Apple spends a record high of $2.5 Million on lobbying in Q1: Bloomberg

Apple spends a record high of $2.5 Million on lobbying in Q1: Bloomberg
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Apple spends a record high of $2.5 Million on lobbying in Q1: Bloomberg

Apple spends a record high of $2.5 Million on lobbying in Q1: Bloomberg
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH:  Apple Inc spent $2.5 million on political lobbying in the first quarter of 2022, as Congress increased pressure on technology companies on antitrust issues.

Lobbying expenses for Apple increased more than 34 percent, from $1.86 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to disclosure reports released.

They show that Apple lobbied on dozens of issues and measures, including antitrust bills aimed at curtailing the power of big technology companies.

Currently, Congress is debating the Open App Markets Act, an antitrust measure with bipartisan support.

Tech giants Apple and Google, among others, would be prevented from giving preferential treatment to their own products under the bill.

Developers would not be required to use in-app payment systems owned by the platform under the proposed law.

Furthermore, the owners would no longer be allowed to demand more favorable pricing or conditions than other app stores, or punish developers for different pricing terms elsewhere.

Topics: economy

The world needs $1.3 trillion by 2030 to boost output; Amazon seals deals to raise green energy access by 33%: NRG matters

The world needs $1.3 trillion by 2030 to boost output; Amazon seals deals to raise green energy access by 33%: NRG matters
Updated 12 sec ago
REEM WALID 

The world needs $1.3 trillion by 2030 to boost output; Amazon seals deals to raise green energy access by 33%: NRG matters

The world needs $1.3 trillion by 2030 to boost output; Amazon seals deals to raise green energy access by 33%: NRG matters
Updated 12 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Looking at the bigger picture, the world is projected to need a significant amount of investments by 2030 to bolster production within the sector. 

Moreover, countries like Iran are still scurrying to diversify supply sources and secure enough fuel for power generation. 

Through a micro lens, firms such as Amazon and oil major Shell are sealing deals and announcing targets either to boost access to green energy or to slash carbon emissions. 

Looking at the bigger picture: 

·The world is in need of additional investments of around $1.3 trillion by 2030 to ramp up all types of energy output and infrastructure, Reuters reported, citing American multinational investment banking firm JP Morgan. 

The investment will have to cover all fuels including renewables, nuclear, oil, and gas in order to ensure that no potential energy crunch takes place.

·Iran is preparing to seal a deal with Qatar next month to import liquified natural gas from the country, Bloomberg reported. 

This comes as the Western Asian country wants to diversify its supply sources as well as guarantee enough fuel for power generation.

Through a micro lens: 

·American multinational technology firm Amazon.com Inc. has sealed deals aiming to bolster its access to green energy by an estimated 33 percent, Bloomberg reported.

The e-commerce company is planning to acquire as much as 3.5 GW from American solar farms to power its offices, warehouses, and data centers.  

·British publicly traded multinational oil and gas firm Shell is planning to slash carbon emissions to achieve net zero by 2050 regardless of progress among customers and the broader society, Reuters reported, citing the firms CEO. 

This comes despite the company’s pledge to achieve net zero “in step with society and our customers”. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia renewables energy solar Amazon

Dubai lender Emirates NBD posts 18% rise in Q1 profit

Dubai lender Emirates NBD posts 18% rise in Q1 profit
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai lender Emirates NBD posts 18% rise in Q1 profit

Dubai lender Emirates NBD posts 18% rise in Q1 profit
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai lender Emirates NBD has reported a growth of 18 percent in net profit for the first quarter of 2022.

The bank’s profit reached 2.7 billion dirhams ($735 million), up from 2.3 billion dirhams in the same period last year, according to a statement on Nasdaq Dubai.

The bank attributed the profit increase to the strong economic recovery from the pandemic, coupled with higher interest rates.

Topics: NBD Dubai Lending

Elon Musk's The Boring Co. secures $675m in funding round; valuation hits $5.6bn

Elon Musk’s The Boring Co. secures $675m in funding round; valuation hits $5.6bn
Updated 14 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Elon Musk’s The Boring Co. secures $675m in funding round; valuation hits $5.6bn

Elon Musk’s The Boring Co. secures $675m in funding round; valuation hits $5.6bn
Updated 14 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Elon Musk’s infrastructure and tunnel construction services company The Boring Co. has secured $675 million in a funding round, bringing its valuation to $5.6 billion, according to Bloomberg. 

The funding round was led by global technology investment firm Vy Capital, as well as American venture capital firm Sequoia Capital. Other investors include Valor Equity Partners, Founders Fund, among others.

The firm, which aims to ease the pain of traffic through constructing transportation networks in deep underground tunnels, is aiming to expand in other cities in addition to Las Vegas. 

Accordingly, the firm will utilize the amount raised to significantly increase hiring. 

“Boring’s technology is now past the state-of-the-art, and improving at an exponential rate,” Bloomberg reported, citing Sequoia Capital’s Shaun Maguire.

The recent funding round comes three years after the firm raised as much as $120 million at a valuation of $920 million.

The new funding round also indicates that the company is planning to integrate its tunnels into new building projects.

Topics: economy Elon Musk

Saudi's Yanbu Cement buys Kuwaiti partner's 40% stake in subsidiary  

Saudi’s Yanbu Cement buys Kuwaiti partner’s 40% stake in subsidiary  
Updated 18 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi’s Yanbu Cement buys Kuwaiti partner’s 40% stake in subsidiary  

Saudi’s Yanbu Cement buys Kuwaiti partner’s 40% stake in subsidiary  
Updated 18 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi’s Yanbu Cement has acquired shares owned by Kuwait’s Shuaiba Industrial Co. in its unit Yanbu Saudi Kuwaiti Paper Products Co. for SR32.3 million ($8.6 million).

The transaction allowed the transfer of a 40-percent stake in the paper manufacturer to Yanbu Cement, making it the full owner of the former, according to a bourse filing.

Yanbu Cement will fund the transaction from its own resources.

In line with the company’s expansion and growth visions, the deal aims to provide material and logistical support for Yanbu Cement’s operations.

Yanbu Saudi Kuwaiti Paper Products specializes in wholesale trade and manufacturing all kinds of cement paper bags.

 It made profits of SR5.57 million in 2021, down slightly from SR5.63 million a year earlier.

Topics: cement Saudi TASI

Saudi Arabia's PIF eyes stake on Thyssenkrupp's Hydrogen Unit: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia’s PIF eyes stake on Thyssenkrupp’s Hydrogen Unit: Bloomberg
Updated 22 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s PIF eyes stake on Thyssenkrupp’s Hydrogen Unit: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia’s PIF eyes stake on Thyssenkrupp’s Hydrogen Unit: Bloomberg
  The report noted that talks are currently in their early stages, and no finalization has yet been made
Updated 22 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is eyeing stakes in Thyssenkrupp AG’s hydrogen unit, as the country aims to switch to greener forms of energy production, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

The people, who wished to stay anonymous, revealed that the PIF is now in the early stages of studying a potential investment in the German multinational conglomerate’s Nucera business.

Nucera is known for constructing plants that generate hydrogen gas from renewable energy sources.

This hydrogen will be later converted to electricity without greenhouse gas emissions.

The report noted that talks are currently in their early stages, and no finalization has yet been made.

Both the PIF and the Thyssenkrupp spokesperson declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.

Thyssenkrupp has already started its operations in Saudi Arabia by building a green hydrogen plant that will power the $500 billion NEOM megaproject.

Meanwhile, PIF is currently on a path of transition, as it is now heavily investing in non-oil sectors. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) NEOM ThyssenKrupp

