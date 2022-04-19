Saudi packaging producer FIPCO turned into profit in Q1 

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether edges up; India says crypto behind money laundering

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, up 4.53 percent to $40,687 as of 09.00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,038, down 4.24 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Gaming platforms FlickPlay, The Sandbox take steps toward metaverse

Gaming companies FlickPlay and The Sandbox announced a new partnership on Monday that will allow players to use a blockchain asset on both platforms, representing a key step in the building of the metaverse.



The idea of the metaverse involves people moving freely between virtual worlds on different platforms and taking their virtual clothing and other belongings with them, a concept called interoperability.



Such an idea is some years away and will require collaboration between tech companies and metaverse developers.

FlickPlay is an app where players can unlock digital collectibles by using an interactive map of their actual surroundings, and then use their phone’s camera to overlay the collectibles onto the real world and interact with the objects to make videos and other content.

On Monday, the app announced its first collection of NFTs called Flicky, which will feature designs of an anthropomorphic chameleon wearing different clothes.

A portion of people who acquire a Flicky will be able to use the NFT as their avatar on The Sandbox, a web and mobile game where players can build a three-dimensional virtual world.

India says cryptos behind money laundering

Meanwhile, Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has warned that the biggest risk of cryptocurrency could be money laundering and its use for financing terror.

“I think the biggest risk for all countries across the board will be the money laundering aspect and also the aspect of currency being used for financing terror,” said Sitharaman at a seminar during the ongoing spring meet of the International Monetary Fund.

She also added that regulation using technology is the only solution to address the threats posed by cryptocurrencies in matters of national security.

(With inputs from Reuters)