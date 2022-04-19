You are here

  • Home
  • UAE summons Swedish ambassador to protest Qur’an burning by extremists

UAE summons Swedish ambassador to protest Qur’an burning by extremists

UAE summons Swedish ambassador to protest Qur’an burning by extremists
Riots broke out following far-right politician Rasmus Paludan's meetings and planned Qur’an burnings in Malmo, Sweden on April 17, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wuwrc

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

UAE summons Swedish ambassador to protest Qur’an burning by extremists

UAE summons Swedish ambassador to protest Qur’an burning by extremists
  • UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation affirmed rejection of all practices that offend religions
  • Reem Al-Hashimy stressed the need to respect religious symbols and avoid incitement and polarisation
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE summoned Sweden’s ambassador to the country, Liselott Andersson, to protest against the burning of copies of the Qur’an by extremists in the Nordic country, Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy affirmed the UAE's rejection of all practices that offend religions, and stressed the need to respect religious symbols and avoid incitement and polarisation.

The minister underscored that such practices only lead to more tension and confrontation at a time when the world needs to work together to spread the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence and reject hatred and extremism.

Sweden, a nation of 10 million, has seen unrest, scuffles, arson and violence since Thursday that has left some police officers and protesters injured. It was triggered by Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan’s meetings and planned Qur’an burnings across the country.

Topics: Sweden UAE far right qur'an

Related

Saudi Arabia, other Islamic countries condemn Swedish far-right group’s plan to burn copies of the Qur’an photos
World
Saudi Arabia, other Islamic countries condemn Swedish far-right group’s plan to burn copies of the Qur’an
Special Egypt, Al-Azhar slam Qur’an burning in Sweden
Middle-East
Egypt, Al-Azhar slam Qur’an burning in Sweden

Egypt, Al-Azhar slam Qur’an burning in Sweden

Egypt, Al-Azhar slam Qur’an burning in Sweden
Updated 51 min 47 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, Al-Azhar slam Qur’an burning in Sweden

Egypt, Al-Azhar slam Qur’an burning in Sweden
  • Islamic university calls for international legislation to prevent abuse of religious beliefs and protect the rights of Muslims and immigrants where they live
  • Foreign ministry rejects ‘assaults’ on universally recognized freedom to practice one’s faith
Updated 51 min 47 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has condemned the abuse of the Qur’an, Islam’s holiest book, by a group of right-wing extremists in Sweden that has resulted in riots in several parts of the European nation over the past few days.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that “this incident (is) among … extremist right-wing practices” used to incite “immigrants in general and Muslims in particular.”

The ministry stated that the government rejected these “assaults” on “religious principles and beliefs.” Freedom of religion was a basic human right and has to be respected, it added.

Egypt has called for calm and urged all parties “to uphold the common denominators of tolerance, acceptance of the other and peaceful coexistence among peoples, and to reject calls for incitement and hatred, and to stop acts of violence, sabotage and provocative acts that would harm the stability, security and peace of societies.”

Last Thursday, the leader of the Danish Hard Line party, Rasmus Paludan, burned a copy of the Qur’an in the southern Sweden city of Linkoping, while under police protection.

Al-Azhar condemned “the burning of copies of the Noble Qur’an, and the deliberate repetition of this shameful act despite its violation of all international laws and covenants that stipulate the necessity of respecting the sanctities of peoples, their beliefs and their religions.”

Al-Azhar reiterated “its affirmation that encroaching on religious sanctities is not a matter of freedom of expression, but rather it is an uncivilized and barbaric apostasy that disregards human values, brings human behavior back to the dark ages.”

Al-Azhar also reiterated its call for the drawing up of international legislation to prevent such abuse, “and to ensure the necessary guarantees to protect the rights of Muslims to practice their religious rites in the societies in which they live.”

Al-Azhar stated that “the Holy Qur’an will remain a guiding book for all humanity, whose sanctity will not be compromised.”

The incident was widely condemned across the world.

Topics: Egypt Sweden Al-Azhar Qur’an Malmo

Related

Saudi Arabia, other Islamic countries condemn Swedish far-right group’s plan to burn copies of the Qur’an photos
World
Saudi Arabia, other Islamic countries condemn Swedish far-right group’s plan to burn copies of the Qur’an
Saudi Arabia condemns ‘abuse of Holy Qur’an’ by extremists in Sweden
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns ‘abuse of Holy Qur’an’ by extremists in Sweden

Egypt begins restoring Mideast’s oldest synagogue

Egypt begins restoring Mideast’s oldest synagogue
Updated 19 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt begins restoring Mideast’s oldest synagogue

Egypt begins restoring Mideast’s oldest synagogue
  • The last restoration work was done in 1991
Updated 19 April 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities has started a project to restore Cairo’s Temple of Ben Ezra.

“It is of great importance as it is the oldest synagogue in Egypt and the Middle East,” said the council’s Secretary-General Mostafa Waziri.

Osama Talaat, head of the council’s Islamic, Coptic and Jewish Antiquities Sector, said: “The temple was named after Ezra, the religious scholar and Jewish philosopher.”

The restoration work will include cleaning walls, insulating the roof and treating cracks. The last restoration work was done in 1991.

Topics: Egypt Synagogue Jewish

Related

Israeli president ends Turkey trip with synagogue visit
Middle-East
Israeli president ends Turkey trip with synagogue visit
Second of 2 men arrested in connection to Texas synagogue attack released without charge
World
Second of 2 men arrested in connection to Texas synagogue attack released without charge

Turkey says Erdogan, Israel’s Herzog to speak after Jerusalem clashes

Turkey says Erdogan, Israel’s Herzog to speak after Jerusalem clashes
Updated 19 April 2022
Reuters

Turkey says Erdogan, Israel’s Herzog to speak after Jerusalem clashes

Turkey says Erdogan, Israel’s Herzog to speak after Jerusalem clashes
Updated 19 April 2022
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold a phone call with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, after Israeli interventions on Palestinian worshippers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque last week, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu did not say when the call would take place.
On Sunday, Erdogan said he told his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas that he condemned Israeli “intervention on worshippers” at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque and threats to its “status or spirit.”

Topics: Turkey Israel Jerusalem

Related

Special Turkey begins large-scale operation in northern Iraq against Kurdish militants
Middle-East
Turkey begins large-scale operation in northern Iraq against Kurdish militants

Libya’s rival officials conclude election talks without deal

Libya’s rival officials conclude election talks without deal
Updated 19 April 2022
AP

Libya’s rival officials conclude election talks without deal

Libya’s rival officials conclude election talks without deal
Updated 19 April 2022
AP

CAIRO: Rival Libyan officials wrapped up weeklong talks in the Egyptian capital without an agreement on constitutional arrangements for elections, the United Nations said Tuesday.
Twelve lawmakers from Libya’s east-based parliament and 12 from the High Council of State, an advisory body in the capital of Tripoli in western Libya, took part in the UN-brokered talks that concluded Monday in Cairo.
The UN special adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, said the officials agreed to reconvene next month after the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.
Williams said the UN was working to seize consensus reached earlier this year between the two chambers with the aim of reaching an agreement on a constitutional and legislative framework for parliamentary and presidential elections.
The talks came as Libya has been pulled apart again, with two rival governments claiming power after tentative steps toward unity in the past year, following a decade of civil war.
In February, the country’s east-based House of Representatives named a new prime minister, former interior minister Fathi Bashagha, to lead a new interim government.
The lawmakers there claimed the mandate of interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who is based in Tripoli, expired when the election failed to take place as planned in December.
Dbeibah, however, stood defiant against efforts to replace his government. He said he will hand over power only to an elected government.
With the two leaders sticking to their positions, turmoil soared, and heavily armed militias mobilized in the western region — including the capital, where they occasionally blocked roads.
Tribal leaders and protesters in the southern region also shut down oil facilities including Libya’s largest oil field, demanding Dbeibah to step down. The region is controlled by forces of east-based commander Khalifa Haftar.
The developments have raised fears fighting could return to Libya after a period of relative calm since warring parties signed a UN-brokered cease-fire late in 2020.
The oil-rich North African country has been wrecked by conflict since the NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
The country spent much of the past decade split between rival administrations in the east and west, each supported by different militias and foreign governments.

Topics: Libya UN

Related

Oil rises as Libya outages add to Russia supply fears
Business & Economy
Oil rises as Libya outages add to Russia supply fears
Libya closes largest oil field, warns of more shutdowns
Business & Economy
Libya closes largest oil field, warns of more shutdowns

Lebanese president meets Lebanon’s envoy to Saudi Arabia before return

Lebanese president meets Lebanon’s envoy to Saudi Arabia before return
Updated 19 April 2022
Reuters

Lebanese president meets Lebanon’s envoy to Saudi Arabia before return

Lebanese president meets Lebanon’s envoy to Saudi Arabia before return
  • The meeting took place before Fawzi Kabbara returns to Riyadh
Updated 19 April 2022
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun has met Lebanon’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Fawzi Kabbara, before he returns to Riyadh, Aoun said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry announced that the kingdom’s ambassador to Beirut had returned to Lebanon on April 7, in a sign of easing tensions following a rift that saw the kingdom and other Gulf states withdraw their envoys last year.

Topics: Lebanon Saudi Arabia ambassador

Related

Saudi Arabia expresses support for humanitarian aid mechanism for Lebanon
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia expresses support for humanitarian aid mechanism for Lebanon
Lebanon’s grand mufti welcomes return of Saudi ambassador to Beirut
Saudi Arabia
Lebanon’s grand mufti welcomes return of Saudi ambassador to Beirut

Latest updates

Saudi Aramco awards $300m fracturing contract to NESR
Saudi Aramco awards $300m fracturing contract to NESR
Elon Musk says Twitter board members will not get salaries
Elon Musk says Twitter board members will not get salaries
UAE summons Swedish ambassador to protest Qur’an burning by extremists
UAE summons Swedish ambassador to protest Qur’an burning by extremists
TASI, Nomu edge down; Saudi British Bank, Wataniya Insurance fall: Closing bell
TASI, Nomu edge down; Saudi British Bank, Wataniya Insurance fall: Closing bell
Egyptian businesses seek PM’s intervention to ease industrial sector woes  
Egyptian businesses seek PM’s intervention to ease industrial sector woes  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.