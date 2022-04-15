Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli raid over Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacking Palestinian worshippers

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday condemned and denounced Israeli occupation forces for storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, closing its gates, and attacking unarmed worshipers inside the mosque and in its external courtyards.
More than 150 Palestinians were wounded in the most serious violence at the site in nearly a year, after Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque as thousands gathered for prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.
The Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it considers this systematic escalation a blatant attack on the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and its significance to the Islamic nation, and a violation of relevant international resolutions and covenants.
“The Kingdom called on the international community to assume its responsibility in holding the Israeli occupation forces fully responsible for the repercussions of these ongoing crimes and violations on the defenseless Palestinian people, their land and their holy sites, and on the chances of reviving the peace process in the Middle East,” the ministry said in a statement.
