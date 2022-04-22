Where We Are Shopping Today: Fanni

Fanni is a home maintenance company that offers a wide variety of services, from plumbing, home appliances, satellite installation, electrical issues and furniture moving, to painting, air conditioning, insect control, mobile maintenance, cleaning, carpentry, surveillance cameras and floor tiling.
Finland’s Kiasma museum reopens with space dedicated to Middle Eastern art
UAE and Iraqi artists join international lineup as ‘ARS22 — Living Encounters’ explores global issues, including economic justice, exile and migration
Helsinki exhibition is latest in series of shows stretching back to 1961 and presenting work by more than 600 artists or groups
Updated 21 April 2022
Khaoula Ghanem
HELSINKI: Two years after being forced to close because of pandemic restrictions, Helsinki’s Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma has reopened in the Finnish capital with a newly renovated interior and a sprawling exhibition that fills the building’s five floors.
“ARS22 — Living Encounters” brings together contemporary visual art, performances and films from local and international artists in a wide-ranging exhibition that will run until Oct. 16, 2022.
ARS, a series of major international contemporary art exhibitions, was first conceived in 1961 and was held at the Ateneum museum in Helsinki. ARS22 is the 14th exhibition in the series and the 10th to be held in the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma. In total, the exhibitions have had more than a million visitors and presented work by about 600 artists or groups.
Since its opening 61 years ago, the gallery has addressed major issues around the world, and this year’s edition continues the tradition.
As well as 15 commissions produced exclusively for the show, works by 55 artists from 26 countries, including Iraq, the UAE, Australia and Mexico, explore the exhibition’s themes of coexistence, our relationship with the world, and the challenges facing the planet and humanity.
“The idea behind ARS22 was to build an entity where multiple voices would coexist together. To create a museum as a platform for encounters, we curated an exhibition where many narratives, instead of one linear storyline, would exist,” said Piia Oksanen, who curated the exhibition alongside museum director Leevi Haapala, chief curator for exhibitions Joao Laia, and a team including her twin sister Satu Oksanen, Saara Hacklin, Kati Kivinen, Patrik Nyberg, Jonna Strandberg and Jari-Pekka Vanhala.
“This is why invitations were sent to artists from different backgrounds, from different geographical areas, working with a variety of media,” she said.
According to Oksanen, “there is growing interest in artists from the Arab world.”
Several artists from the Middle East were invited to take part in ARS22, including Kholod Hawash, a self-taught textile artist from Iraq; Farah Al-Qasimi, an Emirati visual artist; Michael Rakowitz, an Iraqi-American multidisciplinary artist; and Slavs and Tatars, a collective of unnamed artists founded in 2006 by a Polish-Iranian duo.
Al-Qasimi told Arab News that “it’s always great to be able to show work in new environments. Survey shows are exciting because of the dialogues they propose between artists who work in different ways.”
The Abu Dhabi-born artist is known for her color-saturated photographs, many of which are on display on the museum’s second floor.
Al-Qasimi’s work, which features images of a woman watching anime on her iPhone, butterflies sitting on an orange slice, and an injured falcon being treated at a hospital, was brought to the exhibition by the chief curator Laia, who invited the artist to do a studio visit while she was in quarantine last November.
“You have to witness the works one at a time,” Al-Qasimi said.
The NADA Artadia Prize winner is known for her beguiling portraits depicting materialism and gender relations in the UAE.
“The work in the exhibition is part of my research on ideas of paradise in contemporary culture; specifically, in religion, and in the leisure and entertainment industries,” she said.
“There are references to the small ways that people try to embody their own versions of idealism in day-to-day life, through shopping, nature or worship. It’s joyful, but also a little critical at times.”
Also on show on the museum’s second floor is work by art collective Slavs and Tatars.
This year’s edition of the exhibition is the first to include works from previous shows.
“We’re thrilled to have our work included in the first iteration to include works from past decades, given that Slavs and Tatars was conceived, in part, to counter the amnesiac emphasis on the new, the present, the actual,” the artists said.
The group set up a carpeted seating area that is a cross between a rahle, a reading stand for religious texts, and the takht, a space for sitting and conversing in traditional teahouses. Titled “PrayWay,” the installation is also a reference to the flying carpets of Middle Eastern fairy tales such as “Aladdin” and an example of the group’s interactive work — a space to sit, chat and connect with others.
Adjacent to the silk and wool carpet is a five-meter-tall hanging carpet titled “Mother Tongues, Father Throats” that depicts a diagram of the mouth showing which parts are responsible for pronunciation of the letters of the Arabic alphabet. In the middle (the throat), the artists added the Hebrew and Cyrillic equivalents for the Arabic “kha” and “qaf,” which are not present in the Western language, and mark a clear boundary between East and West.
“We’re interested in redeeming the other organs of language, be it the throat or the nose, often eclipsed by the tongue,” the art collective said. “Alphabets are eminently political vehicles. We tend to imagine them as innocent, but Latin, Cyrillic and Arabic each accompanied imperial projects.”
Meanwhile, two floors above hang colorful patchwork quilts from Basra-born Hawash, now based in Helsinki and known for her handmade textile pieces sewn using a traditional Iraqi technique.
The artist taught herself how to sew after watching her mother make patchwork quilts by sewing discarded scraps of material together by hand.
According to Hawash, sanctions on Iraq at the time meant textiles and fabrics were scarce, so Iraqis had to use old clothing and materials drawn from the house in order to stitch their “jodaleia,” the Arabic term for traditional handmade Iraqi quilts.
Three of her striking works occupy the fourth floor of the museum.
Hawash and her husband, Saddam Jumaily, an Iraqi painter and sculptor, sought refuge in Amman because of persecution before relocating to Finland with the help of Artists at Risk. The exiled artists were the first AR-ICORN Safe Haven Helsinki residents.
“I was threatened many times for not wearing a hijab,” Hawash said, standing next to a quilt depicting a woman cutting her hair.
“In our culture, many women cut their hair as a form of resistance and a way to distance themselves from the ‘weaker sex,’” she said.
In addition to being beautiful, Hawash’s textiles address political decay, social and economic justice, the refugee issue and migration, religious freedom and other humanitarian issues.
She also draws inspiration from Iraqi folklore, with figures of goats, fish, birds and horses featuring in her embroidered work.
“It is relevant to look outside the Western world, and acknowledge how histories and present concerns are entangled,” said Oksanen on the decision to include Middle Eastern artists and works in the exhibition.
Indeed, there is an endless amount of sophisticated and thought-provoking works from the Arab world and it is time that dedicated spaces are made available for them.
Farfetch launches beauty with 100+ luxury and indie brands
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Luxury platform Farfetch has entered the cosmetics world with the launch of Farfetch Beauty, the British-Portuguese online retailer announced this week.
Farfetch Beauty offers more than 100 luxury, makeup, fragrance, skin, hair and body brands, including Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, Armani, Olaplex and Gucci Beauty, as well as indie offerings such as BeautyStat and Necessaire.
The group’s expansion will target the growing international beauty industry, estimated to be worth about $69 billion.
Earlier this year, the e-commerce giant acquired Violet Grey, a curated cosmetics store and website founded by Cassandra Grey.
Grey, who also serves as a Farfetch Global Adviser, will also take part in the retail platform’s first-ever Beauty Global Collective — a social network to engage with beauty experts from all fields of the industry. Led by a curator-in-chief, who will be announced next month, the collective includes makeup artists Isamaya Ffrench and Erin Parsons, board-certified dermatologist Michelle Henry and more.
Beauty Global Collective users can explore and buy experts’ favorite products through personal edits, as well as share beauty tips and advice with others.
Meanwhile a free community app uses a points system, which allows users to build credit toward exclusive discounts and sales.
The launch of Farfetch Beauty coincides with the wider Farfetch groups existing cosmetic offerings of Browns, Off-White and Violet Grey.
Celebrating Arab-American artists’ contribution to culture
April is Arab-American Heritage Month. Arab News highlights some of the community’s most significant contemporary artists
Updated 21 April 2022
Rawaa Talass
HELEN ZUGHAIB
On April 1, US President Joe Biden published an open letter sending the Arab-American community “warmest greetings” in honor of Arab-American Heritage Month. Such a gesture was welcomed by many, including the Lebanese-American artist Zughaib, who emigrated from Lebanon to the US during the civil war. “Finally, you feel proud and hopeful,” Zughaib told Arab News. She was commissioned by cosmetics giant Sephora to create a new artwork for its social media platforms celebrating this special occasion. The result is this joyful, colorful image of dabké dancers and musicians. Zughaib’s work is about finding beauty and hope in stories of personal and collective trauma. “I have a very strong desire to make something palatable that can attract your attention,” she explained.
RANIA MATAR
Lebanese photographer Matar has lived in the US since 1984. Her intimate images explore themes related to adolescence and womanhood, capturing young women laying in the privacy of their bedrooms or immersed in the wilderness. In Matar’s ongoing series “Where Do I Go?” the viewer is confronted with women photographed in abandoned spaces in Beirut, such as this image of a theater lover named Rhea, sitting inside the once-prestigious Piccadilly Theater. “I saw graffiti on the wall that said in Arabic: ‘Where do I go?’ These women are at that crossroads. Where do they go? I was their age when I left Lebanon. Some are leaving; others cannot afford to go anywhere. I want to empower them and tell their story,” Matar wrote in a statement.
SHERIN GUIRGUIS
Los Angeles-based Egyptian artist Guirguis’ artwork is inspired by forgotten stories of marginalized communities, particularly women. This work, “Here Have I Returned,” was a site-specific sculpture created for an exhibition at the Pyramids Plateau in Giza, Egypt last year. It is shaped like a sacred musical instrument played by Hathor, the ancient goddess of music and dance. Embellished with pharaonic-like symbols, the sculpture also pays tribute to the groundbreaking 20th-century Egyptian feminist, Doria Shafik, whose writings are featured. “Serving as both a remembrance of history and an invitation to connect these narratives to the present, the work sets out to make the invisible work of generations of under-recognized women visible once more,” Gurguis said in a statement.
JOHN HALAKA
Egyptian-born Halaka is the son of Palestinian and Lebanese immigrants who made their way to America in 1970. “Until the COVID-pandemic, I’ve traveled to Palestine almost every year to work on various projects,” he told Arab News. In his evocative series, “Ghost of Presence/Bodies of Absence,” Halaka addresses the plight of exiled Palestinian people by placing ink and rubber-stamped text, sometimes appearing in the shape of a human face, on digital photographs of destroyed villages, creating a ghostly effect and mimicking, Halaka said, “the unrelenting tension between the physical absence of Palestinians who have been exiled from their homeland, and the psychological presence of millions of Palestinian refugees who continue the struggle to return to the lands that were stolen from them.”
JACQUELINE REEM SALLOUM
As a first-generation Arab-American, Salloum has devoted much of her time to challenging Arab stereotypes in Hollywood. But recently, the Syrian-Palestinian artist has been experimenting with lively, detailed collages, juxtaposing historical black-and-white pictures with vibrant drawings. “My current work explores more of the connections between personal, collective past, heritage and history through diasporic memory,” she told Arab News. “Remembering the Future,” this mixed-media work, merges the personal story of Sumaya Yousef, a displaced Palestinian woman, and key events that took place in the Sixties, including the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and the 1964-65 World’s Fair — based on the theme of “Peace Through Understanding” — in New York City, Yousef’s future home. Salloum brings out the contradiction and irony of such events: Spectators looking into a utopian bubble of Palestinian refugee girls at school, the voice of Umm Kulthum drowning out the sound of Israeli war planes.
JORDAN NASSAR
Inspired by Palestinian embroidery and working with Arab craftswomen, Nassar, an artist of Palestinian descent born in New York, is known for making patterned, vibrant pieces that reveal imagined landscapes of Palestinian lands. “I would talk to certain Palestinians who had never been there, I noticed they would talk about Palestine in a way that felt really dreamlike — imaginary; a fantasy,” he previously told Arab News. “It was always this perfect, beautiful place with hills, goats and olive trees. I was really moved by this notion that Palestine is this fantasy for so many people in the diaspora.” In this work, “Beyond the Boundaries,” Nassar revisits his reoccurring motif of the rolling hills.
JACKIE MILAD
“I think of my pieces as a record of my decisions over time, a document of my history — my story according to me,” Baltimore-based Milad, who has Egyptian and Honduran origins, told Arab News. Works such as this one, 2021’s “Nada Que Decir” (Nothing to Say), are full of colors, words and symbols. “This work is an accumulation of many layers of collage and marks painted over two years,” she explained. “It includes world news, and quotes from lyrics and poetry. I also mix the languages in the works, reflecting my upbringing.” The title of the work is ironic; the artist expresses a lot of emotion, but has nothing to say in the face of the complexities of identity.
SAMA ALSHAIBI
A woman dressed in a white robe carries a large water vessel over her head, while another woman in black attire carries eight pots stacked vertically. These are two of the powerful shots of Iraqi-born photographer Alshaibi, who said in a statement that she is interested in “the societal impact of unequal power relations between the West and the Middle East, and how that domination is articulated through photographs.” Alshaibi’s “Carry Over” series is a reminder of how Orientalist photographers portrayed women as “exotic” beings. “I aim to amplify the physical burden of their unjust representation by exaggerating the objects (they) carried,” Alshaibi added.
REVIEW: ‘Hard Cell’ is a criminal waste of audience’s time
Catherine Tate’s prison comedy struggles to rise above the most basic of humor
Updated 21 April 2022
Matt Ross
LONDON: Ever since “The Office” set the gold standard for mockumentary comedy (on television, at least, with “This is Spinal Tap” still the benchmark for movies), it’s been a brave writer or performer willing to dip their toe in that pool. After all, there have been few shows capable of matching Ricky Gervais’ original BBC series — perhaps only the US adaptation, and “Parks and Recreation” even manage to get close to the lightning in a bottle captured by Gervais and co-creator Stephen Merchant.
So Catherine Tate (herself an ex-cast member of the US “Office”) deserves credit for her ambition, if nothing else. In Netflix’s “Hard Cell,” set in fictional women’s prison HMP Woldsley, the British actor not only co-writes and co-directs, she also finds time to play six characters, including governor Laura, guard Marco, a trio of inmates, and one of their mothers. Laura firmly believes creativity is the path to reform, so she’s hired British soap actor Cheryl Fergison (playing herself), a star of “Eastenders,” to stage a musical for the inmates.
Laura’s deputy Dean (Christian Brassington) thinks the whole thing is ridiculous, so he does his best impression of Tim/Jim from “The Office” and consoles himself by playing to the film crew with a series of poop jokes.
Despite its aspirations, “Hard Cell” lacks the subtlety and (ironically) the self-awareness that made “The Office” so great. Tate’s enthusiasm is unrelenting, but the characters she throws herself into are too lazily stereotypical, too one-dimensional to be anything other than vehicles for fart jokes. Each Tate character has a single, defining motif, and little else beyond the fact we know it’s the same actor.
Mockumentaries are so versatile when done well — they offer opportunities for actors to do wonderful things, for long-form jokes to earn their punchlines, and for scripts to be belly achingly clever in their nuanced sophistication. “Hard Cell,” on the other hand, feels like an overwrought, overfinanced vanity project, with nobody willing (or perhaps brave enough) to reign in its creator.
Joana Hadjithomas: 'Tapestry restores something deep within you'
The Lebanese artist discusses how she and her partner created new work inspired by what they lost in the Beirut Port blast
Updated 21 April 2022
Iain Akerman
DUBAI: Moments before the Beirut Port explosion ripped through the city on 4 August 2020, the artist and filmmaker Joana Hadjithomas was sitting in a café in the Lebanese capital’s Gemmayze neighborhood. Located not far from the studio that she shares with her husband, the artist and director Khalil Joreige, she was with a friend when they suddenly heard an unusual sound. Having grown up during the Lebanese Civil War, she instinctively dived beneath the table.
“I didn’t know what had happened, but my instinct for danger is very strong,” she says. Moments later an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in the port’s Hangar 12 exploded, causing 218 deaths, 7,000 injuries and displacing more than 300,000 people. Caught in one of the areas closest to the blast, the couple’s studio was destroyed. Hadjithomas suffered minor injuries, but that was nothing compared with the loss of friends and colleagues.
Among the items destroyed in their studio were a series of photographs depicting archaeological sieves. Designed to reveal any item of historical or geological significance, the sieves contained everything from seeds to traces of baked clay. Their documentation formed part of an ongoing project called “Unconformities,” which began with the artists collecting a series of core samples from construction sites in Athens, Paris and Beirut. This fed into their fascination with history, its representation, and the constructions of the imaginary.
Saddened by the loss of the photographs and seeking a way to restore what had been destroyed, they turned to tapestry. Working with weavers and various types of yarn, they embraced this traditional craft as a form of therapy.
“Tapestry requires a lot of time and it’s like something is being repaired,” says Hadjithomas, who had small shards of glass embedded in her back following the blast. “You repair something that has been destroyed, and to do that you have to experiment with yarn, with colors, with texture, and so it takes time. And this time restores something deep within you. I needed that.
“I was very close to Etel Adnan (the acclaimed Lebanese poet and visual artist, who died in November) and at the end of her life she was always telling me, ‘You should do tapestries.’ She wanted my daughter to do them, too, and I was always thinking: ‘My daughter? Why?’ And then later I understood what she was trying to say. That it would give me strength.”
Three of these new tapestries form part of “Messages with(out) a code,” an exhibition of the duo’s work at The Third Line in Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue. Also included in the exhibition is a single core sample in experimental resin, a series of digital photographs, works on paper, and the short film “Palimpsests,” which was shot at several sites across Beirut and documents the process of core drilling. The opening of the exhibition in March coincided with a three-week retrospective of the couple’s cinematic work, the focal point of which was the exclusive GCC release of the film “Memory Box.”
“When you stand back it doesn’t look like a tapestry, does it?” Hadjithomas asks on the day of the exhibition’s opening. “Maybe it’s a picture, an image. We really wanted them to not be traditional, so there is a transparency in this one for example,” she says, moving to another part of the gallery. “This was a gauze that (the archaeologist) would use and a little flower would appear underneath it. So this was one of the obsessions we had. There were several layers that you could feel immediately in the tapestries.”
Their interest in core samples and archaeology stems from a friend, Philippe Fayad, a civil engineer who invited the couple to observe his work on construction sites. “When we went, we understood that while he was drilling he was extracting what is underneath our feet: traces and remains of all those civilizations and epochs.”
It was the beginning of an obsession. They took photographs without understanding what they were seeing, visited an increasing number of sites across Beirut, and eventually became friends with Hadi Choueiri, an archaeologist in charge of a large construction site opposite their home. It was he who would help them decipher everything they had photographed.
“We started working on this idea that we can talk about history and what is underneath our feet. By doing that you have another relationship with history, because you understand that history is cycles, and those cycles are not linear history. It’s not layered, it’s mixed,” Hadjithomas explains. “Sometimes civilizations used the same stones to build something else, so you understand this idea of cycles: the cycle of catastrophe and regeneration. It’s those moments where there’s the ending of something and the beginning of something else.”