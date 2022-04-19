Saudi packaging producer FIPCO turned into profit in Q1 

You are here

This first-quarter net profit improved from a loss of SR1.5 million during the same quarter of the previous year. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Filling & Packing Materials MFG. Co., FIPCO, has turned into a profitable company after reporting a net profit of SR400,000 ($106,662) in the first quarter of 2022.

This first-quarter net profit improved from a loss of SR1.5 million during the same quarter of the previous year following growth in gross profit of 4.8 percent, according to a bourse filing.

Results were also attributed to lower general and administrative expenses, a reduction in credit loss provisions, and higher gains on the company investments.

Incorporated in 1991, FIPCO is one of the largest producers of Woven Polypropylene packaging products for industrial and agricultural uses in the Middle East.

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, up 4.53 percent to $40,687 as of 09.00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,038, down 4.24 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Gaming platforms FlickPlay, The Sandbox take steps toward metaverse

Gaming companies FlickPlay and The Sandbox announced a new partnership on Monday that will allow players to use a blockchain asset on both platforms, representing a key step in the building of the metaverse.

The idea of the metaverse involves people moving freely between virtual worlds on different platforms and taking their virtual clothing and other belongings with them, a concept called interoperability.

Such an idea is some years away and will require collaboration between tech companies and metaverse developers.

FlickPlay is an app where players can unlock digital collectibles by using an interactive map of their actual surroundings, and then use their phone’s camera to overlay the collectibles onto the real world and interact with the objects to make videos and other content.

On Monday, the app announced its first collection of NFTs called Flicky, which will feature designs of an anthropomorphic chameleon wearing different clothes.

A portion of people who acquire a Flicky will be able to use the NFT as their avatar on The Sandbox, a web and mobile game where players can build a three-dimensional virtual world.

India says cryptos behind money laundering

Meanwhile, Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has warned that the biggest risk of cryptocurrency could be money laundering and its use for financing terror. 

“I think the biggest risk for all countries across the board will be the money laundering aspect and also the aspect of currency being used for financing terror,” said Sitharaman at a seminar during the ongoing spring meet of the International Monetary Fund. 

She also added that regulation using technology is the only solution to address the threats posed by cryptocurrencies in matters of national security. 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

China’s yuan weakened on Tuesday as expectations of steep rate rises by the US Federal Reserve lifted the dollar, but moderating expectations for aggressive loosening by China’s central bank kept losses in check.  

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of its peers, touched new two-year highs on Tuesday, and was last at 100.935, as benchmark US Treasury yields hovered near their highest since late 2018.

Despite the dollar’s strength, the People’s Bank of China set the yuan’s daily midpoint rate slightly firmer at 6.372 per dollar before the market opened, from 6.3763 on Monday. 


Spot yuan opened at 6.3700 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3719 at midday, 53 pips weaker than Monday’s late close.

Shanghai stocks rise, Bluechip falls

China’s blue chips fell on Tuesday, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained after the authorities vowed to support the economy hit by the country’s worst domestic COVID-19 outbreak in two years.

The CSI300 index fell 0.4 percent to 4,150.28 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai index gained 0.1 percent to 3,199.30.

The Hang Seng index dropped 1.9 percent to 21,111.61. 

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.4 percent to 7,208.93. 

China urges policies to support catering, retail sectors

China’s state planner called on Tuesday for the implementation of policies to support the country’s catering and retail sectors.

Spending on new energy vehicles should also be supported, said Meng Wei, spokeswoman for the National Development and Reform Commission.

Data on Monday showed March retail sales contracted the most on an annual basis since April 2020 due to widespread COVID-19 curbs across the country.

Ant Group set for majority stake of payments platform 2C2P

Ant Group, the fintech unit of China’s Alibaba Group, is set to become the majority investor in Singapore-based payments platform 2C2P as part of a partnership, the companies said on Monday.

The deal will lead to the integration of Ant’s Alipay+ payment service with 2C2P’s platform used by merchants in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.

Ant has over the years deepened its presence in Southeast Asia by investing in and partnering with fintechs, and recently appointed a general manager for the region to ramp up growth outside of China.

“Through this complementary partnership with Ant Group, 2C2P will be connected to a much larger merchant base and be well-positioned to advance our international expansion strategy,” Aung Kyaw Moe, founder and chief executive officer of 2C2P, said in a statement.

Shanghai regulator summons e-commerce platforms

Shanghai’s market regulator said on Monday it had summoned 12 e-commerce platforms including Meituan and eleme.me over topics including price gouging during the epidemic.

Platforms were told to improve their management of delivery riders, and stop behaviors such as improper price increases by riders, the regulator said on its WeChat account.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Yamama Cement Co. reported a 46-percent drop in profit in the first quarter of 2022 as lower sales volumes weighed on profit.

The cement maker’s first-quarter net profit dropped to SR29 million ($7.7 million) this year from SR54 million recorded in the first quarter of 2021, according to a bourse filing.

The firm attributed the decrease in profit to lower sales volumes and an increase in selling and marketing expenses.

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors fretted over tight global supply after Libya was forced to halt some exports and as factories in Shanghai prepared to reopen post a COVID-19 shutdown, easing some demand worries.

Brent crude futures rose 61 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $113.77 a barrel at 0349 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 33 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $108.54 a barrel. 

Developments in Libya and China behind the price rise

Both benchmark contracts rose more than 1 percent in the previous session after hitting their highest since March 28 after Libya said it could not deliver oil from its biggest field and shut another field due to political protests. 

The latest supply hit came just as fuel demand in China, the world’s largest oil importer, was expected to pick up as manufacturing plants prepared to reopen in Shanghai.

Demand concerns remain, however, as China continues to impose tough curbs to contain COVID outbreaks.

Petrobras to sell stake

Meanwhile, Brazil’s Petrobras on Monday started the binding phase to sell its subsidiary’s 20 percent stake in Texas-based MP Gulf of Mexico LLC, which owns offshore fields in the region.

Potential buyers classified for this phase will receive a letter with instructions on the divestment process, Petrobras said in a securities filing.

Murphy Exploration & Production Company owns the remaining 80 percent stake in MP Gulf of Mexico.

Russia, Algeria join hands in a crucial move

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Algerian counterpart Abelmadjid Tebboune held a phone call during which they confirmed their plans for further coordination at the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers, the Kremlin said on Monday.

They also agreed to continue cooperation at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum “in the interest of safeguarding stability on the global energy markets,” the Kremlin added.

Putin and Tebboune also discussed the situation in Ukraine, according to the Kremlin.

(With inputs from Reuters) 


 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Transport Authority has signed an agreement to develop the legislative and regulatory environment for land, sea and rail transport activities in the Red Sea region.

Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, the chairman of the authority, signed the memorandum of understanding with CEO of The Red Sea Development Company John Pagano in the capital, Riyadh, on Monday.

Al-Rumaih praised the strategic partnership with TRSDC, and said that they were looking forward to developing the transport sectors in the Red Sea region through cooperation and joint work.

He said that the two sides would create the legislative and regulatory environment to provide services according to the best international standards and models, through the use and employment of modern technology, to raise the level of quality and upgrade transportation options in the Red Sea.

 

 

Al-Rumaih said that the agreement supported the objectives of the national strategy for transport and logistics services in developing services, improving the experience of beneficiaries and contributing to raising the quality of life in Saudi cities and regions, by developing opportunities for innovation, technical cooperation, promoting investment, and keeping pace with the latest global developments in the transport industry in line with the Kingdom’s economic and social goals.

Pagano said that the goal was to connect the Red Sea destination in the best possible way using a fleet of smart vehicles to support sustainability goals in land, sea and air transportation.

The agreement will adopt future and modern transportation technology, and will allow the two parties to exchange expertise regarding the economic zone in the Red Sea, hold workshops on modern transportation services, provide a suitable environment for investors in transportation and logistics services, and to cooperate in new and smart mobility.

