Mount, Werner doubles as Chelsea rout Southampton 6-0
Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, center right, celebrates after scoring his side’s fourth goal during their Premier League match against Southampton at the Saint Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, Saturday. (AP)
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

  • Mason Mount and Timo Werner both scored twice while there were also goals for Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz for Chelsea
  • Southampton have been beaten 9-0 in each of the past two seasons
SOUTHAMPTON, England: Chelsea consigned Southampton to their latest humiliating defeat in the Premier League, with the 6-0 thrashing on Saturday proving good shooting practice ahead of a must-win Champions League in midweek.
Mason Mount and Timo Werner both scored twice while there were also goals for Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz for Chelsea at St. Mary’s Stadium.
Southampton have been beaten 9-0 in each of the past two seasons and a similar scoreline looked likely when Mount scored Chelsea’s sixth goal in the 54th minute.
The visitors stepped off the pace in the final half-hour, though, perhaps saving some energy before the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal matchup against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Madrid won the first leg 3-1 at Stamford Bridge and Thomas Tuchel took the opportunity to withdraw Havertz, Thiago Silva and Mount early.
It could easily have been a heavier loss for Southampton, with Werner striking the goal frame on three occasions in the first half.
Chelsea consolidated third place in the league and moved 10 points behind second-place Liverpool.

Lewandowski scores late as Bayern beat Augsburg 1-0

Lewandowski scores late as Bayern beat Augsburg 1-0
BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski converted a late penalty as Bayern Munich rebounded from their Champions League defeat to beat Augsburg 1-0 on Saturday and take another step toward a record-extending 10th consecutive title.
It was Lewandowski’s 32nd league goal in 29 matches this season and saw Bayern move nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. The two teams meet in Munich on April 23.
Augsburg remained six points above the drop zone.
Bayern surprisingly lost 1-0 at Villarreal in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Spanish team visit Munich on Tuesday and Bayern appeared to have one eye on that match in a disappointing first half against Augsburg.
Bayern had just four shots on goal and none on target in the first 45 minutes but improved after the break.
They eventually broke the deadlock eight minutes from time. The referee had initially waved play on but revoked his decision and awarded Bayern the spotkick following a video review for a handball by Augsburg defender Reece Oxford.
Bayern almost doubled their lead moments later but Joshua Kimmich’s long-range effort crashed off the crossbar.
RELEGATION FIGHT
Lukas Nmecha scored twice to set Wolfsburg on their way to a convincing 4-0 win over relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld.
Nmecha fired Wolfsburg into the lead in the 11th minute and doubled his tally with a header shortly before halftime. Maximilian Arnold and Max Kruse wrapped up the points within eight minutes of the second half.
Bielefeld remained above Hertha Berlin on goal difference. Hertha, which are second last, host Union Berlin later in a high-stakes city derby.
Last-place Greuther Fürth lost 2-0 at home to Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Cologne scored three goals in the final half-hour to recover from 2-0 down and beat Mainz 3-2 to boost their hopes of European qualification.

Chris Wood wants to put fears about Newcastle United’s Premier League future to bed

Chris Wood wants to put fears about Newcastle United’s Premier League future to bed
Updated 26 min 12 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Chris Wood wants to put fears about Newcastle United’s Premier League future to bed

Chris Wood wants to put fears about Newcastle United’s Premier League future to bed
  • The New Zealander is keen to use the next two home games to cement top flight football for next season
  • “It is one step closer, another couple of wins will do it,” said 30-year-old Wood
Updated 26 min 12 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Chris Wood is determined to put fears about Newcastle United’s Premier League future to bed — and do it at St. James’ Park.
The New Zealander finally hit the back of the net on Tyneside from the penalty spot in Friday evening’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
It was just his second goal in 12 outings since making a big money switch from relegation rivals Burnley in January.
The result took the Magpies one step closer to ensuring they remain a top flight team next season, having been 19th in the table and staring the Championship in the face when Wood arrived in the winter window.
The striker is keen to use the next two home games against Leicester City (April 17) and Crystal Palace (April 20) to cement top flight football for next season.
“It is one step closer, another couple of wins will do it,” said the 30-year-old.
“We have some big games coming up here at St. James’ Park over the next few weeks, so we have enough opportunities to put it right, sooner rather than later.
“It is nice to be back to winning ways. The bounce back is what we needed. The two games before Tottenham we played well. Tottenham was a blip in the second half. It was not like us, so it’s nice to come back to St. James’ Park and put on a performance like that.
“We changed tactics. We look at every game on its merit — and the gaffer puts together a strategy. We got picked apart by Tottenham, that’s us not sticking to our game plan. Against Wolves we did that and reaped the rewards,” he said.
It has not been plain sailing for Wood since he arrived on Tyneside in a deal worth around $32 million ($41.658 million) midway through the January window.
Friday night’s strike was, as mentioned, the first time he had scored at St. James’ Park, and only his second in black and white, despite starting every one of the 12 games played since his arrival.
Wood said: “It is nice to get off the mark at St. James’. It has been a long time coming but the chances haven’t been free-flowing for me. It is nice to be able to stick the ball in the back of the net.
“It is your job as a striker to take it (pressure) on board. I try to embrace it. I have done it many times in my career — many, many times — and I will have to do it again and again in crucial, vital moments.”
Wood was at the center of Video Assistant Referee controversies throughout the encounter, with two checks on the game’s two key incidents involving him.
The first saw a goal ruled out for an offside in the buildup, while the other one went the striker’s way as he was felled in the penalty area, before claiming the winner from the spot.
Reflecting on the drama, Wood told NUFC TV: “Looking back, it is one of those, just offside. It happens, that’s football.
“I would have loved it to have stood as well but in the end we got the right result.
“On the penalty, I knew it was going to be tight. I knew the ‘keeper was coming and I had to get the ball around him. He was coming strong, so I knew there was a strong chance of contact. I got to the ball first and it got given.”
 

Newcastle United head coach ‘really pleased’ with Chris Wood’s performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United head coach ‘really pleased’ with Chris Wood’s performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • The New Zealand international won the penalty that proved decisive in the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Wood has struggled to justify his hefty January price tag since arriving from Burnley for around $32 million at the turn of the year
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has praised Chris Wood’s “broad shoulders” as the January signing proved Newcastle United’s Premier League matchwinner.
The New Zealand international won the penalty that proved decisive in the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday evening. Wood then stepped up to slot home the only goal of the game from 12 yards to take Howe’s Magpies 10 points clear of the top-flight drop zone ahead of a busy weekend of encounters at the bottom of the top-flight table.
The winner, a confident strike sending Wolves’ keeper Jose Sa the wrong way, came after Wood had seen what looked like a perfectly well-taken strike chalked out for offside by video assistant referee officials.
And Howe has praised the player for his confidence after the disappointment of seeing only his second goal in black and white ruled out.
Howe said: “When you haven’t scored in front of your supporters, I think that it can be difficult. He was really challenged, as he scored what he thought — we all thought — was a good goal, and then it was cut away from him. He must have thought at that moment, ‘When’s it going to come?’ There was a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but I thought he struck the penalty really well. That was a big, big thing for him.”
Wood has struggled to justify his hefty January price tag since arriving from Burnley for around $32 million at the turn of the year.
The 30-year-old has just two goals to show for his 12 United appearances so far and has been criticized by some sections of the fanbase for some below-par, less-than-dynamic performances.
However, Howe could not be happier with the player, who has proven an important cog in the United wheel, which has now rolled toward lower mid-table safety from the depths of relegation mire when he arrived.
“He is a center forward. He is a goal scorer. He wants to score, and I always trust my players. If they want the penalty, he gets it,” said the head coach.
“Really, really pleased he did. He wants that responsibility. And when you come to a club like this, you need to have broad shoulders. He has since he’s come in. I have spoken very highly of him in several moments and I have said every word honestly about how valued he is to me and to the team. But he needs to score, so I am really, really pleased.”
While Newcastle dominated the opening 45 minutes, it was Wolves who began to wrestle control after the break.
The waves of gold pressure were only broken by a burst of speedy, unpredictable flair provided by Allan Saint-Maximin. The Frenchman came to life in the second period, and a five-minute spell of brilliance, in which he injected drive and purpose to a pinned-back Newcastle side, ultimately led to the goal.
Saint-Maximin’s influence was not lost on Howe, who praised the work rate of the enigmatic forward, who has missed much of the last month or so through illness and injury.
“With the length of time he was out and the training he missed, he probably needed the two games,” said Howe of Saint-Maximin.
“There was no lack of effort from Maxi; he gave everything for the team. I think he maxed out physically, to his best fitness levels.
He is a player who decides games. I thought the move for the penalty was really good.
He had a few chances, which was good to see him in those goalscoring areas. We have been working on that with him, despite the fact he didn’t take any of those chances. Positive signs for Maxi.”
Newcastle United will next host Leicester City at St. James’ Park on Sunday, Apr. 17.

Everton beat misfiring Man Utd to boost survival hopes

Everton beat misfiring Man Utd to boost survival hopes
  • Victory at Goodison Park, courtesy of Anthony Gordon's first-half deflected effort, lifts Frank Lampard's team four points clear of the bottom three
  • Man United's season is in danger of imploding -- they remain three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham
LIVERPOOL: Everton beat Manchester United 1-0 on Saturday to boost their Premier League survival hopes and deal a blow to United’s chances of finishing in the top four.
Victory at Goodison Park, courtesy of Anthony Gordon’s first-half deflected effort, lifts Frank Lampard’s team four points clear of the bottom three having played a game more than 18th-placed Burnley.
But United’s season is in danger of imploding — they remain three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham having played a game extra and look increasingly unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
Top-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo returned after missing last week’s 1-1 draw with Leicester, along with out-of-form fellow forward Marcus Rashford.
United were content to let Everton pass the ball around in the spring sunshine in the early stages.
The visitors were the first side to threaten against a team desperately short of confidence following a string of disappointing results, including a 3-2 loss to Burnley in midweek.
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made two fine early saves from Rashford, first keeping out a powerful drive and then scrambling low to his right to keep out a downward header.
The home side scored against the run of play in the 27th minute, courtesy of a huge deflection off the luckless Harry Maguire, who has struggled to find his form this season.
United lost the ball in midfield and Richarlison, initially forced wide on the left, cut the ball back toward the box, where it fell for Gordon.
The winger struck his shot well but a deflection off England defender Maguire left David de Gea stranded.
The goal lifted the tension and energised the home crowd and Everton came close to doubling their lead in the 36th minute, when De Gea tipped over a stinging shot from Richarlison.
United had a chance to equalize in the early stages of the second half but Rashford failed to connect with a long pass from Bruno Fernandes.
Victor Lindelof then made a crucial block in to deny Gordon a second goal before Richarlison indulged in some ball-juggling with his head as Everton confidence grew.
Interim United boss Ralf Rangnick threw on Juan Mata and Anthony Elanga for midfielder Nemanja Matic and Rashford, to add guile and pace.
But the visitors could not find a way back despite long phases of possession and remain stuck in seventh place in the table.
Rangnick has a two-year contract to remain as a consultant at United beyond this season but his temporary stint in the Old Trafford hotseat looks like ending in bitter disappointment.
But Lampard now has real hope that Everton — who have played continuously in the English top flight since 1954 — will be playing Premier League football next season.

5 things learned from Saudi teams’ start to 2022 AFC Champions League

5 things learned from Saudi teams’ start to 2022 AFC Champions League
  • Group stage wins for reigning champions Al-Hilal, Al-Taawoun and Al-Shabab while Al-Faisaly managed to get one point
RIYADH: And so it begins. The AFC Champions League kicked off this week with all the group games in the western zone taking place in Saudi Arabia. On paper that is a huge advantage but here are five things we learned from what happened on the pitch.

 

1. Al-Hilal are the team to beat

 

The champions started with a 2-1 win over Sharjah, a game that finished in the early hours of the Riyadh morning, and it was a deserved victory, a ninth in a row under coach Ramon Diaz. Saad Al-Shehri put the hosts ahead with an early penalty and while the UAE team were quickly level, a second half strike from Michael (the Brazilian forward has been slowly improving after his arrival in January) after a lovely pass from Matheus Pereira, won the game.

Injuries to Al-Shehri and also South Korean defender Jang Hyun-soo were the main downsides, though it is hoped that both will return to fitness before the end of the group stage.

The scary thing for the rest of the group is that it was done without the attacking talents of Salem Al-Dawsari and Odion Ighalo. It is obviously early in the competition but Al-Hilal will take some stopping in the group stage and in the western zone. At the moment, the defending champions are the best team in Asia.

 

2. Tawamba terrorizes Al-Duhail to give Al-Taawoun a famous win

 

Al-Taawoun are taking a break from a relegation fight at home and got off to a great start with a 2-1 win over Al-Duhail. The Qatari team, coached by Hernan Crespo, have what it takes to do well and may feel that they should have taken all three points but didn’t reckon on Leandre Tawamba. The Cameroonian striker changed the game.

The Qataris took an early lead after a bad goalkeeping error but soon after Tawamba scored what could already be the goal of the tournament.

He ran on to a through ball and then, with his first touch and at full speed, executed a perfect lob from outside the area that gave the goalkeeper no chance. It was just a world-class finish. Soon after he hit the post from outside the area and then with four minutes left and the score at 1-1, his smart backheel inside the area, led to Alvaro Medran scoring the winning goal.

The group is a tough one with Sepahan of Iran and then Uzbekistan powerhouse Pakhtakor and there is a lot of football to be played. But as starts go, Al-Taawoun have had a very good one and if Tawamba maintains this current form then who knows what could happen.

 

3. Banega gives Al-Shabab a good start

Al-Shabab fans would have expected to beat Mumbai City and will be satisfied with a solid 3-0 win. The star of the show, as is often the case when the Riyadh team play, was Ever Banega with two of the goals. It was a game made more difficult by Ramadan with the players breaking their fast on the bus on the way to the stadium.

The Indian debutants started well, before the six-time Saudi champions slowly started to take control. It was the first victory under new coach Marius Sumidica and while it was not the hardest of tests, there did seem to be a little more fighting spirit and steel in the team. What will take longer is to be more clinical in front of goal as good opportunities were wasted.

Tougher tests will come, starting on Monday against Al-Jazira of the UAE, who lost their opener 2-1 to Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya of Iraq. The Abu Dhabi club need to bounce back quickly and the clash could be a pivotal one in the group. Win that and Al-Shabab will be looking good for the next round.

 

4. Al-Faisaly’s debut positive but may regret dropping points

A 1-1 draw with Al-Wehdat of Jordan was not a bad way to start a first game in Asia’s flagship club tournament but there may be a feeling in Dammam that it should have been three points instead of one. There is still a long way to go in Group E but with Al-Sadd very much the favorites, Al-Faisaly may look back on this as two points dropped.

It started well thanks to a fine free-kick from Hicham Faik in front of their own fans and Faisaly continued to have chances in what became an entertaining game. Early in the second half however, the defense lost a little concentration and the Jordanian powerhouse were back on level terms.

The draw ended the chances of a Saudi Arabian clean sweep of wins and with Al-Sadd also drawing, though the Qatari team had two men sent off, it is all very tight in the group. They are Al-Faisaly’s next opponents and will give a much better idea as to whether the Dammam men have what it takes to succeed in Asia.

 

5. A good start for Saudi Arabia

It has already been noted that Saudi Arabia’s four teams took 10 points from a possible 12. West Asian rivals did not fare as well. Clubs from the UAE managed just one from nine with Qatar’s four representatives managing five points.

There is, of course, much football to be played. And while it may be too much to expect all four Saudi Arabian teams, two of which are struggling near the bottom of the domestic table, to go to the next stage, the country should at least have a healthy showing in the second round early next year.

