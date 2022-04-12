TikTok partners with Zefr to monitor brand safety and suitability

DUBAI: TikTok has partnered with brand suitability company Zefr to launch a new brand safety and suitability measurement solution.
The solution will be available to brands in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey for in-feed ads on TikTok. It will provide insights into brand safety and suitability from an independent third party, and is aimed at reassuring clients that their ads are delivered alongside content appropriate for their brand.
“TikTok is the fastest-growing platform in the world, and this product partnership further signals their leadership position in GARM (Global Alliance for Responsible Media) brand safety and brand suitability,” said Rich Raddon, co-founder and co-CEO of Zefr.
“Audience attention continues to shift away from the open web toward platforms like TikTok, and Zefr is thrilled to introduce a new technical architecture that properly measures video and feed environments signaling a new era in the legacy measurement space.”
The solution uses Zefr’s patented cognition artificial intelligence machine learning engine to provide advertisers with independent verification of their content on TikTok in line with GARM’s standards.
Advertisers can activate the solution by choosing TikTok’s pre-campaign inventory filter solution and combining it with Zefr’s post-campaign solution to view their campaign performance on the Zefr dashboard.
The dashboard gathers insights about the campaign and summarizes the brand safety and suitability rate of the account and the campaigns. It also allows brands to view the performance of the campaign against each of GARM’s suitability risk categories.
“TikTok builds products and solutions responsibly and transparently so that people continue to love creating and sharing content that matters to them, in a space that is safe for business to build their brand, and connect with their community,” said Shant Oknayan, general manager of global business solutions, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, ByteDance.