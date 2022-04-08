You are here

Palaeontologists unearth fossil from the day dinosaurs wiped out by asteroid 66 million years ago

Palaeontologists unearthed the fossil of a Thescelosaurus leg — a small herbivorous dinosaur. (Screenshot/BBC)
Palaeontologists unearthed the fossil of a Thescelosaurus leg — a small herbivorous dinosaur. (Screenshot/BBC)
  • Experts believe the limb, complete with skin, was “ripped off” when the asteroid hit
LONDON: The fossilized remains of a dinosaur believed to have been killed on the day a massive asteroid destroyed much of life on Earth 66 million years ago has been discovered.

Palaeontologists unearthed the fossil of a Thescelosaurus leg — a small herbivorous dinosaur — near a fragment of the plummeting asteroid, known as the Chicxulub Event, which killed it.

Experts believe the limb, complete with skin, was “ripped off” when the asteroid hit and caused a catastrophic, global flash flood and the creature is thought to have been “buried on the day of impact,” Daily Mail reported.

The leg was found alongside a series of discoveries at the Tanis fossil site in North Dakota, and a new BBC documentary fronted by Sir David Attenborough will reveal the findings.

“This is the most incredible thing that we could possibly imagine here, the best case scenario, the one thing that we always wanted to find in this site and here we've got it,” University of Manchester palaeontologist Robert DePalma, who made the discoveries, told the BBC.

“Here we've got a creature that was buried on the day of impact – we didn't know at that point yet if it had died during the impact but now it looks like it probably did,” he added. 

The findings were reported by the BBC after it was granted exclusive access, along with Attenborough, to the site for the documentary.

Belgium shuts Kinder chocolate factory over Salmonella

Belgium shuts Kinder chocolate factory over Salmonella
  • The authority also ordered the recall of the factory's entire production of the company's popular Kinder brand
  • “The food security of our citizens can never be neglected," Belgian Agriculture Minister said
BRUSSELS: Belgian authorities on Friday ordered the closure of a Kinder chocolate factory suspected to be behind a wave of Salmonella cases in several European countries and the United States.
The factory, owned by Italian confectionery giant Ferrero, was ordered shut “following the findings of the last few hours that information provided by Ferrero is incomplete,” Belgium’s food safety authority AFSCA said in a statement.
The authority also ordered the recall of the factory’s entire production of the company’s popular Kinder brand — a huge blow to Ferrero at the height of the Easter holiday season.
“Such a decision is never taken lightly, but the current circumstances make it necessary. The food security of our citizens can never be neglected,” Belgian Agriculture Minister David Clarinval said in a statement.
Ferrero on Thursday recalled certain varieties of its Kinder chocolates in the United States which came from the factory, in Belgium’s southeastern town of Arlon.
That followed recalls earlier this week in the United Kingdom and several European countries over concerns about products from the factory, although no Kinder items have so far been found to contain the disease.
Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause symptoms including diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps in humans, and is one of the most common food-borne infections.
Most cases are caused by the ingestion of food contaminated with animal or human faeces.
Britain’s Food Standards Agency has said 63 cases of salmonella have been identified across the UK.
In France, 21 cases have been reported and 15 reported having eaten Kinder products that have now been recalled, according to the French public health service.

Activist who exposed Hunter Biden laptop data flees to Switzerland

Activist who exposed Hunter Biden laptop data flees to Switzerland
  • James Maxey plans to post all of the data from the laptop, which includes more than 80,000 files, 1.7 gigabytes of data and 8,000 emails, online in the coming weeks
  • Former Bannon colleague suggested he feared he could be killed in the US, telling Newsmax he was being followed by ‘black SUVs’
CHICAGO: The whistleblower who sent the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop to members of Congress, triggering a congressional investigation in October 2019, says he has fled to Switzerland to escape surveillance by “bad actors” and members of the FBI.

During an interview on the conservative cable TV channel Newsmax on Thursday, Jack Maxey said he posted many of the files from Biden’s computer online, but that the documents were “taken down” by US intelligence agencies.

Allegations of influence-peddling by Joe Biden’s son to secure lucrative contracts poses a political threat to the president’s ability to hold on to Congress during the midterm elections in November.

Conservative critics have alleged since 2018 that Hunter Biden, the president’s second son, partnered with his uncle James Biden to exploit Joe Biden’s political influence to win multimillion-dollar contracts in Ukraine and China.

The allegations gained momentum when Hunter Biden’s personal laptop fell into the hands of Republican congressmen. He took the laptop to a Delaware computer repair store in April 2019 — the same month his father officially launched his bid for the presidency — but forgot to pick it up. After being abandoned, the laptop legally became the property of the store’s owner, who took its contents, including thousands of Hunter Biden’s personal emails, and turned them over to Republican activists, who quickly called for an investigation.

One of the conservative activists who got a copy of the laptop’s hard drive was Maxey, who co-hosted the podcast “The War Room” with Steve Bannon, a former campaign adviser to Donald Trump.

The initial emails released from the laptop, according to several published accounts, include lurid details of a decadent lifestyle, as well as information pertaining to Hunter Biden’s contracts in China and Ukraine.

In 2014, for example, Hunter Biden joined Ukraine’s state-owned natural gas company Burisma as a $1 million-per-year consultant. Less than a month after his then-vice president father visited Ukraine and met Burisma executives in April that year, the lucrative contracts began rolling in.

A top US diplomat stationed in Kyiv warned in a classified email sent to the State Department in 2016 that Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine, while his father was still vice president, “undercut” anti-corruption efforts in the country. That email, dated Nov. 22, 2016, was written by George Kent, who at the time was the deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Ukraine.

Republicans in Congress introduced a resolution on Oct. 15, 2019, that provided specific details culled from the laptop and demanded an investigation into Hunter Biden’s Ukraine dealings.

Maxey said he fled to Switzerland recently after fearing he was being surveilled by “bad actors” and the FBI. He told British tabloid The Daily Mail that he feared retaliation. Maxey told the newspaper he plans to post all of the data from the laptop, which includes more than 80,000 files, 1.7 gigabytes of data and 8,000 emails, online in the coming weeks.

Maxey said he posted the files on another site but they were quickly taken down by “US intelligence agencies,” implicating the Biden administration in covering up the scandal.

“We chose five different drop boxes around the world. One in New Zealand, two in the United States, two in the United Kingdom,” Maxey told Newsmax, adding that his objective “is to expose the truth.”

He added: “In each case, the material that we put on there, and it was a relatively small amount, 8,000 emails, they were taken down in under 70 minutes. I would say that the vast majority were taken down in under 15 minutes.”

Dalia Al-Aqidi, a conservative columnist and senior fellow at the Center for Security Policy, said: “This issue has been largely covered up in the liberal media and social media platforms to minimize its negative effect on the 2020 presidential elections.

“Nobody cares about Hunter Biden’s personal life nor his lifestyle as a private citizen; however, the issue is much more complicated than that. Americans deserve to know what role President Biden had played in his son’s business and what services were offered by Hunter in order to get paid thousands of dollars. Did he offer access to his father, and did the president benefit from his son’s deals? A transparent and bipartisan investigation is due now. Better late than never.”

Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California’s 50th District told Arab News last week that the Hunter Biden controversy is “the most consequential political scandal since Watergate, and it deserves an investigation in Congress no less robust and no less bipartisan than that one.”

Maxey suggested he feared he could be killed, telling Newsmax he was being followed by “black SUVs.” He said he feels less vulnerable to harassment in Switzerland and has friends there who could help him release the documents.

“I’m constantly reminded that I’m American and plenty of better men than me are taking dirt naps. I’m going to keep my oath to defend the constitution against all enemies. Foreign and domestic,” he said.

Maradona’s daughter claims wrong jersey is up for auction

Maradona’s daughter claims wrong jersey is up for auction
  • Dalma Maradona said the shirt was actually worn by her father during the goalless first half of the 1986 World Cup quarter-final
  • Steve Hodge, the former England player who says Maradona swapped shirts with him at the end of the game in Mexico City, is selling the shirt
BUENOS AIRES: Diego Maradona’s eldest daughter claims that the Argentina shirt being auctioned is not the one her late father wore when he scored the infamous “Hand of God” goal against England.
Dalma Maradona said the shirt was actually worn by her father during the goalless first half of the 1986 World Cup quarter-final.
Steve Hodge, the former England player who says Maradona swapped shirts with him at the end of the game in Mexico City, is selling the shirt, which is set to fetch more than £4 million ($5.2 million).
Auctioneers Sotheby’s said they hired an external company that had provided a “conclusive photomatch” that proved it was authentic.
Dalma Maradona claimed the jersey her father wore in the second half, when he also scored one of the greatest goals in World Cup history, was in the hands of another owner, but she declined to name them.
“It’s not that one. I don’t want to say who has it because it’s crazy. He (Diego Maradona) said it. He said, ‘How am I going to give him the shirt of my life?’” she told reporters.
“This former player thinks he has my dad’s second-half jersey, but it’s a mix-up, he has the one from the first half.
“We wanted to clarify that so that people who want to buy it know the truth,” Dalma said in separate comments to Channel 13 television.
A Sotheby’s spokeswoman told AFP: “There was indeed a different shirt worn by Maradona in the first half, but there are clear differences between that and what was worn during the goals.
“And so, prior to putting this shirt for sale, we did extensive diligence and scientific research on the item to make sure it was the shirt worn by Maradona in the second half for the two goals.”
The photomatching process had involved matching the shirt “to both goals examining unique details on various elements of the item, including the patch, stripes, and numbering.”
It added that Maradona himself had acknowledged the provenance of the shirt himself, in his book “Touched by God,” and he recalls giving it to Hodge at the end of the match.
The online auction is scheduled for April 20 to May 4.

‘I don’t need protection’: Jada throws husband Will Smith under the bus for ‘overreacting’ at Oscars

Will Smith stood up and strolled across the stage to slap host and comedian Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife’s alopecia. (Reuters)
Will Smith stood up and strolled across the stage to slap host and comedian Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife’s alopecia. (Reuters)
  • Smith has since apologized, both during and after his award speech
  • He also resigned from the Academy
LONDON: It was a slap that shook the Oscars, and was the highlight of many a Twitter thread and dinner table.

Megastar and best actor winner Will Smith stood up and strolled across the stage to slap host and comedian Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife’s alopecia — comparing her to GI Jane.

“Get my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth,” bellowed Smith after he took his seat.

Reactions, as expected, were mixed. Many praised the King Richard star for defending his wife, who was struggling with a disease that brings about hair loss, while others criticized him for taking a joke too personally and setting a precedent that could lead to the harming of other comedians.

Out of all people, Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, broke her silence through an insider source of the UK’s Daily Mail, and said that she “doesn’t need protecting.”

The insider also said that Smith’s wife wishes he “didn’t get physical.”

Smith has since apologized, both during and after his award speech. He also resigned from the Academy.

Yet, the news cycle would just not end.

“What happened at the Oscars?! Will Smith slaps Chris Rock after making a joke about his wife who suffers from alopecia, and told him to leave my wife’s name out of your dirty mouth in one of the strangest Oscar moments,” former Al Arabiya presenter Rania Abi Nader tweeted.

“A moment that will forever be remembered in the history of the Oscars, Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on air in defense of his wife, whom Chris disrespected and ridiculed for her hair. Will Smith’s wife is reported to suffer from a disease that causes hair loss,” Emirati Saleh Al-Shahee tweeted.

Broadcasting Adhan allowable in many American cities, Minneapolis Muslim leader says

Broadcasting Adhan allowable in many American cities, Minneapolis Muslim leader says
CHICAGO: A Muslim member of the Minneapolis City Council who successfully sponsored a law to permit the broadcast of the Adhan “Call to Prayer” from the city’s nearly 40 mosques, said on Wednesday that it can easily be approved in many other cities across America.
Jamal Osman, who was elected to the city council in August 2020, told Arab News during The Ray Hanania Radio Show that the approval for the Adhan “Call to Prayer” was within existing Minneapolis laws which permits music, sounds and verbal recitations to be played publicly as long as they do not exceed a certain “decibel noise” ceiling.
After exploring the law, Osman determined that if the level of the “Call to Prayer” remained under the legal decibel sound ceiling, it would be approved to be broadcast from the city’s mosques between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m every day, and year round.

“There will be four prayers that will be accepted, leaving the Fajr prayer behind. The mosques here and the community are happy,” Osman said of the passage of the Adhan law on March 24.
“But some of the mosques here and the leaders of the mosques, the masjids, they realize they want to be respectful to non-believers and they want to be respectful to their neighbors. And some of them actually decided not to call to prayer right away but to have a community engagement to welcome their neighbors and letting them know the policies of the city now allows us to call to prayer from the rooftops of the mosques. And I think the experience and the feedback we had for the entire city of Minneapolis has been nothing but positive.”
Osman said that Minneapolis permitted one mosque to broadcast the Adhan during the month of Ramadan three years ago. He said that the public broadcast of the Fajr prayer is prohibited under the new law because it occurs too early in the morning.
“We hear the call to prayer and you know the emotional attachment with the folks that live here, in the countries where they grew up they could hear the Adhan and now hearing the Adhan from the comfort of their house was really moving,” said Osman, who came to America as a refugee from Somalia in 2000.
“The mayor and city council members here, and the State of Minnesota have been really kind to the Muslim community. It says a lot about our state and our city. We have many elected officials at every level of government here. Minneapolis is a beautiful city that we call home.”
Osman praised city and state officials for “warmly embracing” the Muslim community and working with them to make it happen.
The new law was adopted unanimously by all 13 members of the Minneapolis City Council, which includes only three Muslim members and 10 non-Muslim members.

 

 

“It was everybody. And it wasn’t just voted, they commented and welcomed and we had many council members that have a different faith,” Osman said.
“I talked with one council member who is, who practices Judaism and is Jewish, and she said this is really beautiful and it is about time that they recognize our different faiths. One of the things that she mentioned was that we have the Christmas Day off. Judaism and Islam, we have days like the Eid and Hannukah, and different days that we might not be off working, but one day we might get there.”
Osman said the goal was not to create an annoyance for non-Muslims who live near the mosques. He said the Muslim community wanted to be respectful to the non-Muslim majority community. The Call to Prayer, he acknowledged, is not as loud as it is in many Arab Countries where the sound exceeds the Minneapolis decibel sound limits.

 

 

“The purpose is not just to broadcast it for the entire city to hear, the purpose is to broadcast it like in the area that is close to it (mosque). People that are standing in the parking lot trying to come into the building, or across the street from the mosque, so they know it is time to prayer,” Osman said.
“We have created this policy to make sure we are being equal to the communities and not really trying to offend anyone or make sure we are not disturbing anyone. Like I say, it has been positive. It has been happening three years for the month of Ramadan for one mosque. Now making it for the entire city has been positive. And like the mosque we want to be respectful, the Muslim community wants to be respectful to their non-Muslim community in the area. They do want to be respectful and have that conversation with them. Some of them have decided to wait until they have that conversation with their neighbors. So, we live in a beautiful country with laws, and we are not breaking the laws, we are following the laws and making the laws that reflect the entire community.”
The Ray Hanania Show is broadcast live on the US Arab Radio Network Wednesdays at 5 p.m. EST and syndicated on four American radio stations including: WNZK AM 690 Radio in Greater Detroit including parts of Ohio; WDMV AM 700 in Washington DC including parts of Virginia and Maryland; WTOR AM 770 Radio in Upper New York and Ontario, Canada; and rebroadcast on Thursdays in Chicago at 12 noon CST on WNWI AM 1080.
The radio podcast is available on most major podcasting platforms including iTunes and Spotify. The video podcast is available at Facebook.com/ArabNews.

Listen to the Ray Hanania Radio show podcast 

