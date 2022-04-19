You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Defining Decade by Meg Jay

In The Defining Decade, Meg Jay reveals how many twentysomethings have been caught in a swirl of hype and misinformation that has trivialized what are actually the most defining years of adulthood.

Our “thirty-is-the-new-twenty” culture tells us that the twentysomething years don’t matter. Some say they are an extended adolescence. But thirty is not the new twenty.

Drawing from more than ten years of work with hundreds of twentysomething clients, Jay weaves the science of the twentysomething years with compelling stories from twentysomethings themselves.

She shares what psychologists and economists know about the unique power of our twenties and how they change our lives.

The result is a provocative and sometimes poignant read that shows us why our twenties do matter.

Our twenties are a time when the things we do — and the things we don’t do — will have an enormous effect across years and even generations to come.

