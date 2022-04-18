You are here

Brazilian Guimaraes says he wants to become a 'legend' at Newcastle United

Brazilian Guimaraes says he wants to become a ‘legend’ at Newcastle United
Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes celebrates on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Leicester City on April 17, 2022. (AFP)
Liam Kennedy

Brazilian Guimaraes says he wants to become a ‘legend’ at Newcastle United

Brazilian Guimaraes says he wants to become a ‘legend’ at Newcastle United
  • The former Lyon midfielder was instrumental in ensuring the Magpies took a giant leap toward Premier League safety at the weekend with a two-goal show in a win over Leicester City at St. James’ Park
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Bruno Guimaraes has made it clear that he wants to become a “legend” at Newcastle United — and Eddie Howe is backing the Brazilian to do just that.

The former Lyon midfielder was instrumental in ensuring the Magpies took a giant leap toward Premier League safety at the weekend with a two-goal show in a win over Leicester City at St. James’ Park.

Guimaraes has in the past spoken of his ambition to win trophies on Tyneside, which came as music to fans’ ears. Now, he wants to make sure he writes his own name in the Newcastle history books.

“What a feeling, what a game, the group deserved it,” said the 24-year-old Brazil international.

“To score two goals was brilliant. I don’t have words. Scoring the winner was incredible. I need to say thank you to the fans because the energy was incredible.

“It was always my dream to play in the Premier League and I’m so happy. I want to be a legend here.”

Heroes of yesteryear, legends in their own right, have come out in praise of United’s new $52-million man.

Premier League and Newcastle United record goalscorer Alan Shearer took to Twitter to heap plaudits on Guimaraes, with the midfielder replying: “Boss, you’re the best.”

Can Guimaraes deliver on his promise to be talked about in the same breath as the likes of Shearer?

Head coach Howe isn’t betting against it.

“I won’t ever put a ceiling or barrier on anybody. A lot of that will depend on what happens,” he said of Bruno’s claims.

“I hope he has a long future here and obviously what the team can do for him, win and achieve.

“I think the players and the fans can see the passion behind the player, how he celebrates, how happy he is to be here.”

The ambition that floods from Guimaraes is infectious, but with that comes expectation. And Newcastle United must live up to their new star man’s desires in the coming years if they’re to hang on to his precocious talent.

For now, though, Guimaraes admits he’s delighted to be along for the ride.

“I am very happy over here. We have settled in very well,” said the player.

“I always wanted to play in the Premier League, it was always a dream of mine, so playing for Newcastle United has been pleasurable.

“It is special, my family is happy and me too.

“We need to thank the fans, their support is a fundamental piece in the jigsaw. The other teams know how hard it is for them to play against us at home.

“The last few games we were conceding goals in the last few minutes, like against Everton and Chelsea, and instead scoring in the last minutes was very special for everyone.

“We must keep in mind that we must win at home — and this time we did. We need to focus on the next game, as we need to take points at home. But for today, we celebrate.”

Leaving the last word to Howe, a key figure in brokering the deal to sign one of Europe’s hottest talents in the winter window, the head coach admits he has been a little surprised by how quickly the player has adapted to life in England, especially when many find it so tough to switch from foreign climes mid-season.

“There are two ways to look at it — the person and the footballer,” explained Howe.

“I think the person has settled in very, very quickly. He has made good friendships as he is a very calm, happy person. People have taken to him in that respect.

“The footballer, we were patient with him, we didn’t want to expose him too early to the Premier League when we had a winning team.

“But certainly, behind the scenes he has shown his quality. He has picked up the pace very quickly, which isn’t always easy to do for players coming to the Premier League.”

Topics: Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle United

Benzema rallies Madrid past Sevilla, closer to league title

Benzema rallies Madrid past Sevilla, closer to league title
Updated 18 April 2022
AP

Benzema rallies Madrid past Sevilla, closer to league title

Benzema rallies Madrid past Sevilla, closer to league title
  • Madrid conceded two goals four minutes apart in the first half but came back after halftime to win and open a 15-point lead at the top of the standings with six rounds to go
Updated 18 April 2022
AP

MADRID: Karim Benzema came up big yet again.
He scored in second-half stoppage time on Sunday as Real Madrid rallied to a 3-2 win at Sevilla and moved closer to winning the Spanish league title for the second time in three seasons.
Madrid conceded two goals four minutes apart in the first half but came back after halftime to win and open a 15-point lead at the top of the standings with six rounds to go.
Madrid’s closest challenger is Barcelona, which has two games in hand, including against relegation-threatened Cádiz on Monday.
Third-place Sevilla could have cut Madrid’s gap to nine points with a win at its Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium but instead saw its 15-game unbeaten streak at home this season come to an end.
Benzema scored his 15th goal in the last 10 matches with a shot from close range after a pass by Rodrygo two minutes into stoppage time.
The France striker is the Spanish league’s leading scorer with 25 goals and is having one of his best seasons yet with Madrid. He had already been decisive in recent Champions League matches against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, being crucial in Madrid’s run to the semifinals.
Sevilla looked on its way to a comfortable victory after opening the scoring with Ivan Rakitic’s low free kick in the 21st and adding to the lead with Erik Lamela’s goal from inside the area in a breakaway in the 25th.
But Madrid dominated after that and pulled closer with Rodrygo’s goal from close range after a pass by Dani Carvajal in the 50th. Carvajal then set up Nacho Fernández’s equalizer from inside the area in the 82nd, a few moments after Nacho had entered the match.
Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior had a goal disallowed in the 74th for hand ball after a video review that lasted several minutes.
Sevilla has been hit hard by injuries and has won only one of its last six league games. It stayed tied on points with both Barcelona and fourth-place Atlético Madrid.
ATLÉTICO WINS AGAIN
Yannick Carrasco converted a penalty kick 10 minutes into stoppage time as Atlético beat Espanyol 2-1 to end its three-match winless streak and strengthen its hold on fourth place.
Carrasco scored from the penalty spot in the final play of the game at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to give Atlético a three-point cushion over fifth-place Real Betis, which was held at sixth-place Real Sociedad on Friday.
The penalty for Atlético was awarded following a lengthy video review to determine whether the ball touched the hand of Espanyol striker Raúl de Tomás inside the area.
Carrasco had already scored to put Atlético ahead in the 52nd, while De Tomás equalized for the visitors in the 74th.
Atlético played a man down from the 71st after midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia was sent off for a handball that earned him a second yellow card. Espanyol equalized in the ensuing free kick with De Tomás’ shot getting past Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak.
Atlético hadn’t won in three matches. It also hadn’t scored goal during that streak, including in the 0-0 home draw against Manchester City on Wednesday in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, when it was eliminated 1-0 on aggregate after losing the first leg in England.
Espanyol had won three of its last five games, with one loss and a draw. It sits in 11th place.
ATHLETIC STALLS
Athletic Bilbao lost 2-0 at home to Celta Vigo to lose ground in the fight for a place in a European competition next season.
Iago Aspas and Fran Beltrán scored first-half goals for 11th-place Celta, which was winless in four matches.
Athletic hadn’t lost in three matches. It stayed in eighth place, four points behind Villarreal in seventh.
LEVANTE NOT LAST
Levante moved out of last place with a 4-1 rout against Granada, which played with 10 men from the 54th after Germán Sánchez Barahona was sent off with a second yellow card.
It was the second win in the last three matches for Levante, which has won 14 points from its last nine league matches, with four victories, two draws and three losses. It next hosts Sevilla.
Granada had its second straight loss and stayed in 16th place, one point outside the relegation zone. It next visits Atlético.

Topics: La Liga Karim Benzema Sevilla

Bayern takes another step closer to 32nd German league title

Bayern takes another step closer to 32nd German league title
Updated 18 April 2022
AP

Bayern takes another step closer to 32nd German league title

Bayern takes another step closer to 32nd German league title
  • The Bundesliga race could be decided when the teams meet in Munich next Saturday
Updated 18 April 2022
AP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich won 3-0 at struggling Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday to take another step toward a record-extending 32nd German league title, moving nine points ahead of second-place Borussia Dortmund with four games left.
The Bundesliga race could be decided when the teams meet in Munich next Saturday.
It was an expected but welcome win for Bayern after a surprise elimination by Spanish side Villarreal in the Champions League quarterfinals.
“In the end, the first 20 minutes were a good indicator of how we come out of this week,” Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “It was a deserved win and important that we got the chance to seal the title against Dortmund.”
Bayern led after 11 minutes when Danish defender Jacob Barrett Laursen scored an own-goal under pressure from league top scorer Robert Lewandowski.
The goal was awarded following a video replay which confirmed Lewandowski was not offside when he went to meet Joshua Kimmich’s pass.
Serge Gnabry scored the second goal — also awarded following a VAR review — in the eighth minute of first-half stoppage time from another pass by Kimmich.
The first half was delayed near the end when Arminia’s Fabian Kunze was stretchered off injured after taking an elbow during an aerial challenge.
Bayern was rarely troubled by a side which has scored only 23 goals, nine less than Lewandowski has managed himself. Lewandowski, who has netted nearly 350 goals for the club overall, is in talks over a new contract, with his current deal expiring at the end of next season.
He set up Jamal Musiala for the third goal in the 85th.
Arminia said that about 10 minutes from the end of the match a fan had to be “resuscitated” in the stands and was taken to the hospital after being stabilized.
OTHER RESULTS
Leipzig leapfrogged Bayer Leverkusen for third place with a 1-0 win in Leverkusen.
Dominik Szoboszlai scored the winner in the 69th to give Leipzig its third straight win in all competitions. The club is unbeaten in nine consecutive league games.
Leverkusen was coming off two wins and a draw in its last three games.
Sixth-place Union Berlin built on its derby win over Hertha Berlin with a 2-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Eintracht, coming off a win over Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the Europa League, was one of only two Bundesliga teams that Union had failed to beat at home since it earned promotion in 2019. Bayern is the other.
Last-place Greuther Fürth drew 0-0 at eighth-place Hoffenheim. Fürth is 12 points from safety and only has a mathematical chance of avoiding relegation.
On Saturday, striker Erling Haaland scored twice as Dortmund routed Wolfsburg 6-1 to maintain its very thin chances of catching Bayern.

Topics: Bundesliga Bayern Munich

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe warns Premier League rivals ahead of summer transfer window

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe warns Premier League rivals ahead of summer transfer window
Updated 17 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe warns Premier League rivals ahead of summer transfer window

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe warns Premier League rivals ahead of summer transfer window
  • The Magpies used the January transfer window to land eye-catching signings Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier
  • Having watched the Brazilian international put in a two-goal, match-winning show against Leicester City, Howe believes those flashes of quality on Tyneside are a sign of things to come
Updated 17 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has sounded an early summer transfer window warning to Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals — claiming the “pull” of St. James’ Park will help them secure more world-class talent.

The Magpies used the January transfer window to land eye-catching signings Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier, ahead of rivals such as Arsenal and Manchester United.

And, having watched the Brazilian international put in a two-goal, match-winning show against Leicester City on Sunday, Howe believes those flashes of quality on Tyneside are a sign of things to come.

Howe said: “Full credit to him (Guimaraes) for coming into a team in a relegation battle because that is not something that should be overlooked. When he, and all the other players, joined in January the team was in a difficult position.

“They wanted to take on the fight. I mean, Kieran left a Champions League team to join a team fighting relegation. That says something about the pull of Newcastle, but also something about the characters and the individuals themselves.”

Opposition boss Brendan Rodgers commented on the “top-quality” signing made by United in his post-match press conference, having watched the former Lyon man prove the difference.

Howe knows has a very special player in the 24-year-old $52million midfielder.

“Bruno has that positive attitude. He is desperate to achieve. He is here to elevate the team to win things,” said Howe. “I think it is infectious. Whatever attitude you have can inspire. It works the other way as well. If you are negative and don’t have a positive changing room it can be infectious.

“He is an incredibly passionate individual, and I like that about him. He cares deeply whether we win or lose — and I like that about him, you need players who are going to wear their heart on their sleeve and leave everything on the pitch. He is certainly one of those.”

When Guimaraes put pen to paper, he was not signed as a player to necessarily add goals to the United squad.

He was brought in to bring calmness, creativity, and control in the middle, but his goals — three in just five starts — have proved to be a welcome bonus, in a slightly altered position.

“Goals wasn’t one of the areas we felt he would enhance us as a team. But he has, he’s scored some key goals for us,” said the head coach. “Playing him in that No.8 role, you expect your No.8 to contribute goals and assists and be creative and have a good output. And, certainly, the way he has started in that role he looks like he can excel in there.

“I was really pleased with him — I thought he was excellent in every aspect, especially out of possession because we struggled to get possession of the ball for large periods of the game. Our defensive shape had to be very good and due to our three midfielders in there, it was.”

As the game wore on, and Leicester’s influence began to tell with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes thrown on to try and secure the three points, Guimaraes looked to be tiring. Was it in Howe’s mind to take the player off, and inadvertently prevent the jubilant scenes at the end?  

Howe said: “Being honest, no. He wasn’t one of the players I was looking to change. I could see he was fatigued. At half-time, he had some treatment on his back. There was a slight concern there but I thought he was very important. The moments where we managed to play through Leicester invariably involved him. I wanted to try and keep him on the pitch.

“We were reluctant to change the midfield too much as I felt we dealt with their threat well. But we wanted Joe Willock’s legs to give us that lift that we needed.

“Bruno, physically, to be in that box, in the end, is probably the biggest compliment I can pay him.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Bruno Guimaraes Kieran Trippier

‘Magician’ Guimaraes to the rescue as Newcastle come back to sink Leicester

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes celebrates on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park. (AFP)
Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes celebrates on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park. (AFP)
Updated 17 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

‘Magician’ Guimaraes to the rescue as Newcastle come back to sink Leicester

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes celebrates on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park. (AFP)
  • Bruno Guimaraes produced a match-winning, two-goal performance to take Newcastle United 12 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone
Updated 17 April 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: They call him a magician on Tyneside — and now the world knows why.

Bruno Guimaraes produced a match-winning, two-goal performance to take Newcastle United 12 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone and put a dent in Leicester City’s European hopes.

Ademola Lookman opened the scoring for the visitors with a low drive through a crowded area after a well-worked corner routine. United soon bit back, though, as VAR approved Guimaraes’ first on home soil after a goalkeeping error by Kasper Schmeichel.

And with the game looking destined for a draw, the $52million January signing lit up Tyneside with a stretching, sprawling, diving header to claim an unlikely three points against Brendan Rodgers’ Europa League-chasing Foxes.

Eddie Howe made just the one enforced change at St James’ Park as Miguel Almiron started with Ryan Fraser injured.

The Paraguayan had a positive impact early on as United, under the rare Tyneside sun, pressed high and caused headaches for the Leicester backline.

Joelinton, whose impressive form has dipped of late, fired over from a tight angle, while Jonjo Shelvey tested Schmeichel from distance.

However, it was the visitors who drew first blood.

Their sharpness at the breakdown and transition served them well through the middle and the main catalyst of their breaks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, turned provider for the opener. His low corner, straight from the training ground playbook, was flicked on at the front post by former United man Ayoze Perez and Lookman burst on to it at the edge of the area to crash home through a crowded area. Watching it back, Martin Dubravka will be disappointed he was unable to keep it out.

A Leicester goal at the King Power Stadium in December sparked a United collapse, but this one did the opposite. Roared on by the United faithful, the Magpies continued to push — and they got their just reward after the half hour mark.

A Jonjo Shelvey corner was won by Dan Burn and when Schmeichel faltered, allowing the ball to squirm back under his legs, Bruno reacted quickest to turn it into the net.

Jarred Gillett’s whistle created an elongated wait as VAR checked the decision, but no foul was deemed to have taken place and the goal stood — and rightly so, as Guimaraes wheeled away to the Leazes End in joy at his first goal at United’s home.

Finely poised after half-time, United looked to get Allan Saint-Maximin more involved on the left — and he had a few flashes at goal, the closest of which fizzed over the top after a jinking run inside.

At the other end, however, the Foxes began to look stronger, seeking to exploit the right, where Lookman was prowling. Emil Krafth did hold up to the scrutiny well, though.

As the second half wore on, Howe tried to inject legs into the United midfield, throwing on Jacob Murphy and Joe Willock. It had little initial impact, though, as Leicester, not showing the miles on the clock from their Conference League win in Eindhoven on Thursday evening, kept on probing for a winner.

It was hard to see how United could win this one, largely pinned back into their own area. Cue, the magic man from Rio de Janeiro.

In a rare second-half break from Willock — just what he was brought on to do — the former Arsenal man stretched away from three Foxes players and dug out a cross that deflected up for Guimaraes, who nodded home to send the Gallowgate End wild.

This win, coupled with Burnley’s draw at West Ham — a good result in its own right — surely sees United home and hosed in the top flight for another year.

Although Howe still refuses to say the Magpies are safe, I think even he knows, the hard work for another year is now done.

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Leicester City Premier league

Tributes pour in after teenage boxer killed in car crash

Tributes pour in after teenage boxer killed in car crash
Updated 17 April 2022
Arab News

Tributes pour in after teenage boxer killed in car crash

Tributes pour in after teenage boxer killed in car crash
  • British boxing star Amir Khan said Ali Tazeem was “next big thing”
Updated 17 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Supporters of an up-and-coming British boxing star have paid tribute to the 18-year-old after he died in a car accident.

Ali Tazeem was dubbed the “next Amir Khan” and had signed a professional contract just a month before his death.

He previously trained with legendary boxer and trainer Floyd Mayweather Sr.

Tazeem’s promoter took to Twitter to pay tribute to the young star.

“This morning I woke up to the news that Ali Tazeem has passed away at the age of 18. I can’t believe it. I can’t even process it properly.

“We only spoke yesterday talking about how he was going to light up the pro game, all I can think about is Ali and his lovely family.”

Amir Khan, one of Britain’s most successful boxers, previously praised Tazeem, saying “he will be the next me and make history.” 

Topics: Ali Tazeem Amir Khan boxing

