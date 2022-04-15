You are here

Tough challenge for US Republican congressman who voted for Trump's impeachment

Rep. Tom Rice, seen here talking with donors at a campaign fundraiser in Latta, South Carolina, has raised his war chest to stave off challengers, including one with the backing of former President Donald Trump.
Rep. Tom Rice, seen here talking with donors at a campaign fundraiser in Latta, South Carolina, has raised his war chest to stave off challengers, including one with the backing of former President Donald Trump.(AP File)
Updated 15 April 2022
AP

Tough challenge for US Republican congressman who voted for Trump's impeachment

Tough challenge for US Republican congressman who voted for Trump’s impeachment
  • Trump has endorsed state Rep. Russell Fry against Rice, who drew the former president’s scorn for supporting his second impeachment in the aftermath of the violent Jan. 6, 2021
Updated 15 April 2022
AP

US Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina brought in nearly $342,000 during the first quarter of this year, giving the Republican a war chest of $2 million as he tries to stave off a slew of primary challengers, including one with the backing of former President Donald Trump.
Overall, Rice has raised $1.6 million this campaign cycle and has $2 million total on hand, according to figures provided Thursday to The Associated Press.
Seeking his sixth term, Rice is one of two sitting South Carolina Republicans facing Trump-backed challengers in the June 14 primary. Last week, US Rep. Nancy Mace told AP that she had raised nearly $1 million in the weeks following Trump’s endorsement of former state Rep. Katie Arrington, one of Mace’s GOP challengers.
In the 7th District, Trump has endorsed state Rep. Russell Fry against Rice, who drew the former president’s scorn for supporting his second impeachment in the aftermath of the violent Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection ignited by the then-president. That vote, Rice told AP a day later, “hurts my heart” to cast.
Long a reliable backer of Trump, who campaigned with him, Rice voted 94 percent of the time in favor of Trump-backed legislation, according to FiveThirtyEight — the highest percentage among South Carolina’s delegation at that time. But Rice said he decided to back impeachment after seeing what he characterized as Trump’s inaction during the riot.
Since then, Republicans have declared their displeasure with Rice, who has represented the 7th District since its creation in 2012. The South Carolina GOP formally censured him to show disapproval over his vote, a step also taken by party committees across the country to punish many of the 10 House Republicans who supported Trump’s impeachment.
Earlier this year, Rice told AP in an interview that he stood by his vote, which he said is rarely mentioned when he meets with constituents and voters.
“What he’s saying is that violence in the name of politics is OK, and I don’t believe in political violence,” Rice said, of Trump’s comments about Jan. 6. “I think that when the president continues to say things like that, his influence continues to wane.”
In March, Trump held a campaign rally in South Carolina on behalf of Arrington and Fry.
“You currently have two atrocious RINOs, they’re bad people, in the House who went to Washington, sold you out, and partnered with the Democrats to stab the Republican Party and frankly to stab our country in the back,” Trump said, of Mace and Rice, using the acronym for “Republican in name only.”
“He is respected by no one,” Trump said of Rice, whom he called “a disaster” who is “laughed at in Washington.”
Mace, Trump said, is “crazy” and “a terrible person” who “has no idea what she’s doing,” drawing loud boos from the crowd.
Most of Rice’s first-quarter haul — $315,700, or 92 percent — came after Trump’s Feb. 1 endorsement of Fry, according to Rice’s campaign.
Fry has not released his first-quarter figures. As of the end of last year, he had raised about $351,000 total, according to federal records.
 

Topics: Donald Trump Republican Party Tom Rice

Ukraine deputy PM: 9 humanitarian corridors agreed for Friday

Ukraine deputy PM: 9 humanitarian corridors agreed for Friday
Updated 50 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine deputy PM: 9 humanitarian corridors agreed for Friday

Ukraine deputy PM: 9 humanitarian corridors agreed for Friday
  • Other evacuation routes include ones from Berdiansk, Tokmak, Enerhodar and Sievierodonetsk
  • The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, urges residents of six towns to evacuate
Updated 50 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said nine humanitarian corridors had been agreed for Friday to evacuate civilians, including by private car from the besieged city of Mariupol.
Other evacuation routes include ones from Berdiansk, Tokmak, Enerhodar and Sievierodonetsk.
The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region, Serhiy Gaidai, meanwhile urged residents of six towns to evacuate, adding that one person had been killed and five wounded in Russian shelling of the town of Kreminna.
Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app: “Don’t hesitate and leave while that possibility remains. ... Choose life, buses are waiting for you at the pickup points. As are trains, of which there are enough.”
Reuters could not immediately verify Gaidai’s statements.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

China holds military drills around Taiwan as US delegation visits

China holds military drills around Taiwan as US delegation visits
Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

China holds military drills around Taiwan as US delegation visits

China holds military drills around Taiwan as US delegation visits
  • China’s military sent frigates, bombers and fighter planes to the East China Sea and the area around Taiwan on Friday
Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

TAIPEI/BEIJING: China said it conducted military drills around Taiwan on Friday, as a US Congressional delegation visited the island, in a move the People’s Liberation Army said was intended to target the “wrong signals” sent by the United States.
China’s military sent frigates, bombers and fighter planes to the East China Sea and the area around Taiwan on Friday, People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command spokesman Shi Yilu said, according to China’s state broadcaster.
“This operation is in response to the recent frequent release of wrong signals by the United States on the Taiwan issue,” Shi said, without mentioning the visiting US lawmakers.
“The US bad actions and tricks are completely futile and very dangerous. Those who play with fire will burn themselves,” he said.
During a Friday meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, US Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the technology hub is a “country of global significance” and its security has implications for the world.
Menendez was among a bipartisan group of six US lawmakers visiting in a show of support to the democratic island in the face of Chinese pressure.
Such visits, and a reference to Taiwan as a “country,” rankle in Beijing, which dismisses any suggestion that Taiwan is a country. China regards the island as one of its provinces.
The United States has no formal relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan but is its most important international backer and arms supplier.
Menendez acknowledged that the Chinese government was “very unhappy” with the delegation’s visit but that would not dissuade the group from supporting Taiwan.
“With Taiwan producing 90 percent of the world’s high-end semiconductor products, it is a country of global significance, consequence and impact, and therefore it should be understood the security of Taiwan has a global impact,” Menendez told Tsai in a meeting in the presidential office broadcast live online.
Taiwan has been heartened by the US support offered by the Biden administration, which has repeatedly talked of its “rock-solid” commitment to the democratically governed island.
That has added to strains in Sino-US relations.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also put Taipei on alert for any possible moves by Beijing to use the Ukraine crisis to make a move on the island. The government has reported no unusual Chinese activity.
Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham told Tsai during the delegation’s meeting that the war in Ukraine and provocative behavior by China have united US opinion in a way not seen before.
“We will stand with you. To abandon Taiwan will be to abandon democracy and freedom,” he said.
The delegation, which arrived late on Thursday from Australia for an unannounced two-day trip, will also meet Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, and Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng.

Topics: China Taiwan US

South Korea to lift most COVID-19 curbs next week as omicron wanes

South Korea to lift most COVID-19 curbs next week as omicron wanes
Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

South Korea to lift most COVID-19 curbs next week as omicron wanes

South Korea to lift most COVID-19 curbs next week as omicron wanes
Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea said on Friday it will drop most COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions next week including a midnight curfew on eateries as the omicron surge in cases shows signs of waning, although people will still have to wear masks.
From April 18, the midnight curfew on restaurants and other businesses will be scrapped, along with the cap on private gatherings which was set at 10, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a coronavirus response meeting.
The government will also allow rallies and other events with 300 or more people, while removing a 70 percent cap on capacity at religious facilities.
“Wearing masks is still a very important means to protect ourselves,” Kim said. “It is inevitable to maintain the indoor mask mandate for a considerable period of time.”
On wearing masks outdoors, Kim said the government will review whether to lift the existing restriction in two weeks, depending on the virus situation.
As the country seeks a gradual return to normalcy, the government will completely remove the seven-day self-quarantine requirement for COVID-19 patients from late May, according to Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol.
The number of coronavirus cases in the country appears to have passed its peak after hovering over 620,000 a day in mid-March, with the daily infections falling to below 130,000 on Friday.
South Korea has largely managed to limit deaths and critical cases through widespread vaccinations, and scaled back its once-aggressive tracing and containment efforts.
Nearly 87 percent of the country’s 52 million population are fully vaccinated, with 64 percent having also received booster shots, according to Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency data.
On Wednesday, the government announced its plan to expand the rollout of second COVID-19 booster shot for people over 60.

Topics: South Korea Coronavirus

Shanghai turns residences into COVID-19 isolation facilities, sparking protest

Shanghai turns residences into COVID-19 isolation facilities, sparking protest
Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

Shanghai turns residences into COVID-19 isolation facilities, sparking protest

Shanghai turns residences into COVID-19 isolation facilities, sparking protest
  • Zhangjiang Group says authorities had converted five of its vacant buildings into isolation facilities
  • Authorities in China are allowed to take over buildings and other properties in order to deal with emergency situations
Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Shanghai is converting residential buildings into quarantine centers to house a mounting number of COVID-19 cases, but the move is sparking anger and protest from neighbors worried they are being put at increased risk of infection.
In an incident livestreamed on Thursday afternoon on Chinese messaging platform WeChat, about 30 people wearing hazmat suits with the word “police” on their back could be seen scuffling with other people outside a housing compound, taking away at least one person.
A woman could be heard weeping as she filmed the scene, which was watched by over 10,000 people before it was abruptly cut, with the WeChat livestream platform announcing it had contained “dangerous content.”
“It’s not that I don’t want to cooperate with the country, but how would you feel if you live in a building where the blocks are only 10 meters (30 feet) apart, everyone has tested negative, and these people are allowed in?,” said the woman who was filming and did not disclose her real name.
The video could not be independently verified but the dispute was confirmed by the building’s management on Friday.
The Zhangjiang Group, which owns the compound, said authorities had converted five of its vacant buildings into isolation facilities and it had been advised a further nine buildings would be converted.
It said it had moved 39 rental tenants to rooms in other parts of the compound and had offered them compensation.
“On the afternoon of April 14, when our company organized the construction of the isolation fence, some tenants obstructed the construction site,” the group said in a statement, adding the situation had now been resolved.
The Shanghai government did not respond immediately to a request for comment on its current quarantine policy.
A resident at the compound, which is close to the Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park complex housing firms including GlaxoSmithKline and Hewlett-Packard, confirmed they were notified on Tuesday that residents were asked to move out.
Workers turned up on Thursday afternoon and police arrived shortly after, said the resident who witnessed the scene. She declined to be named as the situation was sensitive.
“This place is completely unsuitable to become a quarantine center,” she said, expressing fears she could catch the virus by living so close to patients.
Under China’s zero COVID-19 policy, everyone who tests positive must quarantine at designated sites and the neighbors are asked to isolate in their homes for 14 days, which has stoked public fear about the consequences of catching the virus.
Shanghai has become the epicenter of China’s largest outbreak since the virus was first identified in Wuhan in late 2019, recording more than 300,000 COVID-19 infections since March.
The city has begun converting schools, recently finished apartment blocks and exhibition halls into quarantine centers, and announced last week it had set up more than 160,000 beds across more than 100 make-shift hospitals.
According to regulations, authorities in China are allowed to take over buildings and other properties in order to deal with emergency situations.
Cities across the country have also occupied facilities to house quarantined residents, triggering complaints from people forced to move out, according to reports on social media.

Topics: Shanghai China Coronavirus

Penthouses in North Korea are mainly for the unfortunate few

Penthouses in North Korea are mainly for the unfortunate few
Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

Penthouses in North Korea are mainly for the unfortunate few

Penthouses in North Korea are mainly for the unfortunate few
  • Few of North Korea's rich drawn to live in penthouses
  • Concerns over power and water supply keep them away
Updated 15 April 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: For people in many countries, living in a penthouse is the dream. In North Korea? Not so much.
Leader Kim Jong Un keeps building outwardly glamorous high-rise apartment buildings in the capital, Pyongyang, with the latest being an 80-storey skyscraper completed this week.
But defectors and other North Koreans say that unreliable elevators and electricity, poor water supply, and concerns about workmanship mean that historically few people have wanted to live near the top of such structures.
"In North Korea, the poor live in penthouses rather than the rich, because lifts are often not working properly, and they cannot pump up water due to the low pressure," said Jung Si-woo, a 31-year-old who defected to neighbouring South Korea in 2017.
In the North, he lived on the third floor of a 13-storey building that lacked an elevator, while a friend who lived on the 28th floor of a 40-storey block had never used the elevator because it was not working, Jung said.
Asked about the new 80-floor skyscraper opened this week, Jung said he thought Kim was just showing off.
"It's to show how much their construction skills have improved, rather than considering residents' preferences," said the university student.
North Korea assigns housing, with buying and selling of homes or apartments technically illegal in the socialist state.
But experts say the practice has become common, dabbled in mostly by those who benefited from the spread of private markets under Kim. He has vowed to improve construction quality and build tens of thousands of new apartments.
Its economy has been hammered by self-imposed border closures against COVID-19, natural disasters, and international sanctions for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, which the United States says draw limited resources away from meeting people's needs.
On Wednesday, state media said the first 10,000 new apartments had been completed in Pyongyang, from a target of 50,000, and touted the speed of their completion, including the 80-floor skyscraper.
Workers "guaranteed the quality of construction" and the new apartments and other buildings meant for use in education, public health and welfare services would further help make the capital a "people first" city, state news agency KCNA said.
On Thursday state media showed Kim inaugurating another housing cluster, this time for members of the elite, including a famous TV anchor.
They were low-rise buildings, each only a few floors tall.
The power supply improved significantly under Kim, spawning some new night life opportunities, but North Korea still grapples with shortages and sometimes shoddy infrastructure.
Many have turned to individual solar panels for the spells without power. That has brought a rash of small items of consumer electronics, but cannot power amenities such as elevators and water supply.
Lee Sang-yong, the editor in chief of Daily NK, a Seoul-based website that reports on North Korea, said his sources reported that the apartments for regular people were not ready to live in.
Windows had only frames and water taps, though installed, were not working, but the recently completed luxury homes come complete with furniture and utensils.
To ensure the new highrise apartments are popular, North Korea will have to further improve electricity and water supplies, and overcome worries about the quality of construction, he added.
Jung said when he lived in Pyongyang, most elevators worked just twice a day, during peak commuting hours from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., and the same timing in the evening.
Low water pressure often forced those living on higher floors to carry water upstairs from the ground level, or install their own special pump machines, he added.
During the last major international media tour arranged by the government, in 2018, the elevators operated at the 47-floor Yanggakdo International Hotel, but there was no electricity on dozens of floors where North Korean staff stayed.
At the time, two North Korean officials acknowledged to Reuters that the upper levels of the highrises in one of Kim's recently opened pet construction projects, on Mirae Scientists Street, had few takers, because of the worries over elevators.
"No one wants to risk having to climb for an hour," one said.

