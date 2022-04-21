You are here

Dubai lender Emirates NBD posts 18% rise in Q1 profit

Dubai lender Emirates NBD posts 18% rise in Q1 profit
The bank’s profit reached 2.7 billion dirhams. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Dubai lender Emirates NBD has reported a growth of 18 percent in net profit for the first quarter of 2022.

The bank’s profit reached 2.7 billion dirhams ($735 million), up from 2.3 billion dirhams in the same period last year, according to a company statement.

The bank attributed the profit increase to the strong economic recovery from the pandemic, coupled with higher interest rates.

RIYADH: Elon Musk’s infrastructure and tunnel construction services company The Boring Co. has secured $675 million in a funding round, bringing its valuation to $5.6 billion, according to Bloomberg. 

The funding round was led by global technology investment firm Vy Capital, as well as American venture capital firm Sequoia Capital. Other investors include Valor Equity Partners, Founders Fund, among others.

The firm, which aims to ease the pain of traffic through constructing transportation networks in deep underground tunnels, is aiming to expand in other cities in addition to Las Vegas. 

Accordingly, the firm will utilize the amount raised to significantly increase hiring. 

“Boring’s technology is now past the state-of-the-art, and improving at an exponential rate,” Bloomberg reported, citing Sequoia Capital’s Shaun Maguire.

The recent funding round comes three years after the firm raised as much as $120 million at a valuation of $920 million.

The new funding round also indicates that the company is planning to integrate its tunnels into new building projects.

Topics: NBD Dubai Lending

RIYADH: Saudi’s Yanbu Cement has acquired shares owned by Kuwait’s Shuaiba Industrial Co. in its unit Yanbu Saudi Kuwaiti Paper Products Co. for SR32.3 million ($8.6 million).

The transaction allowed the transfer of a 40-percent stake in the paper manufacturer to Yanbu Cement, making it the full owner of the former, according to a bourse filing.

Yanbu Cement will fund the transaction from its own resources.

In line with the company’s expansion and growth visions, the deal aims to provide material and logistical support for Yanbu Cement’s operations.

Yanbu Saudi Kuwaiti Paper Products specializes in wholesale trade and manufacturing all kinds of cement paper bags.

 It made profits of SR5.57 million in 2021, down slightly from SR5.63 million a year earlier.

Topics: cement Saudi TASI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is eyeing stakes in Thyssenkrupp AG’s hydrogen unit, as the country aims to switch to greener forms of energy production, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

The people, who wished to stay anonymous, revealed that the PIF is now in the early stages of studying a potential investment in the German multinational conglomerate’s Nucera business.

Nucera is known for constructing plants that generate hydrogen gas from renewable energy sources.

This hydrogen will be later converted to electricity without greenhouse gas emissions.

The report noted that talks are currently in their early stages, and no finalization has yet been made.

Both the PIF and the Thyssenkrupp spokesperson declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.

Thyssenkrupp has already started its operations in Saudi Arabia by building a green hydrogen plant that will power the $500 billion NEOM megaproject.

Meanwhile, PIF is currently on a path of transition, as it is now heavily investing in non-oil sectors. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) NEOM ThyssenKrupp

RIYADH: Saudi restaurant tech startup Foodics is studying the possibility of issuing an initial public offering in the next three years, CEO, Ahmad Al-Zaini, told Al Arabiya in an interview.

“The target markets are the local market in Saudi Arabia and the American market,” he noted.

Most recently, Foodics raised over SR640 million ($170 million) from a new Series C investment round, led by PIF-owned Sanabil Investments, tech investor Prosus, and Sequoia Capital India.

Foodics, which is a cloud-based technology and payments platform for restaurants, holds a market share of 30 percent, according to the executive.

It currently serves over 21,000 restaurants and aims to expand to more than 100,000 restaurants within two years, Al-Zaini added.

“We are focusing on investment in geographical expansion in countries such as Egypt, and our main entry is in the Egyptian market, and we are studying our expansion in Africa and South Asia.”

 

Topics: IPO Saudi Arabia fintech Investment PIF

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main index opened higher in the last trading session of the week following a slight ease on the energy market.

TASI opened 0.15 percent higher to 13,689, while the parallel market, Nomu, edged 0.18 percent lower to 23,889, at 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

In energy trading, Brent crude oil reached 108.80 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI crude oil reached 102.75 per barrel, at 10:28 a.m. Saudi time.

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. rose 4.36 percent, following the award of four contracts worth SR1.9 billion ($506 million) for the improvement of water quality in the Eastern Province.

Etihad Etisalat Co., known as Mobily, edged down 0.12 percent, despite reporting its profit surged by 41 percent to SR319 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today's trading down 0.35 percent.

The Electrical Industries Co. dropped 1.85 percent, after its shareholders approved its recommendation for SR1 per share cash dividends for 2021.

The Kingdom's largest valued bank Al Rajhi gained 1 percent, while Saudi pharma giant Aldawaa edged up 0.36 percent

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

