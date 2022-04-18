UK to revise anti-extremism program: Home secretary

You are here

The UK government will overhaul the country’s anti-extremism strategy, Home Secretary Priti Patel has said. (AFP)
  • Decision comes amid concerns Prevent strategy not focusing enough on Islamists
LONDON: The UK government will overhaul the country’s anti-extremism strategy, Home Secretary Priti Patel has said, amid concerns it is not focusing enough on Islamist extremists.

The Times reported on Monday that she is awaiting the results of a delayed three-year independent review of Prevent.

Patel told the media in reference to the $52 million program: “The Prevent review is really important to me. I can’t prejudge a review but it’s quite clear, and I say this from my own observations from what I see, that there are things that need to change.”

Over the past five years, Prevent worked with seven of 13 UK terrorists who went on to kill 14 people in separate attacks.

That figure includes Ali Harbi Ali, the recently sentenced murderer of MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death last year.

During his trial last week, Ali said he feigned compliance with Prevent officers, who underestimated him.

“I just knew to nod my head and say ‘yes’ and they would leave me alone afterward and they did,” he added.

Ali’s former schoolteacher told the media that she had warned Prevent officials of his capacity for violence almost a decade ago, but was ignored.

Officers reportedly told her: “We don’t think he’s a threat. We don’t think he’s worth taking on any further.”

Prevent was designed as a frontline strategy to detect extremist sentiments. It requires local authorities — including teachers, health workers, religious officials and police, among others — to notify Prevent officials of people at risk of extremism.

Those cases then judged most concerning are passed to a scheme known as Channel, which provides compulsory de-radicalization training and mentoring.

But UK counterterrorism experts have warned that Prevent statistics show that the program is failing to clamp down on extremism.

Islamist extremists accounted for about a quarter of Prevent cases, with the same proportion of far-right extremists also being referred.

The other 50 percent were categorized as having “vague” ideologies that could not be defined.

Prevent has an “overemphasis” on not being anti-Muslim and focuses too heavily on far-right extremism, said Lord Carlile, a former terrorism legislation reviewer.

A senior civil service source told The Times that there were frustrations over the delay of the independent review into Prevent.

“Home Office officials are frustrated it’s taking so long. There’s a team waiting for it week after week after week.”

The program has also faced criticism over its referral of young children, including an 11-year-old who said he wished his school would burn down during a fire drill.

Updated 18 April 2022
Zaynab Khojji

East London Mosque serves up 500 iftar meals a day during Ramadan

East London Mosque serves up 500 iftar meals a day during Ramadan
  • All faiths welcome as people urged to “Count Our Blessings”
  • Mosque also runs a food bank set up at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 18 April 2022
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: One of the largest mosques in Europe is serving more than 500 iftar meals a day during Ramadan following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Britain.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, mosques across the UK have resumed community iftar gatherings, taraweeh prayers and special Ramadan programs.
At the East London Mosque, iftar meals are cooked on-site and over 500 people, regardless of faith, sit down together to share a meal at sunset every day.

People enjoy their iftar meals after a day of fasting at the East London Mosque during Ramadan 2022. (Rehan Jamil/East London Mosque)


Any surplus meals are delivered to homeless shelters and hostels to avoid waste and spread goodwill during the holy month associated with charity, mercy and kindness.
The meals are funded by donations and consist of dates, a main course such as biryani, salad, a side such as a piece of chicken, and a bottle of water.

A view of the iftar meals served at the East London Mosque during Ramadan 2022.  (Rehan Jamil/East London Mosque)


ELM’s Ramadan 2022 campaign centers on gratitude and thankfulness and encourages Muslims to show their appreciation to God by increasing their charitable acts and donations.
“This year’s Ramadan campaign at the mosque is called ‘Count Our Blessings.’ It’s to recognize how fortunate we are, not only after two years of COVID-19 but also as others in the world face oppression and hardship,” said Dilowar Khan, director of finance and engagement at the mosque.

Food for the iftar meals is prepared in huge pots at the East London Mosque during Ramadan 2022.  (Rehan Jamil/East London Mosque)


The ELM, which incorporates the London Muslim Center and the Maryam Center, is also working with its charity partners to ensure iftar meals are provided internationally to the most needy.
“The East London Mosque and London Muslim Center will continue to help support those in need throughout Ramadan and beyond, as best as we can to ensure we uphold the values and principles of our Islamic faith,” Khan said.
The mosque also runs a food bank that it set up at the beginning of the pandemic for those struggling to feed themselves and their families.

Volunteers at East London Mosque prepare iftar meals during Ramadan 2022. (Rehan Jamil/East London Mosque)


Many people in London became unemployed as lockdown measures put pressure on businesses. And since the restrictions were lifted, rising fuel costs, inflation and the effects of the war in Ukraine mean that many are unable to escape the vicious cycle of poverty.
ELM’s food bank supports more than 100 vulnerable local families.

People collect their iftar meal on arrival at the East London Mosque during Ramadan.  (Rehan Jamil/East London Mosque)


“We have seen this figure rise steadily with a sharp rise in the cost of living, energy and food prices,” said Sufia Alam, head of programs and the Maryam Center.
To ensure families had enough to eat during the holy month, the mosque “prepared and distributed food sacks with about two weeks’ worth of provisions containing culturally sensitive food that is halal,” she said.
“We want to ensure families are not struggling in Ramadan by spreading the love, and that they have enough food on the table.”

Food for iftar meals are cooked in large pots at the East London Mosque during Ramadan.  (Rehan Jamil/East London Mosque)


Alam said the mosque was open to everyone and tried to help anyone who needed it.
“The mosque continues to support over 200 refugee families living in the borough of Tower Hamlets with food and clothing,” she said.
“We have also helped people who have found themselves stuck in different parts of the country without necessities. We don’t turn people away, and try to help everyone.”

Yellen to call for increased economic pressure on Russia: official

Yellen to call for increased economic pressure on Russia: official
Updated 18 April 2022
AFP

Yellen to call for increased economic pressure on Russia: official

Yellen to call for increased economic pressure on Russia: official
  • Yellen is ‘deeply concerned’ about Russia’s ‘reckless war’ impacts on global economy, including rising food insecurity
  • She will skip some G20 finance meetings this week to underscore US view that Russia should be excluded
Updated 18 April 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week will call on her counterparts to ramp up the economic pain on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, a senior Treasury official said Monday.
Yellen will participate in the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank, as well as gatherings of finance officials from the G7 and G20 nations, where the fallout from the war will be a key topic of discussion.
“The secretary believes the Russian invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated the need for the world’s largest economies to stand together to defend international order and protect peace and prosperity,” the official told reporters.
“She will use this week’s meetings to work with allies to continue our united efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia while mitigating spillover effects.”
The IMF and World Bank have warned of the devastating costs the war is imposing on the global economy, especially through rising prices for energy and food at a time of high inflation.
Western sanctions on Moscow have contributed to inflation pressures, hitting the poorest countries the hardest.
While Yellen is “deeply concerned” about the impacts, “We are firm in our resolve to hold Russia and its leadership accountable, and have imposed crippling sanctions,” the official said.
Washington also will continue to work to penalize countries that try to evade the sanctions, and restrict Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s ability to project power.
The official did not provide any specifics on the type of sanctions or the targets.
While Yellen will participate in key meetings this week, especially the opening session of the G20 focused on the fallout from the Russian invasion, she will not attend other sessions if officials from Moscow are included, a senior US Treasury official said.
Russian finance officials are expected to participate remotely in the G20 meeting on Wednesday, which is officially hosted by Indonesia.
Other officials from the world’s leading economies may boycott the sessions as well, a French source told AFP last week.
US President Joe Biden has proposed ejecting Russia from the G20.

Russian ambassador to Japan: ‘G7 misinterprets Russia’s goals’

Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin. (ANJ Photo)
Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin. (ANJ Photo)
Updated 18 April 2022
Arab News Japan
Khaldon Azhari

Russian ambassador to Japan: ‘G7 misinterprets Russia’s goals’

Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin. (ANJ Photo)
  • In an interview with Arab News Japan, Galuzin said that the cooperation between the two nations has been “very valuable and mutually beneficial for decades”
Updated 18 April 2022
Arab News Japan Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin believes the current and future relationship between the two countries should have “no connection to what is happening in and around Ukraine.”

In an interview with Arab News Japan, Galuzin said that the cooperation between the two nations has been “very valuable and mutually beneficial for decades.” However, he criticized Japan for “incorrectly applying wide sanctions.”

Galuzin also warned against Japan forming nuclear alliances with others. “As Japan is the only country that has suffered from a nuclear bombing, it should fight to eliminate nuclear weapons. Sharing nuclear missions within the NATO member states headed by the US (takes) Japan closer to nuclear weapons.”

Galuzin accused the US of committing nuclear proliferation by establishing the AUKUS framework, a trilateral security pact with Australia and the UK, to create Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine fleet.

He also warned against involving NATO in East Asia. “We think the policy of the US and its allies, including Japan, to involve NATO in the Asia-Pacific region issues is very dangerous because, wherever NATO was involved, there is no peace, no stability and no prosperity. Look at what happened in Iraq, Syria, and Libya. Yugoslavia was destroyed and divided.”

Galuzin said that Asian-centered mechanisms for peace, security and stability, like the East Asian Summit, were positive; and criticized America’s strategy in the region.

“Instead of Asian groupings, the US tries to create a group of US-centered coalitions like AUKUS, Quad, US-Japan, US-(South) Korea and US-Australia military alliances. They are closed structures that divide the region, not consolidate it. We recommend that Asian countries consider whether it is good for the region’s future to welcome NATO here,” he said.

On current Japan-Russia relations and future prospects, the ambassador said Russia sees Japan, the G7 and other European countries’ positions as based on “double standards” because they did not previously speak out against the US’ “past aggression” against countries in the Middle East.

“For instance, the American aggression against Iraq was based on allegations that Iraq had arms of mass destruction, which turned out to be a lie. However, they attacked and destroyed Iraq, and hundreds of thousands of innocent people were killed, which led to the Middle East becoming a hub for … widespread international terrorism,” he said.

“The G7 countries, including the Japanese leadership, misinterpreted the goals and tasks of our (Russian) special military operation in Ukraine and completely ignored an obvious fact that a huge and very real threat was coming from the Ukrainian government policy toward Russia,” he told Arab News Japan.

“After the 2014 bloody coup d’état, which led to an illegal regime change in Ukraine, the society there has been educated to hate all things related to Russia, including language, culture, traditions, common history and relations, destroying millions of ties between people,” he said.

Moreover, he claimed that radical Ukrainian forces, whom he labeled as Nazis, had seized power and declared war on everything related to Russia, especially in what is known as the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. These breakaway groups had rejected the coup not only because they considered it illegal, but as a result of the regime prohibiting the Russian language in Ukraine, ousting all Russians from Crimea, and cutting all ties with Russia, he added.

“That regime of Ukrainian Nazis also received a huge amount of lethal arms from NATO to attack the population, mainly of Russian origin, killing 14,000 people and injuring hundreds, including children. They caused widespread devastation in that region. It has been ongoing genocide for the last eight years that nobody has paid attention to except Russia,” according to Galuzin.

“The Kyiv regime had rejected the Minsk agreements on peaceful settlement in the eastern part of Ukraine.”

Galuzin said that the Russian government believed a possible dangerous nuclear war could be ignited if Kyiv joined NATO, which had several nations armed with these weapons.

Galuzin claimed that Russia found documents showing the Ukrainian regime, in cooperation with the US, preparing for “the production of biological weaponry, relying on more than 30 military biological facilities located in Ukraine and controlled by the Pentagon.”

* This article originally appeard on Arab News Japan, click here to read it.

US envoy vows ‘decisive response’ to North Korea missile, nuclear tensions

US envoy vows ‘decisive response’ to North Korea missile, nuclear tensions
Updated 18 April 2022
Reuters

US envoy vows ‘decisive response’ to North Korea missile, nuclear tensions

US envoy vows ‘decisive response’ to North Korea missile, nuclear tensions
  • Special Representative Sung Kim’s latest trip coincides with the start of a nine-day annual joint military drill by US and South Korean troops
Updated 18 April 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: The US envoy for North Korea said that Washington would act “responsibly and decisively” in response to “escalatory actions” after a series of test missile launches raised concerns that the North was preparing to resume nuclear testing.
US Special Representative Sung Kim and his deputy, Jung Pak, met with South Korean officials, including nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk, after arriving in Seoul early on Monday for a five-day visit.
“We, of course, share your concerns about the DPRK’s escalatory actions and we will continue to work closely to respond responsibly and decisively to the provocative behavior,” Kim told Noh as their talks began.
Kim was referring to North Korea as its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
His latest trip was an “indication of our determination and commitment to maintain the closest possible coordination” between the allies on the developments in the North, he added.
Kim’s arrival coincided with the start of a nine-day annual joint military drill by US and South Korean troops.
The exercise consists of “defensive command post training using computer simulation” and will not involve field maneuvers by troops, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sunday.
North Korea has condemned the joint drills as rehearsals for war, and they have been scaled back in recent years amid efforts to engage Pyongyang in diplomacy, and because of COVID-19 restrictions.
On Saturday, North Korea test fired what state media said were missiles involved in delivering tactical nuclear weapons.
The US envoy has said he is open to talks with North Korea at any time and without preconditions, but Pyongyang has so far rebuffed those overtures, accusing Washington of maintaining hostile policies such as sanctions and the military drills.
South Korean media reported that Kim was also expected to meet with the transition team for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who takes office in May.
A spokesperson for the team said there was no meeting confirmed between Yoon and Kim, and could not immediately verify whether the envoy would be meeting other transition officials.
Kim also said at his talks with Noh that Washington looks forward to working closely with Yoon’s team.

India slams WHO over report claiming 4 million COVID-19 deaths

India slams WHO over report claiming 4 million COVID-19 deaths
Updated 18 April 2022
AFP

India slams WHO over report claiming 4 million COVID-19 deaths

India slams WHO over report claiming 4 million COVID-19 deaths
  • New Delhi had stalled the study’s release after disputing India’s true fatality count
  • India was battered by a devastating COVID-19 outbreak last year that saw thousands of people dying each day at its peak
Updated 18 April 2022
AFP

NEW DELHI: India has sharply criticized a forthcoming World Health Organization study which reportedly claims coronavirus killed four million people nationally, the latest analysis suggesting a significant undercount of the pandemic’s death toll.
The New York Times reported last week that New Delhi had stalled the study’s release after disputing that India’s true fatality count was eight times higher than official figures.
The conclusion matches similar figures by the Lancet last month and a February study in the journal Science that calculated a COVID-19 death toll of at least 3.2 million.
But India’s health ministry said in a weekend statement that the WHO’s mathematical modelling of the pandemic was “questionable” and “statistically unproven.”
Several concerns were raised to the global health body over the report, including what the ministry said was a “peculiar” assumption of a relationship between lower temperatures and monthly deaths.
India had shared its misgivings through several formal communications and meetings since last November, according to the ministry.
“A satisfactory response is yet to be received from WHO,” it added.
The WHO was not immediately available for comment.
Indian officials have previously disputed the methodology behind the Lancet and Science studies that also found vastly higher death tolls.
Its official figures show 520,000 COVID-19 deaths nationally, which still accounts for the world’s largest single-country toll after the United States and Brazil.
India was battered by a devastating COVID-19 outbreak last year that saw thousands of people dying each day at its peak, overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums.

