Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

More evacuations needed from Ukraine's Luhansk as shelling increases — governor

More evacuations needed from Ukraine’s Luhansk as shelling increases — governor
Ukraine has increasingly been warning that Russia plans intensified attacks in the country's east and south after withdrawing its troops from areas to the north of the capital, Kyiv. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

More evacuations needed from Ukraine’s Luhansk as shelling increases — governor

More evacuations needed from Ukraine’s Luhansk as shelling increases — governor
  • The United States said this week that Moscow probably plans to deploy tens of thousands of soldiers in eastern Ukraine
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

LVIV: More people need to evacuate from the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine as shelling has increased in recent days and more Russian forces have been arriving, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Saturday.
He said that some 30 percent of residents still remain in cities and villages across the region and have been asked to evacuate.
“They (Russia) are amassing forces for an offensive and we see the number of shelling has increased,” Gaidai told public television.
Ukraine has increasingly been warning that Russia plans intensified attacks in the country’s east and south after withdrawing its troops from areas to the north of the capital, Kyiv.
The United States said this week that Moscow probably plans to deploy tens of thousands of soldiers in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that 10 humanitarian corridors have been agreed for the evacuation of people across the country, including for people to leave the southern besieged port of Mariupol by private transport.
Mariupol, with its strategic location on the coast of the Sea of Azov, has been battered by Russian strikes since the start of the war on Feb. 24.
Multiple attempts to agree safe passage for buses to take supplies to Mariupol and bring out civilians have failed, with each side blaming the other.
The Russian defense ministry said on Saturday that it transported more than 80 residents from the left bank district of Mariupol on Friday, the Russian RIA news agency reported.
“All people were taken to safe places,” RIA cited a statement from the ministry. “Residents who suffered from shelling were provided with qualified medical help by Russian servicemen.”
Reuters could not immediately verify that.
Moscow has denied targetting civilians in what it calls a “special military operation” aimed at demilitarising and “denazifying” its neighbor. Ukraine and its Western allies call this a baseless pretext for war.

Shanghai official says handling of COVID-19 outbreak below expectations as lockdown continues

Shanghai official says handling of COVID-19 outbreak below expectations as lockdown continues
Updated 6 sec ago

Shanghai official says handling of COVID-19 outbreak below expectations as lockdown continues

Shanghai official says handling of COVID-19 outbreak below expectations as lockdown continues
Updated 6 sec ago
SHANGHAI: Shanghai’s vice mayor admitted to shortcomings in the city’s handling of its COVID-19 outbreak as a record 23,600 new cases were reported on Saturday, while the US allowed non-essential staff and their families to leave its consulate in the city.
Deputy Mayor Zong Ming praised the support from the public and the work of front line workers despite public criticism of strict curbs, but said the handling of the virus needed to improve.
“We feel the same way about the problems everyone has raised and voiced,” Zong told a daily briefing. “A lot of our work has not been enough, and there’s still a big gap from everyone’s expectations. We will do our best to improve.”
Beijing intervened after the failure of Shanghai’s initial effort to isolate the virus by locking down in stages, insisting that the country stick to its zero-tolerance policy to prevent its medical system from being overwhelmed.
Elsewhere on Saturday, the southern megacity of Guangzhou — home to over 18 million people — said it would begin testing in all 11 of its districts, after cases were reported there on Friday.
In Shanghai, where 26 million people are in lockdown, residents have continued to complain about food shortages due to a lack of couriers and uncertainty about when lockdown curbs may end.
The government said it would conduct more testing on Saturday and would ease some movement curbs. Some residents of housing compounds with no recent cases said they had been notified by their neighborhood committees that they could leave their homes to stroll within their compounds.
It did not signal a change of approach, however.
“The epidemic prevention and control is now at the most critical moment, and we cannot tolerate the slightest slack,” Zong said.

FOOD RUSH
Gu Jun, director of the city’s commerce commission, acknowledged problems in distributing food supplies and said distribution centers, supermarkets, and pharmacies should continue operating online as much as possible.
E-commerce company JD.com Inc. said on Saturday it had obtained a license to deliver goods into Shanghai and hosted a livestreaming sales session joined by more than 3.5 million people.
Offered products were sold out within seconds and the hosts repeatedly pleaded for patience in response to commentators who complained that they were unable to purchase.
An official also addressed reports of patients recovering from COVID but not being allowed to return to their compounds by neighborhood committees, emphasizing that there was no evidence of any risk from those that had been discharged.
On Friday, the United States State Department said in a travel advisory it was allowing non-emergency staff and their families to leave the Shanghai consulate due to the surge in cases and the impact of restrictions.
It advised US citizens to reconsider travel to China “due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws and COVID-19 restrictions.”
Of Shanghai’s newly reported cases on Saturday, 1,015 were recorded as symptomatic while 22,609 were asymptomatic.

Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station

Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station
Updated 09 April 2022
AP

Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station

Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station
  • Ukraine’s state railway company claimed two Russian rockets had struck a station in the city of Kramatorsk
Updated 09 April 2022
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wants a tough global response to Russia after its forces fired a missile at a crowded train station, killing at least 52 people.
Zelensky’s voice rose in anger during his nightly address late Friday, when he said the strike on the Kramatorsk train station, where 4,000 people were trying to flee a looming Russian offensive in the east, amounted to another war crime.
Dozens of people were severely injured in the strike, and the dead included children.
Photos taken after the attack showed corpses covered with tarpaulins, and the remnants of a rocket painted with the words “For the children” in Russian. The Russian phrasing seemed to suggest the missile was sent to avenge the loss or subjugation of children, although its exact meaning remained unclear.
The strike seemed to shock world leaders.
“There are almost no words for it,” European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters during a visit to Ukraine. “The cynical behavior (by Russia) has almost no benchmark anymore.”
The attack came as workers elsewhere in the country unearthed bodies from a mass grave in Bucha, a town near Kyiv, where graphic evidence of dozens of killings emerged following the withdrawal of Russian forces.
“Like the massacres in Bucha, like many other Russian war crimes, the missile attack on Kramatorsk should be one of the charges at the tribunal that must be held,” Zelensky said.
After failing to take Kyiv in the face of stiff resistance, Russian forces have now set their sights on the eastern Donbas region, the mostly Russian-speaking, industrial area where Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years and control some places.
Although the train station is in Ukrainian government-controlled territory in the Donbas, Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack. So did the region’s Moscow-backed separatists, who work closely with Russian troops.
Western experts, however, dismissed Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov’s assertion that Russian forces “do not use” that type of missile. A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence, said Russia’s forces have used the missile — and that given the strike’s location and impact, it was likely Russia’s.
Justin Bronk, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London, added that only Russia would have reason to target railway infrastructure in the Donbas, as it is critical for the Ukrainian military’s efforts to reinforce its units.
Bronk pointed to other occasions when Russian authorities have tried to deflect blame by claiming their forces no longer use an older weapon “to kind of muddy the waters and try and create doubt.” He suggested Russia specifically chose the missile type because Ukraine also possesses them.
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace denounced the attack as a war crime, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it “completely unacceptable.”
Ukrainian authorities and Western officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of atrocities in the war that began with a Feb. 24 invasion. More than 4 million Ukrainians have fled the country, and millions more have been displaced. Some of the grisliest evidence has been found in towns around Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, from which Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops pulled back in recent days.
In Bucha, Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk has said investigators found at least three sites of mass shootings of civilians and were still finding bodies in yards, parks and city squares — 90 percent of whom were shot.
Russia has falsely claimed that the scenes in Bucha were staged.
On Friday, workers pulled corpses from a mass grave near a church under spitting rain, lining up black body bags in rows in the mud. About 67 people were buried there, according to a statement from Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova’s office.
 

The remains of a rocket is seen on the ground in the aftermath of a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region on April 8, 2022. (AFP)

Zelensky cited communications intercepted by the Ukrainian security service as evidence of Russian war crimes, in an excerpted interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” that aired Friday.
“There are (Russian) soldiers talking with their parents about what they stole and who they abducted. There are recordings of (Russian) prisoners of war who admitted to killing people,” he said. “There are pilots in prison who had maps with civilian targets to bomb. There are also investigations being conducted based on the remains of the dead.”
Zelensky’s comments echo reporting from German news magazine Der Spiegel saying Germany’s foreign intelligence agency had intercepted Russian military radio traffic in which soldiers may have discussed civilian killings in Bucha. The weekly also reported that the recordings indicated the Russian mercenary Wagner Group was involved in atrocities there.
German government officials would not confirm or deny the report, but two former German ministers filed a war crimes complaint Thursday. Russia has denied that its military was involved in war crimes.
Elsewhere, in anticipation of intensified attacks by Russian forces, hundreds of Ukrainians fled villages that were either under fire or occupied in the southern regions of Mykolaiv and Kherson.
Ukrainian officials have almost daily pleaded with Western powers to send more arms, and to further punish Russia with sanctions, exclusion of Russian banks from the global financial system and a total EU embargo on Russian gas and oil.
NATO nations agreed Thursday to increase their supply of weapons, and Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced on a trip to Ukraine on Friday that his country has donated its Soviet-era S-300 air defense system to Ukraine. Zelensky had appealed for S-300s to help the country “close the skies” to Russian warplanes and missiles.
A senior US defense official said Friday that the Pentagon believes some of Russia’s retreating units were so badly damaged they are “for all intents and purposes eradicated.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal military assessments.
The official said the US believes Russia has lost between 15 percent and 20 percent of its combat power overall since the war began. While some combat units are withdrawing to be resupplied in Russia, Moscow has added thousands of troops around Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, he said.
In Kharkiv, Lidiya Mezhiritska stood in the wreckage of her home after overnight missile strikes turned it to rubble.
“The ‘Russian world,’ they say,” she said, wryly invoking Putin’s nationalist justification for invading Ukraine. “People, children, old people, women are dying. I don’t have a machine gun. I would definitely go (fight), regardless of age.”

Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting

Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting
Updated 09 April 2022
Reuters

Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting

Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting
  • The two countries will look at potentially enhancing cooperative activity and sharing supplies
  • The 2+2 framework with the Philippines is Japan’s ninth such grouping but only the second in Southeast Asia
Updated 09 April 2022
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan and the Philippines agreed on Saturday to consider further expanding defense cooperation against a backdrop of regional tensions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The meeting in Tokyo of the two Asian nations’ foreign and defense ministers was the first in the “2+2” format between the key US allies.
The two countries will look at potentially enhancing cooperative activity and sharing supplies, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said after the meeting.
Tokyo and Manila have been at odds with China over its conduct in the East and South China Seas, while Russia’s actions in Ukraine and North Korea’s missile tests also of mutual concern.
Japan and the Philippines signed an agreement to forge closer defense ties in January 2015 and have since conducted nearly 20 joint naval drills. In 2021 they also held joint air force exercises.
Japan has also transferred defense and technology equipment that could help the Philippines boost patrols in the South China Sea, where it has territorial disputes with China.
Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr and Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana also attended the meeting.
The defense ministers met on Thursday and agreed to further boost security cooperation by conducting joint exercises.
The 2+2 framework with the Philippines is Japan’s ninth such grouping but only the second in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia.

Pakistan parliament adjourns before planned ouster vote on Imran Khan

Pakistan parliament adjourns before planned ouster vote on Imran Khan
Updated 21 min 37 sec ago
AFP

Pakistan parliament adjourns before planned ouster vote on Imran Khan

Pakistan parliament adjourns before planned ouster vote on Imran Khan
  • But parliament speaker says the assembly would reconvene later on Saturday
  • Pakistan has been wracked by political crises for much of its 75-year existence
Updated 21 min 37 sec ago
AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s parliament adjourned on Saturday, delaying a no-confidence motion that could oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, days after his allies blocked a similar measure.
Lawmakers will reconvene at 12:30 p.m. (0730 GMT), said Speaker Asad Qaisar.
Khan looked certain to be kicked out of office Saturday by a no-confidence vote in parliament, but a political crisis in the nuclear-armed nation of 220 million will likely continue.
Khan lost his majority in the 342-seat national assembly through defections by coalition partners and members of his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), and the opposition need just 172 votes to dismiss him.
There is no vote for a new premier on the agenda Saturday, but that could change and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif is the anointed candidate.
But whoever takes over will still have to deal with the issues that bedevilled Khan — soaring inflation, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.
Militancy is also on the rise, with Pakistan’s Taliban emboldened by the return to power last year of the hard-line Islamist group in neighboring Afghanistan.
Khan, 69, said late Friday he had accepted a Supreme Court ruling that ordered the no-confidence vote, but insisted he was victim of a “regime change” conspiracy involving the United States.
The former international cricket star said he would not cooperate with any incoming administration and called on his supporters to take to the streets.
A heavy security blanket was thrown over the capital Saturday, with thousands of police on the streets and a ring of steel containers blocking access to the government enclave.
The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Khan acted illegally by dissolving parliament and calling fresh elections after the deputy speaker of the national assembly — a loyalist — refused to allow an earlier no-confidence vote because of “foreign interference.”
Khan said the PML-N and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) — two normally feuding dynastic groups who joined forces to oust him — had conspired with Washington to bring the no-confidence vote because of his opposition to US foreign policy, particularly in Muslim nations such as Iraq and Afghanistan.
With reference to the defections, he also accused the opposition of buying support in the assembly with “open horse-trading... selling of lawmakers like goats and sheep.”
“I was disappointed with the Supreme Court decision but I want to make it clear that I respect the Supreme Court and Pakistan’s judiciary,” he said.
“There is a conspiracy from abroad,” Khan said. “This is a very serious allegation... that a foreign country conspired to topple an entire government.”
Washington has denied any involvement.
How long the next government lasts is also a matter of speculation.
The opposition said previously they wanted an early election — which must be called by October next year — but taking power gives them the opportunity to set their own agenda and end a string of probes they said Khan launched vindictively against them.
Local media quoted an election commission official as saying it would take them at least seven months to prepare for a national vote.
Pakistan has been wracked by political crises for much of its 75-year existence, and no prime minister has ever seen out a full term.
Publicly the military appears to be keeping out of the current fray, but there have been four coups since independence in 1947 and the country has spent more than three decades under army rule.

Updated 08 April 2022

Updated 08 April 2022
REHMAT MEHSUD

PESHAWAR: As Ramadan began in Pakistan last week, Afghan refugee Sajjad Khan remembered the comforts of the holy month of fasting back home, where he enjoyed lavish sahoor and iftar meals surrounded by friends and family and always had enough to give away to the needy.
This Ramadan, he and his family will be breaking their fasts only with home-baked bread and green tea, if they are lucky.
During Ramadan, Muslims all over the world observe a dawn-to-dusk fast, aiming to show patience, modesty and spirituality. The month culminates in Eid Al-Fitr, a festival marking the end of fasting and during which people go to mosques for prayers and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and meals.
But for many Afghan refugees in Pakistan, it will be hard this year to observe the usual rituals associated with this period.
While Pakistan was already home to 1.4 million Afghan refugees when US-led forces left Afghanistan last year and the Taliban seized Kabul, at least 100,000 more have arrived in Pakistan since, according to Qaiser Khan Afridi, a local spokesperson for the UN refugee agency.
“Every Ramadan day in Afghanistan was like Eid day,” 49-year-old Khan, who sells fruits and vegetables at a market in Peshawar, told Arab News. “Now we live a painful life as refugees … My iftar consists of bread and a cup of green tea.”
Khan was a fruit exporter in Afghanistan’s eastern Laghman province, from where he fled with his parents and children only a week after the Taliban takeover last August. Now, he is among dozens of refugees who come to Peshawar’s Board Bazar each morning and spend the day trying to find buyers for their wares.
“I work all day long while fasting and earn 800 rupees ($4.30) to feed my five kids and ailing parents,” he said. “I pray that God protects everyone from refugee life. It makes you feel depressed, people look down upon you.”
However, he said he did not want to return to Afghanistan as long as the Taliban were ruling the country. Despite few opportunities to make a decent living and the scorching Peshawar summers, staying in Pakistan remains a better option.
Afghanistan’s economy collapsed last year after the Taliban takeover, with roughly 23 million people experiencing acute hunger and 95 percent of the population not eating enough food, according to the UN.
“Life is stressful over there with no healthcare or education facilities,” Khan said. “I want to give a good life to my children here.”
Naseemullah Khan, 46, also left Afghanistan when the Taliban seized Kabul.
“I hastily managed to flee to Pakistan and started my life from scratch,” he told Arab News. “I sell fruits and vegetables to support my nine-member family.
“It is difficult, if not impossible, to fast in refugee life.”
Shahid Afghan, who used to own a garment store in Kabul, said he had enjoyed a “comfortable Ramadan” in his hometown, sharing iftar dinners with relatives and friends. Now, he sells children’s clothes at a makeshift stall in Peshawar and can barely make ends meet.
“I hardly manage to get food for my children,” he said. “I will go back (to Afghanistan) once peace returns to my country … fear, hunger and uncertainty continue to haunt people over there.”

Naqeeb Ahmad, a refugee from Nangarhar province, told Arab News he had lost all hope for a better life back home when the Taliban enforced a ban on girls’ education.

“We opted to migrate to Peshawar for the sole purpose of educating my two daughters,” said Ahmad, who owned an import and export business of dry fruits in Afghanistan but now sells vegetables on a roadside in Peshawar.

“Ramadan is really harsh here,” he said. “Sometimes I burst into tears when I am alone… I had fruit, meat and dry fruit on my table to break my fast with. Now I just get home-cooked bread and green tea.

“A refugee’s life is very, very hard. It hurts me daily when I look at the plight of my children.”

The UN’s Afridi admitted there was no government program designed to help refugees get through the month of fasting.

“Afghan refugees are being provided health and education facilities at their camps,” he said. “But we do not have a Ramadan-specific program for them.”

