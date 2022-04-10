You are here

  • Home
  • No Pakistani prime minister has completed a full tenure

No Pakistani prime minister has completed a full tenure

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan attends a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan on March 23, 2022. (AP)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan attends a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan on March 23, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g3abj

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

No Pakistani prime minister has completed a full tenure

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan attends a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan on March 23, 2022. (AP)
  • The shortest tenure for a prime minister is two weeks, while the longest is four years and two months
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

KARACHI, Pakistan: No prime minister has completed a full five-year tenure in Pakistan’s 75-year history — a trend extended with the ouster of Imran Khan, who lost a no-confidence vote on Sunday.
Up until that point, Pakistan, a parliamentary democracy for most of its history, has had a total of 29 prime ministers since 1947 — one of whom took on the role twice in one year.
On 18 occasions, they have been removed on different pretexts, including corruption charges, direct military coups and forced resignations due to infighting in ruling groups. There was one assassination.
The remaining premiers held the position for a limited time as caretakers to oversee fresh elections or to see out a dismissed premier’s tenure.
The year 1993 was particularly fraught, with five changes in the premiership.

ALSO READ: After weeks of turmoil, Imran Khan is ousted as prime

The shortest tenure for a prime minister is two weeks, while the longest is four years and two months.
Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has been elected prime minister three times — in 1990, 1997 and 2013 — the most for a single candidate.
Following is a list of prime ministers whose tenures ended prematurely since 1947. It does not include caretaker premiers or those who completed another prime minister’s term:
• Liaquat Ali Khan. Pakistan’s first prime minister. Took office in August 1947. He was assassinated at a political rally on Oct. 16, 1951.
Tenure: Four years and two months.
• Khawaja Nazimuddin. Took office on Oct. 17, 1951. He was dismissed on April 17, 1953, by the country’s governor general — a powerful position inherited from British colonial rule — on charges of mismanaging religious riots.
Tenure: One year and six months.
• Muhammad Ali Bogra. Took office April 17, 1953. Resigned on Aug. 11, 1955.
Tenure: Two years and three months.
• Chaudhri Mohammad Ali. Took office in August 1955. Internal differences in the ruling party led to his ouster on Sept. 12, 1956.
Tenure: One year and one month.
• Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy. Took office on Sept. 12, 1956. Forced from office after differences with other power centers on Oct. 18, 1957.
Tenure: One year and one month.
• Ibrahim Ismail Chundrigar. Took office in October 1957. Resigned on Dec. 16, 1957, faced with a no-confidence vote in parliament.
Tenure: Less than two months.
• Malik Feroz Khan Noon. Took office Dec. 16, 1957. Dismissed due to the imposition of martial law in Pakistan on Oct. 7, 1958.
Tenure: Less than 10 months.
• Noorul Amin. Took office Dec. 7, 1971. Left office on Dec. 20, 1971, shortly after the secession of Bangladesh from Pakistan.
Tenure: Less than two weeks.
• Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Took office on Aug. 14, 1973. He was overthrown by a military coup on July 5, 1977, and eventually jailed and executed.
Tenure: Three years and 11 months.
• Muhammad Khan Junejo. Took office in March 1985. He was dismissed on May 29, 1988, by the military chief who was also the president.
Tenure: Three years and two months.
• Benazir Bhutto. Daughter of slain premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the first woman leader of a Muslim nation. Took office on Dec. 2, 1988. Her government was dismissed on Aug. 6, 1990, by the president, a close aid of the deceased military ruler, on charges of corruption.
Tenure: One year and eight months.
It would be the first of three governments dismissed on similar charges using the sweeping powers of the president.
• Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Took office Nov. 6, 1990. His government was also dismissed by the president on similar charges to Bhutto on April 18, 1993.
He was able to get the decision overturned by the courts a few weeks later and returned to office, but resigned again after differences with the military.
Total tenure: Two years and seven months.
• Benazir Bhutto. Returned to power for her second tenure in Oct. 19, 1993. Was dismissed by the president once again on charges of misgovernance on Nov. 5, 1996.
Tenure: Just over three years.
• Nawaz Sharif. Came to power a second time on Feb. 17, 1997. Overthrown by a military coup — the third in Pakistan’s history — on Oct. 12, 1999.
Tenure: Two years and eight months.
• Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. Elected prime minister during military rule in November 2002. He resigned after differences with the military on June 26, 2004.
Tenure: One year and seven months.
• Yousaf Raza Gilani. Elected prime minister on March 25, 2008. He was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2012 on charges of “contempt of court.”
Tenure: Four years and one month.
• Nawaz Sharif. Elected prime minister for a third time on June 5, 2013. He was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on charges of concealing assets on July 28, 2017.
Tenure: Four years and two months.
• Imran Khan. Elected as prime minister on Aug. 18, 2018. Voted out of power via a no-confidence motion by the opposition on April 10, 2022.
Tenure: Three years and seven months.

Topics: Pakistan Prime Ministers in Pakistan

Related

Imran Khan on Sunday became the first Pakistani Prime Minister to lose a no-confidence vote. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
After weeks of turmoil, Imran Khan is ousted as prime minister of Pakistan
Special Pakistan’s top court adjourns hearing on blocked no-confidence motion
World
Pakistan’s top court adjourns hearing on blocked no-confidence motion

NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg — The Telegraph

NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg — The Telegraph
Updated 10 April 2022
Reuters

NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg — The Telegraph

NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg — The Telegraph
  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War Two
Updated 10 April 2022
Reuters

NATO is working on plans for a permanent military presence on its border in an effort to battle future Russian aggression, The Telegraph reported, citing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
NATO was “in the midst of a very fundamental transformation” that will reflect “the long-term consequences” of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions, Stoltenberg said in an interview with the newspaper.
“What we see now is a new reality, a new normal for European security. Therefore, we have now asked our military commanders to provide options for what we call a reset, a longer-term adaptation of NATO,” it cited Stoltenberg as saying.
Stoltenberg, who recently said he would extend his term as head of the alliance by a year, also said in the interview that decisions on the reset would be made at a NATO summit to be held in Madrid in June.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War Two and led Western nations to rethink their defense policies.

Topics: NATO Jens Stoltenberg

Related

Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front
World
Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front
Nato headquarters in Brussels. (AFP file photo)
World
NATO foreign ministers to meet this week

Civilians flee eastern Ukraine after deadly railway station attack

Civilians flee eastern Ukraine after deadly railway station attack
Updated 10 April 2022
AFP

Civilians flee eastern Ukraine after deadly railway station attack

Civilians flee eastern Ukraine after deadly railway station attack
  • Six weeks into Russia’s invasion, Moscow has shifted its focus to eastern and southern Ukraine after stiff resistance thwarted plans to swiftly capture Kyiv
Updated 10 April 2022
AFP

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine: Evacuations resumed on Saturday from Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, where a missile strike killed 52 people at a railway station, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the latest Western leader to visit Kyiv.
Hailing the country’s response to the Russian invasion, Johnson offered Ukraine armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles to help ensure, he said, that the country will “never be invaded again.”
Because of the “invincible heroism and courage” of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people, Russia’s “monstrous aims are being thwarted,” he said.
A video released by Zelensky’s office showed him and Johnson walking through largely empty city streets to Kyiv’s historic Maidan Square, as snipers kept watch.
The two men greeted passersby, and one visibly emotional man called out to Johnson, “We need you.”
Johnson, who a day earlier pledged to send Ukraine weaponry including Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and 800 anti-tank missiles, added that the discovery of scores of civilian bodies in Ukrainian towns had “permanently polluted” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reputation.
Six weeks into Russia’s invasion, Moscow has shifted its focus to eastern and southern Ukraine after stiff resistance thwarted plans to swiftly capture Kyiv.
With thousands killed in fighting and more than 11 million fleeing their homes or the country, the Ukrainian president called on the West to follow Britain’s example on military aid.
“We need even more sanctions” against Russia, Zelensky said in a video address Saturday evening. “We need more weapons for our state.”
EU leaders were meeting with Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday as news emerged of the devastating attack on Kramatorsk’s station. The 52 victims included five children.
US President Joe Biden accused Russia of being behind a “horrific atrocity” in Kramatorsk, and France condemned the strike as a “crime against humanity.”
Moscow denied responsibility for the rocket attack, which also wounded 109 people, according to the latest official count.
As Russian forces regroup in the east and south of Ukraine, local officials are urging residents to flee before it is too late.
On Saturday, the mayor of eastern Lysychansk, Oleksandr Zaika, called on residents to evacuate as soon as possible due to constant shelling by the Russian army.
“It has become very difficult in the city, enemy shells are already flying,” Zaika said in a video message. While the city had stocks of humanitarian aid, he added, “that doesn’t mean it will save your life if an enemy shell arrives.”
And more Russian shells did arrive on Saturday, killing five people in the eastern cities of Vugledar and Novo Mikhaylovka, local governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.
Meanwhile, in Kramatorsk minibuses assembled at a church to collect shaken evacuees. Almost 80 people, most of them elderly, sheltered in a building near the targeted station.
“There were around 300 to 400 people who rushed here after the strike,” Yevgeny, a member of the Protestant church, told AFP.
“They were traumatized. Half of them ran to shelter in the cellar, others wanted to leave as soon as possible. Some were evacuated by bus” on Friday.
The Kramatorsk station was serving as the main evacuation hub for refugees from parts of the eastern Donbas region still under Ukrainian control.
AFP reporters at the station saw the remains of a missile tagged in white paint with the words “for our children” in Russian — an expression used by pro-Russian separatists to invoke their own losses since fighting in Donbas began in 2014.
The governor of Donetsk claimed a missile with cluster munitions — banned by an international treaty — was used in the attack, according to remarks published by the Interfax news agency.
Speaking Saturday from Warsaw, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said a global pledging event for Ukrainian refugees has raised 10.1 billion euros ($11 billion).
In another sign of Western solidarity, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also visited Kyiv and the nearby town of Bucha on Saturday.
Bucha — where authorities say hundreds were killed, some with their hands bound — has become a byword for the brutality allegedly inflicted under Russian occupation. And Ukrainian officials say they are uncovering even greater devastation in nearby towns.
In a joint news conference with the Austrian leader, Zelensky said Ukraine was “still ready” to continue negotiations with Moscow — talks stalled by the killings in Bucha and elsewhere.
Ukraine said Saturday it had completed a third prisoner exchange with Russia, bringing 12 soldiers and 14 civilians home.
Russian troops appear intent on creating a long-sought land link between occupied Crimea and the Moscow-backed separatist territories of Donetsk and Lugansk in the Donbas region.
Moscow said Russian troops had fired on a Ukrainian vessel trying to evacuate commanders of the Azov battalion from the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol.
The Azov Special Operations Detachment has been fighting Russian forces in Mariupol — scene of some of the war’s most grievous civilian suffering — as it lies between Russia-occupied Crimea and pro-Russian separatist regions in Ukraine’s east.
Moscow’s defense ministry, underscoring Russian advances, said its forces had destroyed an ammunition depot in the Dnipro region and struck 85 Ukrainian military targets in the previous 24 hours.
Fresh allegations also emerged from Obukhovychi, northwest of Kyiv, where villagers told AFP they were used as human shields.
Moscow has denied targeting civilians, but growing evidence of atrocities has galvanized Ukraine’s allies in the EU, which has approved an embargo on Russian coal and the closure of its ports to Russian vessels.
The bloc has frozen 30 billion euros ($33 billion) in assets from blacklisted Russian and Belarusian individuals and companies, it said Friday.
It also blacklisted Putin’s two adult daughters — not long after the US and Britain did the same — as part of its latest sanctions package, according to an official list.
As sanctions bite, credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings downgraded Russia’s foreign currency payments rating to “selective default” after Moscow paid a dollar-denominated debt in rubles this week.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv Ukrainians

Related

UK’s Johnson meets Ukraine’s Zelensky in Kyiv, offers more armored vehicles and missiles
World
UK’s Johnson meets Ukraine’s Zelensky in Kyiv, offers more armored vehicles and missiles
More evacuations needed from Ukraine’s Luhansk as shelling increases — governor
World
More evacuations needed from Ukraine’s Luhansk as shelling increases — governor

In France, a nail-biting election as Macron’s rival surges

In France, a nail-biting election as Macron’s rival surges
Updated 10 April 2022
AP

In France, a nail-biting election as Macron’s rival surges

In France, a nail-biting election as Macron’s rival surges
  • Macron, now 44, trounced Le Pen by a landslide to become France’s youngest president in 2017
  • But the 53-year-old Le Pen is a now a more polished, formidable and savvy political foe
Updated 10 April 2022
AP

POISSY, France: From the market stall outside Paris that she’s run for 40 years, Yvette Robert can see first-hand how soaring prices are weighing on France’s presidential election and turning the first round of voting on Sunday into a nail-biter for incumbent President Emmanuel Macron.
Shoppers, increasingly worried about how to make ends meet, are buying ever-smaller quantities of Robert’s neatly stacked fruits and vegetables, she says. And some of her clients no longer come at all to the market for its baguettes, cheeses and other tasty offerings. Robert suspects that with fuel prices so high, some can no longer afford to take their vehicles to shop.
“People are scared — with everything that’s going up, with prices for fuel going up,” she said Friday as campaigning concluded for act one of the two-part French election drama, held against the backdrop of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Macron, a political centrist, for months looked like a shoo-in to become France’s first president in 20 years to win a second term. But that scenario blurred in the campaign’s closing stages. The pain of inflation and of pump, food and energy prices that are hitting low-income households particularly hard subsequently roared back as dominant election themes. They could drive many voters Sunday into the arms of far-right leader Marine Le Pen, Macron’s political nemesis.

Macron, now 44, trounced Le Pen by a landslide to become France’s youngest president in 2017. The win for the former banker who, unlike Le Pen, is a fervent proponent of European collaboration was seen as a victory against populist, nationalist politics, coming in the wake of Donald Trump’s election to the White House and Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, both in 2016.
In courting voters, Macron has economic successes to point to: The French economy is rebounding faster than expected from the battering of COVID-19, with a 2021 growth rate of 7 percent, the highest since 1969. Unemployment is down to levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis. When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, sparking Europe’s worst security crisis since World War II, Macron also got a polling bump, with people rallying around the wartime leader.
But the 53-year-old Le Pen is a now a more polished, formidable and savvy political foe as she makes her third attempt to become France’s first woman president. And she has campaigned particularly hard and for months on cost of living concerns, capitalizing on the issue that pollsters say is foremost on voters’ minds.
Le Pen also pulled off two remarkable feats. Despite her plans to sharply curtail immigration and dial back some rights for Muslims in France, she nevertheless appears to have convinced growing numbers of voters that she is no longer the dangerous, racist nationalist extremist that critics, including Macron, accuse her of being.
She’s done that partly by diluting some of her rhetoric and fieriness. She also had outside help: A presidential run by Eric Zemmour, an even more extreme far-right rabble-rouser with repeated convictions for hate speech, has had the knock-on benefit for Le Pen of making her look almost mainstream by comparison.
Secondly, and also stunning: Le Pen has adroitly sidestepped any significant blowback for her previous perceived closeness with Russian President Vladimir Putin. She went to the Kremlin to meet him during her last presidential campaign in 2017. But in the wake of the war in Ukraine, that potential embarrassment doesn’t appear to have turned Le Pen’s supporters against her. She has called the invasion “absolutely indefensible” and said Putin’s behavior cannot be excused “in any way.”
At her market stall, Robert says she plans to vote Macron, partly because of the billions of euros (dollars) that his government doled out at the the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to keep people, businesses and France’s economy afloat. When food markets closed, Robert got 1,500 euros ($1,600) a month to tide her over.
“He didn’t leave anyone by the side of the road,” she says of Macron.
But she thinks that this time, Le Pen is in with a chance, too.
“She has changed the way she speaks,” Robert said. “She has learned to moderate herself.”
Barring a monumental surprise, both Macron and Le Pen are expected to advance again from the first-round field of 12 candidates, to set up a winner-takes-all rematch in the second-round vote on April 24. Polls suggest that far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon is likely to finish out of the running in third place. Some of France’s overseas territories in the Pacific, the Caribbean and South America vote Saturday, before Sunday voting on the French mainland.
When Macron made a campaign stop in Poissy, the town west of Paris where Robert has her stall, in early March, pollsters had him leading Le Pen by double digits. Although a Le Pen victory still appears improbable, much of Macron’s advantage has subsequently evaporated. Kept busy by the war in Ukraine, Macron may be paying a price for his somewhat subdued campaign, which made him look aloof to some voters.
Market-goer Marie-Helene Hirel, a 64-year-old retired tax collector, voted Macron in 2017 but said she’s too angry with him to do so again. Struggling on her pension with rising prices, Hirel said she is thinking of switching her vote to Le Pen, who has promised fuel and energy tax cuts that Macron says would be ruinous.
Although Le Pen’s “relations with Putin worry me,” Hirel said that voting for her would be a way of protesting against Macron and what she perceives as his failure to better protect people from the sting of inflation.
“Now I’m also part of the ‘all against Macron camp,” she said. “He is making fools of us all.”

Topics: French election 2022

Related

France pushing for energy sanctions against Russia
World
France pushing for energy sanctions against Russia
Macron says Turkey ‘could interfere’ in French elections 
World
Macron says Turkey ‘could interfere’ in French elections 

After weeks of turmoil, Imran Khan is ousted as prime minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan on Sunday became the first Pakistani Prime Minister to lose a no-confidence vote. (Reuters/File Photo)
Imran Khan on Sunday became the first Pakistani Prime Minister to lose a no-confidence vote. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 09 April 2022

After weeks of turmoil, Imran Khan is ousted as prime minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan on Sunday became the first Pakistani Prime Minister to lose a no-confidence vote. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Khan on Sunday became first Pakistani Prime Minister to be defeated in no-confidence vote
  • He failed in last-ditch effort to block a vote Supreme Court had said must be held Saturday
Updated 09 April 2022
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan on Sunday became the first Pakistani Prime Minister to lose a no-confidence vote, after failing in a last-ditch effort to block a vote that the country's Supreme Court had said must be held on Saturday.

Pakistan’s parliament began voting late on Saturday night on a no-confidence motion against Khan, after a 13-hour impasse in which parliament was adjourned four times.

Just ahead of the vote, Pakistan's powerful army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Khan to resolve the impasse. Media subsequently reported that Khan had left the Prime Minister House in Islamabad via helicopter and moved to his private residence in Bani Gala on the outskirts of the capital.

Members of Khan’s party had suggested on Friday they would try to delay the vote as much as possible.

“174 members have recorded their votes in favor of the resolution,” opposition politician Ayaz Sadiq, who chaired the session, announced. “Consequently the resolution for the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan … has been passed by a majority of the total membership of the national assembly.”

“Now once again, the Pakistan of law and the constitution is born,” Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shebaz Sharif, the frontrunner for next prime minister, said in a speech after the result was announced. “We want to move forward and make Pakistan great again.”

"I congratulate the whole house and all of Pakistan that for the first time in history a no-confidence vote has succeeded and we have made history," Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the co-chairman of the Pakistan People's Party, said in a speech after the vote.

Khan was due to face the no-trust vote last Sunday, but National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, an ally of the PM, disallowed voting on the motion, saying it was motivated by a “foreign conspiracy” and hence “unconstitutional.” The president then dissolved parliament on Khan’s advice.

In a closely watched verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday declared the deputy speaker’s ruling void and reinstated parliament, ordering the no-trust vote be held in parliament on Saturday.

After several adjournments on Saturday, parliament finally began voting on the no-trust motion in a session broadcast live on Pakistani state TV.

“Sad day for Pakistan,” former information minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, a close Khan ally, said moments before the result of the vote was announced. “A good man sent home.”

After a prime minister loses the vote, parliament can continue to function until its five-year tenure ends in August 2023, after which a general election is due within 60 days. There will be a vote in the National Assembly to elect a new prime minister to serve until then. Candidates can be put forward by any party with legislators in the assembly.

The new prime minister can, however, call a general election immediately, without waiting until 2023.

Some constitutional analysts say the assembly can be dissolved and a general election held if no candidate can secure a majority of votes to become the prime minister.

Khan had lost majority in the National Assembly in recent weeks after defections by dozens of his party’s lawmakers and abandonment by his coalition partners.

The opposition had blamed the former PM for mismanaging the economy as well as foreign policy failures and poor governance.

Opposition parties required 172 votes, a simple majority, in the 342-member National Assembly for the no-trust motion to prevail. They got 174 votes.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan no confidence vote

Related

Unique to Jakarta, centuries-old tambourine music returns with Ramadan

Locally known as rebana biang, tambourines have been used by the Betawi community of Jakarta for the past two centuries. (AN Asia Bureau)
Locally known as rebana biang, tambourines have been used by the Betawi community of Jakarta for the past two centuries. (AN Asia Bureau)
Updated 09 April 2022
AGUNG BASKORO

Unique to Jakarta, centuries-old tambourine music returns with Ramadan

Locally known as rebana biang, tambourines have been used by the Betawi community of Jakarta for the past two centuries. (AN Asia Bureau)
  • Known as rebana biang, the instruments have been used by the Betawi community for the past 200 years
  • Today, the tradition is being kept alive by the city’s last remaining ensemble, Sanggar Lestari Budaya
Updated 09 April 2022
AGUNG BASKORO

JAKARTA: The sound of tambourines has returned to the narrow alleys of southern Jakarta after a long pandemic hiatus, marking the month of Ramadan with distinctive Islamic devotional music native to the Indonesian capital.

Locally known as rebana biang, tambourines have been used by the Betawi community of Jakarta for the past two centuries. Bigger than those used elsewhere in Southeast Asia and with no metal jingles, the handheld drums are also played during other religious celebrations, but it is especially Ramadan that has traditionally been associated with their sound.

Today, the tradition is being kept alive by the last remaining rebana biang ensemble, Sanggar Lestari Budaya.

For decades, the group consisted only of family members, with the techniques of playing and producing the rebana handed down from generation to generation. It was only in the 2000s that the great-grandson of its founder, Mohamad Natsir, started to teach the music to those who were not his kin. 

“He was the one who opened space for those who aren’t family to learn rebana and form their own groups,” said David Rahman, 30, who is not a family member but took over the ensemble this year, after Natsir’s death.

The group now has seven members, all between the ages of 25 and 30.

While they have been experimenting by adding other instruments to their performances, rebana remains the core of their art and to perform with them, a musician needs to master it the way their great-grandfathers did and learn 12 traditional rebana strokes.

“Collaborations are meant to attract people to join us,” Rahman said.

“I will keep the original strokes unchanged.”

To keep the original form, however, the young musicians will find it increasingly difficult to maintain their instruments.

There is only one master artisan left in Jakarta who can make the rebana: Abdul Rahman, a member of the extended family of Sanggar Lestari Budaya.

Already 80 years old, he admits that his eyesight is not good anymore.

It takes Rahman two weeks to produce the three different sized drums that form part of the rebana. Sometimes it takes longer, as materials are sourced from other parts of Indonesia and can be expensive. It costs about $350 to make one instrument.

“The raw materials, such as wood and sheepskin, I take from Loning village in Kebumen, Central Java,” he told Arab News.

Rahman says his son has learnt some of the craft, but his skills still require polishing.

For now, the musicians are not trying to borrow tomorrow’s sorrow and are all focused on practice during the fasting month.

“Practicing during Ramadan is a joyful experience,” the group’s leader said.

“We’ll surely gain a (spiritual) reward as it is a good and blessed month.”

They have already earned a warm welcome from members of the Betawi community, after their performances were suspended for two years by coronavirus lockdowns.

Catur Widarsono, a watchman who lives next to the group’s practice room in Ciganjur, said the neighborhood felt desolate without the sound of rebana biang during the pandemic and everyone was happy to hear it again.

“(For us) residents, when there are activities such as rebana during Ramadan, it becomes serene, the atmosphere in the neighborhood becomes serene,” he added.

Mohammad Alwi, whose family also lives nearby, told Arab News he was glad the sound of music was back.

“Because of the pandemic, their routine was less,” he said.

“I’m glad to hear them (again), especially during the month of Ramadan. It reduces the anxiety the pandemic had brought.”

Topics: Indonesia Jakarta Music Ramadan

Related

Special Jakarta eyes ME, African markets with Expo 2020 show
Business & Economy
Jakarta eyes ME, African markets with Expo 2020 show
Syrian musician Maya Youssef: ‘Making music was like an act of defiance’
Lifestyle
Syrian musician Maya Youssef: ‘Making music was like an act of defiance’

Latest updates

Makkah: Kiswa maintenance staff work hard to ensure Kaaba cover looks its best during Ramadan
The Kiswa is checked on a daily basis and maintained by a specialized Saudi team with the experience of some of its members exceeding 26 years. (SPA)
No Pakistani prime minister has completed a full tenure
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan attends a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan on March 23, 2022. (AP)
Tiger’s Tale: Woods shoots career-worst 78 at the Masters
Tiger’s Tale: Woods shoots career-worst 78 at the Masters
NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg — The Telegraph
NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg — The Telegraph
Books that depict the beauty and history of Islam
This Ramadan, Muslims looking to discover more about their religion can read books that will help them understand the rich and vibrant history of Islam. (File photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.