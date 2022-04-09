King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed donate $13.3m to charity

RIYADH: King Salman donated SR30 million ($7.998 million) and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gave SR20 million ($5.332 million) on Saturday, at the launch of the second consecutive National Campaign for Charitable Work, that aims to assist needy people in the country.
Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, president of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and chairman of the supervisory committee of the platform, known as Ehsan, thanked the Saudi leaders for their generosity. He said this would further motivate citizens and residents to assist in government-led projects of social solidarity, particularly during Ramadan.
Al-Ghamdi said the crown prince was already playing a leading role at the SDAIA, as chairman, which has supported the work of the Ehsan campaign. He said the Kingdom continues to play a “leading” role in providing aid to the most vulnerable communities around the world.
“Investing in Artificial Intelligence to establish an effective digital system such as Ehsan, which provides simplified and safe as well as highly credible and efficient ways to donate, (is) in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives aimed at promoting and developing the charitable work sector, (and) increasing its contributions to the development of society,” he said.
The Ehsan platform has already raised SR1.47 billion ($391.94 million), benefiting more than 4.465 million people. It is aimed at assisting those facing financial hardship, including orphans, the sick, the elderly, and people living in substandard housing.
JEDDAH: The short, curved dagger known as a janbiya is one of the most recognizable symbols of Arab heritage among a large portion of the people in the Arabian Peninsula.
It is traditionally worn by men, attached to a belt around the waist, as the main accessory to their traditional clothing. Intricate carvings on the dagger’s hilt and sheath can provide clues to the owner’s social status and tribal background, revealing details of ancestral roots and information passed from one generation to the next that offer a fascinating insight into an era that has largely passed.
The origins of the small, curved, iron blades date back to pre-Islamic times, but in the modern era they have become a symbol of national pride, worn by men throughout the region as a tribute to a colorful tribal past that continues to resonate in the social traditions of today.
Such is the status of the janbiya as an emblem of tribal identity in parts of Saudi Arabia, Oman and Yemen that some examples can command a price of tens of thousands of dollars. The owner of a janbiya carefully protects it and wears it throughout his life; for many it becomes an indispensable part of their personality.
When Bedouin tribes roamed the vast expanses of the Arabian Peninsula, the dagger typically hung from the waist, accompanied by two ammunition belts crisscrossing the chest, and a sword at the hip.
The janbiya was an essential tool for self-defense and survival on the open road as groups of people moved, often under cover of night, from one camp to another.
At his small shop in Barahat Al-Qazzaz in central Taif, Hussein Abdullah Al-Malki, a 70-year-old dagger merchant, recalled the days, not so long ago, when the weapons were a more functional part of everyday life.
Men carried them with them wherever they went into the mountainous villages and valleys of the southern regions, where attacks by wolves and hyenas were a constant threat to inhabitants, he said, but added that the world is very different now.
“The janbiya was a necessity for our fathers to protect themselves,” Al-Malki told Arab News, alluding to times past when the men of the house were compelled to stand ready to protect their homes against thieves and defend their families.
The length and precise shape of the daggers vary across the region and even within Saudi Arabia, as do the features of the hilt, blade, sheath and belt. Some even resemble swords more closely than daggers.
With his expert eye honed by decades of experience, Al-Malki can quickly estimate the age of janbiya and its place of origin. The Emirati version, for example, is thinner, longer and more curved than those from other places such as Oman, Yemen and the Levant. In general, it is also smaller and the inscriptions found on it are completely different from those found anywhere else.
In Saudi Arabia the janbiya is now largely a ceremonial accessory, while in other parts of the region, including Yemen and Oman, it remains very much a part of everyday attire. Similarly, in Syria and Jordan, men in certain areas can be seen wearing the traditional dagger, known in those places as a shabriya.
One of the ceremonial uses for the janbiya can be seen when members of tribes or Arab leaders, including the royal families in the Gulf, wear it as an accessory while performing the ardah, the traditional sword dance that once served as a rousing call to battle.
In many families, janbiyas are precious family heirlooms handed down as a rite of passage to boys when they reach their teens, symbolizing the leaving behind of childhood.
Ibrahim Al-Zahrani, a historian and anthropologist, said the daggers now serve “as a symbol of courage and masculinity,” and to show pride in ancestral traditions.
While a lower-end janbiya costs as little as SR 20-50 ($5-13), more intricate and ornate ceremonial pieces can fetch tens of thousands of dollars. In Al-Janabi souq in Najran, one of the best-known markets in the Kingdom and renowned for its skilled janbiya craftsmen, daggers can cost SR 250,000 or more, depending on the materials.
For the most wealthy customers, the blades can even be fashioned from gold or silver, adorned with ornate inscriptions and decorations, while the belt can be woven from gold and silver threads using the most intricate craftsmanship.
Antique examples can fetch high prices at auction, particular those with notable former owners. A janbiya given more than a century ago as a gift to British intelligence officer T. E. Lawrence, better known as Lawrence of Arabia, set a record when it went on sale in 2015. The 30cm silver-gilt mounted dagger, presented to him for his role in the Arab victory over the Ottoman army at Aqaba in 1917, sold for $105,000 and was donated to the National Army Museum in the UK.
Salem Al-Yami, a retired teacher, said that the janbiya remains a powerful symbol of the region’s ancient heritage.
“The best daggers on the market are those with rhino horn grips and a silver-inlaid scabbard,” he told Arab News.
Daggers with hilts made of rhino horn are traditionally the most sought after because of their aesthetic beauty, durability and grip, but they have become more rare owing to the endangered status of the animal.
The wearing of the janbiya carries with it heavy social responsibilities and there can be a price to pay for any misuse, which is considered disrespectful to the father or grandfather from whom the dagger was inherited.
“Using the janbiya in a hostile way in even a minor dispute can expose the offender to a tribal reprimand and strong social blame for encroaching upon his tribe’s traditions and customs,” Al-Yami said. Such behavior is deemed shameful and cowardly, especially when it is directed at an unarmed opponent.
The weapon is now considered an emblem of peace, said Jobara Al-Hothali, another dagger merchant in Taif, in contrast to its historical purpose and use.
During tribal rituals, for example, when two parties involved in conflict or a dispute are called to a reconciliation, they each lay down their daggers in a symbolic act of peace. In some cases, offenders can be forced to surrender their dagger to their victim as an act of reconciliation.
“In such a situation, the offender has no option but to respect the decision made,” Mohammed Musaifer, another dagger merchant, told Arab News.
“This is the worst punishment a tribe member can receive, as the janbiya represents a symbolic social value to its owner. However, reconciliation efforts continue, to persuade the other party to return the janbiya to its old owner, and conciliators normally succeed in keeping the peace.”
MAKKAH/JEDDAH: Madinah’s Quba Mosque, the first place of worship built by Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), will increase tenfold in size, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced.
In 2018, the crown prince ordered the restoration of 130 historical mosques, which forms part of the government’s national revitalization program.
The crown prince believes in the importance of these ancient mosques, for their rich religious, social, cultural and architectural significance.
The structure will undergo the largest development in its history, expanding to 50,000 square meters.
Named after King Salman, the project aims to increase the mosque’s capacity to 66,000 worshipers.
Its current praying area is 5,000 square meters, with the building and facilities taking up 13,500 square meters. It has a total capacity for 20,000 worshipers.
The crown prince said the plan would ensure the mosque can cater for large numbers of worshipers during peak seasons.
It will preserve the architectural style of the mosque and other monuments close to it.
Shaded courtyards will be constructed on four sides, which will connect to prayer areas that are not structurally attached to the current building.
The crown prince said the revitalization would heighten the devotional and cultural experience for visitors.
It would further solve overcrowding and enhance the safety of worshipers. In addition, the road system would be revamped to provide easier access to the mosque.
As many as 57 sites, including wells, farms and orchards, are to be developed or rehabilitated as part of the project.
The crown prince praised King Salman for his commitment to these preservation initiatives, which forms part of the goals and objectives of Vision 2030.
During his visit to Madinah, the crown prince prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque, including at the Rawdah, an area between the Sacred Chamber (known as the Prophet’s house), and the Prophet’s minbar (or pulpit).
He was accompanied by Prince Faisal bin Salman, governor of Madinah, and several senior officials.
He also visited and prayed at Quba Mosque.
At Taiba Palace in Madinah later, the crown prince met with prominent scholars and leaders, and a group of citizens who came to greet him.
Quba Mosque is located 5 kilometers south of the Prophet’s Mosque. It was the first place of worship in the history of Islam, and constructed in 1 A.H. (622 A.D).
It is believed that Prophet Mohammed used to frequently pray in Quba Mosque, especially on Saturdays. He also urged his companions to do so.
There is a Hadith about the mosque, with the Prophet reported to have said: “Whoever makes ablutions in this house and offers one prayer therein, will be rewarded the equivalent of one Umrah.” This is why the mosque remains of considerable religious and historical importance to Muslims.
The mosque was renovated during the eras of both caliphs Othman bin Affan and Omar ibn Al-Khattab. The latter was the first to add a minaret to the structure.
A number of benefactors over the years have renovated the mosque, including in 1057, 1177, 1293, 1355, 1462 and 1503. This includes several times during the Ottoman era, the last of which was during the reign of Sultan Abdul Majid.
During the Saudi era, Quba Mosque, along with other houses of worship, were regularly revitalized. In 1968, its northern side was expanded, and then in 1985 King Fahd ordered several enlargements, while maintaining the building’s historically significant architectural features.
Abdul Haq Al-Uqbi, an architect who specializes in mosque architecture in Madinah, welcomed the King Salman development project, which he said would not only increase the capacity for worshipers but also ensure that its cultural and religious significance would be enhanced.
An additional positive element was that the entire Quba complex and surrounding area would be revitalized. This forms part of the “exceptional” urban regeneration program that the government has embarked on throughout the country. Many visitors would now be able to learn more about the 57 historically significant locations around the mosque, he said.
Dr. Hamza Al-Muzaini, a writer and academic, agreed that the expansion was of considerable social and cultural importance, and was fitting for the city of Madinah, which is a center of such symbolism and history for Muslims around the globe.
He added that residents of Madinah would be able to comfortably attend prayers in the mosque during Hajj and Eid Al-Fitr, when there is normally an increase in the number of pilgrims visiting the city.
JEDDAH: Each country has a particular delicacy or a traditional staple Ramadan favorite food and beverage that is relished during iftar. After long hours of fasting and worshipping during the day, Muslims look forward to enjoying a hearty meal.
From fresh salads to nourishing soups, samosas to vegetable rolls, pastries to fatayer, there are many Ramadan delicacies to savor, which are an important part of a place and culture. For example, it’s not Ramadan in Palestine if fatoush salad and freekeh soup is not served during iftar.
Although most people enjoy binging on their Ramadan favorites, below are popular iftar dishes from around the world that are readily available in the Kingdom.
Haleem originates from an ancient Arabic dish known as harees and is said to have come to India via Afghanistan and Iran. It is a nutritious and popular dish among Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities. It comprises meat, soaked grains such as wheat and lentils, and it is cooked with spices for a few hours until it takes on a paste-like texture. The dish is smeared in butter and topped with ginger juliennes, fried onion, coriander and mint leaves, mint leaves, and a dash of lemon juice.
During Ramadan, many Indian and Pakistani restaurants sell haleem with different variations of spice and consistency, with the taste varying from one place to another. If you are looking for the best place to have Hyderabadi haleem in Jeddah, try Shadab restaurant, Khana Khazana and Kings Palace — all located in Aziziyah district. In Riyadh, Shalimar restaurant and Charminar Hyderabadi restaurant are well-known for serving delicious haleem.
Another famous dish that people from the Indian subcontinent look forward to during Ramadan is pakoras or fritters. Pakoras are made from gram or chickpea flour batter spiced with Asian spices that can be used to coat anything from vegetables to chicken or meat and deep-fried till golden; they are best consumed hot with chutney and tomato sauce. Almost all the Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi restaurants serve this every day during Ramadan.
Another popular and common dish from the Indian subcontinent in Ramadan is dahi vada or dahi bhalla. The deep-fried fritters, made from gram or chickpea flour, are dunked into sweet and sour yoghurt and garnished with mint and tamarind sauces.
Rice is a central part of any meal in Indonesia and an iftar favorite during Ramadan. A rice-based meal comprises fried chicken, vegetable or meat curry or grilled fish.
Indonesia has diverse ethnic groups and cultural influences contributing to its cuisine. One of the most popular dishes during Ramadan is kolak. It is a brew of coconut milk mixed with palm sugar, pandanus leave and filled with slices of banana and sweet potatoes. The dish is very sweet — and a popular starter on Indonesian iftar tables.
In Indonesia, people love to break their fast with a sweet drink or food that is light on the stomach. Es Buah, a drink made of mixed fruits, ice cubes and syrup, is a popular choice to drink at iftar in Ramadan. Try traditional and authentic Indonesian cuisine at BoBoKo in north Obhur; Dendeng in Al-Naseem district, Jeddah; and Keraton restaurant in Riyadh’s Al-Fayha’a district.
Eritrean meals are classic and most of the dishes have dishes within them. Zigni is a traditional must-have during Ramadan. The zigni is a meat stew mixed with hot peppers, onion, garlic and oil and usually served with injera, which is a soft round pancake; some Eritreans prefer to eat zigni with rice. In Jeddah, Addis Ababa restaurant in Ar Rabwah district and Family restaurant in Al-Safa district serves the best zigni. In Riyadh, Musa restaurant in Sharafiyah offers flavorful Eritrean dishes.
For Malaysians, Ramadan is a month where they like to rekindle their gastronomical passion with loved ones. Quintessentially, Malaysians prefer a plate of fragrant nasi lemak — fluffy white rice cooked in coconut milk and pandan leaves paired with a delicious batch of ayam goreng berempah, a crispy, spicy fried chicken — to break their fast.
Other favorite Malay Ramadan dishes are roti john, an omelet sandwich filled with minced meat, green onion, egg, and tomato-chilli sauce usually prepared using a long loaf; and murtabak, which is spiced and stuffed with minced meat and vegetables in pan-friend bread with egg, and usually served with lentil curry and syrup-pickled onions.
The best place to taste Malaysian delicacies is D’Saji restaurant in Al-Rawdah district, Jeddah; Mutiara Malaysian Restaurant in Al-Muraba district, Riyadh; and Meezan restaurant in Al-Shamalia district, Alkhobar.
A hearty broth containing an assortment of local ingredients such as Japanese udon noodles, napa cabbage, negi (long green onion), Japanese tofu and thinly sliced beef is the most heart-warming Japanese dish to have during Ramadan.
Muslims in Japan prefer to eat healthy meals to celebrate nature’s feasts and end their meal by saying the word “gochisoosama,” which means honoring nature’s blessings.
Another signature Japanese dish is chicken katsu curry, a wholesome comfort food and a popular main dish. The katsu sauce is rich and creamy as it is slow cooked with herbs, spices, potatoes, carrots and broccoli and then laid on top of a bed of perfectly cooked Jasmine rice. The dish is finished with a generous portion of katsu-style fried chicken fillet.
This Ramadan, break your fast at the latest Japanese dining destination to eat the best authentic and traditional chicken katsu curry or the best wagyu beef dishes at Akiba Dori located in Ar Rawdah district, Jeddah, as well as at Riyadh Boulevard. Desert-lovers will have a hard time choosing between the taiyaki, matcha molten cake or hakata cheesecake. Japanese dishes have become popular and are increasingly finding their way to the iftar table of many.
MAKKAH: Hadiyah, the Hajji and Mu’tamer’s Gift Charitable Association in Makkah, has launched a series of programs and services aimed at providing over seven million free products to pilgrims.
During Ramadan, 550 hosts and hostesses will serve pilgrims, worshippers, and needy families at the association’s various points of contact.
Hadiyah’s Executive Director Ihsan Al-Rayes said that the association will distribute the valuable items to pilgrims during Ramadan. The organization will also provide guidance programs, broadcast the Prophet’s Sunnah, and distribute food and water for iftar and sahoor.
Hadiyah will further extend authentic Arab hospitality and receive delegations at the association’s offices near the two holy mosques, Al-Rayes added.
Al-Rayes said that Hadiyah has 45 points of contact to serve pilgrims and worshippers heading to the two holy mosques, as well as transportation centers affiliated with the General Syndicate of Cars and the Haramain High-Speed Railway in Makkah and Jeddah.
He added that a total of 800,000 meals will be prepared during Ramadan, consisting of 4.8 million items, provided at the association’s points of contact, as well as two million containers of Zamzam water and drinking water, and 200,000 Hadiyah products.
Hadiyah’s board of directors is also working on training volunteers to provide the association’s services, to achieve the goal of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 of one million volunteers.