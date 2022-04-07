Maradona’s daughter claims wrong jersey is up for auction

You are here

The jersey worn by Diego Maradona when he scored twice against England in the 1986 World Cup, including the infamous “hand of God” goal, is to be auctioned off later this month, Sotheby’s announced on Wednesday. (AFP)
Updated 07 April 2022
AFP

  • Dalma Maradona said the shirt was actually worn by her father during the goalless first half of the 1986 World Cup quarter-final
  • Steve Hodge, the former England player who says Maradona swapped shirts with him at the end of the game in Mexico City, is selling the shirt
BUENOS AIRES: Diego Maradona’s eldest daughter claims that the Argentina shirt being auctioned is not the one her late father wore when he scored the infamous “Hand of God” goal against England.
Dalma Maradona said the shirt was actually worn by her father during the goalless first half of the 1986 World Cup quarter-final.
Steve Hodge, the former England player who says Maradona swapped shirts with him at the end of the game in Mexico City, is selling the shirt, which is set to fetch more than £4 million ($5.2 million).
Auctioneers Sotheby’s said they hired an external company that had provided a “conclusive photomatch” that proved it was authentic.
Dalma Maradona claimed the jersey her father wore in the second half, when he also scored one of the greatest goals in World Cup history, was in the hands of another owner, but she declined to name them.
“It’s not that one. I don’t want to say who has it because it’s crazy. He (Diego Maradona) said it. He said, ‘How am I going to give him the shirt of my life?’” she told reporters.
“This former player thinks he has my dad’s second-half jersey, but it’s a mix-up, he has the one from the first half.
“We wanted to clarify that so that people who want to buy it know the truth,” Dalma said in separate comments to Channel 13 television.
A Sotheby’s spokeswoman told AFP: “There was indeed a different shirt worn by Maradona in the first half, but there are clear differences between that and what was worn during the goals.
“And so, prior to putting this shirt for sale, we did extensive diligence and scientific research on the item to make sure it was the shirt worn by Maradona in the second half for the two goals.”
The photomatching process had involved matching the shirt “to both goals examining unique details on various elements of the item, including the patch, stripes, and numbering.”
It added that Maradona himself had acknowledged the provenance of the shirt himself, in his book “Touched by God,” and he recalls giving it to Hodge at the end of the match.
The online auction is scheduled for April 20 to May 4.

‘I don’t need protection’: Jada throws husband Will Smith under the bus for ‘overreacting’ at Oscars

Will Smith stood up and strolled across the stage to slap host and comedian Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife’s alopecia. (Reuters)
Will Smith stood up and strolled across the stage to slap host and comedian Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife’s alopecia. (Reuters)
Will Smith stood up and strolled across the stage to slap host and comedian Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife’s alopecia. (Reuters)
  • Smith has since apologized, both during and after his award speech
  • He also resigned from the Academy
LONDON: It was a slap that shook the Oscars, and was the highlight of many a Twitter thread and dinner table.

Megastar and best actor winner Will Smith stood up and strolled across the stage to slap host and comedian Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife’s alopecia — comparing her to GI Jane.

“Get my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth,” bellowed Smith after he took his seat.

Reactions, as expected, were mixed. Many praised the King Richard star for defending his wife, who was struggling with a disease that brings about hair loss, while others criticized him for taking a joke too personally and setting a precedent that could lead to the harming of other comedians.

Out of all people, Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, broke her silence through an insider source of the UK’s Daily Mail, and said that she “doesn’t need protecting.”

The insider also said that Smith’s wife wishes he “didn’t get physical.”

Smith has since apologized, both during and after his award speech. He also resigned from the Academy.

Yet, the news cycle would just not end.

“What happened at the Oscars?! Will Smith slaps Chris Rock after making a joke about his wife who suffers from alopecia, and told him to leave my wife’s name out of your dirty mouth in one of the strangest Oscar moments,” former Al Arabiya presenter Rania Abi Nader tweeted.

“A moment that will forever be remembered in the history of the Oscars, Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on air in defense of his wife, whom Chris disrespected and ridiculed for her hair. Will Smith’s wife is reported to suffer from a disease that causes hair loss,” Emirati Saleh Al-Shahee tweeted.

Broadcasting Adhan allowable in many American cities, Minneapolis Muslim leader says

Broadcasting Adhan allowable in many American cities, Minneapolis Muslim leader says

CHICAGO: A Muslim member of the Minneapolis City Council who successfully sponsored a law to permit the broadcast of the Adhan “Call to Prayer” from the city’s nearly 40 mosques, said on Wednesday that it can easily be approved in many other cities across America.
Jamal Osman, who was elected to the city council in August 2020, told Arab News during The Ray Hanania Radio Show that the approval for the Adhan “Call to Prayer” was within existing Minneapolis laws which permits music, sounds and verbal recitations to be played publicly as long as they do not exceed a certain “decibel noise” ceiling.
After exploring the law, Osman determined that if the level of the “Call to Prayer” remained under the legal decibel sound ceiling, it would be approved to be broadcast from the city’s mosques between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m every day, and year round.

“There will be four prayers that will be accepted, leaving the Fajr prayer behind. The mosques here and the community are happy,” Osman said of the passage of the Adhan law on March 24.
“But some of the mosques here and the leaders of the mosques, the masjids, they realize they want to be respectful to non-believers and they want to be respectful to their neighbors. And some of them actually decided not to call to prayer right away but to have a community engagement to welcome their neighbors and letting them know the policies of the city now allows us to call to prayer from the rooftops of the mosques. And I think the experience and the feedback we had for the entire city of Minneapolis has been nothing but positive.”
Osman said that Minneapolis permitted one mosque to broadcast the Adhan during the month of Ramadan three years ago. He said that the public broadcast of the Fajr prayer is prohibited under the new law because it occurs too early in the morning.
“We hear the call to prayer and you know the emotional attachment with the folks that live here, in the countries where they grew up they could hear the Adhan and now hearing the Adhan from the comfort of their house was really moving,” said Osman, who came to America as a refugee from Somalia in 2000.
“The mayor and city council members here, and the State of Minnesota have been really kind to the Muslim community. It says a lot about our state and our city. We have many elected officials at every level of government here. Minneapolis is a beautiful city that we call home.”
Osman praised city and state officials for “warmly embracing” the Muslim community and working with them to make it happen.
The new law was adopted unanimously by all 13 members of the Minneapolis City Council, which includes only three Muslim members and 10 non-Muslim members.

 

 

“It was everybody. And it wasn’t just voted, they commented and welcomed and we had many council members that have a different faith,” Osman said.
“I talked with one council member who is, who practices Judaism and is Jewish, and she said this is really beautiful and it is about time that they recognize our different faiths. One of the things that she mentioned was that we have the Christmas Day off. Judaism and Islam, we have days like the Eid and Hannukah, and different days that we might not be off working, but one day we might get there.”
Osman said the goal was not to create an annoyance for non-Muslims who live near the mosques. He said the Muslim community wanted to be respectful to the non-Muslim majority community. The Call to Prayer, he acknowledged, is not as loud as it is in many Arab Countries where the sound exceeds the Minneapolis decibel sound limits.

 

 

“The purpose is not just to broadcast it for the entire city to hear, the purpose is to broadcast it like in the area that is close to it (mosque). People that are standing in the parking lot trying to come into the building, or across the street from the mosque, so they know it is time to prayer,” Osman said.
“We have created this policy to make sure we are being equal to the communities and not really trying to offend anyone or make sure we are not disturbing anyone. Like I say, it has been positive. It has been happening three years for the month of Ramadan for one mosque. Now making it for the entire city has been positive. And like the mosque we want to be respectful, the Muslim community wants to be respectful to their non-Muslim community in the area. They do want to be respectful and have that conversation with them. Some of them have decided to wait until they have that conversation with their neighbors. So, we live in a beautiful country with laws, and we are not breaking the laws, we are following the laws and making the laws that reflect the entire community.”
The Ray Hanania Show is broadcast live on the US Arab Radio Network Wednesdays at 5 p.m. EST and syndicated on four American radio stations including: WNZK AM 690 Radio in Greater Detroit including parts of Ohio; WDMV AM 700 in Washington DC including parts of Virginia and Maryland; WTOR AM 770 Radio in Upper New York and Ontario, Canada; and rebroadcast on Thursdays in Chicago at 12 noon CST on WNWI AM 1080.
The radio podcast is available on most major podcasting platforms including iTunes and Spotify. The video podcast is available at Facebook.com/ArabNews.

Listen to the Ray Hanania Radio show podcast 

Darwin notebooks missing for 20 years returned to Cambridge

A handout image released by the University of Cambridge Library on April 5, 2022, shows the returned 1837 'Tree of Life' sketch on a page from one of the lost notebooks of British scientist Charles Darwin. (AFP)
A handout image released by the University of Cambridge Library on April 5, 2022, shows the returned 1837 'Tree of Life' sketch on a page from one of the lost notebooks of British scientist Charles Darwin. (AFP)
  • Darwin filled the notebooks with ideas shortly after returning from his voyage around the world on HMS Beagle, developing ideas that would bloom into his landmark work on evolution, “On the Origin of Species”
LONDON: Two of naturalist Charles Darwin’s notebooks that were reported stolen from Cambridge University’s library have been returned, two decades after they disappeared.
The university said Tuesday that the manuscripts were left in the library inside a pink gift bag, along with a note wishing the librarian a Happy Easter.
The notebooks, which include the 19th-century scientist’s famous 1837 “Tree of Life” sketch, went missing in 2001 after being removed for photographing, though at the time staff believed they might have been misplaced. After searches of the library’s collection of 10 million books, maps and manuscripts failed to find them, they were reported stolen to police in October 2020.
Local detectives notified the global police organization Interpol and launched an international hunt for the notebooks, valued at millions of pounds (dollars).

A handout image released by the University of Cambridge Library on April 5, 2022, shows the returned 1837 'Tree of Life' sketch on a page from one of the lost notebooks of British scientist Charles Darwin. (AFP)

On March 9 the books reappeared, left in a public area of the building, outside the librarian’s office, which is not covered by security cameras. The two notebooks were wrapped in clingfilm inside their archive box, and appeared undamaged. The accompanying note said: “Librarian Happy Easter X.”
Darwin filled the notebooks with ideas shortly after returning from his voyage around the world on HMS Beagle, developing ideas that would bloom into his landmark work on evolution, “On the Origin of Species.”
The university’s director of library services Jessica Gardner said her feeling of relief at the books’ reappearance was “profound and almost impossible to adequately express.”
“The notebooks can now retake their rightful place alongside the rest of the Darwin Archive at Cambridge, at the heart of the nation’s cultural and scientific heritage, alongside the archives of Sir Isaac Newton and Professor Stephen Hawking,” she said.
The notebooks are set to go on public display from July as part of a Darwin exhibition at the library.
Cambridgeshire Police said its investigation was continuing, “and we are following up some lines of inquiry.”
“We also renew our appeal for anyone with information about the case to contact us,” the force said.

Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes

A 87-year-old man getting his booster shot at the vaccination center in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP)
A 87-year-old man getting his booster shot at the vaccination center in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP)
  • Germany has seen high infection numbers for weeks, yet many measures to reign in the pandemic ended on Friday
BERLIN: A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.
The man from the eastern Germany city of Magdeburg, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, is said to have received up to 90 shots against COVID-19 at vaccination centers in the eastern state of Saxony for months until criminal police caught him earlier this month, the German news agency dpa reported Sunday.
The suspect was not detained but is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery, dpa reported.
He was caught at a vaccination center in Eilenburg in Saxony when he showed up for a COVID-19 shot for the second day in a row. Police confiscated several blank vaccination cards from him and initiated criminal proceedings.
It was not immediately clear what kind of impact the approximately 90 shots of COVID-19 vaccines, which were from different brands, had on the man’s personal health.
German police have conducted many raids in connection with forgery of vaccination passports in recent months. Many COVID-19 deniers refuse to get vaccinated in Germany, but at the same want to have the coveted COVID-19 passports that make access to public life and many venues such as restaurants, theaters, swimming pools or work places much easier.
Germany has seen high infection numbers for weeks, yet many measures to reign in the pandemic ended on Friday. Donning masks is no longer compulsory in grocery stores and most theaters but it is still mandatory on public transportation.
In most schools across the country, students also no longer have to wear masks, which has led teachers’ associations to warn of possible conflicts in class.
“There is now a danger that, on the one hand, children who wear masks will be teased by classmates as wimps and overprotective or, on the other hand, pressure will be exerted on non-mask wearers,” Heinz-Peter Meidinger, the president of the German Teachers’ Association, told dpa. He advocated a voluntary commitment by teachers and students to continue wearing masks in class and on school grounds, at least until the country goes on a two-week Easter holiday..
Health experts say the most recent surge of infections in Germany — triggered by the BA.2 omicron subvariant— may have peaked.
On Sunday, the country’s disease control agency reported 74,053 new COVID-19 infections, less than a week ago, when the Robert Koch Institute registered 11,224 daily infections. However, usually the number of reported infections is lower on weekends.
Overall, Germany has registered 130,029 COVID-19 deaths.

Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto

Photo/Shutterstock
  • Pluto, which is smaller than Earth’s moon and has a diameter of about 1,400 miles (2,380 km), orbits about 3.6 billion miles (5.8 billion km) away from the sun, roughly 40 times farther than Earth’s orbit
WASHINGTON: A batch of dome-shaped ice volcanoes that look unlike anything else known in our solar system and may still be active have been identified on Pluto using data from NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft, showing that this remote frigid world is more dynamic than previously known.
Scientists said on Tuesday that these cryovolcanoes — numbering perhaps 10 or more — stand anywhere from six-tenths of a mile (1 km) to 4-1/2 miles (7 km) tall. Unlike Earth volcanoes that spew gases and molten rock, this dwarf planet’s cryovolcanoes extrude large amounts of ice — apparently frozen water rather than some other frozen material — that may have the consistency of toothpaste, they said.
Features on the asteroid belt dwarf planet Ceres, Saturn’s moons Enceladus and Titan, Jupiter’s moon Europa and Neptune’s moon Triton also have been pegged as cryovolcanoes. But those all differ from Pluto’s, the researchers said, owing to different surface conditions such as temperature and atmospheric pressure, as well as different mixes of icy materials.
“Finding these features does indicate that Pluto is more active, or geologically alive, than we previously thought it would be,” said planetary scientist Kelsi Singer of the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature Communications https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-022-29056-3.
“The combination of these features being geologically recent, covering a vast area and most likely being made of water ice is surprising because it requires more internal heat than we thought Pluto would have at this stage of its history,” Singer added.
Pluto, which is smaller than Earth’s moon and has a diameter of about 1,400 miles (2,380 km), orbits about 3.6 billion miles (5.8 billion km) away from the sun, roughly 40 times farther than Earth’s orbit. Its surface features plains, mountains, craters and valleys.
Images and data analyzed in the new study, obtained in 2015 by New Horizons, validated previous hypotheses about cryovolcanism on Pluto.
The study found not only extensive evidence for cryovolcanism but also that it has been long-lived, not a single episode, said Southwest Research Institute planetary scientist Alan Stern, the New Horizons principal investigator and study co-author.
“What’s most fascinating about Pluto is that it’s so complex — as complex as the Earth or Mars despite its smaller size and high distance from the sun,” Stern said. “This was a real surprise from the New Horizons flyby, and the new result about cryovolcanism re-emphasizes this in a dramatic way.”
The researchers analyzed an area southwest of Sputnik Planitia, Pluto’s large heart-shaped basin filled with nitrogen ice. They found large domes 18-60 miles (30-100 km) across, sometimes combining to form more complexly shaped structures.
An elevation called Wright Mons, one of the tallest, may have formed from several volcanic domes merging, yielding a shape unlike any Earth volcanoes. Although shaped differently, it is similar in size to Hawaii’s large volcano Mauna Loa.
Like Earth and our solar system’s other planets, Pluto formed about 4.5 billion years ago. Based on an absence of impact craters that normally would accumulate over time, it appears its cryovolcanoes are relatively recent — formed in the past few hundred million years.
“That is young on a geologic timescale. Because there are almost no impact craters, it is possible these processes are ongoing even in the present day,” Singer said.
Pluto has lots of active geology, including flowing nitrogen ice glaciers and a cycle in which nitrogen ice vaporizes during the day and condenses back to ice at night — a process constantly changing the planetary surface.
“Pluto is a geological wonderland,” Singer said. “Many areas of Pluto are completely different from each other. If you just had a few pieces of a puzzle of Pluto you would have no idea what the other areas looked like.”

