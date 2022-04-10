You are here

Syria rescuers film tutorial to aid Ukraine's first responders

Members of the Syrian civil defense known as the White Helmets use a dummy to demonstrate their rescue skills during a video shoot, for an instructive film intended for Ukrainian rescuers, in the war-ravaged Syrian town of Ariha, Idlib province. (AFP)
Members of the Syrian civil defense known as the White Helmets use a dummy to demonstrate their rescue skills during a video shoot, for an instructive film intended for Ukrainian rescuers, in the war-ravaged Syrian town of Ariha, Idlib province. (AFP)
date 2022-04-10
AFP

Members of the Syrian civil defense known as the White Helmets use a dummy to demonstrate their rescue skills during a video shoot, for an instructive film intended for Ukrainian rescuers, in the war-ravaged Syrian town of Ariha, Idlib province. (AFP)
  • Content is intended to help rescuers and civilians in Ukraine deal with Russia’s bombardment strategy which it developed during Syria’s war
ARIHA, Syria: In a bombed-out building in northwest Syria, rescue workers who for years have braved Russia’s war strategies film a tutorial video for Ukrainian volunteers crammed with tips gained from firsthand experience of treating casualties.

Using a dummy, members of Syria’s “White Helmets” civil defense force demonstrate how to apply bandages and tourniquets in a clip shot in the rebel-held town of Ariha in Idlib province where Russian airstrikes are relatively routine.
The video which offers a range of other rescue initiatives is the latest example of how Syrians are mobilizing to share with Ukrainians bitter knowledge gleaned from more than a decade of war involving Russian forces.
“As first responders, we believe that we can share our experiences in Syria with humanitarian aid workers in Ukraine,” volunteer rescuer Ismail Al-Abdullah tells the camera in English, battered buildings dotting the street behind him.
Al-Abdullah said that the alleged targeting of schools, hospitals and humanitarian workers by Russia in Ukraine is “sadly too familiar to us,” after years of similar horrors.

In the video, Al-Abdullah warns Ukrainian rescuers against “double strikes” in which an initial raid is followed by a second attack that hits after rescuers have gathered at the scene.
Speaking to AFP, Al-Abdullah said the aim of the initiative is to produce tutorials that will be translated into Ukrainian and uploaded on the White Helmets’ website.
The content is intended to help rescuers and civilians in Ukraine deal with Russia’s bombardment strategy which it developed during Syria’s war.
“We are offering this advice so that Ukrainian rescuers avoid ... casualties,” whether among civilians or first responders during rescue missions, he said.
Russia entered Syria’s civil war in 2015 on the side of President Bashar Assad’s regime, allowing Damascus to clock up turnaround victories in the decade-long conflict.
From besieging cities to shelling civilian infrastructure and arranging so-called “humanitarian corridors,” the strategies Moscow has fine-tuned in Syria are now being deployed in Ukraine.
Al-Abdullah advised Ukraine’s rescue workers to document their work using GoPro cameras “to safeguard credibility” and shield themselves from smear campaigns that have previously been used to undermine Syria’s first responders.
Syrian medical student Mohamed Hajj Musa, who also appears in the tutorial video, said he hopes the advice will help Ukraine’s people “deal with injuries they could see at any moment.”
“We lived the experience and saw the victims,” Hajj Musa told AFP, hoping that his experience could help other first responders “save lives.”

Topics: Syria Ukraine

Amid tough Ramadan conditions, Lebanese will pray in mosques by candlelight

As prices of basic commodities increase in Lebanon, it has become increasingly difficult for most people to afford a proper sahoor or iftar during Ramadan this year. (AFP)
As prices of basic commodities increase in Lebanon, it has become increasingly difficult for most people to afford a proper sahoor or iftar during Ramadan this year. (AFP)
Amid tough Ramadan conditions, Lebanese will pray in mosques by candlelight

As prices of basic commodities increase in Lebanon, it has become increasingly difficult for most people to afford a proper sahoor or iftar during Ramadan this year. (AFP)
  • Lebanon’s financial system has collapsed since 2019 under the weight of sovereign debt and the system of corruption that governs it
BEIRUT: As Ramadan approaches, Beirut and other cities are missing the decorations that used to fill the streets for this occasion. Instead, pictures of candidates running for parliamentary elections are plastered everywhere.

Only a few modest banners are raised, reminding people to donate to charities during the holy month.

Lebanon is struggling for the third year in a row with a crippling financial crisis, which has pushed many below the poverty line, resulting in an increasing number of beggars on the streets. The crisis has also greatly affected the middle class, whose incomes have declined with the depreciation of the local currency against the dollar, while others have been laid off as hundreds of institutions, factories and shops shut down.

With the rise in unemployment on one hand, and the dollarization of the most basic needs — including the monthly subscription to the electricity generator and fuel — on the other, most Lebanese are barely surviving.

Neighborhoods with more than an hour of electricity supply a day from the government are considered lucky. Fuel prices have risen significantly. Taking a cab costs 36,000 Lebanese pounds ($23) for a round trip — it was 2,000 Lebanese pounds ($1.30) pre-crisis.

Neamat, a mother of five shopping for vegetables in a popular market in Tariq Al-Jdideh, told Arab News: “May God help us. Every Ramadan is harder than the previous one. A bundle of bread now costs 10,000 Lebanese pounds, and I need two every day. The prices of fruits and vegetables are insane, although everything is local. One kilo of cucumbers costs 35,000 Lebanese pounds, a head of lettuce 20,000 Lebanese pounds. A kilo of chicken breast is around 200,000 Lebanese pounds and our local butcher told us prices are expected to increase even more this month. A gallon of vegetable oil costs 500,000 Lebanese pounds.”

Neamat said: “With the Ukrainian crisis, prices rose even more; as if we needed any more adversities in Lebanon while our youth are unemployed.”

Lebanon’s financial system has collapsed since 2019 under the weight of sovereign debt and the system of corruption that governs it. Meanwhile, politicians are yet to reach an agreement on a recovery plan that is good enough for the International Monetary Fund to bail Lebanon out.

The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value and prices have dramatically increased as Lebanon relies heavily on imports. The military’s monthly salary has decreased to the equivalent of $50; previously it was $900.

When the Lebanese discuss the price of goods, they do not spare their officials.

Zuhair Al-Masry, a retired international football referee, told Arab News: “Last Ramadan, the exchange rate was around 16,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar. It has now risen to 23,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar. The cost of fuel has doubled, and the prices of all goods increased. A gallon of jallab, a popular fruit syrup during Ramadan, used to cost 25,000 Lebanese pounds last year; it now costs 140,000 Lebanese pounds. One kilo of plain Arabic sweets used to cost 35,000 Lebanese pounds; it’s now 100,000 Lebanese pounds. Sometimes I envy those who have diabetes.”

Mohammed Al-Hallaq, the owner of a small shop in one of Beirut’s popular neighborhoods, told Arab News: “The price hike is unprecedented. People cannot bear it, but they will definitely fast and so far no one has died of starvation. God bless us during this holy month.”

Mustafa, a concrete dealer who no longer has work due to the economic crisis, complained that he will not be able to afford everything he needs for Ramadan. “They said that aid will come during Ramadan from the Gulf countries. I don’t know why they left us alone to suffer this injustice.”

Umm Imad, an elderly woman who lives in the southern suburbs of Beirut, said: “People who receive their salaries in dollars, including families of Hezbollah members and employees who work in institutions that pay part of their salaries in dollars, and families who have relatives working abroad and sending them dollars, are doing well. They can afford to buy meat and fish during Raman; their iftar meals will be the same as every year, unbothered by what other people are going through.”

Shops that sell Arabic sweets, which are usually very popular during Ramadan, have changed their recipes to include more affordable ingredients. They are using almonds instead of pine nuts, a kilo of which costs $100, while Aleppo pistachios are replaced by the less expensive Sudanese pistachios, so that customers do not pay much for sweets and shop owners can still sell their products.

Najah Zahra, branch manager at Al-Baba Sweets, said: “We are trying to take into account the prevailing living conditions. The costs of raw materials such as sugar, flour and oil have been affected by the rise in the dollar exchange rate and the Ukraine crisis. Even getting enough materials requires double effort.”

Zahra said: “Our chefs are inventing new items at a lower cost and in a slightly smaller size so customers can still afford them.”

Maher Al-Taweel, who has been following the conditions of the mosques supervised by Dar Al-Fatwa, expected Taraweeh prayers to be held by candlelight.

“There is no electricity at night; what are people to do for suhur? Not all mosques can afford to pay over two million Lebanese pounds a month for generators. Some well-off citizens have provided UPS devices for some mosques to provide minimum lighting. Others have bought solar panels to light mosques at their own expense. Still, many mosques will hold Ramadan prayers by candlelight,” he said.

Al-Taweel said: “No Ramadan decorations in the streets this year. They have become a luxury as they are priced in dollars. Those who used to put decorations up would rather give the money to charities, which have been very active on social media this year in a bid to reach as many people as possible.”

Topics: Lebanon Beirut

Arab outrage as two Palestinian women shot dead in occupied West Bank

Arab outrage as two Palestinian women shot dead in occupied West Bank
Arab outrage as two Palestinian women shot dead in occupied West Bank

Arab outrage as two Palestinian women shot dead in occupied West Bank
  • ‘Premeditated murder’ of visually impaired mother of six reflects cult of killing inherent in Israeli soldiers, PA spokesperson tells Arab News
RAMALLAH: Israeli soldiers on Sunday shot and killed two Palestinian women as troops responded to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s call for them to go on the “offensive.”

The first victim was a 45-year-old unarmed Palestinian woman in the town of Husan, west of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.

Eyewitnesses said that Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint at the eastern entrance of Husan shot Ghadeer Sabatin, a widow and mother of six.

She reportedly crossed the street after one of the soldiers asked her to stop. But one of the soldiers shot her twice, although she reportedly posed no danger to them. The Israeli army said Sabatin had approached the soldiers “in a suspicious manner.” It later confirmed in a statement that she was unarmed.

Palestinian sources said that Sabatin, who had lost one of her eyes several years ago and was blighted with poor vision, was killed in cold blood by occupying forces while on her way to visit one of her relative’s houses in Husan. They said that soldiers were detaining and inspecting Palestinians in the area.

The Palestinians were not permitted to take her to the hospital as the troops barred them from getting close to her body. She bled to death.

The second victim was killed by Israeli soldiers in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

The woman, who remains unnamed, was shot next to the Ibrahimi Mosque after allegedly stabbing an Israeli police officer at one of the checkpoints in the town’s old city.

This latest episode of Israeli violence during Ramadan has escalated tensions, sparking angry reactions from Palestinian political leaders.

A spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority accused the Bennett government of “using Palestinian blood to gain the support of extremists for his degraded and threatened government of collapse.”

The killings come soon after Bennett said that Israel had switched to offensive mode to respond to attacks by Palestinian terrorists in Jerusalem.

After a cabinet meeting, Bennett vowed to “settle accounts with everyone who was linked, either directly or indirectly, to the attacks.”

The Israeli Defence Forces and the other security services are working to ensure that there are no restrictions imposed on them in the fight against extremism, he added.

Ibrahim Melhem, spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority, told Arab News that the killing of Sabatin was “a premeditated murder that reflects the cult of killing inherent in the occupation soldiers, and at the behest of Naftali Bennett, who authorized the killing of Palestinians just because of suspicion.”

The spokesperson strongly criticized Bennett’s statement where he said that Israel had switched to a state of attack.

Melhem added: “Does Bennett think he is fighting Russia to turn to an offensive doctrine? He is attacking a defenceless Palestinian people.

“When was it not the Israeli army shown in the position of attacking the Palestinians? Are the Palestinians occupying his land, or is Israel the one who occupies the land of the Palestinian people?”

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayieh condemned “the heinous crime committed by the IDF in Bethlehem” and “held the Israeli government fully responsible for its consequences.”

Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee member Hussein Sheikh said on Twitter that “the instructions of the Israeli prime minister to his army to operate without restrictions and unleash it in the West Bank are an invitation to murder and abuse.”

He called “on the international community with all its institutions to curb this lawlessness and put pressure to stop it.”

Hazem Qassem, the spokesman for Hamas, said the killing of Sabatin “is a true embodiment of the terrorist behaviour practised by the occupation against our people.”

He added that the crime “confirms the complete disregard for all human laws and norms and exposes the ugly racist face of the occupation, which represents the bottom of human decadence.”

Qassem said: “All these crimes will not stop our people’s legitimate struggle against the criminal occupation until our people's goals of liberation and return are achieved.”

Topics: Palestinians West Bank Ghadeer Sabatin

GCC secretary general meets with US, UN envoys to Yemen

GCC's Dr. Al-Hajraf (L) met with UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly and the US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking (R). (AFP/File Photos)
GCC's Dr. Al-Hajraf (L) met with UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly and the US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking (R). (AFP/File Photos)
GCC secretary general meets with US, UN envoys to Yemen

GCC's Dr. Al-Hajraf (L) met with UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly and the US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking (R). (AFP/File Photos)
  • Their discussions covered efforts of the humanitarian organizations in Yemen
LONDON: The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf has stressed the bloc's support to international efforts aimed at dealing with the stranded Safer oil tanker and the importance of speeding up these endeavors.

During a meeting with UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly and the US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking, he also reaffirmed the continuous support to alleviate the suffering of Yemeni people.

Their discussions covered efforts of the humanitarian organizations in Yemen and the means required to enhance joint coordination to support regional and international efforts in conjunction with the UN-brokered cease-fire, which came into force on April 2.

The meeting also reviewed Gressly's plan to deal with Safer oil tanker, so as to avoid an imminent environmental and economic catastrophe if the issue is not addressed as quickly as possible.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Tim Lenderking

Palestinians vandalize West Bank shrine as tensions soar

Palestinians vandalize West Bank shrine as tensions soar
Palestinians vandalize West Bank shrine as tensions soar

Palestinians vandalize West Bank shrine as tensions soar
  • The developments come as tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have escalated during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan
TEL AVIV: Palestinians set fire to a West Bank shrine revered by Jews as Israeli forces operated in the occupied territory following a spate of recent Palestinian attacks in Israel, the Israeli military said Sunday.
The developments come as tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have escalated during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which this year converges with major Jewish and Christian holidays. Protests and tensions around the holiday last year boiled over into the 11-day Gaza war.
Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav told Israeli Army Radio that some 100 Palestinians marched toward the site late Saturday, rioted and set it ablaze before they were dispersed by Palestinian security forces. Images on social media showed parts of the tomb inside the shrine smashed and charred.
Joseph's Tomb in the West Bank city of Nablus is a flashpoint prayer site. Some Jews believe the biblical Joseph is buried in the tomb, while Muslims say a sheikh is buried there. The army escorts Jewish worshippers to the site several times a year, in coordination with Palestinian security forces.
The incident drew condemnation from Israel's defense minister, Benny Gantz.
“The vandalism of Joseph’s Tomb is a grave event and a serious violation of freedom of worship in one of the holiest places for every Jew,” he tweeted.
The vandalism comes as Israeli forces continue to operate in Jenin and the surrounding area, home to two of the attackers who staged deadly attacks against Israelis in recent weeks.
A raid on the hometown of one of the assailants on Saturday sparked a gunbattle in the occupied West Bank that left at least one Palestinian militant dead.
Military spokesman Kochav said forces in the West Bank were making arrests, gathering intelligence and preparing the homes of the attackers for demolition. “We will reach anyone who dares to harm Israeli citizens,” he told Army Radio.
A military statement said a “violent riot” broke out as forces were operating in the village of Yabad, home to one of the attackers. It said forces “neutralized” one Palestinian who threw an explosive at them. It was unclear what his condition was.
Jenin is considered a stronghold of Palestinian militants. Israeli forces often come under fire when operating in the area. Even the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank and coordinates with Israel on security matters, appears to have little control.
While Israel has eased some restrictions on Palestinians during Ramadan, on Saturday Israel tightened them on Jenin and its residents, imposing a partial lockdown on all residents aside from laborers working in Israel.
Four attacks in recent weeks have killed more than a dozen people in one of the deadliest bursts of violence against Israelis in years.

Topics: Palestine

Israel army raids West Bank town Tel Aviv gunmen hailed from

Israel army raids West Bank town Tel Aviv gunmen hailed from
Israel army raids West Bank town Tel Aviv gunmen hailed from

Israel army raids West Bank town Tel Aviv gunmen hailed from
  • Military operation comes after a gunman from Jenin went on a shooting rampage in a popular Tel Aviv nightlife area on Thursday evening
JENIN, Palestinian Territories: Israeli soldiers on Sunday launched a new raid into the flashpoint West Bank district of Jenin, the home of gunmen who launched recent deadly attacks in the Tel Aviv area.
At least 10 people were wounded in clashes in Jenin as well as in Jericho and Tulkarem, the Palestinian health ministry said Sunday, while the Palestinian Prisoners Club announced 24 arrests in various West Bank cities.
“Troops are currently operating in the city of Jenin,” in the north of the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said in a brief message.
The military operation came after a gunman from Jenin went on a shooting rampage in a popular Tel Aviv nightlife area on Thursday evening, killing three Israelis and wounding more than a dozen others.
Israel said Friday it had killed the alleged attacker, Raad Hazem, 28.
A total of 14 people have been killed in four attacks in Israel since March 22, including another shooting spree in Bnei Brak, an Orthodox Jewish city near Tel Aviv.
Some have been carried out by assailants linked to or inspired by the Daesh group.
Over the same period, at least 10 Palestinians have been killed, including assailants.
“We will do whatever it takes, whatever is necessary, for however long and wherever needed, until both safety and the sense of security are restored,” army chief Aviv Kochavi told soldiers in a video released by the military.
The Israeli army and border police had previously raided the Jenin refugee camp on Saturday, killing a 25-year-old Palestinian member of Islamic Jihad, the main Palestinian armed Islamist movement besides Hamas, in heavy gunbattles.
Israel has also restricted access to Jenin, closed Israeli crossings and stepped up security checks.
The new operation comes ahead of the funerals of the three Israeli civilians killed in Tel Aviv on Thursday night — childhood friends Tomer Morad and Eytam Magini, and father-of-three Barak Lufan — which are expected later on Sunday in the town of Kfar Saba and at the kibbutz of Ginosar.
Hamas and Islamic Jihad welcomed that attack, which was condemned by Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.
The recent violence has come amid heightened tensions during Ramadan, after violence flared during the Muslim holy month last year leading to 11 days of devastating conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.
Following Thursday’s attack, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gave security agencies “full freedom” to end the deadly violence that has surged since March 22 “in order to defeat terror.”
“There are not and will not be limits for this war,” Bennett said.

Topics: Israel

