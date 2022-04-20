You are here

Police restrict Israeli ultra-nationalists’ Jerusalem march

Israeli protesters marching with flags toward Tzahal square, scuffle with Israeli police on April 20, 2022, during the “flags march.” (AFP)
AP

  • Police set up large roadblocks outside the Old City walls, closing the main road leading down to Damascus Gate
  • Bottled up, the marchers waved Israeli flags, chanted and sang
AP

JERUSALEM: Police appear to have prevented hundreds of ultra-nationalist Israelis from marching around predominantly Palestinian areas of Jerusalem’s Old City on Wednesday, an event that served as one of the triggers of last year’s Israel-Gaza war.
Police set up large roadblocks outside the Old City walls, closing the main road leading down to Damascus Gate, the epicenter of last year’s unrest. Bottled up, the marchers waved Israeli flags, chanted and sang.
Earlier in the day, a small group of Palestinian protesters threw rocks at police while hundreds of Jewish visitors entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount.
The hilltop shrine in Jerusalem’s Old City is the third holiest in Islam, while for Jews it is their holiest site, where two temples stood in antiquity. It is the emotional ground zero for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and a flashpoint for previous rounds of violence.
Amateur video from the scene appeared to show police using sponge-tipped plastic projectiles intended to be non-lethal as the protesters barricaded themselves inside the mosque. Police said a firebomb thrown by one of the protesters set a carpet outside the mosque on fire, but it was quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported.
Israeli police said a large number of officers were deployed around Jerusalem’s historic Old City, home to religious sites for Jews, Christians and Muslims, out of concern that confrontations could further ignite an already tense situation in the city during the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
“At this stage the police are not approving the protest march under the requested layout,” the police said in a statement ahead of the march, without elaborating. They could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
The Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, said Wednesday that Israel “bears full responsibility for the repercussions” if it allows the march “to approach our holy sites,” but didn’t specify what actions it would take or what its red lines would be.
Several nationalist Israeli politicians said they would be attending the march, including ultra-nationalist parliament member Itamar Ben Gvir, a disciple of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane and a frequent provocateur in sensitive Palestinian neighborhoods of east Jerusalem.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that he would bar Ben Gvir from going to Damascus Gate. “I don’t intend to allow petty politics to endanger human lives,” he said.
In a similar situation last May, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired rockets toward Jerusalem as Israeli nationalists holding a flag march were making their way to the Old City. The events set off an 11-day war between Israel and the militant group Hamas that rules Gaza.
Israeli-Palestinian tensions have surged in recent weeks after a series of deadly attacks inside Israel, followed by military operations in the West Bank. On Monday, Palestinian militants fired a rocket from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel for the first time in months, and Israel responded with airstrikes. These followed days of clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians at the flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem.
Noam Nisan, one of the organizers of the planned march, told Kan public radio that it would proceed as planned Wednesday. “A Jew with a flag in Jerusalem is not a provocation,” he said.
He said that the demonstration was a response to buses being stoned earlier this week while driving to the Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray, located in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Topics: Israel Palestinians West Bank Al-Aqsa clashes

Egyptian, Spanish FMs hold talks

Egyptian, Spanish FMs hold talks
Updated 32 min ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian, Spanish FMs hold talks

Egyptian, Spanish FMs hold talks
  • Sameh Shoukry also met with King Felipe VI in Madrid
  • Talks focused on bilateral ties, regional and global issues of common concern  
Updated 32 min ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares discussed boosting bilateral relations in Madrid. 

Shoukry affirmed his aspiration to see an increase in trade and Spanish direct investments in sectors such as infrastructure, transport, water, renewable energy and electric mobility.

The ministers discussed cooperation over climate change, Egypt’s hosting and presidency of COP27, and Spain’s support for strengthening the partnership between Egypt and the EU. 

Ahmed Hafez, spokesman for Egypt’s Foreign Ministry, said they also discussed international and regional issues of common concern, including Ukraine, Palestine, Libya, and Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam.

Spain’s King Felipe VI also received Shoukry during his visit. Hafez said the meeting with the king touched on regional and international issues of common interest.

Topics: Egypt Spain Sameh Shoukry Jose Manuel Albares

Egyptian, Ethiopian monks clash in Jerusalem 

Updated 52 min 52 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian, Ethiopian monks clash in Jerusalem 

Egyptian, Ethiopian monks clash in Jerusalem 
  • Prolonged dispute over ownership of Deir Al-Sultan monastery witnessed recent flare-up
  • Israeli police intervened to force Ethiopians to lower their flag on site of monastery
Updated 52 min 52 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The long-standing Egyptian-Ethiopian clash over the monastery Deir Al-Sultan, owned by the Coptic Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, saw a flare-up yesterday after Ethiopian monks raised a large Ethiopian flag on the site and attacked Egyptian monks present within.

According to Egyptian press reports, Metropolitan of the Holy See of Jerusalem Anba Antonios responded by placing the Egyptian flag on the monastery, while the Egyptian monks summoned Israeli police to force the Ethiopians to lower their flag.

The monastery also witnessed verbal altercations between monks from both sides, which likewise prompted intervention from Israeli police.

Deir Al-Sultan, named after Sultan Salah Al-Din Al-Ayyubi, is located within the walls of the old city of Jerusalem, in the Christian Quarter.

The sultan gave it to the Copts in appreciation of the national role they played in the battles against the Crusader armies that occupied Jerusalem.

According to Anba Antonios, “the problem of the assault on Deir Al-Sultan recurs every year,” beginning two or three years ago with the Ethiopians raising their flag “in an attempt to prove that the monastery is Ethiopian.”

“There is a court decision regarding our ownership of the monastery, and we are waiting for it to be implemented. It does not belong to them, and the government is supposed to form a committee between us and the Ethiopians to discuss the mechanism for implementing the ruling,” he added.

“We…received many promises that the flag would be removed. This year, before the celebrations and Holy Week, we met with the director-general of the Jerusalem Police and a number of police officers, and we said we want to pray quietly, and they promised us to solve all matters,” he continued in a statement.

“Yesterday, we were surprised by the placement of the great Ethiopian flag, and we contacted the police and…they said they would contact the interior and foreign affairs ministries and hold a joint meeting,” he added.

The archbishop revealed that the only monk residing in the monastery on a continuous basis was subjected to harassment by the Ethiopians, and they prevented him from entering the monastery. 

The monastery has long witnessed a dispute over its ownership between the Egyptian church and its Abyssinian counterpart after Egyptian monks hosted the Abyssinians for three centuries, due to their inability to pay taxes. 

The dispute was renewed in 2019 over a tent on which the Ethiopian flag was raised.

Egyptian monks gathered in the monastery two days ago to remove the tent and the Ethiopian flag amid the intervention of Israeli police.

Topics: Jerusalem Deir Al-Sultan Anba Antonios Egypt Ethiopia

Lebanon maternal deaths triple, children’s health at risk amid crisis, UNICEF says

Updated 20 April 2022
Reuters

Lebanon maternal deaths triple, children’s health at risk amid crisis, UNICEF says

Lebanon maternal deaths triple, children's health at risk amid crisis, UNICEF says
  • Lebanon hosts 1.5 million Syrian refugees, making up about a quarter of the population
Updated 20 April 2022
Reuters

BEIRUT: The number of women in Lebanon dying from pregnancy-related complications has nearly tripled amid a crushing three-year economic crisis that has seen doctors and midwives leave the country, the UN children’s agency UNICEF said Wednesday.
The crisis is also affecting children, especially among Syrian refugees who have fled over the border into Lebanon.
UNICEF said a third of children could not access health care by October 2021, and the number of children who die within the first four weeks after birth “increased dramatically among refugees in four provinces assessed, from 65 neonatal deaths in the first quarter of 2020 to 137 in the third quarter.”
Lebanon hosts 1.5 million Syrian refugees, making up about a quarter of the population, according to official estimates.
“Repeatedly, anguished parents and families are unable to access basic health care for their children – as many dedicated health workers struggle to keep operations running during the crisis,” said Ettie Higgins, UNICEF Lebanon representative.
Some 40 percent of doctors, including those that work specifically with children and women, have left the country, as well as some 30 percent of midwives, UNICEF said, diminishing the quality of services in a country formerly seen as a regional health care hub.
“Lebanon had achieved remarkable success in reducing maternal deaths, but numbers rose again between 2019 and 2021, from 13.7 to 37 deaths per 1,000 live births,” the agency said in a report released Wednesday. It did not give the raw numbers.
Faysal Al-Kak, coordinator of the Lebanon’s National Committee on Safe Motherhood, said the number of maternal deaths had spiked largely due to the coronavirus delta variant in 2021 but said the crisis was also a factor.
“The Lebanese crisis is a strong variable – maybe the mom is not visiting enough, afraid of going to the doctor because it costs money. It gave women a sense that ‘I can’t go to the doctor’,” he told Reuters.
“Delta and the low vaccination rate — in addition to the compounded crisis that we live in – could have affected indirectly the accessibility, cost, and transportation.”
The rising cost of transportation and services due to the collapse of the country’s currency and the removal of most subsidies on fuel and medicine has left health care out of reach for many, UNICEF said.
Childhood vaccination rates have declined, leaving hundreds of thousands of children vulnerable to preventable diseases such as measles and pneumonia.

Topics: Lebanon Syrian refugees children

Baghdad airport suspends flights due to bad weather, agency reports

Updated 20 April 2022
Reuters

Baghdad airport suspends flights due to bad weather, agency reports

Updated 20 April 2022
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Baghdad International Airport suspended flights on Wednesday due to bad weather conditions, the Iraqi News Agency said.

Topics: Baghdad Airport weather

Related

Egypt announces nine-day holiday for Eid Al-Fitr 
Offbeat
Egypt announces nine-day holiday for Eid Al-Fitr 
As of December 2021, Egypt was the world’s third-worst jailer of journalists, with at least 25 journalists imprisoned in the country, according to CPJ’s prison census. (Shutterstock)
Media
Egypt must ‘immediately’ release Egyptian journalist, says CPJ

Iraq ‘green belt’ neglected in faltering climate fight

Updated 20 April 2022
AFP

Iraq ‘green belt’ neglected in faltering climate fight

Updated 20 April 2022
AFP

Karbala: Envisioned as a lush fortress against worsening desertification and sand storms, the “green belt” of Iraq’s Karbala stands as a wilted failure.
Sixteen years after its inception, only a fraction of the 76-kilometer (47-mile) crescent-shaped strip of greenery has materialized, though the years proved a deep need for protection against mounting environmental challenges.
Eucalyptus, olive groves and date palms first took root in 2006 as part of a plan for tens of thousands of the trees to form a green protective shield around the city in central Iraq.
“We were very happy because the green belt would be an effective bulwark against dust,” said Hatif Sabhan Al-Khazali, a native of Karbala — one of Iraq’s Shiite holy cities that attracts millions of pilgrims every year.
Iraq’s host of environmental problems, including drought and desertification, threaten access to water and livelihoods across the country.
But nowadays, the southern axis of Karbala’s green belt is only about 26 kilometers long while the northern axis of the 100-meter (328 feet) wide strip is even shorter, at 22 kilometers.
Irrigation is sparse. No one pulls out the weeds anymore. Branches of the stunted olive trees sway between date palms — symbolic of Iraq — that struggle to grow.
“The construction was stopped,” said Nasser Al-Khazali, a former member of the Karbala provincial council.
He blamed “lack of interest from the central government and local authorities,” saying: “The funding didn’t follow.”
According to him, only nine billion dinars ($6 million) was spent on the northern axis, out of the originally planned 16 billion dinars.
“Negligence” is how Hatif Sabhan Al-Khazali explains the fate of the green belt project.
It’s a frequent refrain — along with “financial mismanagement” — on the lips of many Iraqis and was a driving factor behind near-nationwide protests against graft, crumbling public services and unemployment that shook the country in 2019.
Iraq has consistently been a low scorer on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index, ranking 157th out of 180 countries for perceived corruption levels in state institutions last year.
What was meant to be a buffer against frequent dust storms that envelop the country does little to lessen their impact.
Earlier in April, two such storms blanketed Iraq in less than one week, grounding flights and leaving dozens hospitalized due to respiratory problems.
According to the director of Iraq’s meteorological office, Amer Al-Jabri, sand and dust storms are expected to become even more frequent.
He attributed this increase to “drought, desertification and declining rainfall,” as well as the absence of green spaces.
Iraq is particularly vulnerable to climate change, having already witnessed record low rainfall and high temperatures in recent years.
In November, the World Bank warned that Iraq could suffer a 20 percent drop in water resources by 2050 due to climate change.
Water shortages have been exacerbated by the building of upstream dams in neighboring Turkey and Iran.
These water shortages and the attendant soil degradation have led to a drastic decline in arable land.
Iraq “loses around 100,000 dunams (about 250 square kilometers or 97 square miles) of agricultural land every year,” said Nadhir Al-Ansari, a specialist in water resources at Sweden’s Lulea University of Technology.
“This land is then transformed into desert areas,” he said, warning that Iraq should “expect more dust storms” — which would have dire consequences on agriculture and public health.
Ansari blamed this on the Iraqi government and the “absence of water planning.”
During the country’s last dust storm, the agriculture ministry assured that it was working on “restoring vegetation cover” in Iraq.
Last year an official with the Ministry of Water Resources referred to “several initiatives” to plant green belts but he said that “unfortunately these belts were not maintained,” the state INA news agency reported.
As an example the official cited Karbala, where Hatif Sabhan Al-Khazali despairs at seeing the city’s green belt left to “criminal gangs and stray dogs.”

Topics: Iraq climate

Related

Macron courts Marseille voters; Climate activists in Paris
World
Macron courts Marseille voters; Climate activists in Paris
Special Turkey begins large-scale operation in northern Iraq against Kurdish militants
Middle-East
Turkey begins large-scale operation in northern Iraq against Kurdish militants

