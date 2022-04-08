UK’s Johnson says sending Ukraine more anti-aircraft, anti-tank missiles

You are here

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a joint press conference in Downing Street following a bilateral meeting in London on April 8, 2022. (AFP)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a joint press conference in Downing Street following a bilateral meeting in London on April 8, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 08 April 2022
AFP

LONDON: Britain is sending Ukraine more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and 800 anti-tank missiles after an “unconscionable” attack on a train station, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday.
The supplies of the “high-grade military equipment” are worth £150 million ($195 million, 180 million euros), Johnson said.
The attack at Kramatorsk “shows the depths to which (Vladimir) Putin’s once-vaunted army has sunk,” he told reporters alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who said the Russian strike was “atrocious.”
Scholz also defended Germany against criticism that it is dragging its feet on ending Russian energy imports as part of Western sanctions over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We are doing all we can and we are doing a lot,” the chancellor said, pointing to Germany’s long-term diversification to alternative energy and other suppliers for natural gas.
After talks with Scholz in Downing Street, Johnson said Britain and Germany would work together on renewable technologies.
“We cannot transform our energy systems overnight, but we also know that Putin’s war will not end overnight,” the prime minister said.

What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Ruins

What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Ruins
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Ruins

What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Ruins
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Blood and Ruins is a masterpiece from of one of the most renowned historians of the Second World War, which will compel readers to view the war in novel and unfamiliar ways.
Thought-provoking, original and challenging, Blood and Ruins sets out to understand the war anew.
Author Richard James Overy is a British historian who has published extensively on the history of World War II and the Third Reich.
Overy sets out in Blood and Ruins to recast the way in which “we view the Second World War and its origins and aftermath,” said a review in Goodreads.com.
“He argues that this was the ‘great imperial war,’ a violent end to almost a century of global imperial expansion which reached its peak in the ambitions of Italy, Germany and Japan in the 1930s and early 1940s, before descending into the largest and costliest war in human history and the end, after 1945, of all territorial empires,” said the review.
It said that Overy “explains the bitter cost for those involved in fighting, and the exceptional level of crime and atrocity that marked these imperial projects, the war and its aftermath.”

Ramadan Recipes: Chicken Shawarma

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Ramadan Recipes: Chicken Shawarma

Photo/Supplied
  • Shawarmas are believed to have originated in Turkey in the 19th century
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

On the surface, the shawarma looks like a regular sandwich or wrap. But it is so much more. It sits at the heart of the Arab street-food scene, and is loved, and craved, by Arabs and non-Arabs alike.
A shawarma is usually filled with meat — lamb, beef, or chicken — that has been marinated and stacked on a vertical rotating skewer in front of a fire, where it is cooked for hours to get the perfect tender, juicy texture.
Shawarmas are believed to have originated in Turkey in the 19th century. They were then adapted by the Greeks, who call the dish gyro. It was introduced to the Americas by Lebanese immigrants in Mexico.
Creating a proper shawarma at home can be a challenge as special equipment is required. However, here is a recipe that mimics the taste and texture of the popular street food:
Place one kilogram of boneless chicken thighs in a bowl and add one tablespoon of ground coriander, one tablespoon of ground cumin, one tablespoon of ground cardamom, one teaspoon of nutmeg, half a teaspoon of cayenne pepper, two teaspoons of paprika, three tablespoons of olive oil, two tablespoons of lemon juice, and salt and black pepper to taste.
Rub all the spices into the chicken and let it marinate for half an hour.
Take two large onions and impale one of them with three skewers, stack the chicken thighs on the skewers and seal the skewers with the other onion. Put this on a tray and place in a pre-heated oven at 190 degrees for 40 minutes.
While the chicken is roasting, prepare the tahini sauce by mixing a quarter-cup of tahini, two tablespoons of lemon juice, two cloves of garlic (minced), and a dash of olive oil together in a bowl. Whisk until thoroughly combined.
Once the chicken is cooked through, remove it from the oven and carve off thin slices. Place the slices on pita bread and add cucumber, tomato, and greens to garnish. Pour on tahini sauce and serve.

Afghan refugees in Pakistan dream of family, food and lost comforts

Afghan refugees break their fast at a refugee camp in Islamabad, Pakistan, on June 19, 2015. (Getty Images)
Afghan refugees break their fast at a refugee camp in Islamabad, Pakistan, on June 19, 2015. (Getty Images)
Updated 41 min 21 sec ago

Afghan refugees in Pakistan dream of family, food and lost comforts

Afghan refugees break their fast at a refugee camp in Islamabad, Pakistan, on June 19, 2015. (Getty Images)
  • “Every Ramadan day in Afghanistan was like Eid day,” 49-year-old Khan, who sells fruits and vegetables at a market in Peshawar, told Arab News
Updated 41 min 21 sec ago
REHMAT MEHSUD

PESHAWAR: As Ramadan began in Pakistan last week, Afghan refugee Sajjad Khan remembered the comforts of the holy month of fasting back home, where he enjoyed lavish sahoor and iftar meals surrounded by friends and family and always had enough to give away to the needy.
This Ramadan, he and his family will be breaking their fasts only with home-baked bread and green tea, if they are lucky.
During Ramadan, Muslims all over the world observe a dawn-to-dusk fast, aiming to show patience, modesty and spirituality. The month culminates in Eid Al-Fitr, a festival marking the end of fasting and during which people go to mosques for prayers and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and meals.
But for many Afghan refugees in Pakistan, it will be hard this year to observe the usual rituals associated with this period.
While Pakistan was already home to 1.4 million Afghan refugees when US-led forces left Afghanistan last year and the Taliban seized Kabul, at least 100,000 more have arrived in Pakistan since, according to Qaiser Khan Afridi, a local spokesperson for the UN refugee agency.
“Every Ramadan day in Afghanistan was like Eid day,” 49-year-old Khan, who sells fruits and vegetables at a market in Peshawar, told Arab News. “Now we live a painful life as refugees … My iftar consists of bread and a cup of green tea.”
Khan was a fruit exporter in Afghanistan’s eastern Laghman province, from where he fled with his parents and children only a week after the Taliban takeover last August. Now, he is among dozens of refugees who come to Peshawar’s Board Bazar each morning and spend the day trying to find buyers for their wares.
“I work all day long while fasting and earn 800 rupees ($4.30) to feed my five kids and ailing parents,” he said. “I pray that God protects everyone from refugee life. It makes you feel depressed, people look down upon you.”
However, he said he did not want to return to Afghanistan as long as the Taliban were ruling the country. Despite few opportunities to make a decent living and the scorching Peshawar summers, staying in Pakistan remains a better option.
Afghanistan’s economy collapsed last year after the Taliban takeover, with roughly 23 million people experiencing acute hunger and 95 percent of the population not eating enough food, according to the UN.
“Life is stressful over there with no healthcare or education facilities,” Khan said. “I want to give a good life to my children here.”
Naseemullah Khan, 46, also left Afghanistan when the Taliban seized Kabul.
“I hastily managed to flee to Pakistan and started my life from scratch,” he told Arab News. “I sell fruits and vegetables to support my nine-member family.
“It is difficult, if not impossible, to fast in refugee life.”
Shahid Afghan, who used to own a garment store in Kabul, said he had enjoyed a “comfortable Ramadan” in his hometown, sharing iftar dinners with relatives and friends. Now, he sells children’s clothes at a makeshift stall in Peshawar and can barely make ends meet.
“I hardly manage to get food for my children,” he said. “I will go back (to Afghanistan) once peace returns to my country … fear, hunger and uncertainty continue to haunt people over there.”

Naqeeb Ahmad, a refugee from Nangarhar province, told Arab News he had lost all hope for a better life back home when the Taliban enforced a ban on girls’ education.

“We opted to migrate to Peshawar for the sole purpose of educating my two daughters,” said Ahmad, who owned an import and export business of dry fruits in Afghanistan but now sells vegetables on a roadside in Peshawar.

“Ramadan is really harsh here,” he said. “Sometimes I burst into tears when I am alone… I had fruit, meat and dry fruit on my table to break my fast with. Now I just get home-cooked bread and green tea.

“A refugee’s life is very, very hard. It hurts me daily when I look at the plight of my children.”

The UN’s Afridi admitted there was no government program designed to help refugees get through the month of fasting.

“Afghan refugees are being provided health and education facilities at their camps,” he said. “But we do not have a Ramadan-specific program for them.”

Mona Alami

Lebanon banking sector crumbles amid a deepening economic crisis

Lebanon banking sector crumbles amid a deepening economic crisis
  • Court ordered in March that the Lebanese Customs administration to prevent six banks from sending money abroad
Updated 41 min 42 sec ago
Mona Alami

RIYADH: The recent Lebanese court order restricting lenders from moving money abroad is the fallout of deep rot long building in the banking sector. This comes on the back of the country’s mounting debt amidst the deteriorating economic condition – the crisis that many blame on Lebanon’s corrupt political class and the government which defaulted on repaying the debts to banks.     

On March 24, Lebanese judge Ghada Aoun ordered the Lebanese customs administration to prevent six Lebanese banks from sending money abroad. The banks targeted were Bank of Beirut, Bank Audi, Creditbank, Bankmed, SGBL and Blom Bank.
“Lebanese banks are technically broke, but until this moment, they aren’t legally so,” said economist Roy Badaro in an interview with Arab News.
He explained that the word ‘illiquid’ might be more appropriate as no one really knows about banks’ possible undeclared assets. In addition, no Lebanese bank has so far officially declared bankruptcy. 
Badaro said banks are in denial of their situation. “Their main issue is that they were lured by the unhealthy profits offered by the government to finance its debt. Meanwhile, they abstained from financing the economy,” he pointed out.
 
Liquidity crisis
As the Lebanese government is embroiled in massive corruption charges, the state has amassed over a $90 billion debt that it is no more capable of paying, which in turn affected the liquidity of banks.
The banking sector responded to the asset freeze with a two-day strike on March 21 and 22. This might be repeated if more
pressure is placed on the banking sector, warned a banking source on condition of anonymity
Judge Aoun is a close ally of President Michel Aoun, who is demanding a forensic audit of the Lebanese central bank, in the wake of Lebanon’s default on over a $90 billion debt as a fallout of state mismanagement and corruption.
Ironically, Aoun’s party has been in power for the past decade and exclusively handled the electricity portfolio. Experts believe the latter accounts for over 40 percent of the debt. Industry observers tracking the development fear the banking sector’s insolvency crisis that has been triggered by the state’s failure to meet its debt
payments is expected to worsen with time. The sector will further unravel, with banks having to shut down possibly. 
Judge Aoun had previously frozen the assets of these banks, including members of their boards. The judge is in the process of investigating transactions they undertook with the country’s central bank.
Additionally, Judge Aoun issued travel bans against the heads of the boards of these banks.
While the banks are facing the heat now and are being blamed for the current economic crisis, industry observers believe that the country’s corrupt political class should take the blame as it failed to discharge its duties and responsibilities. 
“The political class is attempting to divert attention from its failings prior to the (May parliamentary) elections. They want to show that they are doing something by making the banking sector their scapegoat,” said one of the bankers whose assets have been frozen, on condition of anonymity, in an interview with Arab News.
Lebanon will hold its first post-uprising parliamentary elections in May. In October 2019, Lebanese rose and protested against Lebanese political
parties’ corruption. 
“If the authorities implemented official capital controls measures, we would not be in the current quagmire of lawsuits, asset freeze, and other judicial decisions,” said Nassib Ghobril, chief economist at Byblos Bank, in an interview
with Arab News.
One of the main aims of a capital control law is to ensure equal treatment to all depositors, he underscored. The capital control law will additionally limit preferential treatment that non-resident and well-off depositors can afford by retaining lawyers at elevated costs. At the same time, local judicial decisions discriminate against the other depositors by giving
advantage to one over many,
added Ghobril.

Banking sector to shrink 
Previous market dynamics allowed for the existence of 47 commercial banking groups, he said, adding that the market forces will determine the future number of banks in Lebanon. 
Ghobril feels that the outlook of each bank will be decided by the plan for solvency and liquidity and the business model that banks will submit to the central bank.
In turn, the authorities will put certain criteria for recapitalization, which will determine which banks will continue and which banks will exit the market.
Badaro believes nonetheless that only a few banks will survive.
“As we foresee a GDP of less than $30 billion in the next five years, and as the ratio of banks assets to GDP would be around 100 percent, this means we will end up having 7 to 12 banks,” he emphasized.
The sector’s role will also evolve. In his opinion, its main functions will be focused on trade
financing and short-term loans in small amounts.
According to figures provided by Badaro, banks currently possess an estimated $4 billion, which means that for most depositors, money cannot be accessed.
The government and central bank estimated the financial gap at $69 billion, or what they consider as the “losses,” specified Ghobril.
What was leaked to the press is that 74 percent of this amount will have to be borne by depositors and commercial banks, while the state and the public sector escape without assuming any part of the burden, he added.
“This is absurd, as it is the abuse of power, the mismanagement of the public sector, and the mismanagement of the ensuing crisis that led to the current state of the Lebanese economy and banking sector,” said the Byblos Bank economist.
Therefore, Ghobril warned that the state should assume most of the burden of the losses, not depositors, “as putting the burden on depositors will lead to a long-term loss of confidence.”

Arab students reunite in London to raise money for Yemen eye surgeries

The annual intercollegiate event was sponsored by the UK-based London Arabia Organization. (Supplied/QMUL Arab Society)
The annual intercollegiate event was sponsored by the UK-based London Arabia Organization. (Supplied/QMUL Arab Society)
Updated 22 min 26 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

Arab students reunite in London to raise money for Yemen eye surgeries

The annual intercollegiate event was sponsored by the UK-based London Arabia Organization. (Supplied/QMUL Arab Society)
  • About 400 students, from Saudi Arabia to Algeria, with a variety of different accents, flooded the prestigious Porchester Hall in central London
  • All profits from this year are going to UCAN charity to provide cataract surgeries in Yemen
Updated 22 min 26 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: Arab students from seven universities gathered for the first time in two years in London to celebrate their heritage and cultural diversity, while raising money for eye surgeries in Yemen.

“We have such a strong community here in all the different London universities and universities outside, so it really shows that no matter any politics, any religion, we come together because we share a love for our culture and a love for our countries and that’s what’s most important,” Ayah Magdi El-Hanafi, co-president of Queen Mary Arab Society, told Arab News.

The 20-year-old environmental science major, who is of Egyptian Tunisian descent, said the event was also open to non-Arabs and people from different backgrounds.

“We’re not keeping it to ourselves. We want everyone to share and love our culture the way we do,” she added.

The London native, who said she longs to feel close to her heritage, was “amazed and glad” to see Arab students “reaching out to the UK” and sharing their culture with born and bred Britons.

The students were entertained throughout the evening with stand up comedy, a traditional Moroccan folk group, and a DJ. (Supplied/QMUL Arab Society)

About 400 students, from Saudi Arabia to Algeria, with a variety of different accents, flooded the prestigious Porchester Hall in central London, representing their different ethnicities and backgrounds.

The annual intercollegiate event was sponsored by the UK-based London Arabia Organization, a nonprofit company that aims to strengthen cultural ties between London and the Arab world. It included Arab societies from Queen Mary, King’s College, University College London, London School of Economics, Westminster, Kingston and City universities.

This year’s Arab Ball is the biggest one yet, Yunus El-Asri, organizer and vice president of QMUL Arab Society, said, with more people and societies getting involved, in line with their general social, charity and educational events that aim to bring the Middle Eastern community together in the UK capital.

“This year, for the first time, we’re also running it as a nonprofit and all profits from this year are going to a charity called UCAN (Uniting Communities of Africa’s North) that provides cataract surgeries in Yemen to cure people who can’t see,” Moroccan mechanical engineering student El-Asri, 21, said.

20-year-old Moroccan Kurdish Shirin Sirdi, the Queen Mary’s Arab Ball officer, said that though the majority of students at the event were born in London, she was proud to see so many come from abroad, especially Arab women, who were dressed in glittery gowns and stylish, colorful suits.

“The majority of the members of our society from Queen Mary’s are actually women, and more often than not, it’s events like these that give people a chance to dress up and come and meet new people,” Sirdi, who is studying international relations, said.

“Something like this doesn’t come often and it’s really hard to get so many Arabs in one room. But it’s just fantastic to see everyone excited, singing Arab songs, dancing to Arab music, enjoying Arabic food, and all in the heart of London. We’re very, very happy that we managed to organize something to this scale as well,” said Faris El-Sayad, 21, originally from Egypt.

(L-R) Faris El-Sayad, Hassan Yassin Bushnag, Aisha Qadi, Shirin Sirdi,  Yunus El-Asri, and Ayah Magdi El-Hanafi. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)

The fourth-year dentistry student said that it is important to bring Arabs together where they can enjoy themselves and some great food, but also remember their cultures and origins, and support people in Yemen.

Psychology student Aisha Qadi, 20, from Saudi Arabia, said that the event provided a “wonderful opportunity” to see hundreds of Arab students far away from home.

“Coming to the UK as well, you don’t see many Arabs in the community, so in this event, bringing all the Arabs, not just from one university, but so many different universities, just gives us that closeness and we feel like we’re back home,” said Qadi, who is also a member of the Arab Ball Committee.

Eritrean Hassan Yassin Bushnag, 20, co-president of QMUL Arab Society, said charity is an important aspect not only in Arab culture, but also in Islam, so raising money for a good cause was “essential.”

Although not Arab, Bushnag’s parents grew up in Saudi Arabia and he feels passionate about Arab culture, and wants to show people that he has embraced it.

“There’s quite a bit of stigma against the Arab community, and I just wanted to show that there are better parts to Arab culture, me being someone that’s embraced it and kind of shown it,” said the biology student.

