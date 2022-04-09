You are here

  Houthi missile hits Marib as Yemen's new leader vows to end war

Houthi missile hits Marib as Yemen's new leader vows to end war

Arab countries have welcomed the formation of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, headed by Rashad Al-Alimi. (AFP/File Photo)
Arab countries have welcomed the formation of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, headed by Rashad Al-Alimi. (AFP/File Photo)
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthi missile hits Marib as Yemen's new leader vows to end war

Arab countries have welcomed the formation of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, headed by Rashad Al-Alimi. (AFP/File Photo)
  • ‘Fighting on Friday was the fiercest. We managed to push back the Houthi attacks and destroyed one of their military vehicles’
  • Rashad Al-Alimi: ‘This council is a peace council, not a war council, but it is also a defense, strength and unity council whose mission is to defend the sovereignty of the nation and protect citizens’
RIYADH: The Iran-backed Houthis on Saturday fired a ballistic missile at Yemen’s central city of Marib, as the country’s new leader pledged to pursue peace with the group and bring stability to war-torn Yemen.

Local authorities and residents in Marib said a large explosion shook the densely populated city after a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis hit it. There has been no information on injuries or loss of life.

Marib hosts more than 2 million internally displaced people who fled war and Houthi repression in their home provinces.

The attack came as fighting between government forces and the Houthis raged on Friday night and Saturday morning at flashpoint sites outside the city of Marib, mainly in Juba district.

“Fighting on Friday was the fiercest. We managed to push back the Houthi attacks and destroyed one of their military vehicles,” a military official who spoke on condition of anonymity told Arab News by telephone.

Yemen’s army has accused the Houthis of exploiting the UN-brokered humanitarian truce that took effect on April 2, to deploy heavy weapons and new forces as they launch more aggressive attacks on the city of Marib.

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced a halt in airstrikes on Houthi targets across the country in support of the truce and peace efforts.

The UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg on Friday called upon warring factions to stop hostilities in Marib and stick to the truce.

“I am following very closely the latest developments in #Marib and urge all parties to show restraint and their continued commitment to the truce as promised to Yemenis,” Grundberg said on Twitter.

The raging fighting is happening as the president of the newly formed Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen, Rashad Al-Alimi, on Friday vowed to work on ending the war and achieving a comprehensive peace deal.

In his first speech to the Yemeni people, Al-Alimi said that the new council would adhere to the 2011 GCC initiative, outcomes of the National Dialogue Conferences, resolutions of GCC-brokered Yemeni consultations in Riyadh, international charters and the UN Security Council resolutions.

“The Presidential Leadership Council promises our Yemeni people to work to end the war and establish peace,” he said.

“This council is a peace council, not a war council, but it is also a defense, strength and unity council whose mission is to defend the sovereignty of the nation and protect the citizens.”

He thanked the Saudi-led coalition for its economic, political and humanitarian assistance to Yemen, vowing to fight terrorism and revive and reform state institutions.

He also thanked international mediators, mainly the UN and US Yemen envoys, for their efforts to bring peace to Yemen.

“The Presidential Leadership Council will firmly fight all forms of terrorism and outsider sectarian conflicts.”

On Thursday, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi transferred his presidential powers to the eight-man council, led by Al-Alimi, his adviser and former interior minister. The council has been tasked with running the country and starting peace talks with the Houthis.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Houthis Marib Presidential Leadership Council

Updated 1 min 33 sec ago
BAGHDAD: A dust storm that has swept through much of Iraq has left dozens of people in hospital with respiratory problems, a health ministry spokesman said Saturday.
The storm erupted in the north of the country on Thursday, prompting the cancelation of flights serving Irbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region.
As the storm swept south, it shrouded Baghdad and cities as far south as Nasiriyah in a ghostly orange.
In the capital, buildings and vehicles were covered in ochre-colored dust, AFP journalists reported.
The storm has caused “dozens of hospitalizations across Iraq due to respiratory problems,” health ministry spokesman Saif Al-Badr told AFP.
The director of Iraq’s meteorological office, Amer Al-Jabri, said that while dust storms were not uncommon in Iraq, they are becoming more frequent “due to drought, desertification and declining rainfall.”
Iraq is particularly vulnerable to climate change, having already witnessed record low rainfall and high temperatures in recent years.
Experts have said these factors threaten social and economic disaster in the war-scarred country.
In November, the World Bank warned that Iraq could suffer a 20 percent drop in water resources by 2050 due to climate change.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in Jenin raid

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in Jenin raid
Updated 09 April 2022
Mohammed Najib

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in Jenin raid

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in Jenin raid
  • Israeli army says a military operation ongoing in the Jenin camp
Updated 09 April 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: One Palestinian was killed and 12 others were wounded during a raid by Israeli soldiers on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The raid was conducted to arrest the father of a Palestinian man who had killed three Israelis in a shooting attack on a bar in Tel Aviv on Thursday and who was later shot dead by Israeli forces.

It was unclear whether the soldiers made any arrests at his home on Saturday. The troops left the camp hours later.

The Israeli Defense Forces reinforced their forces along the borders with the West Bank to prevent intrusion by any future Palestinian attacker.

Israel also conveyed a message to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas via the US, asking him to stop the pension of the attacker’s father who had retired as a security officer in the Palestinian Authority.

Maj. Gen. Akram Rajoub, Jenin’s governor, told Arab News that what the Israeli army did constitutes “retaliatory measures against the people of Jenin and its camp, and a search for lost dignity to satisfy the Israeli public opinion.”

Rajoub said that Israeli security authorities had asked the Tel Aviv attacker’s father to surrender and when he refused, they came with great force to arrest him.

He expressed his fear that radical Palestinian groups might exploit public anger in the Jenin camp to escalate violence and further deteriorate the Palestinian security situation.

Mansour Al-Saadi, a resident of the Jenin camp, told Arab News that the Israeli army took the dimensions of the house of the Tel Aviv attacker in preparation for its demolition, describing the situation in the camp as “very tense.”

Large Palestinian crowds mourned Ahmed Al-Saadi, who was killed during an armed clash with Israeli soldiers on Saturday.

Palestinians have opposed the imposition of collective punishment — a complete security cordon and the rolling back of eased restrictions during Ramadan — by Israel on 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank.

Gaza rulers Hamas have sent a message to Israel through international mediators that if Israeli forces invaded Jenin on a large scale, Gaza would join the confrontation as happened a year ago when Israel harassed the residents of Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. The issue had led to an 11-day war between Hamas and Israel.

Palestinians living in Jenin told Arab News that various security and economic measures taken by Israel have not helped it as without a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the attacks would not end.

Over the years, they said, Palestinians have had popular uprisings, and the present period was ripe for a new wave of attacks by angry youth who have decided to respond to what they see as an “existential threat, daily insults, and the loss of any hope in the future.”

Israeli Knesset member Ofer Kasif said: “Killings in Jenin will only bring more killings in Israel.”

Topics: Tel Aviv Israel Palestine Palestinians

As Lebanon's pains increase, cancer patients struggle to find morphine

According to a March 2021 report by the World Health Organization, Lebanon recorded 28,764 cases of cancer during the last five years. (Reuters/File Photo)
According to a March 2021 report by the World Health Organization, Lebanon recorded 28,764 cases of cancer during the last five years. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 09 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

As Lebanon's pains increase, cancer patients struggle to find morphine

According to a March 2021 report by the World Health Organization, Lebanon recorded 28,764 cases of cancer during the last five years. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Although medicines for incurable and cancerous diseases are still subsidized by the state, most drugs are running out amid the economic collapse
Updated 09 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese hospitals and cancer patients are running out of morphine and its derivatives.

An appeal made by Elsy Aoun through the Al-Nahar newspaper went viral on Friday. The young woman said that her brother, a cancer patient who cannot find the medication he needs anywhere, is running out of the only drug that can relieve some of his pain. “We only have morphine left for 10 days. What are we supposed to do after that?”

According to a March 2021 report by the World Health Organization, Lebanon recorded 28,764 cases of cancer during the last five years, including 11,600 cases in 2020 alone.

Although medicines for incurable and cancerous diseases are still subsidized by the state, most drugs are running out amid the economic collapse that the country has been experiencing over the past couple of years.

The Ministry of Health said on Friday that it had given its approval to subsidize morphine before importing it two months ago, but the next approval to be issued by the central bank was delayed.

“We have contacted the importing company and agreed to start the process without waiting for the central bank’s approval,” the ministry said, adding that morphine should be available in the market within a week.

There are 445 registered cancer drugs in Lebanon. The cost of treating cancer patients “is about $200 million annually, and it may reach $400 million,” according to former Health Minister Jamil Jabak.

Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim, president of the Lebanese Society of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, said: “Every year, between 2,500 and 3,000 new cases of blood cancers are registered, in addition to thousands of patients under treatment and periodic monitoring.

“The various treatments are expensive, but they lead to a cure rate ranging from 60 to 80 percent, which is similar to global results. With the scarcity of necessary treatments, we find ourselves facing the possibility of not being able to treat patients, which may, unfortunately, lead to the death of many.”

A pharmacist in a Beirut hospital, who preferred anonymity, told Arab News: “Not all medicines are available in the hospital pharmacy, and morphine is a daily need in the hospital to relieve the pain of patients with stage four cancer. We need around 150 to 200 needles of morphine per month, and the demand may increase or decrease according to the patients’ conditions. Not all alternatives to this drug are as effective.”

She added: “Patients and their families are having a hard time searching for medicine. Some can be found on the black market, but only the wealthy few can afford them. The patients who are treated at the expense of the Ministry of Health face a real tragedy, especially since you can only get access to medication if you know someone inside nowadays.

“Morphine is classified as a high-risk drug, and every needle given to the patient must be signed by the doctor and two nurses, specifying the volume of the substance that was given and each drop wasted.

“Only one company imports morphine, unlike other drugs. Having one importing company makes it easier to negotiate securing this drug.”

The ministry said it is making all efforts to expedite the process of importing morphine and has asked those concerned to make this issue a top priority.

Doctor and former MP Ismail Sukkarieh, who has been fighting corruption in the health sector through the National Health Authority, which he chairs, said chaos has prevailed in the sector.

“It is true that cancer medicines are still subsidized, but this is rather theoretical now. Medicines are not available, and the key to the solution is with the central bank. It is ridiculous that the bank still subsidizes a type of coffee but cannot provide enough money to subsidize the medicines that people need to recover. Is coffee more important than human life?” Sukkarieh said.

He added: “In addition to the central bank, greedy medicine suppliers are the problem, as these people hide medicines in their warehouses to make illegal profits. No one is confronting them — neither the ministry nor parliament’s health committee.”

Sukkarieh said that doctors see tragic situations every day. “As soon as I enter the hospital, patients or their families stop me to ask for medicine. Even my fellow doctors who treat cancer patients have become helpless in the face of people’s tragedies. What is actually happening is accelerating the death of patients due to irregular treatment. Who has the right to shorten people’s lives like this?”

Topics: Middle East Lebanon cancer medicine

Jordan plans electronic tags for detainees to avoid prison overcrowding

Electronic ankle monitors will be fixed on detainees waiting to receive final court rulings in what the government says is “the first scheme of its kind in the kingdom.” (Reuters/File Photo)
Electronic ankle monitors will be fixed on detainees waiting to receive final court rulings in what the government says is “the first scheme of its kind in the kingdom.” (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 09 April 2022
Raed Omari

Jordan plans electronic tags for detainees to avoid prison overcrowding

Electronic ankle monitors will be fixed on detainees waiting to receive final court rulings in what the government says is “the first scheme of its kind in the kingdom.” (Reuters/File Photo)
  • A total of 1,500 detainees will be freed under the scheme
  • The GPS ankle monitor will send an alert to law enforcement agencies specifying the whereabouts of a person
Updated 09 April 2022
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Jordan will launch an electronic tag program for some detainees in a bid to reduce prison overcrowding and detention costs.

Electronic ankle monitors will be fixed on detainees waiting to receive final court rulings in what the government says is “the first scheme of its kind in the kingdom.”

In recent remarks to the Petra news agency, Minister of Justice Ahmed Ziadat said that about 1,500 detainees will be freed under the new e-tagging scheme.

The minister said that electronic tagging is an alternative to institutional confinement and that tags will be fixed on detainees placed under home arrest.

A total of 1,500 detainees will be freed under the scheme, Ziadat said.

The GPS ankle monitor will send an alert to law enforcement agencies specifying the whereabouts of a person if the device has been tampered with or the tagged person goes outside the permissible geographical area.

Authorities have bought 1,500 tags as part of the first phase of the scheme, which has capacity for 5,000 tags.

“The scheme is designed to reduce prison overcrowding and detention costs alongside ensuring that under-trial detainees are held separately from inmates,” he said.

A security source, who requested anonymity, told Arab News that the country’s 16 rehabilitation centers hold around 20,000 inmates, with prison occupancy rates exceeding 140 percent.

The monthly cost for each prisoner is around 700 Jordanian dinars ($1,000), with most inmates held on financial and illicit drugs trafficking charges, the source said.

Topics: Middle East Jordan

