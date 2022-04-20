Saudi Cabinet calls on international community to hold Israeli forces responsible for crimes, violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday called on the international community to hold the Israeli occupation forces responsible for crimes and violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque. It also said that these actions would impact the chances of reviving the peace process in the Middle East.
The Cabinet session was chaired by King Salman at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Ministers affirmed the Kingdom’s support for efforts that led to a political solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis to achieve security and stability.
Saudi Arabia also reiterated standing by needy people around the world and alleviating their suffering, including providing urgent medical and shelter aid worth $10 million for Ukrainian refugees to neighboring countries in coordination with the UN.
The Cabinet reiterated Saudi Arabia’s and Kuwait’s right to develop the joint Dorra offshore gas field, in implementation of the signed agreement between the two sides on March 21, 2022.
The ministers said that the improvement of Saudi Arabia’s credit outlook twice since the start of this year, topping G20 countries, was a result of efforts during the past five years in line with Saudi Vision 2030, positively reflecting the effectiveness of fiscal policy and raising the efficiency of government work.
The Cabinet approved an agreement on the Saudi Public Investment Fund to invest in Egypt.
King Salman then directed amending the Eid Al-Fitr break for all students to start by the end of Thursday, April 21, 2022.
The Eid Al-Fitr break was supposed to start on April 25, 2022. The King’s directives were based on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recommendation, the Saudi Press Agency said.