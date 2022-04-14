Anghami launches new live Ramadan campaign to celebrate holy month

ABU DHABI: Arab music streaming platform and digital distribution company Anghami has launched its annual Ramadan campaign featuring curated content such as audio series, podcasts, live radio shows, fitness guides, and cooking tips.
The “Live Ramadan with Anghami” customized in-app homepage will feature a mix of spiritual, meditative, and entertainment content. Users will be able to choose from eight different readings of the Qur’an by renowned reciters such as Sheikh Abdulrahman El-Sodes, Sheikh Ahmed El-Ajami, and Sheikh Abdelbasit Abdelsamad.
The company will also be focusing on spirituality by offering exclusive content from Sheikh Mishari Al-Afassi and Sheikh Mohamed Metwaly El-Sharawy among others, as well as discussions on topics such as prayer and the life of the Prophet Muhammad.
The app’s line-up of entertainment content includes daily episodes of Mustafa Hosney’s Ramadan show “Elkena3,” in addition to live radio shows by Tuhoon, EMPWR, and Rising Giants networks.
Anghami has also collaborated with TikTok creator and podcast host Nadim Safieddine, of Nad’s Reviews, who will host bi-weekly live programs to discuss Ramadan TV shows.
Safieddine said: “Not only will I be going live twice a week to review the newest releases but I’ll also be opening up the mic so we can all discuss what’s keeping us glued to our screens throughout the holy month.”
In a separate interview, Elie Habib, co-founder and chief executive officer of Anghami, told Arab News, “we connect with the ear,” adding that this meant the company looked for opportunities to invest in all things audio-related, including podcasts.
“Live Ramadan with Anghami” is available throughout the holy month of fasting, and the full Ramadan Live Radio schedule can be found on Anghami’s app and social media channels.