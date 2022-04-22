You are here

Gold heads for weekly fall as yields, dollar climb: Reuters

Gold heads for weekly fall as yields, dollar climb: Reuters
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,947.36 per ounce (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Gold heads for weekly fall as yields, dollar climb: Reuters

Gold heads for weekly fall as yields, dollar climb: Reuters
  • Yields extend rise as Fed officials set hawkish tone
  • Palladium set for lone weekly gain among precious metals
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Gold prices dipped on Friday and were on track for their first weekly loss in three, as rising US Treasury yields and a firmer dollar dented bullion’s appeal, Reuters is reporting.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,947.36 per ounce, as of 0829 GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,952.10.

“The outlook for gold is subdued as rising rates obviously weigh, but until we break the trading range (between $1,930 to under $2,000) in a convincing manner...we really don’t have much of a direction for gold,” said Michael McCarthy, chief strategy officer at Tiger Brokers, Australia.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields extended gains as Federal Reserve officials took a hawkish tone on tightening policy, cementing the view that the US central bank will hike interest rates aggressively as it fights soaring inflation.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US short-term interest rates and higher yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

A stronger US dollar could also pressure gold, while geopolitical uncertainty remains a support; gold price is stuck in the middle of those two conflicting currents, McCarthy said. A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced gold less attractive for overseas buyers.

Gold is down about 1.3 percent so far this week.

Prices rose to near the key mark of $2,000 per ounce on Monday on safe-haven demand and mounting worries over inflation, only to pull back and hit a two-week low in the previous session.

“With stagflation moving from a potential tail risk to reality, investors worldwide are turning to gold as a keen portfolio diversifier,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management said in a note.

Spot silver fell 1.3 percent to $24.32 per ounce, while platinum retreated 0.6 percent to $962.53, both poised for weekly losses.

Palladium was little changed at $2,422.88. 

Carlos Ghosn 'surprised' by French international arrest warrant: Reuters

Carlos Ghosn ‘surprised’ by French international arrest warrant: Reuters
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Carlos Ghosn ‘surprised’ by French international arrest warrant: Reuters

Carlos Ghosn ‘surprised’ by French international arrest warrant: Reuters
  • Ghosn has always denied wrongdoing
  • Fled to Lebanon from Japan in late 2019
  • Ghosn had escaped in a box aboard a private jet
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn is surprised by an international warrant sought by a French magistrate, Ghosn’s spokesman said, a case linked to a probe into suspect money flows between Renault and an Omani dealership, according to Reuters.

The architect of the Renault-Nissan auto alliance has been fighting multiple probes since fleeing in late 2019 to Lebanon from Japan, where he faced separate financial misconduct allegations.

“This is surprising, Ghosn has always co-operated with French authorities,” a spokesperson for Ghosn in France told Reuters, reacting to a report of the international arrest warrant in the Wall Street Journal.

Five international arrest warrants for Ghosn and the current owners or former directors of the Omani company Suhail Bahwan Automobiles, a vehicle distributor in Oman, were issued by the investigative judge, the Nanterre prosecutor’s office confirmed.

The Japanese investigation precipitated a vertiginous fall from grace for Carlos Ghosn, who had lived a jet-set lifestyle with properties in Paris, Rio de Janeiro and Beirut before he was detained for months in a Tokyo custody center and under home arrest.

He escaped Japan hidden in a box aboard a private jet.

At the time of Ghosn’s escape, he was awaiting trial on charges that he understated his compensation in Nissan’s financial statements by 9.3 billion yen ($85 million) over a decade and enriched himself at his employer’s expense through payments to car dealerships.

Ghosn — who denies any wrongdoing in the cases against him — remains in his childhood home, Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan and has a policy of not extraditing its own nationals.

Ghosn holds passports from France, Lebanon and Brazil.

French prosecutors allege Ghosn funneled millions of dollars of Renault funds through the Omani car distributor for his personal use, including for the purchase of a 120-foot yacht.

In early 2020, French prosecutors stepped up their investigation into Ghosn’s Omani dealings and a lavish party he threw at the Versailles palace in 2014.

Ghosn told Reuters in an interview last year that he was prepared for a lengthy process to clear his name with French authorities.

Ghosn was chairman of both Nissan and Mitsubishi and chief executive of Renault when he was arrested in Japan in 2018. 

Saudi Tadawul forms Shariah Advisory Committee

Saudi Tadawul forms Shariah Advisory Committee
Updated 59 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Tadawul forms Shariah Advisory Committee

Saudi Tadawul forms Shariah Advisory Committee
Updated 59 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange will establish a Shariah Advisory Committee tto expand its offering to cover new Shariah-compliant investment tools and products, a statement from the company said.

The committee consists of representatives from the Kingdom’s largest financial institutions, who will work towards a unified Shariah-compliant rulebook that will be approved by the members’ respective Shariah boards.

The committee will also undertake the responsibility of overseeing and approving the list of Shariah-compliant listed companies on a periodic basis.

The exchange, also known as Tadawul, will oversee the Shariah Advisory Committee, without actively taking part in the company screening and selection process, to ensure independence and transparency in decision making, it said in a statement.

It will also consult the committee when needed regarding some of its products and services.

Members of big financial institutions which are part of the committee, include Bader Al Omar, head of Jadwa Investment; Abdulrahman Al Ghusn, associate in Alinma Investment; and Abdullah Al Barrak, senior Shariah advisor at Al Rajhi Capital.

Tadawul will also collaborate with IdealRatings, a global Islamic Finance Solutions Provider, to provide Shariah screening services of listed companies within the Saudi capital market. 

The list will be reviewed and approved by the Shariah Advisory Committee.

 

NEOM pitches investment opportunities to more than 700 US business leaders

NEOM pitches investment opportunities to more than 700 US business leaders
Updated 22 April 2022
Arab News

NEOM pitches investment opportunities to more than 700 US business leaders

NEOM pitches investment opportunities to more than 700 US business leaders
Updated 22 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 700 US business, sustainability, and investment leaders attended a series of showcase events to highlight the development of NEOM, the $500 billion project owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, according to the project’s CEO.

The “Discover NEOM” events followed on from a similar exercise in London last year.

NEOM’s CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr said: “We came to the US to explore the significant market opportunities that NEOM presents to American corporations, to showcase the great progress NEOM has made and to discuss how we can best support the collaborative international effort to address global challenges.”

As well as the “Discover NEOM” events, the organization held a special reception at the Saudi Embassy in Washington, DC to honor students on NEOM’s scholarship program, in the presence of the Saudi Ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar.

NEOM plans to expand its events to reach more destinations all over the globe, it said in a statement.

The NEOM project is being developed in Tabuk, in the northwest of Saudi Arabia.

More than $500 billion will be invested, with money coming from the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund as well as private businesses.

A smart city known as ‘The Line’ will be part of the project, and will have no carbon emissions, as well as no streets and cars.

A floating industrial city known as ‘Oxagon’ will be focused on manufacturing and research.

Oil prices extend losses on growth concerns, Shanghai lockdown: Reuters

Oil prices extend losses on growth concerns, Shanghai lockdown: Reuters
Updated 22 April 2022
Reuters

Oil prices extend losses on growth concerns, Shanghai lockdown: Reuters

Oil prices extend losses on growth concerns, Shanghai lockdown: Reuters
Updated 22 April 2022
Reuters

April 22 : Oil prices extended losses on Friday, burdened by the prospect of interest rate hikes, weaker global growth and COVID-19 lockdowns in China hurting demand, even as the EU weighed a ban on Russian oil, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures were down $1.30, or 1.2 percent, at $107.03 a barrel at 0603 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures had declined $1.27, or 1.2 percent, to $102.52 a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts were headed for weekly declines of around 4.2 percent.

This has been the least volatile week of trade since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, sparking sanctions that cut Russian oil supply and led consuming nations to release a record volume of oil from emergency stocks. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”

Concerns about the Ukraine conflict stoking inflation and denting economic growth dominated trading in the second half of the week, with the International Monetary Fund slashing its global growth forecast by nearly a full percentage point.

China’s central bank governor, Yi Gang, said on Friday that the world’s second-largest economy was not immune to external shocks and also faced pressure from COVID outbreaks.

The outlook for demand in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, continues to weigh on the market, as Shanghai authorities launch a new round of city-wide testing and warn residents their three-week lockdown would be lifted only in batches once transmission is stamped out.

Adding to negative sentiment for oil, hawkish remarks from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday pointing to aggressive interest rate increases drove up the US dollar, making oil more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

“Growth concerns in China are weighing on oil prices in Asia today, compounded by the equity selloff that swept US markets overnight as fears increased that Fed tightening might push the US into a slowdown as well,” Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said.

But all of that comes in a tight market, which could face even shorter supply if the European Union goes ahead with a ban on Russian oil.

This possible embargo, ongoing sanctions on Russia, and the supply shortfall caused by the Ukraine war will help oil prices to remain strong in the long run, said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets. 
 

The GCC's net zero goals set to boost sustainability-linked loans, bonds

The GCC’s net zero goals set to boost sustainability-linked loans, bonds
Updated 22 April 2022
Sara Hamdan

The GCC’s net zero goals set to boost sustainability-linked loans, bonds

The GCC’s net zero goals set to boost sustainability-linked loans, bonds
Updated 22 April 2022
Sara Hamdan

DUBAI: Green finance — an effort to factor sustainability into a traditional banking industry — made a big foray into the private sector for the first time in the Gulf. The retail giant Landmark Group became the first private company in the UAE to sign a sustainability-linked loan with Standard Chartered.
The loan was seen as a pledge to move toward sustainable green finance for the majority of the company’s operations.
“We have a team based on the ground in the region who are at the forefront of green finance, having structured the very first loan of this kind in the Middle East and North Africa region as long ago as 2018 for DP World,” explained Rola Abu Manneh, CEO at Standard Chartered Bank, in an interview with Arab News.


“These sustainable finance solutions allow companies to highlight their environmental, social and governance, or ESG, credentials to their stakeholders, potentially tap into new pools of liquidity, and help secure long term market access as ESG and climate become increasingly integrated into the financial markets,” she added. The agreement is significant as it demonstrates the keenness of the private sector toward greener practices in the traditional finance industry.
As it currently stands, the green finance sector in the Gulf Cooperation Council has made significant progress within the public sector.
According to recent data from Bloomberg, green and sustainability-linked debt issuance in the MENA region reached $6.4 billion in the first half of 2021, a 37-percent increase compared to $4.7 billion in 2020. “Therefore, one can only imagine how much impact the involvement of the private sector will have,” Jelena Janjusevic, associate professor, Academic Head of Accountancy, Economics and Finance and Executive Education, at Heriot-Watt University Dubai. “There is no doubt that this is a significant step for the MENA region.”

Renewable projects
Janjusevic stressed that the Kingdom has made significant strides in procuring renewable projects as part of its Vision 2030 in which renewable sources are set to account for 50 percent of Saudi Arabia’s energy production by 2050. There has been a strong incentive in the Kingdom in recent years to attract private sector involvement.
Last year, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced a new program to strengthen the partnership with the private sector.
This is part of the county’s economic diversification strategy to invest SR5 trillion ($1.3 trillion) until 2030 in this program. 
“Combined with the Kingdom’s renewable energy agenda, the prospective investment of the private sector in green finance will undoubtedly create a boom in green finance,” she said. 

Positive outlook
A recent study by Bloomberg shows that the region’s syndicated market for green and sustainability-linked bonds and loans will continue to mature and deepen as the total issuance reached $18.64 billion in 2021, compared with $4.5 billion in 2020.
“Although the market accounts for a small percentage of international volumes, there is no doubt that the MENA region significantly outpaced growth in comparison to 2021,” she said.

Sustainable finance
“The sustainable finance market has erupted globally over the last few years and we have seen a number of landmark deals in the region which have actually been world firsts,” said Abu Manneh. “With the recent commitments from several regional governments (Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain) to become net zero, we expect to see a greater focus from companies in the region on their ESG agenda and how they can play their part in meeting net zero. Sustainable finance is a key tool for realizing their goals and we expect to see continued growth in this space as a result.”
The delay in developing the required regulatory and institutional framework for green finance projects are among the main reasons for its slow progress in the region.
However, this is now changing and one of the reasons behind the boom in the total issuance of sustainability-linked loans in 2021 is the increased involvement of banks, including Riyad Bank, National Bank of Kuwait and Qatar National Bank. 
“Implementing sustainable finance frameworks and setting up the infrastructure required to ESG debt financing is the first step that should be undertaken for green finance to flourish,”
said Janjusevic. “Despite the nascence of green finance in
the region, continuous initiatives and private sector involvement is sure to yield outstanding results in the near future.”

