Pakistan's parliament votes in Sharif as prime minister

Pakistan's parliament votes in Sharif as prime minister
Shahbaz Sharif speaks after winning a parliamentary vote to elect a new prime minister, at the national assembly, in Islamabad, April 11, 2022. (Reuters)
  • Lawmakers from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf resigned collectively just ahead of the vote
  • The mass resignations will require fresh by-elections in well over 100 seats
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s parliament on Monday elected Shehbaz Sharif prime minister after a week-long constitutional crisis that climaxed on Sunday when his predecessor Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote.
Shehbaz, 70, who has a reputation domestically as an effective administrator more than as a politician, is the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
Analysts say Shehbaz, unlike Nawaz, enjoys amicable relations with Pakistan’s military, which traditionally controls foreign and defense policy in the nuclear-armed nation of 220 million people
The younger Sharif emerged as the leader of a united opposition to topple Khan, a former cricket star who has claimed that the United States was behind his downfall, which Washington has denied.
Nawaz Sharif was barred by the Supreme Court in 2017 from holding public office and subsequently went abroad for medical treatment after serving just a few months of a 10-year jail sentence for corruption charges.
Just minutes before the vote, legislators from Khan’s party resigned en masse from the lower house of parliament in protest at the expected formation of a government by his political opponents.
“We are announcing we are all resigning,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former foreign minister and vice president of Khan’s party, said in a speech in the assembly.
Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had submitted papers nominating Qureshi as its candidate for prime minister.
The mass resignations will require fresh by-elections in well over 100 seats.
“There can’t be any bigger insult to this country,” Khan, ousted in a no-confidence vote by the same assembly in the early hours of Sunday, told reporters on Monday on the prospect of Sharif being elected.
No elected prime minister has completed a full term in the nuclear-armed nation since it won independence from colonial power Great Britain in 1947, though Khan is the first to be removed by a no-confidence vote.
The military has ruled the country of 220 million people for almost half its nearly 75-year history. It viewed Khan and his conservative agenda favorably when he won election in 2018.
But that support waned after a falling-out over the appointment of military intelligence chief and economic troubles that last week led to the largest interest rate rise in decades.
Khan remained defiant following his defeat in parliament. Thousands of his supporters in several cities held protests against his ousting that went on until Monday’s early hours.




Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of dismissed Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan shout slogans as they take part in a rally in his support in Karachi on April 10, 2022. (AFP)


Some were crying, others shouting slogans promising Khan’s return.

Biden, Modi speak as US presses for hard line on Russia

Biden, Modi speak as US presses for hard line on Russia
Updated 11 sec ago

Biden, Modi speak as US presses for hard line on Russia

Biden, Modi speak as US presses for hard line on Russia
Updated 11 sec ago
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden spoke on a video link with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, stressing the countries’ shared values as the US has pushed India and others to take a harder line against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Biden opened the conversation by emphasizing the defense partnership between the two countries and by saying the US and India are going to “continue our close consultation on how to manage the destabilizing effects of this Russian war.”
“The root of our partnership is a deep connection between our people, ties of family, of friendship and of shared values,” the US president said.
India’s neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington and earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who lauded India this month for judging “the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way.”
Modi called the situation in Ukraine “very worrying,” and he noted that an Indian student lost his life during the war. He said he has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, appealing to both of them for peace. India has condemned the killings uncovered in the city of Bucha and has called for an independent investigation.
Still, India has refrained from some efforts to hold Russia accountable for its invasion. India abstained when the UN General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council over allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations that the US and Ukraine have called war crimes.
The vote was 93-24 with 58 abstentions.
In the virtual meeting, Biden planned to talk about the consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine “and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Sunday.
They’ll discuss “strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” she said.
India continues to purchase Russian energy supplies, despite pressure from Western countries to avoid buying Russian oil and gas. The US has also considered sanctions on India for its recent purchase of advanced Russian air defense systems.
Last month, the state-run Indian Oil Corp. bought 3 million barrels of crude from Russia to secure its needs, resisting entreaties from the West to avoid such purchases. India isn’t alone in buying Russian energy, however. Several European allies such as Germany have continued to do so, despite public pressure to end these contracts.
Indian media reports said Russia was offering a discount on oil purchases of 20 percent below global benchmark prices.
Iraq is India’s top supplier, with a 27 percent share. Saudi Arabia is second at around 17 percent, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 13 percent and the US at 9 percent, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.
Biden and Modi last spoke in March.

Heavy rains kill at least 25 people in Philippines

Heavy rains kill at least 25 people in Philippines
Updated 11 April 2022
AP

Heavy rains kill at least 25 people in Philippines

Heavy rains kill at least 25 people in Philippines
  • Twenty-two villagers died in landslides in four villages in Baybay city in central Leyte province on Sunday and Monday
  • Nearly 200 floods were reported in different areas in central and southern provinces over the weekend
Updated 11 April 2022
AP

MANILA: Heavy rains caused by a summer tropical depression killed at least 25 people in the central and southern Philippines, mostly due to landslides, officials said Monday.
Twenty-two villagers died in landslides in four villages in Baybay city in central Leyte province on Sunday and Monday, city police chief Lt. Col. Joemen Collado said. At least six other people were reported missing in the landslides and a search was underway, he said.
Three other storm-related deaths were reported by the government’s main disaster-response agency in the southern provinces of Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental.
“In one village, a landslide occurred and other victims, unfortunately, were also swept away by the surge of water,” Collado told the DZBB radio network. “There were at least six missing but there could be more.”
Nearly 200 floods were reported in different areas in central and southern provinces over the weekend, displacing about 30,000 families, some of which were moved to emergency shelters, officials said.
Coast guard, police and firefighters rescued some villagers in flooded communities, including some who were trapped on their roofs. In central Cebu city, schools and work were suspended Monday and Mayor Michael Rama declared a state of calamity to allow the rapid release of emergency funds.
At least 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year, mostly during the rainy season that begins around June. Some storms have hit even during the scorching summer months in recent years.
The disaster-prone Southeast Asian nation also lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where many of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

Topics: Philippines Heavy Rains

Ali Harbi Ali found guilty of murdering UK MP Amess

Ali Harbi Ali found guilty of murdering UK MP Amess
Updated 11 April 2022
AFP

Ali Harbi Ali found guilty of murdering UK MP Amess

Ali Harbi Ali found guilty of murdering UK MP Amess
  • Daesh follower said he had no regrets about murdering Amess after he voted in parliament for air strikes in Syria
  • The court at London’s Old Bailey heard that Ali stabbed Amess more than 20 times with a foot-long carving knife
Updated 11 April 2022
AFP

LONDON: A London jury on Monday unanimously found Ali Harbi Ali guilty of murdering UK lawmaker David Amess in a knife attack in October last year.
“It cannot have been easy to listen to the evidence you have listened to,” judge Nigel Sweeney told jurors, saying he would sentence Ali, 26, on Wednesday.
The Daesh follower had told the trial that he had no regrets about murdering father-of-five Amess after he voted in parliament for air strikes in Syria.
The court at London’s Old Bailey heard that Ali stabbed Amess more than 20 times with a foot-long carving knife in Leigh-on-Sea, southeast England.
Members of Amess’s family were in court as the verdict was read out, during which Ali refused to stand on religious grounds.
Ali, from north London, arranged an appointment with Amess, 69, by telling the politician’s office that he was a health care worker and wished to talk about local issues.
Amess was a long-serving member of parliament for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservative party.
His murder five years after that of fellow MP Jo Cox in her constituency led to renewed concern about the safety of lawmakers while doing their job.

Topics: Conservative MP David Amess UK Ali Harbi Ali

Murdered UK teacher’s family suffered racial bias: Sister

Murdered UK teacher’s family suffered racial bias: Sister
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

Murdered UK teacher’s family suffered racial bias: Sister

Murdered UK teacher’s family suffered racial bias: Sister
  • Sabina Nessa was strangled to death in brutal London attack last year
  • If they were a ‘normal British white family,’ they would have received different treatment
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The sister of slain UK schoolteacher Sabina Nessa has said racism played a role in the lackluster government and media response to the brutal murder of her sibling.

Jebina Islam told BBC Radio 4 that if they were a “normal British white family,” they would have received different treatment in the wake of her sister’s death.

Nessa, 28, was killed last year by Koci Selamaj in a London park. He repeatedly hit her over the head and strangled her to death.

But after the attack, Nessa’s family received “no support from the government,” her sister told the BBC.

She also criticized Home Secretary Priti Patel for appearing to use the attack for “publicity reasons.”

Islam said: “You don’t know what we as a family are going through and to be honest you haven’t even bothered to ask since the death of my sister. And to be honest she has no right.”

She added that UK media had treated the murder of her sister differently to the slaying of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive who was kidnapped and murdered the same year.

Islam said: “My sister didn’t get as much headlines, I feel, at the start. Maybe was it down to her ethnicity?

“She didn’t get the front pages on some of the papers, and in Sarah Everard’s case she did. I think it’s just down to our ethnicity, to be honest.”

Selamaj was imprisoned last week for a minimum term of 36 years. Following the sentence, Patel tweeted: “Sabina Nessa lost her life due to the harrowing and callous actions of a man who’s rightly now behind bars.

“While I can’t possibly know how Sabina’s family and friends are feeling, I hope today’s sentence brings them a small comfort, knowing this evil monster has faced justice.

“As home secretary, tackling violence against women and girls is central to my Beating Crime Plan and I am doing everything in my power to target perpetrators, protect the public and make our streets safer for everyone.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Sabina Nessa Jebina Islam Priti Patel

Macron wins 27.85 percent in French first round, Le Pen 23.15 percent

Macron wins 27.85 percent in French first round, Le Pen 23.15 percent
Updated 11 April 2022
AFP

Macron wins 27.85 percent in French first round, Le Pen 23.15 percent

Macron wins 27.85 percent in French first round, Le Pen 23.15 percent
  • The results will allow both to advance to a run-off
  • Far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon got 21.95 percent, knocking him out of the first round
Updated 11 April 2022
AFP

PARIS: Emmanuel Macron won 27.85 percent of votes in the first round of France’s presidential election, while far-right veteran Marine Le Pen scored 23.15 percent, according to final results from the interior ministry on Monday.
The results allow both to advance to a run-off, while far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon came in third at 21.95 percent, knocking him out of the first round but still a higher score than many polls had predicted.
Analysts say his electorate will be key for determining how Macron and Le Pen will fare in the second round on April 24.
Among the nine other candidates only one scored above five percent, the upstart far-right media pundit Eric Zemmour, who obtained 7.07 percent and has called on his voters to support Le Pen.
Next was Valerie Pecresse of the conservative Republicans at 4.78 percent, below the five percent threshold for having campaign spending largely reimbursed by the state.
On Monday, she issued an emergency plea for donations to ensure her party’s survival, saying she personally had racked up campaign debt of five million euros ($5.5 million).
Greens candidate Yannick Jadot got 4.63 percent, ruralist outsider Jean Lasalle got 3.13 percent, Communist Fabien Roussel got 2.28 percent, and far-right sovereigntist Nicolas Dupont-Aignan got 2.06 percent.
Socialist Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, scored just 1.75 percent, while anti-capitalists Philippe Poutou won 0.77 percent and Nathalie Arthaud came in last at 0.56 percent.
Turnout reached 73.69 percent, resulting in abstentions of 26.31 percent — up four percentage points from the abstentions of 22.2 percent in the first round of 2017, which also saw Macron and Le Pen advance to the run-off.

Topics: France presidential elections Marine Le Pen

Biden, Modi speak as US presses for hard line on Russia
Biden, Modi speak as US presses for hard line on Russia
INTERVIEW: ‘This region has got so much to grow and so much to give’: VMLY&R EMEA CEO
INTERVIEW: ‘This region has got so much to grow and so much to give’: VMLY&R EMEA CEO
Lebanon’s grand mufti welcomes return of Saudi ambassador to Beirut
Lebanon’s grand mufti welcomes return of Saudi ambassador to Beirut
Citizen journalism in Arab world dominates International Journalism Festival
The conference ran for five days with over 700 speakers, holding panels, discussions and presentations across Perugia’s charming historic town center. (Luca Venelli)
Turkish exporters may have to sell more FX to central ban: Source
Turkish exporters may have to sell more FX to central ban: Source

