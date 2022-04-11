You are here

Tesla China exports only 60 cars in March as Covid hits auto sector

Tesla China exports only 60 cars in March as Covid hits auto sector
Tesla’s slump is part of a wider trend across China, which saw car sales fall 10.5 percent from a year ago. Image: Shutterstock
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

Tesla China exports only 60 cars in March as Covid hits auto sector

Tesla China exports only 60 cars in March as Covid hits auto sector
  • All eyes will be on Tesla’s numbers in April, given that its Shanghai factory has reportedly suspended production since March 28
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

AFP: Tesla exported only 60 China-made cars in March, a trade body said Monday, with the domestic market absorbing most of its production while virus curbs in areas like Shanghai and Jilin hurt deliveries in the auto industry.


Shanghai is home to Tesla’s multibillion-dollar “giga-factory,” which the company calls its main export hub and has the capacity to produce hundreds of thousands of vehicles per year.


But the factory — like much of the country’s auto industry — has been hit by pandemic-related disruptions.


While Tesla China delivered 65,814 cars at its factory last month, only 60 were exported, the China Passenger Car Association said Monday, without giving further details.


In comparison, the company had exported 33,315 vehicles in February.


Tesla’s slump is part of a wider trend across China, which saw car sales fall 10.5 percent from a year ago to 1.6 million vehicles on the back of strict measures to curb renewed virus flare-ups that have hit logistics and retail sales.


However, the new-energy sector appears to be the rare bright spot, with deliveries of the vehicles jumping 137.6 percent, compared to March 2021, and reaching 445,000 units, the CPCA said.


Despite a chip shortage and high lithium prices, CPCA’s secretary-general Cui Dongshu said China’s share of the world’s auto market has “reached a new high of 36 percent” in the first two months of the year.


All eyes will be on Tesla’s numbers in April, given that its Shanghai factory has reportedly suspended production since March 28 amid the city’s virus lockdowns.


Beijing’s zero-Covid policy to stamp out clusters has been increasingly strained as the country battles its worst wave of infections since the start of the pandemic.


Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio said Saturday it has suspended vehicle production due to hard lockdowns across the country, and warned of delays in making deliveries.

Topics: economy Tesla Elon Musk

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

TRSDC bags another international certification as contracts awarded hit $5.33bn

TRSDC bags another international certification as contracts awarded hit $5.33bn
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co., until now, has signed over 800 contracts worth SR20 billion ($5.33 billion) for the Red Sea Project alone, the firm revealed in a statement.

Touted to be one of the world’s most ambitious tourism projects, the Red Sea Project also received “ISO22301:2019 Security and resilience — business continuity management systems” certification, awarded by the British Standards Institution.

The certification came as recognition for the achievement of the company in guiding the development of the project despite significant challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, the developer known as TRSDC said in the statement.

Our top priority at TRSDC is our people. This means we must always endeavor to make our organization not only one of the most sustainable tourism developers in the world, but the most resilient, which is able to protect our community from any risk or economic shock

John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC

TRSDC had over 8,000 employees and contractors working on the project during the pandemic, with herd immunity enabling for between 95 percent and 98 percent of its community, it said.

“Our top priority at TRSDC is our people. This means we must always endeavor to make our organization not only one of the most sustainable tourism developers in the world, but the most resilient, which is able to protect our community from any risk or economic shock,” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC.

“Despite impacted supply chains for construction materials and significant disruption of public health and global tourism systems, we did everything in our power to protect the health and wellbeing of our employees, while maintaining progress on site. We are honored to see this work recognized by the British Standards Institution.”

Work on the Red Sea Project is progressing steadily, and the first guests are expected to be welcomed by the end of 2022. Phase one of the project includes 16 hotels, and the works are expected to be completed by 2023.

Upon completion in 2030, the Red Sea Project is expected to house 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. It will also include an international airport, luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, and leisure facilities.

Topics: The Red Sea Development Company

Jared Kushner's PE firm secured $2bn from Saudi Arabia: NYT

Jared Kushner's PE firm secured $2bn from Saudi Arabia: NYT
Updated 32 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Jared Kushner's PE firm secured $2bn from Saudi Arabia: NYT

Jared Kushner's PE firm secured $2bn from Saudi Arabia: NYT
Updated 32 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jared Kushner's private equity firm, Affinity Partners secured $2 billion from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund in the summer of 2021, according to a New York Times report. 

To secure the deal, Kushner traveled multiple times to the Middle East.

Despite being rebuffed by Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, he secured a $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in July last year, the report added. 

The report also noted that the PIF was initially reluctant to support Kushner's fund, citing his lack of experience. However, the board of the PIF finally decided to sign the deal. 

Kushner set up Affinity Partners in July 2021 following his departure from the White House.

During his time at the White House, he served as a senior advisor to his father-in-law, the then president Donald Trump. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Jared Kushner Donald Trump

Twitter says billionaire Musk not joining its board, warns of ‘distractions ahead’

Twitter says billionaire Musk not joining its board, warns of ‘distractions ahead’
Updated 51 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

Twitter says billionaire Musk not joining its board, warns of ‘distractions ahead’

Twitter says billionaire Musk not joining its board, warns of ‘distractions ahead’
  • Before taking a stake, Musk ran a Twitter poll asking users if they believed Twitter adheres to the principle of free speech
Updated 51 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

Twitter Inc. said on Sunday that Elon Musk rejected its offer to join the social media firm’s board, a dramatic turn in a week when the billionaire became its biggest shareholder, and it warned of more drama with “distractions ahead.”


Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said in a note posted to Twitter that the company’s board held many discussions with Musk, but he did not state the reason for the Tesla CEO’s decision.


Agrawal said the planned appointment was due to become effective on Saturday, which would have prevented the world’s wealthiest person from becoming a beneficial owner of more than 14.9 percent of Twitter’s common stock.


“I believe this is for the best,” Agrawal said in the note. (https://bit.ly/3usFqhe) “There will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged.”


The announcement was so abrupt that Musk was still listed on Twitter’s board of directors on its website as of early Monday.


Musk, whose net worth is pegged at $274 billion by Forbes, responded only with a face-with-hand-over-mouth emoticon on Twitter. Tesla did not immediately respond to an email sent to the company seeking a comment from the CEO.


Musk, who calls himself a free-speech absolutist and has been critical of Twitter, disclosed a 9.1 percent stake on April 4 and said he planned to bring about significant improvements at the social media platform.


The disclosure of the stake stoked widespread speculation on his intentions, ranging from a full takeover of the platform to taking an active role in corporate decisions.


News of Musk taking a board seat had some Twitter employees panicking over the future of the social media firm’s ability to moderate content, company sources told Reuters.


Musk, a prolific user of Twitter, has made announcements about his company and a variety of issues to his more than 80 million followers on the social media platform.


Before taking a stake, Musk ran a Twitter poll asking users if they believed Twitter adheres to the principle of free speech.


A day after becoming the largest shareholder, he launched another poll asking users if they wanted an edit button, a long-awaited feature on which Twitter has been working.


The Tesla boss also asked users in a poll if Twitter’s headquarters should be converted into a homeless shelter, a plan backed by Amazon.com Inc’s founder Jeff Bezos.


On Saturday, Musk suggested changes to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price, banning advertising and giving an option to pay in the cryptocurrency dogecoin.


Twitter shares, which soared 27 percent on April 4 after Musk disclosed his stake, have lost 7.5 percent since then to Friday’s close.

 

Topics: economy Elon Musk Twitter

Riyadh tops Saudi Arabia's Rent Index in March

Riyadh tops Saudi Arabia's Rent Index in March
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

Riyadh tops Saudi Arabia's Rent Index in March

Riyadh tops Saudi Arabia's Rent Index in March
  • The rental index aims to facilitate transparency in the rental market in the Kingdom by determining specific indicators
Updated 11 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The city of Riyadh topped the rental index report for Saudi Arabia for the second month in a row, taking over 31 percent of the total rental deals registered, according to Ejar monthly report.

Jeddah came in second with more than 19 percent, followed by Dammam with 6 percent, then Makkah Al-Mukarramah by more than 4 percent, Al-Madinah Al-Munawwara and Al-Khobar closely followed with more than 3 percent.

The deals were based on residential and commercial lease contracts concluded during March and recorded in a rental database, which was distributed among the cities included in the rental index.

The rental index aims to facilitate transparency in the rental market in the Kingdom by determining specific indicators for cities, neighborhoods and different types of real estate, both residential and commercial.

The service uses interactive maps as well as the "rental indicator," to enable beneficiaries to search for appropriate options that suit their needs, and to facilitate searches within the cities and neighborhoods covered by the service, which can be accessed through the "Sakani" platform.

Topics: economy Riyadh Saudi Arabia real estate

