What We Are Reading Today: The Trayvon Generation by Elizabeth Alexander

The Trayvon Generation by Elizabeth Alexander was originally an essay published in the New Yorker.

The essay was a reflection/analysis of the dangers facing young Black Americans, said a review on Goodreads.ccom.

The essay has now been integrated with art, poetry, and even a letter.

The book looks at America’s “unresolved problem with race,” said the review.

This breathtaking book is essential reading and an expression of both the tragedies and hopes for the young people of this era that is sure to be embraced by those who are leading the movement for change and anyone rising to meet the moment.

Through a series of images, poems, and essays, Alexander takes readers on a journey through some of the experiences that young black Americans faced in the US today.

Alexander’s writing is lyrical and moving. Her analyses and summary of historical events are well-researched and told with evocative prose.

The Trayvon Generation “will make you question whether the current generation is more traumatized than the last,” said the review.

“Racialized violence is obviously not new, but because of smartphones. children are witnessing these events from their bedrooms.”