the second straight year, with most rivers at capacity even before the latest drenching. Warragamba Dam, Sydney’s major water supply, is expected to spill over on Friday, authorities said.
Three intense weather systems in six weeks have pounded eastern Australia, with several parts of northern New South Wales and southeast Queensland clocking record rains and Sydney registering its wettest March on record.
Climate change is also widely believed to be a contributing factor to the severe weather, which has raised questions about how prepared Australia is.
Several towns across northern New South Wales are still battling to clear tons of debris after two separate devastating floods in March but the latest weather event has smashed the state’s central and southern coast.

Topics: sydney Australia

Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals: US police

A sign calling for the end of gun violence is displayed on April 6, 2022, near the scene of a recent mass shooting in Sacramento, California.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
A sign calling for the end of gun violence is displayed on April 6, 2022, near the scene of a recent mass shooting in Sacramento, California.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals: US police

A sign calling for the end of gun violence is displayed on April 6, 2022, near the scene of a recent mass shooting in Sacramento, California.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
  • Police said at least two gangs were involved in the violence, which left six people dead and 12 wounded
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

SACRAMENTO, California: The mass killing that left six people dead and 12 wounded outside bars just blocks from California’s Capitol last weekend was a gunfight involving at least five shooters from rival gangs, Sacramento police said Wednesday.
Police said they identified at least five gunmen but there may have been more. Only two suspects — both brothers wounded by gunfire — have been arrested in connection with the shooting and, so far, only face firearms charges.
“We’re still working through ... who the actual shooters are in the case,” Sgt. Zach Eaton said.
Until Wednesday’s announcement, police had been silent on what led to the shooting that erupted early Sunday as bars were letting out. Rapid-fire bursts of over 100 gunshots echoed through the streets as terrified patrons ran for their lives and others were hit by bullets.
Police said at least two gangs were involved. They declined to provide more details or name the gangs involved or the affiliation of any suspects.
Experts said that if gangs were to blame, it would mark an unusually bloody feud.
In 20 years of researching gangs in Los Angeles, Alex Alonso said he can’t remember a gang-related shooting with such a high body count.
“It’s extremely rare that a gang shooting happened as the way this one is being characterized,” Alonso said. “It’s extremely rare to have that happen in a public place with so many victims.”
Gregory Chris Brown, a criminal justice professor at California State University, Fullerton, said gangs often target rivals in drive-by shootings with fewer victims, though innocent bystanders are sometimes also struck.
The location of the Sacramento shooting – in a bustling area of watering holes near the entertainment district — was incidental to whatever fueled the fight.
“If rival gang members see each other it doesn’t matter if they’re in the Capitol of the United States of America,” Brown said. “If you see a rival gang member and you’re going to attack them, it doesn’t matter where they are.”
The large number of casualties was the result of high-capacity weapons in a crowded area, he said.
Berry Accius, founder of Voice of the Youth who leads gun intervention and prevention programs and offered his services to counsel families who lost loved ones in the shooting, criticized police for characterizing the crime as gang-related, which he said will lead some to “think Black people.”
He said people will see the photos of the Black women and men who were shot, assume they were in a gang and wonder why gang members are downtown.
“That’s the narrative we don’t need at this particular time,” Accius said. “This idea that we’re going to put blame to one demographic of folks and blame them for the violence that ensued.”
Bill Sanders, a criminologist at Cal State LA, said he wanted to see more evidence the shooting was gang-related, a term police often use to drum up support. He said gang shootings are more mundane and most occur in what are considered gang neighborhoods.
“If you looked at a map of gang homicides in the city — or any city — over time, you’d see the same areas lighting up — meaning that’s where they occur. If these guys were white, this wouldn’t be considered gang related — not even for a minute.”
Authorities credited witnesses who contributed nearly 200 videos, photos and other tips with helping the investigation.
Police were trying to determine if a stolen handgun found at the crime scene was used in the massacre. It had been converted to a weapon capable of automatic gunfire.
They are also investigating whether a gun one of the brothers, Smiley Martin, 27, brandished in a video was used in the shooting, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official was briefed on the investigation but was not authorized to publicly discuss details and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Martin and his brother were among those wounded in the gunfire that erupted about 2 a.m. Sunday as bars closed and patrons filled the streets.
The Sacramento County coroner identified the three women killed as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three men killed were Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and De’vazia Turner, 29.
Ten people were wounded in addition to the Martin brothers. At least two remained hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
Smiley Martin faces charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. He remained hospitalized and it wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.
His brother, Dandrae Martin, 26, was arrested as a “related suspect” and appeared briefly Tuesday in Sacramento Superior Court on a charge of being a convict carrying a loaded gun.
He did not enter a plea and his attorney said she would wait to see if prosecutors brought more serious charges before deciding whether to seek his release.
Both men have criminal records. Smiley Martin was released from prison in February after serving about half of a 10-year prison sentence for beating a girlfriend. He was denied parole last year after prosecutors said he “clearly has little regard for human life,” documents show.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg questioned why the brothers were on the streets.
“Those questions need to be answered and they will be answered over the days ahead,” Steinberg said.
A 31-year-old man seen carrying a handgun immediately after the shooting was arrested Tuesday on a weapons charge. Police said they don’t believe his gun was used in the shooting.
 

Topics: US shootings Sacramento shooting

China's security deal with Solomons raises alarm in Pacific

China’s security deal with Solomons raises alarm in Pacific
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

China’s security deal with Solomons raises alarm in Pacific

China’s security deal with Solomons raises alarm in Pacific
  • A Chinese military presence in the Solomons would put it on the doorstep of Australia and New Zealand
  • It will also be in close proximity to Guam, with its massive US military bases
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: A security alliance between China and the Solomon Islands has sent shudders throughout the South Pacific, with many worried it could set off a large-scale military buildup or that Western animosity to the deal could play into China’s hands.
What remains most unclear is the extent of China’s ambitions.
A Chinese military presence in the Solomons would put it not only on the doorstep of Australia and New Zealand but also in close proximity to Guam, with its massive US military bases.
China so far operates just one acknowledged foreign military base, in the impoverished but strategically important Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti. Many believe that China’s People’s Liberation Army is busy establishing an overseas military network, even if they don’t use the term “base.”
The Solomon Islands government says a draft of its agreement with China was initialed last week and will be “cleaned up” and signed soon.
The draft, which was leaked online, says that Chinese warships could stop in the Solomons for “logistical replenishment” and that China could send police, military personnel and other armed forces to the Solomons “to assist in maintaining social order.”
The draft agreement specifies China must approve what information is disclosed about joint security arrangements, including at media briefings.
The Solomon Islands, home to about 700,000 people, switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019 — a move rejected by the most populous province and a contributing factor to riots last November.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken responded in February by saying that Washington would reopen its embassy in the capital, Honiara, which has been closed since 1993, to increase its influence in the Solomons before China becomes “strongly embedded.”
Both China and the Solomons have strongly denied the new pact will lead to the establishment of a Chinese military base. The Solomon Islands government said the pact is necessary because of its limited ability to deal with violent uprisings like the one in November.
“The country has been ruined by recurring internal violence for years,” the government said this week.
But Australia, New Zealand and the US have all expressed alarm about the deal, with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern describing it as “gravely concerning.”
David Panuelo, the president of nearby Micronesia, which has close ties to the US, wrote an impassioned letter to Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare asking him to rethink the agreement.
He noted that both Micronesia and the Solomon Islands were battlegrounds during World War II, caught up in the clash of great powers.
“I am confident that neither of us wishes to see a conflict of that scope or scale ever again, and most particularly in our own backyards,” Panuelo wrote.
But the Solomon Islands police minister mocked Panuelo’s concerns on social media, saying he should be more worried about his own atoll being swallowed by the ocean due to climate change.
Sogavare has likewise dismissed foreign criticism of the security agreement as insulting, while labeling those who leaked the draft as “lunatics.”
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the agreement aims to maintain the safety of people’s lives and property, and “does not have any military overtones,” saying media speculation on the potential development of a base was groundless.
Euan Graham, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies based in Singapore, said China has been pursuing such a port facility for some five years as it aims to expand its naval presence in the South Pacific as part of Beijing’s long-game of seeking to become the dominant regional power.
“If they want to break out into the Pacific, at some point they will need the logistics capability to support that presence,” Graham said. “We’re not talking about war plans here; this is really about extending their presence and influence.”
Unlike the base built in Djibouti, where China has commercial interests in the region to protect, Graham said any operation in the Solomon Islands would likely be less substantial.
“It’s quite a subtle and interesting geopolitical game that’s emerged in the South Pacific,” he added. “And I think the Chinese have been very successful, if you like, in outflanking the United States and Australia in an influence competition, not a military competition.”
China’s base in Djibouti was opened in 2017. China doesn’t call it a base, but rather a support facility for its naval operations fending off piracy in the Gulf of Aden and for its African peacekeeping operations. It boasts a 400-meter (1,300-foot) runway and a pier big enough to dock either of China’s two operating aircraft carriers.
The base, with 2,000 personnel, allows China to position supplies, troops and equipment in a strategically crucial region, while also keeping an eye on US forces that are stationed nearby.
Chief among other potential base candidates is Cambodia, whose authoritarian leader Hun Sen has long been a trusted Chinese ally and which reportedly signed a secret 2019 agreement permitting the establishment of a Chinese base.
China is dredging the harbor at Ream Naval Base to allow ships larger than any Cambodia possesses to dock, and is building new infrastructure to replace a US-built naval tactical headquarters. A Chinese base in Cambodia would establish a chokepoint in the Gulf of Thailand close to the crucial Malacca Strait.
China has also funded projects at Gwadar in Pakistan, another close ally, and in Sri Lanka, where Chinese infrastructure lending has forced the government to hand over control of the southern port of Hambantota.
Especially intriguing has been an alleged Chinese push to establish a base in the West African nation of Equatorial Guinea. That would give China a presence on the Atlantic opposite the east coast of the continental United States as well as in an important African oil-producing region.
“China has seized opportunities to expand its influence at a time when the US and other countries have not been as engaged economically in the Pacific islands,” said Elizabeth Wishnick, an expert on Chinese foreign policy at Montclair State University in New Jersey.
About 80 years ago in the Solomon Islands, the US military began its famous “island hopping” campaign of World War II to take back Pacific islands from Imperial Japanese forces one-by-one. It successfully won back the main island of Guadalcanal in February 1943 after some six months of fierce fighting.
Today, the Solomon Islands would give China the potential ability to interfere with US naval operations in the region that could be crucial in the event of a conflict over Taiwan or in the South and East China seas.
Lt. Gen. Greg Bilton, Australia’s chief of joint operations, said that if Chinese naval ships were able to operate from the Solomon Islands it would “change the calculus.”
“They’re in much closer proximity to the Australian mainland, obviously, and that would change the way that we would undertake day-to-day operations, particularly in the air and at sea,” he told reporters.
But Jonathan Pryke, the director of the Pacific Islands Program at the Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank, said he thinks that leaders have overreacted to the agreement, perhaps in Australia’s case because there is an election looming.
“It’s clearly getting everyone very animated in the West and very alarmed,” Pryke said. “But I don’t think it markedly changes things on the ground.”
He said the pact could be seen as the first step toward China establishing a base, but there would need to be many more steps taken before that could happen.
“I think the alarmism has strengthened China’s hand by pushing the Solomon Islands into a corner,” Pryke said. “And they’ve reacted the way I imagine many countries would react from getting this outside pressure — by pushing back, and digging their heels in.”

Topics: Solomon Islands China Manasseh Sogavare Micronesia

