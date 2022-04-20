You are here

TASI gains as Saudi Homes Loans soars 20% on debut: Opening bell

TASI gains as Saudi Homes Loans soars 20% on debut: Opening bell
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The main index opened higher on Wednesday in early trading as Saudi Home Loans shares surged as it debuted on the Saudi exchange today.

Shares of Saudi Home Loans Co. soared 20.50 percent to lead the gainers list, as of 10:11 a.m. Saudi time.

TASI began 0.54 percent higher to 13,579, while the parallel market, Nomu, opened almost unchanged percent at 24,077.

Leejam Sports Co., known as Fitness Time, fell 9.12 percent leading the fallers, despite making SR46 million ($12 million) in profits in the first quarter of 2022.

Arriyadh Development Co. gained 0.86 percent, after reporting a 25 percent rise in profit to SR139 million in the first quarter of 2022.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank edged down 0.37 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank gained 0.79 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today's trading up 1.06 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude oil reached $108.57 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI crude oil reached $103.53 per barrel, at 10:29 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU Saudi stock market

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian stocks snapped a series of gains to end lower on Tuesday in line with oil prices.

The main TASI index was down 1.1 percent to 13,505 in one of its biggest daily drops recently, and the parallel Nomu market slipped 0.5 percent to 24,088.

Dubai and Kuwait led the gainers in the GCC, up 1.6 and 1 percent, respectively.

Stock markets in Qatar and Oman slightly advanced, while the Bahraini and Abu Dhabi indexes edged down.

Apart from the Gulf, Egypt’s EGX30 index shed 0.9 percent.

Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday, with Brent crude rising to $108.2 a barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate reaching $103.8 at 9:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Oil giant Saudi Aramco got the Capital Market Authority’s approval to increase capital from SR60 billion ($16 billion) to SR75 billion by issuing bonus shares

Saudi Leejam Sports Co. turned a loss of SR6.9 million into a profit of SR46 million in the first quarter of 2022

Food delivery app Jahez signed an initial agreement to fully acquire Marn Business Information Technology Co.

Saudi developer Arriyadh Development Co. posted a 25 percent profit increase to SR139 million in the first quarter of 2022

Shareholders of Halwani Brothers Co. approved the the board’s recommendation to distribute cash dividends of SR2 per share for 2021

solutions by stc, a unit of Saudi telecom giant stc, posted a 38 percent increase in profit during the first quarter of 2022, driven by higher revenues

Saudi Ceramic Co. saw a 27 percent drop in quarterly profit to SR51.3 million

National Medical Care Co.’s board proposed a dividend payout of SR1 per share for 2021

Calendar

April 20, 2022

Shares of Saudi Home Loans will start trading on the main market

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco said it will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

RIYADH: Saudi developer Arriyadh Development Co. has seen its net profit increase by 25 percent during the first quarter of 2022 despite a drop of 3 percent in operating revenues.


The company made SR139 million ($37 million) in profit, compared to SR111 million for the same period a year earlier, according to bourse filing.

The Riyadh-based firm attributed the increase in profit mainly to the increase in its share of profits from its associate company by 34 percent.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia construction real estate

RIYADH: Saudi food delivery startup Jahez has signed an initial agreement with shareholders of Marn Business Information Technology Co., a point of sales systems provider for the food and beverage and retail sectors, to fully acquire the latter.

The proposed acquisition will be priced based on the findings of due diligence, the company said in a bourse filing.

Jahez was listed on Saudi Exchange's parallel market earlier this year as its first-ever listing of a local startup and was recently valued at $3.25 billion.

Topics: app food delivery online

RIYADH: Saudi gym chain Leejam Sports Co., also known as Fitness Time, has swung into profit as its net profit soared to SR46 million ($12 million) in the first quarter of 2022 following revenue growth.

It erased losses of SR6.97 million from the same quarter a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

This was due to a growth in revenue by SR83 million resulting from the opening of new centers and more operating days during the current quarter as compared to the same quarter last year.

Topics: gym fitness Saudi

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, up 1.73 percent to $41,429 as of 09.00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,093, up 1.72 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

European crypto industry steps up efforts to influence EU policy

More than 40 crypto business leaders have asked the European Union not to require crypto firms to disclose transaction details and dial down attempts to bring to heel rapidly growing decentralized finance platforms.

The EU, like countries and jurisdictions across the globe, is working to tame the freewheeling crypto sector. It is ahead of the US and Britain in developing a set of rules for the $2.1 trillion sector.

In a letter seen by Reuters sent to 27 EU finance ministers on April 13, crypto businesses asked policymakers to ensure their regulations did not go beyond rules already in place under the global Financial Action Task Force, which set standards for combating money laundering.

EU lawmakers last month voted to back new safeguards for tracing bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The rules, opposed by major US exchange Coinbase Global Inc, would require crypto firms to gather and hold information on who is involved in digital currency transfers.

CBA rebuffs reports of partnership with crypto platform

Commonwealth Bank of Australia warned of a fake news article doing rounds on social media platforms alleging the country’s No. 1 lender to have partnered with a cryptocurrency trading platform to encourage people to invest in crypto assets.

The report comes months after Australia’s richest man and chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, Andrew Forest, filed a lawsuit against Facebook-owner Meta Platforms alleging it breached anti-money laundering laws and used his image to promote cryptocurrency schemes.

Last month, Australia’s competition watchdog had also filed a similar lawsuit against Meta with allegations of promoting fake cryptocurrency ads featuring well-known people.

CBA added that it has warned Australians through its own channels not to respond to or click through to the website if they receive the alleged fake article.

It also alleged that the article was “designed to entice unsuspecting people to go to the scammer’s website and provide their personal details and money.”

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin

