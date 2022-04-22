You are here

Social media experts weigh in on this year’s Ramadan advertising trends
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • Senior leaders from Meta, Twitter, TikTok, Snap and Google on what matters to consumers during the holy month
DUBAI: Ramadan is a month of abstinence for many Muslims around the world as they fast through the day and embrace spirituality, charity and generosity. It is also one of the busiest shopping periods, especially in the MENA region, with online consumer spending valued at $6.2 billion this year, according to Statista. That figure is a 39 percent increase in online spending compared to last year.

With many consumers spending more time looking for entertainment and helpful content, such as cooking tips or spiritual guides, social media usage often increases during Ramadan. A survey by advertising platform AdColony and research company GlobalWebIndex found that 50 percent of respondents in Saudi Arabia spend one to three hours on their smartphones per day.

During Ramadan, most Saudi consumers use smartphones over other devices to shop online (65 percent), browse through social media apps (64 percent) and message family and friends (61 percent).

Arab News spoke to senior leaders from Meta, Twitter, TikTok, Snap and Google to learn more about Ramadan advertising.

 FARES AKKAD, REGIONAL DIRECTOR FOR MENA, META

What were the top trends during Ramadan last year?
Last year, we saw how many advertisers embraced a mobile-first strategy rather than just building for TV and then adapting or optimizing for all the other mediums later. We also saw a lot of brands do various augmented reality filters, Messenger Bots and mobile video ads that were not only innovative, but also impactful, too.

What are the top Ramadan trends this year?
With people’s openness to new things during Ramadan, discoveries are taking place across borders. Studies show that 69 percent of Ramadan shoppers get “excited about trying new brands and products from abroad” and nearly one in two Ramadan shoppers globally (47 percent) made at least one cross-border purchase.

The leading MENA streaming platform, Shahid VIP, wanted to reach a global audience with Ramadan-specific content. They leveraged mobile-first short-form videos on Facebook and Instagram to drive an uplift in subscriptions across the US and Canada, resulting in a 3.9 percent lift in action intent, 8.2 percent lift in sign-ups and 8.4 percent lift in brand awareness.

We are also seeing many campaigns utilizing content creators in interesting ways; creators often play a particularly important role during this period. These diverse voices drive greater levels of representation, with as many as 46 percent of shoppers using Meta technologies during Ramadan to watch live videos by creators.

How did the resurgence from the pandemic affect Ramadan advertising?
As we slowly emerge out of the COVID-19 pandemic, advertisers and marketers are steadily coming back on their feet. In 2020 and 2021, there was a lot of uncertainty and confusion; however, now we are seeing everyone getting used to the new normal.

With Ramadan being an annual festival, how can brands avoid becoming repetitive?
The spirit of Ramadan will never change, but technology does, and people’s needs do, too. Just like how the pandemic created a space for ideas that bring people closer together in times of physical distancing, something else will come along and brands will have to pivot and focus on what brings value to people.

The metaverse is not just a buzzword. While realizing this future might take five to 10 years and all of us working together, there are steps that we can take today to start planning for the future. It is important to continue to grow a brand and business in the digital space on our 2D apps — this will help brands imagine the opportunities and prepare them for the metaverse of tomorrow.

Lastly, brands can stay relevant by creating more interactive and immersive content, leveraging new AI capabilities and forging stronger audience relationships. The future is bright for the next era of creating.

 
ANTOINE CAIRONI, HEAD OF REVENUE — MENA, TWITTER

What were the top trends during Ramadan last year?
In a pre-Ramadan survey of Twitter users in the region (KSA, UAE and Egypt), 60 percent said that Twitter was their go-to platform to discover what is happening during the holy month. Their most sought-after content included entertainment, comedy, food and cooking, as well as health and wellness.

Despite the context of the pandemic, the general popular themes of Ramadan remained prevalent. Video continued to be a leading form of content consumption for people and video as an ad format performed strongly on the platform. A 2021 research study found that people on Twitter in the Kingdom and the UAE reinforced the increase in usage of video as a format for content discovery.

Watching videos during Ramadan remains within the top three activities on the platform.

What are the top Ramadan trends this year?
About 50 percent of people on Twitter in Saudi, UAE and Kuwait, and 60 percent of users in Egypt, spend more money during Ramadan. A significant amount of people are likely to explore new brands and products (41 percent in Saudi Arabia, 53 percent in the UAE, 42 percent in Egypt and 40 percent in Kuwait).

We also found that Twitter goes hand in hand with television in a multi-screen effect during Ramadan. People use the platform while watching TV to read about what others are watching, discover new shows and share their own opinions. People move from simply watching TV to sharing moments and emotions around the content that matters to them during the holy month.

Once again, video remains a prevalent form of content consumption for people on Twitter and continues to be one of the best ways to reach people and tell a story in a very meaningful way.

In addition, time spent on gaming increases during Ramadan, as 39 percent of people interested in gaming spend 35 percent more time on the activity during Ramadan.

How did the resurgence from the pandemic impact Ramadan advertising?
Ramadan advertising spend is prioritized by most organizations as it is a critical time for marketing in the region, but it has remained consistent with a focus on growing a brand’s Twitter presence throughout the pandemic.

In the region, restrictions have been gradually lifted since 2021, so from a creative content perspective, we are seeing a rise in advertising campaigns that show more examples of life as we knew it pre-pandemic.

Brands that do well on Twitter in terms of high viewership and engagement focus on ways to emotionally connect with target audiences during the month and aim to inspire, rather than focus on promotional tactics.

With Ramadan being an annual festival, how can brands avoid becoming repetitive?
It really comes down to how creative brands are willing to get with content, and how they connect with audiences in a memorable and emotional way. Most brands in our region prioritize Ramadan marketing campaigns, cluttering the online space. So, from a consumer perspective, the content from many brands might appear to have a lot of similar themes.

However, we have found that our audience is extremely receptive to brands that use Twitter for a new launch during Ramadan. People are two times more likely to talk about a brand within their own connections and their circle of friends and family, which makes them influential too.

 
FAHAD AL-MAGHRABI, HEAD OF BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS — GLOBAL BUSINESS SOLUTIONS KSA, TIKTOK

What were the top trends during Ramadan last year?
About 74 percent of TikTok users focused on community activities related to Ramadan and 57 percent spent more time with family and friends.

Digital consumption patterns varied during the month, with users moving more towards watching content than creating it, and consumption increasing after iftar until midnight.

During Ramadan last year, people browsed more content than expected related to beauty (23 percent), fashion (23 percent), food and cooking (23 percent), sports (15 percent) and home decor (14 percent).

Video views grew by 21 percent and engagement increased by 22 percent. The entertainment category alone grew by 70 percent, creating an opportunity for brands to engage with a community that is seeking joyful distractions.

When it comes to shopping, preparations for Ramadan start in the weeks before the month. Consumers, who are seasonal shoppers, tend to buy more. But most importantly, they do that together. This community consumption trend is reflected in the high traction on the platform.

What are the top Ramadan trends this year?
There are specific seasonal spikes when people tend to buy more, and this is in the two weeks leading up to Ramadan and the two weeks before Eid, which is reflected on the platform.

This year, our overarching message for brands during Ramadan is encompassed in “Ramadan Uninterrupted.” Essentially, we want brands to understand the importance of being part of the community during this period, rather than disrupting it.

How did the resurgence from the pandemic affect Ramadan advertising?
Today, consumers are spending more time online than ever before and there has been an uptick in online shopping. Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have witnessed unprecedented growth in people shopping online worldwide and in digital consumption. This is particularly relevant during key seasonal occasions such as Ramadan.

Advertisers are seeing greater benefit in investing in this key retail moment and using it not just to sell products and services, but also to connect with their audience on a deeper level and encourage longer-term brand loyalty. This is where TikTok’s Community Commerce model comes in, which is quickly helping retailers grow and go viral.

With Ramadan being an annual festival, how can brands avoid becoming repetitive?
This year, like any other, TikTok is the destination for people to share during Ramadan in the form of short videos. And when they do so, they do not want ads or disruption — they want content that seamlessly blends into their edutainment time.

Keeping the values of Ramadan in mind, brands must bring content that is familiar and relatable to the audience, which helps them gain affinity and advocacy. In fact, 61 percent of TikTok users perceive brands as part of the open community and 84 percent of users say they come across content they can relate to on TikTok.

Ramadan is also known to be the month of inspiration and discovery, whereby 46 percent of MENAT digital users discover new tips, skills and content during Ramadan.

One approach is to explore the wide pool of creators who have built their own community and deliver their messages in an authentic and distinguished way. Creators do not just reach customers; they connect with them on a deeper level. Many brands cannot compete with creators’ storytelling abilities.

Additionally, today, the size of an influencer’s following is one of their least valuable assets. Brands have realized a big following does not equal big success. Micro-influencers have become so popular, as they have much more engaged followings, and so recommendations are more trusted.

 
ABDULLA AL-HAMMADI, REGIONAL BUSINESS LEAD, SNAP INC.

What were the top trends during Ramadan last year?
It is no surprise that the past few Ramadans were celebrated a little bit differently in the context of the pandemic. Embracing personal contemplation, purposefulness and even nostalgia, many people connected and celebrated virtually. Adapting to the changing times, behavior shifted, and new experiences came to life that bridged the digital and physical worlds.

During Ramadan 2021, Snapchatters opened the Snap Map in MENA 82 percent more often compared to Ramadan 2020. More than 1 billion Snaps were posted to Stories, and users in the Kingdom viewed AR Lenses more than 90 billion times.

Ramadan content continued to grow with users spending 33 percent more time on Ramadan content in 2021 than in the previous year.

What are the top Ramadan trends this year?
This year, communities across the MENA region are returning to togetherness. About 46 percent say that they plan to take part in more celebratory activities this year, and about 42 percent were actually planning to seek inspiration for Ramadan celebrations three weeks or earlier before Ramadan began.

We also found that 65 percent of our community will look to social and video apps for inspiration this Ramadan.

How did the resurgence from the pandemic affect Ramadan advertising?
We believe that media effectiveness, audience segmentation, authentic communication, and the ability to bridge the digital and physical worlds are essential considerations in planning 2022 Ramadan campaigns.

Digital platforms that help close friends and family stay connected, informed and express themselves are clearly influencing purchasing decisions. Technologies like AR have become an innovative way to have fun, create new traditions and connect.

With Ramadan being an annual festival, how can brands avoid becoming repetitive?
Communities have adapted to the changes of recent years, and their behaviors have evolved. Brands need to adapt to these preferences also. They must make sure they reach their audience at scale through immersive and impactful experiences across the entire consumer journey.

To achieve this, brands should be open to experimenting with new and creative technologies such as AR, providing consumers with an immersive experience that resonates with them, entertains them and informs them. Most importantly, brands should invest in innovative ways that can actually make a difference in consumer lives, while also tapping into their emotional and pleasurable aspects.

 
SOUHEIL SOUEID, HEAD OF ADVERTISING PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS, GOOGLE MENA
What were the top trends during Ramadan last year?
In the last two years, it is obvious that many of our offline habits have moved to being online.

The top three trends of last year were:

1. The core values of Ramadan remain the same. On the first day of Ramadan last year, there were 17.5 million Qur’an livestream views on YouTube in MENA, and we saw a 100 percent increase in YouTube search interest for “donations” and “charitable giving” in Saudi Arabia during the four weeks of Ramadan in 2021 versus all other months of the year.

2. Optimism is rising and people are seeking a mood lift. Google Trends shows that searches around mental health increased during Ramadan last year with a 190 percent year-on-year increase in search interest for “psychological comfort” in the UAE.

3. Ads bring nostalgia to people in the MENA region, which is reflected in the fact that about 75 percent of the top-watched YouTube videos in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt were ads.

What are the top Ramadan trends this year?
We will wait to get the full analysis before sharing those findings with you.

How did the resurgence from the pandemic affect Ramadan advertising?
The pandemic has truly brought a level of uncertainty to businesses globally. This lack of clarity on what is next has added even more pressure on brands to drive concrete results.

Marketers and decision-makers at senior levels expect more transparency across all marketing channels. This is why we are seeing brands focusing more on full-funnel solutions to help them achieve their business objectives.

In this context, transparent and rigorous measurement becomes critical for brands to assess results and action timely decisions.

With Ramadan being an annual festival, how can brands avoid becoming repetitive?
The core of Ramadan remains the same, but people’s behaviors are changing with time. Therefore, it is imperative for brands to understand timely trends to adapt their communication and engage with people in a meaningful way.

It is critical for brands to leverage their first-party data in a privacy-centric way to help them adjust their media strategy, as well as guide their narrative and creative approach.

It is also important for brands to explore new formats and be present where their consumers are. As an example, YouTube Shorts hit more than 5 trillion views in its first year. With this new offering, brands are reviewing their content strategy to take part in this new online experience by creating video content and ads that are adapted for a vertical viewing experience.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 advertising

Facebook content disputing violence in Bucha shared more than the truth: Study

Facebook content disputing violence in Bucha shared more than the truth: Study
Updated 22 April 2022
Arab News

Facebook content disputing violence in Bucha shared more than the truth: Study

Facebook content disputing violence in Bucha shared more than the truth: Study
  • Posts disputing atrocities in Ukrainian city shared 208,000 times in 1 week
Updated 22 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A new study by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue has found that 27.5 percent of the Facebook posts it analyzed “cast doubt on the legitimacy of images from Bucha used by Western mainstream media,” and even more importantly, gained “significantly more traction online than those that did not question the mainstream narrative.” 

Russian troops withdrew from the Ukrainian city of Bucha on March 30. As international media outlets reported their departure, footage of destruction, deaths and testimonies emerged.

News media including the BBC, The Guardian and the New York Times reported witness testimony from survivors in Bucha, and Human Rights Watch documented several cases of Russian forces committing “laws-of-war violations against civilians in occupied areas” of Ukraine.

“The cases we documented amount to unspeakable, deliberate cruelty and violence against Ukrainian civilians,” said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at HRW.

“Rape, murder, and other violent acts against people in the Russian forces’ custody should be investigated as war crimes.”

Russian state media and officials quickly and profusely offered their version of events, claiming that the dead civilian bodies were fake and accusing Ukraine of staging the situation in Bucha in a bid to tarnish Russia’s reputation.

They took to social media, with Russian embassies in various countries reiterating the same message.

As contradictory posts began to circulate on social media, the ISD conducted a study to understand which narratives were gaining the most traction online in different countries.

The survey analyzed the top 10 most shared posts about Bucha on Facebook — a total of 200 posts — in 20 countries between March 30 and April 6.

Fifty-five of the posts analyzed, or 27.5 percent, were found to dispute the events in Bucha, but these gained far more popularity on the social media platform, racking up a total of 208,416 shares. The remaining posts were shared much less, recording a total of 172,063 shares.

Forty-four of the 200 posts were pro-Kremlin, and originated from pages either tied to Russian state media or officials, or from pro-Kremlin sources.

Although Russian state media have been banned from social media in Europe, a pro-Kremlin interpretation of the events in Bucha was found in 34 posts across 10 European countries.

In Venezuela, the two most shared posts, and three of the top 10, came from Russian state media RT. In Austria, the four most shared posts were all pro-Kremlin.

The study also brought to light Facebook’s policies and practices on fact-checking and misinformation. None of the posts contained a fact-checking label.

There were only two posts with any label at all, referring to the source, stating: “This link is from a publisher Facebook believes may be partially or wholly under the editorial control of the Russian government.”

The post pictured below reads: “Why the messages about alleged Russian war crimes in Bucha are a lie. Ukraine claims that the Russian army has shot many civilians, but why were these found only after four days?”

ISD analyst Francesca Visser told The Guardian: “It’s concerning that in the aftermath of the massacre, the most shared posts on Facebook are those casting doubt on the veracity of the images. It’s also concerning that posts coming from platforms and bloggers known for spreading false and misleading narratives are outperforming verified information.”

Facebook responded by accusing the report of misrepresenting its efforts to combat misinformation related to the war.

A spokesperson told the British news outlet: “This report relies on a small sample size and misrepresents the scale and scope of our effort to combat misinformation related to the war in Ukraine.

“We have the most robust system for fact-checking false claims of any platform and our fact-checking partners have debunked multiple claims about the atrocities in Bucha in several languages including Ukrainian, Russian, and English.”

Topics: Facebook Institute for Strategic Dialogue Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Netflix to crack down on password sharing as subscriptions fall for 1st time

With 222 million paying customers, there are half as many people watching Netflix without paying. (AFP/File Photo)
With 222 million paying customers, there are half as many people watching Netflix without paying. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

Netflix to crack down on password sharing as subscriptions fall for 1st time

With 222 million paying customers, there are half as many people watching Netflix without paying. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Streaming service and production company has seen sharp decline in subscriptions
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Netflix has confirmed its intention to crack down on households sharing passwords as it attempts to sign up new members following a slump in subscribers.

The streaming service and production company saw a sharp decline in subscriptions over the first three months of the year, with a record fall of 200,000 users.

In a letter to subscribers, the firm said that an estimated 100 million people were watching Netflix using other people’s accounts, which was holding back its growth.

“Account sharing as a percentage of our paying membership hasn’t changed much over the years, but coupled with the first factor, means it’s harder to grow membership in many markets — an issue that was obscured by our COVID growth,” the platform said in a statement.

Netflix warned shareholders that another 2 million subscribers were likely to leave in the three months to July. “Our revenue growth has slowed considerably,” it added.

With 222 million paying customers, there are half as many people watching Netflix without paying.

Reed Hastings, chief executive officer of Netflix, said. “We’re working on how to monetize sharing. You know, we’ve been thinking about that for a couple of years. But you know, when we were growing fast, it wasn’t the high priority to work on. And now we’re working super hard on it.

“Remember, these are over 100 million households that already are choosing to view Netflix. They love the service. We’ve just got to get paid to some degree for them.”

Such a crackdown is already happening in some countries, including Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, where users are encouraged to pay for extra accounts offered at reduced prices.

Some social media users were unhappy with Netflix’s announcement, claiming that the reason for the decline in subscribers was not due to password sharing but down to the low quality of content and increased prices.

Topics: media Streaming Netflix

Google denies it unblurred satellite imagery of Russian military bases

Satellite imagery has been crucial in assisting Ukrainian forces fighting back against the Russian invasion. (MAXAR Technologies)
Satellite imagery has been crucial in assisting Ukrainian forces fighting back against the Russian invasion. (MAXAR Technologies)
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

Google denies it unblurred satellite imagery of Russian military bases

Satellite imagery has been crucial in assisting Ukrainian forces fighting back against the Russian invasion. (MAXAR Technologies)
  • Twitter blocks account for claiming tech giant ‘open sourcing all secret’ Moscow installations
  • Ukrainian Ministry of Defense retweeted popular message several times
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Google said on Tuesday it has not made changes to how it censors satellite imagery of Russia, contrary to widely circulated claims on Twitter that it “opened access to Russia’s military and strategic facilities.”

Numerous reports, many of which came from Ukraine, claimed that Google had removed the blurring from sensitive military sites in Russia.

“Please note that we haven’t made any blurring changes to our satellite imagery in Russia,” Google tweeted in response to a popular post that claimed to show the changes.

“Google Maps has stopped hiding Russia’s secret military & strategic facilities. Allowing anyone in the public to view. Open sourcing all secret Russian installations: including ICBMs, command posts and more with a resolution of 0.5m per pixel,” tweeted an unverified user with the handle @ArmedForcesUk.

The tweet in question has been cited and boosted several times by the official Ukrainian Ministry of Defense account.

Shortly afterward, some social media users reported that Twitter had blocked the account @ArmedForcesUk, and criticized the platform for its policies.

 

Some users even asked people to help reinstate the account by sharing the post on Twitter and contacting the company’s information technology support.


The claims suggested that Google had opened up the images in an attempt to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Many posts said that people would now be able to help find Russian installations from home.

Those posts have become hugely popular, as some celebrated what they thought was Google helping in the fight against Russia’s invasion of the country.

Google has now said that it has not changed the blurring of its satellite imagery — and that those sites were visible before the latest outbreak of fighting.

For other countries, Google does blur military sites. For example, some French Air Force bases are hidden on the site. But some important military bases and other sensitive areas remain visible. For instance, Area 51 can be seen on the company’s satellite images.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine media Google

Egyptian ministry partners with CNN to highlight global partnerships for sustainable development

Egyptian ministry partners with CNN to highlight global partnerships for sustainable development
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

Egyptian ministry partners with CNN to highlight global partnerships for sustainable development

Egyptian ministry partners with CNN to highlight global partnerships for sustainable development
  • ‘Building Forward: Stories from Egypt’ campaign will cover topics such as energy, transportation, entrepreneurship
  • CNNIC’s global brand studio Create has produced the campaign, based on data and insights, and takes a storytelling approach
Updated 21 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt’s Ministry of International Cooperation and CNN International Commercial are collaborating on a new global advertising campaign, “Building Forward: Stories from Egypt.”

It aims to highlight Egypt’s international partnerships for sustainable development by illustrating the country’s collaboration with development partners and international financial institutions promoting an inclusive, digital and green economy.

The campaign is part of Egypt’s Global Partnerships Narrative, which was created by the country’s Ministry of International Cooperation’s communications framework to highlight Egypt’s work with its development partners.

The “Building Forward: Stories from Egypt” campaign will cover stories on topics such as the transition to renewable energy, advancement of sustainable transportation networks, optimization of the use of water resources, and entrepreneurship and women’s economic empowerment.

Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, said: “Egypt’s leadership is keen on fostering transparent and interactive engagement with all stakeholders to exchange experiences, build consensus and ensure effective coordination.” 

She added: “The ministry’s partnership with CNN is an important opportunity to showcase Egypt’s successful collaboration with development partners and international stakeholders through real-life examples and projects that have been fundamental in transforming peoples’ lives and stimulating social, economic and environmental advancement.”

CNNIC’s global brand studio Create has produced the campaign, based on data and insights, and takes a storytelling approach to reach audiences across CNN International and CNN Arabic’s various platforms.

The advertising assets include factual films, which will run on CNN’s TV and digital platforms, focusing on topics such as energy, STEM schools, transportation, and wastewater management. The films show how these initiatives led to international recognition that further advanced international partnerships and mobilized investment.

Along with advertising, CNNIC will also feature editorial content, such as “Agents of Change” featuring women who are changing the world, and “Innovate,” which will cover startups in the health industry.

“Sustainability and creating a positive impact are key priorities for CNN, and are important to our audience and our partners,” Cathy Ibal, senior vice president of CNNIC, said.

The international campaign will highlight the ministry’s involvement in Egypt’s economic progress, and will reach audiences in English and Arabic, she added.

Topics: Rania Al-Mashat Egypt’s Ministry of International Cooperation (MOIC) CNN International Commercial (CNNIC)

Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter

Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
Updated 21 April 2022
AP

Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter

Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
  • Last week, Musk announced an offer to buy the social media company for $54.20 per share
  • Under a tender offer, Musk, who owns about 9% of Twitter shares, would take his offer directly to other shareholders, bypassing the board
Updated 21 April 2022
AP

DUBAI: Elon Musk says he has lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, and he’s trying to negotiate an agreement with the company.
Last week, Musk announced an offer to buy the social media company for $54.20 per share, or about $43 billion. At the time, he did not say how he would finance the acquisition.
The Tesla CEO said Thursday in documents filed with US securities regulators that he’s exploring what’s known as a tender offer to buy all of the social media platform’s common stock for $54.20 per share in cash. Under a tender offer, Musk, who owns about 9 percent of Twitter shares, would take his offer directly to other shareholders, bypassing the board.
But Musk hasn’t decided yet whether to do that.
The documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission say San Francisco-based Twitter Inc. has not responded to Musk’s proposal.
Twitter said in a statement Thursday that it has received Musk’s updated proposal and its “new information on potential financing.”
The company said its board is “committed to conducting a careful, comprehensive and deliberate review to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company and all Twitter stockholders.”
Last week Twitter’s board adopted a “poison pill” defense that could make a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive.
The filing states that “entities related to (Musk) have received commitment letters committing to provide an aggregate of approximately $46.5 billion.”
The financing would come from Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions. Other banks involved include Barclays, Bank of America, Societie Generale, Mizuho Bank, BNP Paribas and MUFG. Morgan Stanley is one of Twitter’s biggest shareholders, behind Vanguard Group and Musk.
Musk said that $13 billion in financing came from Morgan Stanley and the other banks, as much as $12.5 billion would be loans secured by his Tesla stock, and committed $21 billion in equity, “directly or indirectly” from him, although he didn’t say what the source of those funds would be. The filing says that the equity commitment could be reduced by contributions from others or additional debt taken on.
A Delaware corporation named X Holdings 1 was formed at the direction of Musk and some affiliates who intend to “acquire, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity interests of, or directly or indirectly merge with Twitter Inc.,” according to a financing commitment letter the company submitted.
Shares of Twitter rose slightly to $46.86 in Thursday morning trading after the financing became public. The share price is $7.34 below Musk’s offer.
Musk “is seeking to negotiate a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Twitter ... and is prepared to begin such negotiations immediately,” the documents say.
With a tender offer, Musk would try to get other shareholders to pledge their stock to him at a certain price on a certain date. If enough shareholders agree, Musk could use that as leverage to get the board to drop the poison pill defense.
Musk signaled the possibility of a tender offer several times this week in tweets using the word “tender.”

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter

