Iran says US ‘imposing new conditions’ in nuclear talks

JEDDAH: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Sunday that Washington was “imposing new conditions” in the negotiations to restore the 2015 nuclear agreement.
“On the issue of lifting sanctions, they (the Americans) are interested in proposing and imposing new conditions outside the negotiations,” the minister said.
“In the last two or three weeks, the American side has made excessive demands that contradict some paragraphs of the text,” he added.
Iran has been engaged for a year in negotiations with France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China directly, and the US indirectly in Vienna to revive the deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
“The Americans keep talking about the need for direct negotiations, but we have not seen the benefit of direct talks with the United States,” Amir-Abdollahian said.
“We seek the lifting of sanctions, but with dignity and with a lasting agreement,” the foreign minister said, adding that “Iran has stood and will stand by its red lines.”
His remarks follow President Ebrahim Raisi’s earlier assertion that Tehran would not give up its right to develop its nuclear industry for peaceful purposes, and all parties involved in talks to revive the 2015 nuclear accord should respect this.
“For more than the one-hundredth time, our message from Tehran to Vienna is that we will not back off from the Iranian people’s nuclear rights ... not even an iota,” Raisi said on Saturday in a speech marking Iran’s Nuclear Technology Day.
The US is considering removing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from its foreign terrorist organizations blacklist in return for Iranian assurances about reining in the elite force, Iranian and Western sources had told Reuters.
A senior administration official said President Joe Biden did not intend to remove the group from the terrorism designation, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, who specializes in intelligence matters, reported on Friday.
Iranian state media reported that Iranian MPs had set conditions for the revival of the 2015 pact, including legal guarantees approved by the US Congress that Washington would not quit it.
“The United States should give legal guarantees, approved by its ... Congress, that it will not exit the pact again,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted a statement signed by 250 MPs out of a total of 290.
The letter also said that under a revived pact the US should not be able to “use pretexts to trigger the snapback mechanism,” under which sanctions on Iran would be immediately reinstated.
How AI is advancing the Middle East’s goal of sustainable fishing
Experts working on new Nile project say digital tools can transform sustainability and help support UNSDGs
AI offers hope to challenges relating to region’s food security and depleting resources in the world’s oceans
Updated 11 April 2022
Caline Malek
DUBAI: Dutch academics and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization have launched a vital new project that is using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology to improve the identification and measurement of fish species and stocks in the Nile Basin.
It could become a key tool in the quest for sustainability and food security by improving the collection of vital data from fishing communities around the region.
The initiative, supported by Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands, is the latest development in a decades-long effort launched in the 1970s by FAO to help countries carry out better identification of species for fisheries purposes, so that the collection of data about fish catches can be enhanced and the fishing industry improved.
“This helps people to understand long-term trends in what is happening with fisheries through time,” said Kim Friedman, a senior fishery resources officer at FAO. “The initial push was mainly to do species identification guides and most of these were done with the museums of the world, so that a country could pick up a guide and know exactly which species it was. But then we started to also do posters and pocket guides so people could carry them in boats.”
The tools have evolved thanks to critical new work, supported by artificial intelligence, that could transform ocean-conservation efforts that are much needed given that many of the world’s fish species are in decline.
Once a very costly, time-consuming process carried out by observers on vessels, species tracking using advanced technology can now be so detailed that the data can even pinpoint the freshness of fish.
Edwin van Helmond, a fisheries scientist at Wageningen Marine Research, which is part of WUR, said that the potential for the use of AI and other technologies in supporting fisheries management is huge.
“The fact that detailed catch information can be collected through algorithms, without the presence of experts, makes data collection available in remote areas,” he told Arab News. “Data can be sent or collected at a later stage or directly stored in a data cloud and made remotely available for experts.”
He believes such technology will also greatly benefit food security in the long term, which is a major challenge facing the Gulf region, and also the sustainable management of natural resources, which begins with the collection of sufficient data.
“To be able to perform a good assessment of the available resources, in this case local fish stocks, you need good data,” he said. “This includes detailed catch information by species, catch weight, and length frequencies.
“These variables form the input for any stock-assessment model, and with these models you can calculate sustainable harvest quantities without the danger of over exploitation, which equates to sustainable management of local fish stocks and long-term food security.”
FAO is now trying to make the technology more accessible so that more people in the industry can benefit from it, which in turn will help the organization expand its data sets. Comprehensive information about each species would be used to build algorithms that can identify species and their locations and recognize any changes.
Climate change, diminishing fish stocks and over-fishing are threatening coastal communities.
AI and mobile apps are helping fishermen worldwide engage in sustainable fishing practices.
Once such algorithms are developed, an app will allow users to search for specific species using imagery that can unlock information such as the features of the species, food values and other fisheries-related data.
“In the future, anyone, even a fisherman, could take pictures of his catch, send them off, get the species identification and, potentially, also some metrics like the size of the fish,” eventually developing a portfolio of trends in the waters in which they work, Helmond said.
The project in the Nile Basin, which will run for three to five years, will also look at certain country requirements in terms of languages, reporting and ensuring data sets meet the desired levels of security.
So far, e. The system mirrors recreational fishing identification efforts in European rivers and lakes, where communities fund systems that can identify catches and develop appropriate codes of practice among themselves.
“This then feeds back into understanding how well the different rivers or lake systems are doing and which ones maybe need to be augmented with hatchery-reared fish,” Friedman said.
“It allows people to link up with others who would not have potentially linked up in the past.”
A key to success will be data gathering by as many stakeholders as possible, said Friedman. The resultant benefits for all those involved will be the best possible algorithms.
“There is also an ability for us to start to collect pictures from around the Nile to tell people they can catch this type of fish in good sizes and condition in a specific location,” he added. “So (this addresses) issues about sustainability and also looking for market opportunities.”
The Global Fishing Watch platform, a collaboration between Google, nonprofit environmental digital-mapping organization SkyTruth and conservation organization Oceana, was one of the first attempts to combine AI with satellite data to observe fishing activity.
The technology also offers hope for efforts to address diminishing freshwater resources across the region, which has some of the lowest levels of fresh water in the world, mainly in the form of underground, non-renewable stocks. Freshwater reserves have fallen by 60 percent in the past four decades, according to FAO, and what remains is expected to diminish by 50 percent by 2050.
Advances in technology are expected to play a leading role in the creation of international policies to promote sustainable fisheries and aquaculture and ensure their growth, with artificial intelligence helping to address what is now a global environmental concern. The data that is gathered will allow fish and seafood retailers and customers to be more aware of whether what they are selling and consuming is sustainable.
Innovation also holds the key to making farming and the entire agri-food value chain more attractive, creating business and employment opportunities and helping the region to achieve food security, sustainable agriculture and the objectives of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu believes the latest collaborative project is a vital step toward achieving this.
“A focused and strengthened framework between FAO and Wageningen University and Research will allow our partnership to better align efforts and resources for greater impact in meeting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.
In addition to the Nile project, FAO and WUR are collaborating on several other initiatives related to the sustainable development of fisheries and aquaculture value chains.
In the African, Caribbean and Pacific States, for example, a joint project called FISH4ACP is providing expertise on multi-stakeholder partnerships that is contributing to food security and increased nutrition, prosperity and job creation.
Just last month, authorities in Saudi Arabia, which is responsible for 49 percent of the Gulf’s aquaculture, announced they are working to establish a regional center for fisheries as part of wider goals to diversify the national economy and address food security.
Friedman said that such initiatives have the potential to rapidly spread across the region and beyond.
“If we look back through time, all the regional guides that were put together to understand fisheries started off in certain regions and now are global,” he said.
“I suspect we will have the same thing happen not just for the Nile, but for inshore fisheries, pelagic (open sea) fisheries and so on, based on the opportunities that AI will offer us.”
Tourism is returning to Bethlehem and the Holy Land under the slogan “Ready,” which highlights the sector’s efforts to comply with COVID-19 protocols
Updated 10 April 2022
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: An influx of visitors to Bethlehem ahead of the Easter holiday has been welcomed by tourism chiefs desperate for a return to “business as usual” in the West Bank city, which was hit hard by global travel restrictions during the pandemic.
“Tourist groups are arriving in satisfactory numbers, and we hope that numbers will continue to increase during the year,” Elias Al-Arja, president of the Arab Hotels Association and manager of the Bethlehem Hotel, told Arab News.
Bethlehem relies on tourism for 90 percent of its economic income and has struggled financially since the sector came to a standstill following the global COVID-19 outbreak.
“We closed for two-and-a-half years because of the pandemic,” Al-Arja said.
In previous years, annual tourist numbers climbed to more than 2.5 million.
Al-Arja said that Bethlehem has been promoting itself since the Holy Land reopened to tourism and is now witnessing an influx of visitors, mainly in the form of religious tourism for the Easter season.
However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine had also affected visitor numbers, with the two countries and their neighbors normally providing up to 30 percent of religious tourists staying in Bethlehem hotels, Al-Arja said.
The city has 47 hotels, with 4,500 rooms and 9,000 beds, and bookings are running at 30 percent during the Easter season so far.
Hotel operators have refurbished and hired new staff in preparation for the expected rise in tourist numbers.
Al-Arja and other Bethlehem hotel owners are preparing to welcome about 3,500 Egyptian religious tourists between April 15-25, about 2,500 fewer than normally visit the city over the Easter period.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism is promoting religious tourism in the city, and issuing tourist establishments with work permits that ensure their readiness to welcome foreign visitors and comply with coronavirus protocols.
Al-Arja said the ministry has also sponsored several tourist exhibitions, including the Palestine pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020.
Tourism is returning to Bethlehem and the Holy Land under the slogan “Ready,” which highlights the sector’s efforts to comply with COVID-19 protocols.
“We have worked to restore the world’s confidence in the Palestinian tourism sector so that it can resume activity and provide tourism services with the highest standards,” Jeries Qumsyieh, a ministry spokesman in Bethlehem, told Arab News.
Work permits and licenses are granted to tourist establishments only after employees complete training courses to ensure establishments meet health standards and comply with coronavirus safeguards.
Bethlehem is home to many important religious sites, including the Church of the Nativity and the Shepherds’ Field Chapel. The city also has more than 100 shops selling oriental antiques, 400 workshops, restaurants, hotels and shopping centers.
“The return of tourism will contribute to the economic recovery of Bethlehem, which is still suffering from the effects of the pandemic,” said Qumsiyeh.
“The tourism sector was the first to be affected by the outbreak and one of the last sectors to return to life,” he added.
Palestinian tourism promoters have expanded their programs by offering visits to Palestinian camps, as well as a tour of the northern entrance to Bethlehem, where drawings by the international artist Banksy can be seen.
Members of the Syrian civil defense known as the White Helmets use a dummy to demonstrate their rescue skills during a video shoot, for an instructive film intended for Ukrainian rescuers, in the war-ravaged Syrian town of Ariha, Idlib province. (AFP)
Syria rescuers film tutorial to aid Ukraine’s first responders
Content is intended to help rescuers and civilians in Ukraine deal with Russia’s bombardment strategy which it developed during Syria’s war
Updated 10 April 2022
AFP
ARIHA, Syria: In a bombed-out building in northwest Syria, rescue workers who for years have braved Russia’s war strategies film a tutorial video for Ukrainian volunteers crammed with tips gained from firsthand experience of treating casualties.
Using a dummy, members of Syria’s “White Helmets” civil defense force demonstrate how to apply bandages and tourniquets in a clip shot in the rebel-held town of Ariha in Idlib province where Russian airstrikes are relatively routine.
The video which offers a range of other rescue initiatives is the latest example of how Syrians are mobilizing to share with Ukrainians bitter knowledge gleaned from more than a decade of war involving Russian forces.
“As first responders, we believe that we can share our experiences in Syria with humanitarian aid workers in Ukraine,” volunteer rescuer Ismail Al-Abdullah tells the camera in English, battered buildings dotting the street behind him.
Al-Abdullah said that the alleged targeting of schools, hospitals and humanitarian workers by Russia in Ukraine is “sadly too familiar to us,” after years of similar horrors.
In the video, Al-Abdullah warns Ukrainian rescuers against “double strikes” in which an initial raid is followed by a second attack that hits after rescuers have gathered at the scene.
Speaking to AFP, Al-Abdullah said the aim of the initiative is to produce tutorials that will be translated into Ukrainian and uploaded on the White Helmets’ website.
The content is intended to help rescuers and civilians in Ukraine deal with Russia’s bombardment strategy which it developed during Syria’s war.
“We are offering this advice so that Ukrainian rescuers avoid ... casualties,” whether among civilians or first responders during rescue missions, he said.
Russia entered Syria’s civil war in 2015 on the side of President Bashar Assad’s regime, allowing Damascus to clock up turnaround victories in the decade-long conflict.
From besieging cities to shelling civilian infrastructure and arranging so-called “humanitarian corridors,” the strategies Moscow has fine-tuned in Syria are now being deployed in Ukraine.
Al-Abdullah advised Ukraine’s rescue workers to document their work using GoPro cameras “to safeguard credibility” and shield themselves from smear campaigns that have previously been used to undermine Syria’s first responders.
Syrian medical student Mohamed Hajj Musa, who also appears in the tutorial video, said he hopes the advice will help Ukraine’s people “deal with injuries they could see at any moment.”
“We lived the experience and saw the victims,” Hajj Musa told AFP, hoping that his experience could help other first responders “save lives.”
Charities in Lebanon warn that people are starving and help during Ramadan will be limited
Amid the devastating financial crisis, the cost of feeding the hungry has risen exponentially, donations have declined and fewer people are able to volunteer
Updated 11 April 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Officials from charitable organizations and imams at mosques in Lebanon have raised concerns about their reduced ability during Ramadan this year to help the growing number of people going hungry, as a result of the effects of the financial crisis in the country.
They said costs have risen sharply in the past year, fewer people are volunteering and donations from “capable people” are in decline because the “conditions of benefactors have changed.”
The economic crisis has created harsh living conditions for many, as a result of which the number of families in need of assistance has increased. Meanwhile, the amount of donations received during Ramadan by charities and other groups that provide assistance is expected to fall, which will affect their ability to provide daily iftar meals for the growing numbers of people who are struggling.
Faten Mneimneh from the Islamic Charitable Guidance and Reform Association told Arab News that because of the financial constraints and fewer volunteers the quality of iftar meals will be lower and less varied during Ramadan this year, at a time when growing numbers of people are going hungry.
Such a meal traditionally includes a fattoush salad and a plate of rice and meat. Last year the cost of a single meal was about 50,000-60,000 Lebanese pounds, which is about $33-$40 based on the official exchange rate of about 1,500 pounds to the dollar.
This year the cost has risen exponentially as a result of increased prices of gas and other fuels, electricity, disposable plates and packaging, and transport and distribution. There are also fewer people volunteering to work in kitchens and deliver the meals. In addition, the official exchange rate is not readily available, and the unofficial black market rate offered by exchanges is much worse.
“Conditions during the month of Ramadan this year will be much more difficult than the conditions of last year,” said Faten Mneimneh from the Islamic Charitable Guidance and Reform Association, which provides food and clothing for the needy.
“Last year, the US dollar exchange rate was $1 to 7,000 pounds, while now it has leaped to $1 to 22,000 pounds, and the prices of fuel, foodstuffs and even bread have hugely increased.
“This year there will not be meat or chicken in the iftar meals on daily basis, nor will there be a fattoush salad. Instead we will give people lettuce, two tomatoes and a cucumber with which to prepare their own salads.”
She added: “The number of women who have volunteered to cook the meals in their homes has fallen because the cost of a canister of gas has reached 500,000 pounds. We need to feed 120 people every day over a period of one month. If we resort to catering, this means we would need $2,000 to buy the iftar meals and we would not be able to provide other things such as medicines or clothing.
“In addition, the distribution of the iftar meals has become very costly due to the big increases in the price of gasoline.”
“Yes, there are people starving in Lebanon,” she said. “A few days ago, a lady in her 50s who lives in a room under the stairs of a building called us. She was crying and said that she was starving. She added that her sister used to help her but is no longer capable of doing so, so she recharged her phone with money her sister gave to her so that she could call us.”
Sheikh Zuhair Kibi, the director general of the Zakat Fund of Dar Al-Fatwa, said: “The biggest problem that we face in helping people is a lack of cash flow because the banks refuse to give us cash and only give us checks, and so our money in the banks is frozen. All benevolent societies are facing the same problem.
“In the meantime humanitarian needs are growing, especially the cost of medicines and hospital care, in addition to the prices of foodstuffs and the costs of transportation, which are eroding the limited wages of employees.”
He said the financial crisis is affecting families from all walks of life and added: “We in the Zakat Fund provide aid to 1,100 families and 2,300 orphans. We give 300 families a sum of 300,000 pounds per month and every orphan 700,000 pounds each month. We need 2 billion pounds every month to provide these needs, which does not include the salaries of employees of the Zakat Fund.”
The fund has raised its fasting ransom — a sum that is paid by those who cannot fast during Ramadan and is used to help feed others — to 35,000 pounds (about $1.60 in the black-market exchange rate) this year from 15,000 pounds last year.
Mneimneh said: “Charitable people are still giving money for Zakat because this is an obligation and it is money to help the poor. However the amounts have declined due to the complicated bank procedures.
“So all the people have been affected, whether rich or poor, as withdrawals from banks have been limited. We are relying on money sent home by expatriates — however, the banks are obstructing our efforts to get this money.”
Illustrating the growing levels of desperation many people are feeling, she said that as soon as her association announced at a mosque in Beirut that free pre-dawn suhoor meals were available, hundreds of people flocked to get them first thing in the morning. She added that because of the financial pressures the suhoor meals that are provided no longer contain eggs, cheese or sweets.
Arab outrage as two Palestinian women shot dead in occupied West Bank
‘Premeditated murder’ of visually impaired mother of six reflects cult of killing inherent in Israeli soldiers, PA spokesperson tells Arab News
Updated 10 April 2022
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Israeli soldiers on Sunday shot and killed two Palestinian women as troops responded to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s call for them to go on the “offensive.”
The first victim was a 45-year-old unarmed Palestinian woman in the town of Husan, west of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.
Eyewitnesses said that Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint at the eastern entrance of Husan shot Ghadeer Sabatin, a widow and mother of six.
She reportedly crossed the street after one of the soldiers asked her to stop. But one of the soldiers shot her twice, although she reportedly posed no danger to them. The Israeli army said Sabatin had approached the soldiers “in a suspicious manner.” It later confirmed in a statement that she was unarmed.
Palestinian sources said that Sabatin, who had lost one of her eyes several years ago and was blighted with poor vision, was killed in cold blood by occupying forces while on her way to visit one of her relative’s houses in Husan. They said that soldiers were detaining and inspecting Palestinians in the area.
The Palestinians were not permitted to take her to the hospital as the troops barred them from getting close to her body. She bled to death.
The second victim was killed by Israeli soldiers in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.
The woman, who remains unnamed, was shot next to the Ibrahimi Mosque after allegedly stabbing an Israeli police officer at one of the checkpoints in the town’s old city.
This latest episode of Israeli violence during Ramadan has escalated tensions, sparking angry reactions from Palestinian political leaders.
A spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority accused the Bennett government of “using Palestinian blood to gain the support of extremists for his degraded and threatened government of collapse.”
The killings come soon after Bennett said that Israel had switched to offensive mode to respond to attacks by Palestinian terrorists in Jerusalem.
After a cabinet meeting, Bennett vowed to “settle accounts with everyone who was linked, either directly or indirectly, to the attacks.”
The Israeli Defence Forces and the other security services are working to ensure that there are no restrictions imposed on them in the fight against extremism, he added.
Ibrahim Melhem, spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority, told Arab News that the killing of Sabatin was “a premeditated murder that reflects the cult of killing inherent in the occupation soldiers, and at the behest of Naftali Bennett, who authorized the killing of Palestinians just because of suspicion.”
The spokesperson strongly criticized Bennett’s statement where he said that Israel had switched to a state of attack.
Melhem added: “Does Bennett think he is fighting Russia to turn to an offensive doctrine? He is attacking a defenceless Palestinian people.
“When was it not the Israeli army shown in the position of attacking the Palestinians? Are the Palestinians occupying his land, or is Israel the one who occupies the land of the Palestinian people?”
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayieh condemned “the heinous crime committed by the IDF in Bethlehem” and “held the Israeli government fully responsible for its consequences.”
Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee member Hussein Sheikh said on Twitter that “the instructions of the Israeli prime minister to his army to operate without restrictions and unleash it in the West Bank are an invitation to murder and abuse.”
He called “on the international community with all its institutions to curb this lawlessness and put pressure to stop it.”
Hazem Qassem, the spokesman for Hamas, said the killing of Sabatin “is a true embodiment of the terrorist behaviour practised by the occupation against our people.”
He added that the crime “confirms the complete disregard for all human laws and norms and exposes the ugly racist face of the occupation, which represents the bottom of human decadence.”
Qassem said: “All these crimes will not stop our people’s legitimate struggle against the criminal occupation until our people's goals of liberation and return are achieved.”