TRSDC, AMAALA look into EVs, hydrogen cars as part of sustainable mobility solutions

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. is taking every possible measure to see that the megaproject meets its sustainability target. Andreas Flourou, operations and mobility executive director at TRSDC, told Arab News that efforts are underway to provide transportation at the project in line with its green ambitions.

“At the end of 2020, we engaged global engineering firm Mott MacDonald to provide consultancy services to determine the optimal sustainable vehicle and fleet configuration at the destination,” Flourou told Arab News.

Mott MacDonald delivered a comprehensive and robust analysis of the total land, sea and air transport needs for the development and operation of the 28,000 sq. km site, from its opening in 2022 to its completion in 2030.

This involved a strategy for destination-wide clean mobility using electric and potentially hydrogen vehicles, boats and aircraft.

“More recently, we have been engaged with WSP, one of the world’s leading engineering consulting firms, who are assisting us in operationalizing our mobility strategy and the wider marketplace, looking to challenge mobility providers to come up with solutions that meet our aspirations to be net-zero from day one,” Flourou noted.

“Our need spans terrestrial, marine and aviation, and so far, there has been a huge amount of enthusiasm to participate and be part of this journey.”

“Excitingly, we have even been investigating the use of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, which can take off and land without a runway and are fully sustainable. In parallel, we have also commenced planning of our Urban Air Mobility strategy,” Flourou revealed.

Sustainable approach to design

AMAALA, on the other hand, is making sure that innovative ideas and creative designs match the beautiful nature and landscape in this area.

Asked how sustainable considerations are shaping the approach to design at the megaproject managed by TRSDC, Zak Ayache, design executive director at AMAALA, replied: “We are blessed with an abundance of diverse, colorful marine habitats home to natural treasures. From nesting turtles and falcons to blooming corals, inspiration quite literally surrounds us. All our designs value these assets and prioritize their preservation and enhancement.”

All of AMAALA’s built assets are sustainable and are achieving Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design gold certificates as a minimum on all buildings, with some achieving platinum rating, the highest LEED category, according to Ayache.

Furthermore, all of AMAALA’s masterplans comply with the Dark Sky Strategy, prohibiting any light pollution, and its ambition is to become an international dark sky reserve.

Ayache added: “The majority of our planting palette is locally sourced with planting species that do not require excessive irrigation water. Our sister project, TRSDC, has a fully operational landscape nursery, the largest in the region, growing upwards of 25 million plants across both destinations.”

Furthermore, all cars and vehicles considered in the master plan are electric, eliminating carbon emissions and noise pollution.

Ayache elaborated that innovation is present in the exceptional architectural designs that sit in harmony with the unique natural features of the site, capitalizing on the beautiful and dramatic mountains to the east, the blue azure pristine coves dotted along our coastline, and the sensational sunset views to the west.

“Equally, the Triple Bay masterplan for phase one offers a unique mix of luxurious assets sitting side-by-side yet providing varied guest experiences. Every resort offers full privacy from the adjacent resort, meaning no overlooking views, which enhances the privacy and seclusion of each retreat. Every asset is linked by an innovative wellness route,” he noted.

Ayache said this is effectively a “green spine” that provides various activities along its stretch: Hiking, cycling, horseback riding, contemplation spots, outdoor yoga and gym, landscape exploration and more.