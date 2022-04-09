You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Ruins

What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Ruins

What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Ruins
Short Url

https://arab.news/bnm6x

Updated 09 April 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Ruins

What We Are Reading Today: Blood and Ruins
Updated 09 April 2022
Arab News

Blood and Ruins is a masterpiece from of one of the most renowned historians of the Second World War, which will compel readers to view the war in novel and unfamiliar ways.
Thought-provoking, original and challenging, Blood and Ruins sets out to understand the war anew.
Author Richard James Overy is a British historian who has published extensively on the history of World War II and the Third Reich.
Overy sets out in Blood and Ruins to recast the way in which “we view the Second World War and its origins and aftermath,” said a review in Goodreads.com.
“He argues that this was the ‘great imperial war,’ a violent end to almost a century of global imperial expansion which reached its peak in the ambitions of Italy, Germany and Japan in the 1930s and early 1940s, before descending into the largest and costliest war in human history and the end, after 1945, of all territorial empires,” said the review.
It said that Overy “explains the bitter cost for those involved in fighting, and the exceptional level of crime and atrocity that marked these imperial projects, the war and its aftermath.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg
What We Are Reading Today: The Trayvon Generation by Elizabeth Alexander
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Trayvon Generation by Elizabeth Alexander

US company Assouline to publish six-book homage to Saudi Arabia

US company Assouline to publish six-book homage to Saudi Arabia
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

US company Assouline to publish six-book homage to Saudi Arabia

US company Assouline to publish six-book homage to Saudi Arabia
  • Full-color features of ‘Flower Men’ of Asir, Jeddah history, Red Sea diversity, Empty Quarter, and story of oil
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US company Assouline announced on Wednesday that it will publish in May six books paying homage to Saudi Arabia’s history, including the culture of its people, diverse flora and fauna, and the role oil has played in the Kingdom’s rise to world prominence.

The series features the work of leading artists and photographers, with each volume dedicated to a single theme.

Read on for the books.

‘Flower Men’

This book honors one of the best-kept secrets of Arab civilization, the tribe of the Flower Men, who have for centuries lived in the Asir province, a mountainous area of Saudi Arabia.

‘Jeddah Al-Balad’

This volume is dedicated to Jeddah, the second-largest city in the Kingdom and a UNESCO World Heritage site. It outlines both the history and contemporary changes in this most vibrant of cities.

‘Red Sea: The Saudi Coast’

This publication, which features pictures by photographers Aline Coquelle, Ameen Qaisaran, Afnan Alkhayat, Mohammed Al-Sharif and Yarob Bashrahil, explores the sea that borders eight different countries, with its varied and rare aquatic life, and the role it has played in the journeys of travelers over the centuries.

‘Petroleum Art’

This book is dedicated to the importance of petroleum in the life of humans, and how it shaped Saudi Arabia into becoming one of the world’s most powerful nations.

‘Al-Ahsa Oasis’

This volume portrays Al-Ahsa, the largest oasis on earth covering 8,500 hectares, and which is also a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The region possesses breath-taking landscapes and exemplifies the relationship between culture and natural heritage.  

‘Empty Quarter’

This part of the series explores the diverse and silent vastness of the Empty Quarter, known in Arabic as Ar-Rub Al-Khali. It is one of the most arid regions of the Arabian Peninsula, and is also known as the world’s largest land sea.

Topics: Assouline Saudi Arabia

Novelist Megha Majumdar among winners of Whiting Award

Novelist Megha Majumdar among winners of Whiting Award
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

Novelist Megha Majumdar among winners of Whiting Award

Novelist Megha Majumdar among winners of Whiting Award
Updated 07 April 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Megha Majumdar, whose novel “A Burning” was among the most talked about debuts of recent years, is among 10 recipients of a Whiting Award for emerging authors. Fiction writers Claire Boyles and Nana Nkweti, poets Ina Cariño and Anthony Cody and nonfiction writers Anaïs Duplan and Alexis Pauline Gumbs also will receive $50,000 each in prize money.
Others honored Wednesday at a Manhattan ceremony include fiction writer Rita Bullwinkel, poet Claire Schwartz and nonfiction writer Jesse McCarthy.
“As the world opens up, these brilliant writers open up our world,” said Courtney Hodell, director of Literary Programs for the Whiting Foundation. “From fresh cultural criticism, to poems of place and personhood and appetite, to fiction that brings surreal wit to compassionate portraits, their work is the spring thaw of the mind.”
The awards were established in 1985 and have previously gone to future literary stars such as Jonathan Franzen, Colson Whitehead and Tracy K. Smith.

Topics: Megha Majumdar Novelist Whiting Award

Related

Tanzanian-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins Nobel Literature Prize
Art & Culture
Tanzanian-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins Nobel Literature Prize

What We Are Reading Today: Originals by Adam Grant

What We Are Reading Today: Originals by Adam Grant
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Originals by Adam Grant

What We Are Reading Today: Originals by Adam Grant
Updated 07 April 2022
Arab News

In Originals, Adam Grant addresses the challenge of improving the world from the perspective of becoming original: Choosing to champion novel ideas and values that go against the grain, battle conformity, and buck outdated traditions. How can we originate new ideas, policies, and practices without risking it all?

Using surprising studies and stories spanning business, politics, sports, and entertainment, Grant explores how to recognize a good idea, speak up without getting silenced, build a coalition of allies, choose the right time to act, and manage fear and doubt; how parents and teachers can nurture originality in children; and how leaders can build cultures that welcome dissent.

Learn from an entrepreneur who pitches his startups by highlighting the reasons not to invest, a woman at Apple who challenged Steve Jobs from three levels below, an analyst who overturned the rule of secrecy at the CIA, a billionaire financial wizard who fires employees for failing to criticize him, and a TV executive who didn’t even work in comedy but saved Seinfeld from the cutting room floor. The payoff is a set of groundbreaking insights about rejecting conformity and improving the status quo.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Grit by Angela Duckworth
books
What We Are Reading Today: Grit by Angela Duckworth
What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg

What We Are Reading Today: Grit by Angela Duckworth

What We Are Reading Today: Grit by Angela Duckworth
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Grit by Angela Duckworth

What We Are Reading Today: Grit by Angela Duckworth
Updated 06 April 2022
Arab News

In this must-read book for anyone striving to succeed, pioneering psychologist Angela Duckworth shows parents, educators, students, and business people both seasoned and new that the secret to outstanding achievement is not talent but a focused persistence called grit.

Duckworth describes her winding path through teaching, business consulting, and neuroscience, which led to the hypothesis that what really drives success is not genius, but a special blend of passion and long-term perseverance. As a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, Duckworth created her own character lab and set out to test her theory.

Here, she takes readers into the field to visit teachers working in some of the toughest schools, cadets struggling through their first days at West Point, and young finalists in the National Spelling Bee. She also mines fascinating insights from history and shows what can be gleaned from modern experiments in peak performance.

Winningly personal, insightful, and even life-changing, Grit is a book about what goes through your head when you fall down, and how that not talent or luck makes all the difference.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg
What We Are Reading Today: Atomic Habits by James Clear
books
What We Are Reading Today: Atomic Habits by James Clear

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg
Updated 04 April 2022
Arab News

In The Power of Habit, award-winning New York Times business reporter Charles Duhigg takes us to the thrilling edge of scientific discoveries that explain why habits exist and how they can be changed. With an ability to distill vast amounts of information, Duhigg brings to life a whole new understanding of human nature and its potential for transformation.

Along the way we learn why some people and companies struggle to change, despite years of trying, while others seem to remake themselves overnight.

We discover how the right habits were crucial to the success of Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, and civil rights hero Martin Luther King, Jr.

We go inside Procter & Gamble, Target superstores, NFL locker rooms, and see how implementing so-called keystone habits can earn billions and mean the difference between failure and success, life and death.

At its core, The Power of Habit contains an exhilarating argument: The key to exercising regularly, losing weight, raising exceptional children, becoming more productive, building revolutionary companies and social movements, and achieving success is understanding how habits work.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Atomic Habits by James Clear
books
What We Are Reading Today: Atomic Habits by James Clear
What We Are Reading Today: The Trayvon Generation by Elizabeth Alexander
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Trayvon Generation by Elizabeth Alexander

Latest updates

Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap
U.S. actor Will Smith. (AP file photo)
Newcastle halt slump to take a huge step toward Premier League survival
Newcastle United's Chris Wood scores their first goal from the penalty spot Action. (Reuters)
Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
Saudi Arabia will host a million pilgrims for this year’s Hajj
Saudi Arabia will host a million pilgrims for this year’s Hajj
Where We Are Going Today: Happiness Lab
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.