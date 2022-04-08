You are here

  • Home
  • Muslim women face discrimination by UK prison staff: Report

Muslim women face discrimination by UK prison staff: Report

Muslim women face discrimination by UK prison staff: Report
One Muslim inmate of black African heritage told the report: “I feel as if black prisoners or those that are Muslim are seen as intimidating.” 9FILE/SHUTTERSTOCK)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y9qf6

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Muslim women face discrimination by UK prison staff: Report

Muslim women face discrimination by UK prison staff: Report
  • Details include one inmate being attacked while reading Qur’an
  • Criminal Justice Alliance: ‘Accounts of racism and poor treatment are shocking and distressing’
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Muslim women are facing the normalization of racial and religious persecution at the hands of UK prison staff, British website The Independent reported citing a damning report.

The Criminal Justice Alliance and the Independent Monitoring Board, which surveyed hundreds of female black, Asian, minority ethnic and overseas-born inmates, found that Muslims are being singled out for their faith.

One Muslim inmate of black African heritage told the report: “I feel as if black prisoners or those that are Muslim are seen as intimidating.”

She said officers often express this through a reluctance to provide prisoners within these categories “trustworthy roles,” adding that they only do so to “appear like they are not racist.”

Other treatment detailed included a Muslim being attacked while reading the Qur’an, and staff responding to frequent use of the N- and P-words by telling prisoners to “deal with it.”

Of the hundreds of women surveyed, a third described their treatment as “poor” or “very poor,” with 40 percent saying they have experienced discrimination, including reduced access to prison employment.

Nina Champion, director of the CJA, said: “This ground-breaking project centres on the lived experiences of black, Asian and minority ethnic women in prison — their accounts of direct and indirect racism and poor treatment are shocking and distressing.

“Even more upsetting is their sense of fatalism — they see this treatment as part of their everyday lives.”

Included in the report is a dozen recommendations for the prison service and Ministry of Justice, including provision of improved leadership on equality, ramped up anti-racist training, and external scrutiny of prisoner discrimination claims.

A ministry spokesperson told The Independent: “We are working hard across government to tackle the deep-rooted causes of racial disparity in the justice system.

“Racism and discrimination are not tolerated in our jails, and we take strong action to ensure the fair, equal and decent treatment of all prisoners and staff.”

Topics: Muslims Islam prisoners

Related

Anoosheh Ashoori describes ‘hell’ in Iran prison
Middle-East
Anoosheh Ashoori describes ‘hell’ in Iran prison
Nigerian atheist jailed 24 years for blasphemy
World
Nigerian atheist jailed 24 years for blasphemy

Child refugees in Manchester being taught in hotel car parks

Child refugees in Manchester being taught in hotel car parks
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Child refugees in Manchester being taught in hotel car parks

Child refugees in Manchester being taught in hotel car parks
  • Children from countries including Afghanistan, Sudan, Iraq, and Syria, are being housed in hotels
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Hundreds of child refugees and asylum seekers in England are receiving lessons from volunteers in Manchester hotel car parks due to council failures in helping find them places at local schools, British national daily The Guardian reported.

Founder of Manchester-based charity Refugee and Asylum Participatory Action Research, Dr. Rhetta Moran, accused local and national government authorities of failing families fleeing persecution.

“Parents arriving with children are being asked to fill out forms naming three possible schools for their child to attend in the area,” Moran said.

“This is a near impossible task for someone new to the country whose English might not be strong. It often falls to charity volunteers to assist with the completion of these forms, which are then sent to the city council for processing.”

Children from countries including Afghanistan, Sudan, Iraq, and Syria, are being housed in hotels throughout the city by the Home Office as they await news on their asylum applications.

But with charity resources stretched for young asylum seekers and refugees in the region, Moran urged Manchester City Council – and Serco, the company contracted by the Home Office to provide accommodation – to address the problem as a matter of priority.

A UK Department for Education spokesperson said: “We must do all we can to welcome refugees who arrive in this country having been forced to flee their homes due to conflict.

“We expect every school-aged child arriving here to begin attending school shortly afterwards. We believe that the best place for all children to be educated is in schools and attendance will help children integrate into the communities in which they are living.”

But one Manchester resident told The Guardian that 30 children had been housed in the same hotel as her, some waiting at least six months for a school place.

She said that while the teaching taking place in makeshift car park classrooms was “very necessary for children who are at a crucial age in their development,” in falling to volunteers and residents to pick up on council failures it was “very unstructured.”

Another resident at the same hotel, said: “Sometimes it’s just a case of them doing some supervised math on the ground in chalk, or residents sharing their skills such as art or sewing.

“It’s informal, but the children are bored and unstimulated without it. Plus, it’s good for them to build their social skills via interactions with other kids.”

A Manchester City Council spokesperson said: “All staff in hotels where families are placed have had guidance shared with them about applying for a school place in Manchester and are aware of the need to apply for a place to access a local school.

“They also have a direct link into the education service in Manchester. This academic year alone, the council has placed more than 400 refugee and asylum-seeker children in schools and colleges.

“This has included commissioning places in secondary schools outside Manchester where there were not sufficient places in their local area.”

Topics: carparks refugees

Related

Investors turn to car parks as Hong Kong property cools
Business & Economy
Investors turn to car parks as Hong Kong property cools
Parking lots outside Makkah ease congestion
Saudi Arabia
Parking lots outside Makkah ease congestion

Italian archbishop visits Sicilian mosque

Italian archbishop visits Sicilian mosque
Updated 08 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian archbishop visits Sicilian mosque

Italian archbishop visits Sicilian mosque
  • Imam Kheit Abdelhafid receives Luigi Renna for common prayer for Ramadan, Lent
  • ‘We feel like brothers on a common journey of constructive dialogue at a historic moment’
Updated 08 April 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The newly appointed archbishop of Catania has visited the mosque of the Sicilian city for a moment of common prayer for Ramadan and Lent.

It was Luigi Renna’s first official meeting with Catania’s Muslim community during the holy month.

He was welcomed by Imam Kheit Abdelhafid at the Mosque of Mercy, one of the biggest Islamic places of worship in southern Italy.

“We feel like brothers on a common journey of constructive dialogue at a historic moment that asks all people to bear witness that faith builds peace, respects human dignity and is never a reason for violence,” Renna said.

He offered Abdelhafid two symbolic gifts: A dove and a cassata, the traditional ricotta cream Sicilian Easter cake.

Abdelhafid said: “This visit is particularly appreciated by the entire Muslim community. This gesture gives us confidence in the ecumenical dialogue both our religious communities are living, and which can only be fruitful if it is supported by continuous dialogue. If we pursue it, we will be able to live in fraternity.”

After a common prayer, they stressed that Ramadan and Lent are both based “on fasting that teaches us sacrifice, almsgiving that makes us stand in solidarity, and prayer that elevates our heart to the Highest.”

Nearly 30,000 Muslims live in Catania and its hinterland, out of nearly 130,000 throughout Sicily. The community is very well integrated, and during Ramadan common prayers and solidarity initiatives for the needy are organized.

Renna and Abdelhafid inaugurated an inter-confessional prayer room in San Marco Hospital, the biggest in Catania.

“This place has a symbolic meaning,” said Renna. “Here, where suffering, hope and joy are experienced every day, patients and their families and doctors will be able to come and pray in a dedicated area, where everyone is the same, with his religion and his faith.”

Abdelhafid said the opening of the new inter-confessional prayer room represents “a further step towards dialogue and coexistence between religions.”

Topics: mosque sicily religion

Related

Initiative to provide iftar meals for children visiting Grand Mosque during Ramadan launched
Saudi Arabia
Initiative to provide iftar meals for children visiting Grand Mosque during Ramadan launched
Football-mad Swedish vicar hopes to get to the match on time after wedding
Offbeat
Football-mad Swedish vicar hopes to get to the match on time after wedding

Daesh commander arrested in Germany

Daesh commander arrested in Germany
Updated 08 April 2022
Arab News

Daesh commander arrested in Germany

Daesh commander arrested in Germany
  • Survivors of a massacre of at least 700 people in Syria spotted him in Berlin
  • He has been charged with war crimes, crimes against humanity, bodily harm, membership in foreign terrorist organization
Updated 08 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: German police have arrested an alleged Daesh commander after survivors of a massacre in which at least 700 people were murdered spotted him in Berlin.

Identified by authorities only as Raed E, the suspect is accused of being part of the force that led the 2014 massacre against eastern Syria’s Shaitat community in which hundreds of mostly unarmed civilians were tortured and beheaded.

The Times reported on Friday that Anwar Bunni, a Syrian lawyer representing victims of war crimes in Syria, said survivors of the attack who had fled to Germany played a “key role in his arrest.”

A Berlin-based witness to the massacre told the newspaper: “We had been chasing him for five years. He came to Germany in 2015 and stayed in Munich and Berlin. I posted about this two years ago.

“So, he flew to Turkey to hide but when I stopped talking about it, he felt safe and came back to Berlin. I am so glad that he was arrested.”

As well as his participation in the massacre, Raed is also accused of the torture of three people, including 13-year-old boy who he had suspended from a ceiling with his hands tied behind his back, and accepting bribes from Syrians to secure the release of relatives.

He has been formally charged with war crimes, crimes against humanity, bodily harm, and membership in a foreign terrorist organization.

Topics: Daesh Germany

Related

Germany arrests Syrian accused of torturing captives with Daesh
Middle-East
Germany arrests Syrian accused of torturing captives with Daesh
German woman in dock over joining Daesh in Syria as teenager
World
German woman in dock over joining Daesh in Syria as teenager

World food prices hit record high over Ukraine war: FAO

World food prices hit record high over Ukraine war: FAO
Updated 08 April 2022
AFP

World food prices hit record high over Ukraine war: FAO

World food prices hit record high over Ukraine war: FAO
  • The Russian invasion of Ukraine has spurred fears of a global hunger crisis, especially across the Middle East and Africa
Updated 08 April 2022
AFP

PARIS: World food prices hit an all-time high in March as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent "shocks" through markets for staple grains and vegetable oils, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday.
The disruption in export flows resulting from the February 24 invasion and international sanctions against Russia has spurred fears of a global hunger crisis, especially across the Middle East and Africa, where the knock-on effects are already playing out.
Russia and Ukraine, with vast grain-growing regions that are among the world's main breadbaskets, account for a huge share of the globe's exports in several major commodities such as wheat, vegetable oil and corn.
"World food commodity prices made a significant leap in March to reach their highest levels ever, as war in the Black Sea region spread shocks through markets for staple grains and vegetable oils," the FAO said in a statement.
The FAO's food price index, which had already reported a record in February, surged by 12.6 percent last month, "making a giant leap to a new highest level since its inception in 1990", the UN agency said.
The index, a measure of the monthly change in international prices of a basket of food commodities, averaged 159.3 points in March.

Russia denies attack on Ukrainian train station

Russia denies attack on Ukrainian train station
Updated 08 April 2022
Agencies

Russia denies attack on Ukrainian train station

Russia denies attack on Ukrainian train station
  • Ukraine’s state railway company claimed two Russian rockets had struck a station in the city of Kramatorsk
Updated 08 April 2022
Agencies

MOSCOW: Russia’s defense ministry said Friday it did not launch an attack on a train station in eastern Ukraine, which a local rescue worker said killed at least 35 people.
“All statements by representatives of the Kyiv nationalist regime about the ‘rocket attack’ allegedly carried out by Russia on April 8 at the railway station in the city of Kramatorsk are a provocation and are absolutely untrue,” the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine’s state railway company claimed two Russian rockets had struck a station in the city of Kramatorsk which is used for the evacuation of civilians from areas under bombardment by Russian forces.
“Two rockets hit Kramatorsk railway station,” Ukrainian Railways said in a statement.
It later added: “According to operational data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded in the rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station.”
Reuters could not verify the information. Russia did not immediately comment on the reports of the attack and the casualty toll. Moscow has denied targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Three trains carrying evacuees were blocked in the same region of Ukraine on Thursday after an air strike on the line, according to the head of Ukrainian Railways.
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been regrouping for a new offensive, and that Moscow plans to seize as much territory as it can in the eastern part of Ukraine known as Donbas bordering Russia.
Local authorities in some areas have been urging civilians to leave the while it is still possible and relatively safe to do so.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict railway station rocket strike

Related

Russia says it destroyed training center for mercenaries near Odesa
World
Russia says it destroyed training center for mercenaries near Odesa
Evacuation trains blocked by Russian strikes in east Ukraine
World
Evacuation trains blocked by Russian strikes in east Ukraine

Latest updates

$26.6 fine to be levied for every square meter of non-fenced vacant land from July 1: Housing Ministry
Muslim women face discrimination by UK prison staff: Report
Muslim women face discrimination by UK prison staff: Report
Child refugees in Manchester being taught in hotel car parks
Child refugees in Manchester being taught in hotel car parks
US coach Starks giving Saudi female boxers a platform to rise
US coach Starks giving Saudi female boxers a platform to rise
Italian archbishop visits Sicilian mosque
Italian archbishop visits Sicilian mosque

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.