Polls open in first round of France’s presidential election
Municipality workers set up a voting booth at a polling station in Montreuil, east of Paris on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP)
Polls open in first round of France’s presidential election
  • President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right
PARIS: Polls opened across France Sunday for the first round of the country’s presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing one of 12 candidates.
President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right and seeking to counter nationwide voter apathy.
Polls opened at 8 a.m. Sunday and close at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT) in most places and at 8 p.m. in some larger cities.
Unless someone gets more than half of the nationwide vote, there will be a second and decisive round on Sunday, April 24.
Aside from Macron, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon are among the prominent figures vying to take the presidential Elysee.

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron

India extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults

India extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults
  • India calls doses ‘precautionary’ shot instead of a booster
  • India has recorded a steep decline in coronavirus cases in recent weeks
NEW DELHI: India began offering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on Sunday but limited free shots at government centers to front-line workers and people over age 60.
The doses, which India is calling a “precautionary” shot instead of a booster, are available to people nine months after they receive their second jab, the Health Ministry said in a statement Friday. Those outside the two priority categories will need to pay for the shots at privately run facilities, the ministry said.
Unlike other countries, where many people receive a different vaccine as a booster, most Indians have received the same type — in most cases the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by India’s Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine maker. It accounts for nearly 90 percent of all doses that have been administered in India, even though emergency approvals have been given for eight vaccines.
On Saturday, the Serum Institute of India said it has cut the price of its AstraZeneca vaccine from $7.90 a dose to $2.96 for private hospitals.
India has so far vaccinated about 96 percent of those aged 15 years and older with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while about 83 percent have received both shots, according to official data.
India’s booster program started in January when health care and front-line workers along with people over age 60 with health problems were allowed to receive shots.
India has recorded a steep decline in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, with the Health Ministry reporting 1,054 cases in the latest 24 hours.

Dozens of civilian Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv – local official

Dozens of civilian Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv – local official
  • Local official: The bodies were found in a ditch near a petrol station
  • Discoveries of mass graves and civilian casualties trigger a wave of condemnation
A new grave with dozens of civilian Ukrainians was found on Saturday in Buzova, a liberated village near the capital Kyiv that for weeks was occupied by Russian forces, a local official said.
Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community that includes Buzova and several other nearby villages, told Ukrainian television that the bodies were found in a ditch near a petrol station. The number of dead is yet to be confirmed.
“Now, we are returning to life, but during the occupation we had our ‘hotspots’, many civilians died,” Didych said.
Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.
As Russian forces were engaged in an offensive against Kyiv in the first weeks of Moscow’s invasion, a number of communities surrounding the capital, including Makariv, Bucha, Irpin and Dmytrivka remained under constant fire.
Local Ukraine media in early April reported casualties found in and near Buzova, with about 30 bodies found at the time.
With most of the towns and villages around Kyiv now seized back, discoveries of mass graves and civilian casualties have triggered a wave of international condemnation, in particular over deaths in the town of Bucha, northwest of the capital.
On Saturday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that while the threat to Kyiv had receded, Ukraine was preparing for a tough battle with Russian forces amassing in the east of the country. Ukrainian officials have called on people in the east of the country to flee.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Australian prime minister calls May 21 election

Australian prime minister calls May 21 election

Australian prime minister calls May 21 election
  • Morrison’s conservative coalition is seeking a fourth three-year term
  • The Liberal Party-led coalition is again behind in most opinion polls
CANBERRA: Australia’s prime minister has called for a May 21 election that will be fought on issues including Chinese economic coercion, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday advised Governor-General David Hurley as representative of Australia’s head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, to set the election date.
Morrison’s conservative coalition is seeking a fourth three-year term. The date is the latest available to him.
He urged voters to stick with a government that delivered one of the lowest pandemic death tolls of any advanced economy rather than risk the opposition Labour Party.
“This election is a choice between a government that you know and that has been delivering and a Labor opposition that you don’t,” Morrison said.
Morrison led his government to a narrow victory at the last election in 2019 despite opinion polls consistently placing the center-left opposition Australian Labour Party ahead.
The Liberal Party-led coalition is again behind in most opinion polls, but many analysts predict a tight result.
The last election occurred in the hottest and driest year Australia had ever experienced. The year ended with devastating wildfires across Australia’s southeast that directly killed 33 people and more than 400 others through smoke.
The fires also destroyed more than 3,000 homes and razed 19 million hectares (47 million acres) of farmland and forests during the Southern Hemisphere summer.
Morrison was widely criticized for taking a secret family vacation to Hawaii at the height of the crisis while his hometown Sydney was blanketed in toxic smoke.
He cut his vacation short due to the public backlash, but was further criticized over his explanation for his absence: “I don’t hold a hose.”
His government was criticized for its responses to the fires and also record flooding this year in some of the same areas in Australia’s southeast that were razed two years earlier.
Both the government and opposition have set a target of net zero carbon gas emissions by 2050.
Morrison was widely criticized at the UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November for failing to set more ambitious targets for the end of the decade.
The government aims to reduce emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent below 2005 levels, while other countries have made steeper commitments.
The Australian Labour Party has promised to reduce emissions by 43 percent by 2030.
Australia was initially successful in containing the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic largely through restrictions on international travel.
But the more contagious delta and omicron variants have proved more difficult to contain.
The opposition criticized the government over the pace of Australia’s vaccine rollout, which was derided as a “stroll out,” as it fell months behind schedule. Australia’s population is now one of the most vaccinated in the world.
The government has defended its pandemic record and takes credit for Australia having the third-lowest death toll among the 38 Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation countries.
With China imposing official and unofficial trade sanctions against Australia in recent years, the government argues that Beijing wants Labor to win the election because the party was less likely to stand up to economic coercion.
Labor takes credit for thwarting the government’s plan in 2014 to sign an extradition treaty with China. Bilateral relations have since deteriorated, and the government now warns that Australians risk arbitrary detention if they visit China.
Several experts say both sides of politics are largely united on national security issues and that the government in confecting differences on China.
“The government is seeking to create the perception of a difference between it and the opposition on a critical national security issue, that is China, seeking to create the perception of a difference when none in practice exists,” said Dennis Richardson, a former head of Defense, Foreign Affairs and the spy agency Australian Security Intelligence Organization and the former Australian ambassador to the United States.
“That is not in the national interest. That only serves the interests of one country and that is China,” Richardson added.

Topics: Australia Australian elections 2022 Scott Morrison

No Pakistani prime minister has completed a full tenure

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan attends a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan on March 23, 2022. (AP)
  • The shortest tenure for a prime minister is two weeks, while the longest is four years and two months
KARACHI, Pakistan: No prime minister has completed a full five-year tenure in Pakistan’s 75-year history — a trend extended with the ouster of Imran Khan, who lost a no-confidence vote on Sunday.
Up until that point, Pakistan, a parliamentary democracy for most of its history, has had a total of 29 prime ministers since 1947 — one of whom took on the role twice in one year.
On 18 occasions, they have been removed on different pretexts, including corruption charges, direct military coups and forced resignations due to infighting in ruling groups. There was one assassination.
The remaining premiers held the position for a limited time as caretakers to oversee fresh elections or to see out a dismissed premier’s tenure.
The year 1993 was particularly fraught, with five changes in the premiership.

ALSO READ: After weeks of turmoil, Imran Khan is ousted as prime

The shortest tenure for a prime minister is two weeks, while the longest is four years and two months.
Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has been elected prime minister three times — in 1990, 1997 and 2013 — the most for a single candidate.
Following is a list of prime ministers whose tenures ended prematurely since 1947. It does not include caretaker premiers or those who completed another prime minister’s term:
• Liaquat Ali Khan. Pakistan’s first prime minister. Took office in August 1947. He was assassinated at a political rally on Oct. 16, 1951.
Tenure: Four years and two months.
• Khawaja Nazimuddin. Took office on Oct. 17, 1951. He was dismissed on April 17, 1953, by the country’s governor general — a powerful position inherited from British colonial rule — on charges of mismanaging religious riots.
Tenure: One year and six months.
• Muhammad Ali Bogra. Took office April 17, 1953. Resigned on Aug. 11, 1955.
Tenure: Two years and three months.
• Chaudhri Mohammad Ali. Took office in August 1955. Internal differences in the ruling party led to his ouster on Sept. 12, 1956.
Tenure: One year and one month.
• Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy. Took office on Sept. 12, 1956. Forced from office after differences with other power centers on Oct. 18, 1957.
Tenure: One year and one month.
• Ibrahim Ismail Chundrigar. Took office in October 1957. Resigned on Dec. 16, 1957, faced with a no-confidence vote in parliament.
Tenure: Less than two months.
• Malik Feroz Khan Noon. Took office Dec. 16, 1957. Dismissed due to the imposition of martial law in Pakistan on Oct. 7, 1958.
Tenure: Less than 10 months.
• Noorul Amin. Took office Dec. 7, 1971. Left office on Dec. 20, 1971, shortly after the secession of Bangladesh from Pakistan.
Tenure: Less than two weeks.
• Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Took office on Aug. 14, 1973. He was overthrown by a military coup on July 5, 1977, and eventually jailed and executed.
Tenure: Three years and 11 months.
• Muhammad Khan Junejo. Took office in March 1985. He was dismissed on May 29, 1988, by the military chief who was also the president.
Tenure: Three years and two months.
• Benazir Bhutto. Daughter of slain premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the first woman leader of a Muslim nation. Took office on Dec. 2, 1988. Her government was dismissed on Aug. 6, 1990, by the president, a close aid of the deceased military ruler, on charges of corruption.
Tenure: One year and eight months.
It would be the first of three governments dismissed on similar charges using the sweeping powers of the president.
• Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Took office Nov. 6, 1990. His government was also dismissed by the president on similar charges to Bhutto on April 18, 1993.
He was able to get the decision overturned by the courts a few weeks later and returned to office, but resigned again after differences with the military.
Total tenure: Two years and seven months.
• Benazir Bhutto. Returned to power for her second tenure in Oct. 19, 1993. Was dismissed by the president once again on charges of misgovernance on Nov. 5, 1996.
Tenure: Just over three years.
• Nawaz Sharif. Came to power a second time on Feb. 17, 1997. Overthrown by a military coup — the third in Pakistan’s history — on Oct. 12, 1999.
Tenure: Two years and eight months.
• Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. Elected prime minister during military rule in November 2002. He resigned after differences with the military on June 26, 2004.
Tenure: One year and seven months.
• Yousaf Raza Gilani. Elected prime minister on March 25, 2008. He was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2012 on charges of “contempt of court.”
Tenure: Four years and one month.
• Nawaz Sharif. Elected prime minister for a third time on June 5, 2013. He was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan on charges of concealing assets on July 28, 2017.
Tenure: Four years and two months.
• Imran Khan. Elected as prime minister on Aug. 18, 2018. Voted out of power via a no-confidence motion by the opposition on April 10, 2022.
Tenure: Three years and seven months.

Topics: Pakistan Prime Ministers in Pakistan

NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg — The Telegraph

NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg — The Telegraph
  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War Two
NATO is working on plans for a permanent military presence on its border in an effort to battle future Russian aggression, The Telegraph reported, citing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
NATO was “in the midst of a very fundamental transformation” that will reflect “the long-term consequences” of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions, Stoltenberg said in an interview with the newspaper.
“What we see now is a new reality, a new normal for European security. Therefore, we have now asked our military commanders to provide options for what we call a reset, a longer-term adaptation of NATO,” it cited Stoltenberg as saying.
Stoltenberg, who recently said he would extend his term as head of the alliance by a year, also said in the interview that decisions on the reset would be made at a NATO summit to be held in Madrid in June.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War Two and led Western nations to rethink their defense policies.

Topics: NATO Jens Stoltenberg

