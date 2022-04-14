You are here

  Syrian man is social media hero for spotting NYC shooting suspect

Syrian man is social media hero for spotting NYC shooting suspect

Zack Tahhan, a security camera technician, was updating equipment at a shop in Manhattan's East Village.
Zack Tahhan, a security camera technician, was updating equipment at a shop in Manhattan's East Village.
  • Camera technician Zack Tahhan told police: ‘Yo, this is the guy,’ as hunt for subway gunman unfolded
  • ‘All of New York is grateful,’ Attorney General Letitia James tweets amid chorus of praise for 21-year-old immigrant
LONDON: A 21-year-old Syrian immigrant was hailed a hero on Wednesday for his role in the capture of the alleged New York subway shooter, with the hashtag #ThankYouZack trending on social media platforms. 

Zack Tahhan, a security camera technician, was updating equipment at a shop in Manhattan’s East Village when he saw the suspect, Frank James, through one of the security cameras.

Tahhan ran out onto the street, following the suspect and warning those around him to keep their distance.

“People think I am crazy, like maybe I am on drugs. But I’m not. I’m fasting,” he said later.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is the guy, we need to get him,” Tahhan said. “He was walking down the street. I see the car of the police, I said, ‘Yo, this is the guy.’ We catch him, thank God.”

In clips shared on social media, Tahhan is seen explaining the events to reporters and New York residents.

Tahhan arrived in the US five years ago from Syria and has since resettled in New Jersey. 

Jaime Harrison, chairperson of the US Democratic National Committee, took to Twitter to thank Tahhan, while New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted a video of him, saying: “Thank you for your bravery today, Zack.” 

She added: “All of New York is grateful.” 

 

 

 

 

Others, including founder of the Arab American Institute James Zogby, listed the reasons they were impressed by Tahhan.

 

 

New York City councilman Robert Holden said: “Thank you, Zack Tathhan (sic). Great work.”

 

 

Tahhan has become New York’s hero in a heartbeat, praised by politicians, journalists and residents.

New York Times bestselling author Alafair Burke tweeted: “Thank you #ZackTahhan. Recognized the #BrooklynSubwayAttack suspect while working and called the police. Anyone can be a #hero. #NewYorkStrong”

 

 

The suspected gunman was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of setting off smoke bombs and spraying gunfire inside a New York City subway car, injuring 23 people.

James’ arrest came 30 hours after an attack during the morning commuter rush as the Manhattan-bound N-line train was pulling into an underground station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park community.

The shooting has renewed fears of violence in the city’s subway system.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter

Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, days after he said he would no longer be joining the platform's board of directors. (AFP)
Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, days after he said he would no longer be joining the platform's board of directors. (AFP)
Updated 14 April 2022
AFP

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter

Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, days after he said he would no longer be joining the platform's board of directors. (AFP)
Updated 14 April 2022
AFP

LONDON: Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, just days after the Tesla CEO said he would no longer be joining the social media company’s board of directors.
Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that Musk, who currently owns slightly more than 9 percent of its stock and is the company’s biggest shareholder, provided a letter to the company on Wednesday that contained a proposal to buy the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own. Musk offered $54.20 per share of Twitter’s stock.
“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk says in the filing. “However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”
Shares of Twitter jumped nearly 12 percent before the market open.

First-ever all-women media team launches in Somalia

First-ever all-women media team launches in Somalia
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

First-ever all-women media team launches in Somalia

First-ever all-women media team launches in Somalia
  • Women journalists in Somalia have reported being harassed not only on the streets, but even inside their own offices
Updated 13 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Somalia launched its first-ever all-women media unit on Monday, aiming to promote decision-making authority and a harassment-free workplace for women journalists.

Called Bilan, or “bright and clear” in Somali, the unit is funded by the UN Development Program, and will be stationed inside Dalsan Media Group’s offices in Mogadishu.

Led by one of the few female senior news producers in the country, the team of six will produce content for TV, radio and online media on issues such as gender-based violence, women in politics and female entrepreneurs.

“For too long, Somali women journalists have been treated as second-class citizens and Somali news has ignored the stories and voices of half the population; now we are in charge of the boardroom and the narrative,” said Nasrin Mohamed Ibraham, Bilan’s chief editor.

“Some people might not like the fact that I play football and lead a media team. But nobody will ever change my mind.”

Bilan Deputy Editor Fathi Mohamed Ahmed said: “As a women-only media house we are going to be able to bring taboo subjects into the open. Our sisters, mothers and grandmothers will talk to us about issues they never dare speak about with men.”

The project is a year-long pilot, but UNDP’s resident representative in Mogadishu, Jocelyn Mason, is confident that it will become a permanent project and potentially extend into Somalia’s regions.

“We hope this will be a game-changer for the Somali media scene, opening up new opportunities for women journalists and shining a light on new subjects that have been ignored, particularly those that are important for women,” said Mason.

Women journalists in Somalia have reported being harassed not only on the streets, but even inside their own offices. They are often denied training opportunities and promotions, and when a woman does reach a position of authority, she is often ignored while junior male figures call the shots.

UNDP will also provide a long-term program of training and mentoring, bringing in some of the biggest names in Somali and international journalism, as well as creating opportunities to engage with women journalists working in similarly challenging environments around the world.

“I believe Bilan will be a game-changer for me and for women in Somalia. I hope it will give us the freedom and safety to do a different kind of journalism beyond the usual diet of politics and conflict,” said Bilan journalist Naciima Saed Salah.

Macron says Le Pen showing authoritarian streak after journalist ban

Macron says Le Pen showing authoritarian streak after journalist ban
Updated 13 April 2022
Reuters

Macron says Le Pen showing authoritarian streak after journalist ban

Macron says Le Pen showing authoritarian streak after journalist ban
  • Macron, a pro-European centrist, became president in 2017 after easily beating Le Pen
  • Criticised for not properly campaigning in the run-up to the first round, Macron has changed tack ahead of the April 24 run-off
Updated 13 April 2022
Reuters

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron launched a scathing attack on far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Wednesday saying her true “authoritarian” intentions were showing after she banned a team of reporters and did not rule out a return to the death penalty.
Macron, a pro-European centrist, became president in 2017 after easily beating Le Pen when voters rallied behind him to keep the far-right out of power. This time, he is facing a much tougher challenge.
He is slightly ahead in polls, but prior to Sunday’s first round Le Pen successfully tapped into anger over the cost of living and a perception that Macron is disconnected from everyday hardships, and she has continued to press on those points.
Criticized for not properly campaigning in the run-up to the first round, Macron has changed tack ahead of the April 24 run-off. He has headed to areas where people voted against him to engage and adopted a more aggressive rhetoric toward his rival.
He has categorized Le Pen’s manifesto as full of lies and false promises that conceal far-right agenda that ultimately would lead to France’s exit from the European Union.
On Tuesday, at a news conference outlining her vision of democracy under her presidency, Le Pen was quizzed why a team of journalists from a popular evening program had been refused accreditation.
She brushed it off saying that the show was entertainment rather than journalism and that she reserved the right — now as a candidate, and later as president if elected — to choose who can come to her news conferences.
“Despite all the efforts, the true face of the far-right is coming back. It is a face that doesn’t respect freedoms, the constitutional framework, press independence, and fundamental freedoms, rights ... which are at the heart of our values, such as the abolition of the death penalty,” Macron told France 2 television. He added it was the start of an “authoritarian drift.”
Le Pen, who has made a concerted push to detoxify her party’s image with a less inflammatory brand of euroskeptic, anti-immigration populist politics, retorted that Macron was showing his “weakness” and was in no position to give lessons on how to handle the press.
Macron has had a bumpy relationship with the media during his presidency and last week was criticized for refusing to take part in several prime time shows ahead of the first round.
“He’d be better off going into the substance of my project. It is known, transparent. We can discuss it and argue over our disagreements,” Le Pen told reporters during a campaign stop outside of Paris.

LEFTWING VOTES
Ahead of the second round, both candidates are seeking to win over left-wing voters, especially from hard-left third-placed candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon. Macron is hoping that by once again demonizing Le Pen he can sway enough voters to block her path.
But he is also struggling to convince working class voters to back him. Le Pen has veered to the left on economic issues and focused her attacks on Macron and his plans to raise the retirement age. He has indicated this week he would water down his proposals as he tries to lure left-wing voters.
Melenchon’s party launched a consultation on Wednesday to ask his supporters if they plan to vote for Macron, put in a blank ballot or not vote.
“Neither Emmanuel Macron nor Marine Le Pen are up to the task,” Melenchon wrote. “However, the two are not equivalent. Marine Le Pen adds to the project of social damage that she shares with Emmanuel Macron a dangerous ferment of ethnic and religious exclusion.”
He made clear, however, that, even after the consultation closes on Saturday, he will give voters no instruction on what they should do on the 24th — whereas other parties have urged voters to vote for Macron in order to block the far-right.
Macron’s charm offensive with leftwing voters could be hurt after former conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy, a reviled figure on the left, on Tuesday endorsed him, which forced Macron to deny that there was any wider political agreement with Sarkozy.
Macron will need a new majority after legislative elections in June and political sources have said Sarkozy’s endorsement could pave the way for an alliance between the center-right Les Republicains party and Macron’s LaRem.

Elon Musk is sued by shareholders over delay in disclosing Twitter stake

Twitter announced on April 5 that Musk would join its board of directors, but this week said he had decided not to. (File/AFP)
Twitter announced on April 5 that Musk would join its board of directors, but this week said he had decided not to. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 April 2022
Reuters

Elon Musk is sued by shareholders over delay in disclosing Twitter stake

Twitter announced on April 5 that Musk would join its board of directors, but this week said he had decided not to. (File/AFP)
  • Elon Musk sued by former Twitter shareholders for waiting too long to disclose his stake in the company
Updated 13 April 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Elon Musk was sued on Tuesday by former Twitter Inc. shareholders who claim they missed out on the recent run-up in its stock price because he waited too long to disclose a 9.2 percent stake in the social media company.
In a proposed class action filed in Manhattan federal court, the shareholders said Musk, the chief executive of electric car company Tesla Inc, made “materially false and misleading statements and omissions” by failing to reveal he had invested in Twitter by March 24 as required under federal law.
Twitter shares rose 27 percent on April 4, to $49.97 from $39.31, after Musk disclosed his stake, which investors viewed as a vote of confidence from the world’s richest person in San Francisco-based Twitter.
Former shareholders led by Marc Rasella said the delayed disclosure let Musk buy more Twitter shares at lower prices, while defrauding them into selling at “artificially deflated” prices.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
A lawyer for Musk had no immediate comment. Tesla is not a defendant.
US securities law requires investors to disclose within 10 days when they have acquired 5 percent of a company, which in Musk’s case would have been March 24.
Twitter announced on April 5 that Musk would join its board of directors, but this week said he had decided not to.
By not joining the board, Musk, a prolific Twitter user, can keep buying shares without being bound by his agreement with the company to limit his stake to 14.9 percent.
Some analysts have suggested Musk could push Twitter to make changes, or even pursue an unsolicited bid for the company.
Rasella said he sold 35 Twitter shares for $1,373, or an average price of $39.23, between March 25 and 29. Musk is worth $265.1 billion, according to Forbes magazine.
The case is Rasella v Musk, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-03026.

Muslim women in Latin America becoming online influencers

Muslim women in Latin America becoming online influencers
Updated 13 April 2022
Eduardo Campos Lima

Muslim women in Latin America becoming online influencers

Muslim women in Latin America becoming online influencers
  • ‘I am combating religious intolerance with my work,’ Mariam Chami tells Arab News
  • ‘Most viewers look for such videos with curiosity and the wish to learn,’ expert tells Arab News
Updated 13 April 2022
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: With millions of views, videos in which Latin American Muslim women talk about their faith and show their personal lives have become more and more common on social media over the past few years.

In a region where Christianity is still seen as the norm, Islamic influencers face great challenges to succeed in the digital sphere. 

Some of them are managing to do it, with creativity, charisma and humor. One such influencer is Mariam Chami, a 31-year-old nutritionist from the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo. 

The daughter of a Lebanese father and a Brazilian mother who converted to Islam, Chami was educated in a Muslim school and only felt the weight of wearing a hijab in a Catholic-majority country in adulthood.

“In the beginning, I made videos for Muslim girls who didn’t have much knowledge about religion,” she told Arab News.

“But then I started to produce content with the goal of explaining Islam and reducing the prejudices that Brazilians have against Muslims.”

On TikTok, where she is followed by 1.1 million people, Chami discusses controversial topics for a very liberal country like Brazil such as burkinis — the clip where she wore one had more than 900,000 views — or why her sister-in-law, who is also Muslim, does not wear a hijab. Chami does all that with humor.

“I’ve been supported by my community and by religious leaders,” she said. “Given that I reach many people, I am — along with other Muslim influencers — combating religious intolerance with my work, and making more people admire our religion.”

One of Chami’s concerns is to show that Muslim women are not the oppressed victims of men, something that comes to mind among many Latin Americans when they see a woman wearing a hijab. Feminist movements in Brazil still cultivate that kind of prejudice, she said.

“I believe feminism is selective: It struggles for a woman’s right to be whatever she wants, but if she decides to be Muslim and wears her (Islamic) garments, she’s put aside and oppressed by those (feminist) women,” she added.

Colombian lawyer and digital influencer Amira Ubaida Sanchez also tries in her videos to deal with the most common misconceptions about Muslim women in her country.

“Me and my sister studied law together. Seeing us with a hijab, people in the university would frequently ask us, with an expression of surprise, if we as Muslim women are allowed to study,” she told Arab News.

In her work as an attorney, the 24-year-old usually represents Christian Colombian women who have been abandoned by their partners with their children and no money.

The daughter of a Colombian man who converted to Islam 40 years ago and became a Muslim leader in Bogota, she received a religious education that she now uses to convey complex messages in two-minute clips. 

On TikTok, her account @conelvelo — “with the headscarf” in Spanish — has 43,600 followers. 

Her father, Imam Carlos Sanchez, said: “I’ve never told any of my daughters to do this or that. Amira decided for herself to talk about Islam, which she does with great competence. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Making Islam known in Latin America is not an easy task, he added. Until the end of the 20th century, Catholicism was the official religion in countries such as Colombia. 

Cultural differences also complicate Latin Americans’ understanding of Islamic concepts.

That is why Amira always uses straightforward language and includes funny elements in her videos.

“Many people want to disseminate Islam in Latin America, but they talk about ‘sunnah’ and ‘hadith,’ and nobody knows what those words mean here,” she said.

Nallely Khan, a 30-year-old Mexican who lives with her Muslim husband in India, said it is not easy to deal with Islamic issues on the internet for a Latin American audience.

“My goal isn’t so much to discuss Islam, but to show the way of living that we have, our daily life. At times I have to explain religious matters, and Latin Americans may disagree,” she told Arab News. “Some people don’t like Islam.”

Khan was born in a Catholic family but converted to Islam as a teenager. She said it was difficult to find materials about it in Mexico, but “now we have many organizations working on the dissemination of Islam in the country.”

Her YouTube channel Nana India Vlogs has 147,000 subscribers. She mainly portrays her life in India with her family, with a focus on the cultural differences with Mexico. But the Islamic dimension can be seen in many of her videos. 

Her biggest hit until now has been the series “India and my love story,” in which she describes how she converted to Islam, how she met her husband, and how she discovered that he had a first wife only after their marriage (the woman ended up divorcing him). The three videos have had more than 2.5 million views. 

“I don’t consider myself to be an influencer because I know I’m not a perfect person. I always try to become a better Muslim,” she said.

“I just hope to keep showing my life, my family, and the fact that Muslims lead normal lives.”

According to Arely Medina, a professor of social sciences specializing in Islam in Latin America at the University of Guadalajara in Mexico, the emergence of Muslim women as digital influencers in the region is part of a “strategy of presence in the public space.”

She told Arab News: “Over time, women developed different ways of making themselves visible on the street. This way, people would know them and see that they aren’t repressed women only because of their religion.” The same dynamic is happening now online.

“Of course the audience can stigmatize them, but I think most viewers look for such videos with curiosity and the wish to learn,” she added.

Medina said the internet has been a fundamental tool for young people interested in Islam in Mexico and other Latin American countries that until recently did not have large Muslim communities. 

“Twenty years ago, many young people who wished to learn about Islam were only able to do so by chatting with Muslims from other countries and searching for online content about it,” she added.

Some would even convert to Islam this way, with the help of Muslims by phone or online chats — a process Medina calls “autonomous conversion.”

Now, she said, “women who discovered Islam with the help of the internet are using it to talk about Islam to large audiences.”

