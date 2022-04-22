You are here

  • Home
  • DuYas 2022 brings fitness fever to Ramadan celebrations at Yas Marina Circuit

DuYas 2022 brings fitness fever to Ramadan celebrations at Yas Marina Circuit

DuYas 2022 brings fitness fever to Ramadan celebrations at Yas Marina Circuit
Athletes training for the DuYas 2022 duathlon at Yas Marina Circuit. (YMC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4fgfr

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DuYas 2022 brings fitness fever to Ramadan celebrations at Yas Marina Circuit

DuYas 2022 brings fitness fever to Ramadan celebrations at Yas Marina Circuit
  • Event will see athletes take to track on April 25 for duathlon, run to round off holy month in Abu Dhabi
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi is to host a duathlon and run on April 25 as part of Ramadan celebrations and the UAE city fitness communities’ TrainYas activities.

This year’s DuYas will see athletes tackle the 27.5-kilometer endurance race featuring a 5-kilometer run, and a 20-kilometer cycle, before closing out the event with a 2.5-kilometer run to the finish line.

Held on the Yas Marina Circuit track, athletes can compete as an individual or as a team, with prizes available for top finishers across the event.

First-place finishers in the male, female, and teams categories will win a top prize of 2,500 Emirati dirhams ($680), with classes including junior, open, masters, and veteran sections.

Participants will also be able to enter the family friendly RunYas event involving a 5-kilometer or 2.5-kilometer course for runners of all ages.

To meet local safety requirements, entrants will need to present a 96-hour negative polymerase chain reaction test for COVID-19 and show their Al-Hosn green pass for entry. Unvaccinated participants will be required to produce a 48-hour negative PCR test for entry.

Athletes can enter the DuYas event in either of two categories, through the sprint duathlon for individuals, or the sprint duathlon relay for teams, with entry fees starting from 150 dirhams for Monday’s event.

Topics: Abu Dhabi UAE

Related

Yas Marina Circuit offers 70 sporting family activities during Ramdan
Sport
Yas Marina Circuit offers 70 sporting family activities during Ramdan
Yas Marina Circuit to host 10th edition of Gulf 12 Hours endurance race
Sport
Yas Marina Circuit to host 10th edition of Gulf 12 Hours endurance race

Grizzlies rally from 26 points down to shock Timberwolves, Warriors push Nuggets to brink

Grizzlies rally from 26 points down to shock Timberwolves, Warriors push Nuggets to brink
Updated 22 April 2022
AFP

Grizzlies rally from 26 points down to shock Timberwolves, Warriors push Nuggets to brink

Grizzlies rally from 26 points down to shock Timberwolves, Warriors push Nuggets to brink
  • Dallas Mavericks overcome a late surge from the Utah Jazz for a 126-118 victory that gave the Mavs a 2-1 series lead
Updated 22 April 2022
AFP

LOS ANGELES: The Memphis Grizzlies erased a 26-point deficit to stun the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-95 on Thursday and take a 2-1 lead in their NBA playoff series.

Down 26 points in the second quarter and 25 with 3:10 left in the third, the Grizzlies held their nerve in Minneapolis, out-scoring the Timberwolves 37-12 in the fourth quarter to match the fourth-largest comeback in NBA playoff history.

"It's an emotional victory — coming from being down a lot," said Desmond Bane, who led the Grizzlies with 26 points.

But he cautioned that there was still a lot of work to do in the best-of-seven Western Conference series.

"We've got to keep our heads," Bane said. "It's first to four."

Elsewhere, the Golden State Warriors were closing in on those four needed victories, taking a 3-0 stranglehold on their series with a 118-113 victory over the Nuggets in Denver.

In Salt Lake City, the Dallas Mavericks weathered a late surge from the Utah Jazz for a 126-118 victory that gave the Mavs a 2-1 series lead.

But the Grizzlies produced the most astonishing result of the night.

Brandon Clarke scored 12 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for Memphis.

Ja Morant connected on just five of 18 shots from the field but put together a triple-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Memphis, who used a 21-0 fourth-quarter scoring run to turn the tables on the T-wolves.

Minnesota led 47-21 with 10:28 left in the second quarter when the Grizzlies mounted their first charge, trimming the deficit to seven points at halftime.

The Timberwolves regained the upper hand with a quick start to the third quarter, taking a 73-50 lead on Jaden McDaniels' three-pointer with 4:28 left in the period.

D'Angelo Russell's three-pointer with 3:10 left in the third put Minnesota up 79-54, and despite the Grizzlies' scoring surge to end the period they trailed by 16 going into the fourth.

Bane drilled a three-pointer with 8:33 to play to cap a 21-0 scoring run that tied the game at 83-83.

Tyus Jones drained a three-pointer to put Memphis up for the first time, 86-85, and they didn't trail again.

"Everybody stayed with it, stayed resilient throughout the whole entire game," Bane said.

Russell led the Timberwolves with 22 points, but he missed all three of his shots from the field in a scoreless fourth and teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, limited by foul trouble and aggressive defense from the Grizzlies, was held to just eight points.

In Denver, Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole scored 27 points each and Klay Thompson added 26 as the Warriors withstood a Nuggets team led by NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic's 37 points and 18 rebounds.

Draymond Green came up with a big steal with 34.7 seconds remaining and Golden State closed the game on a 9-2 run. They can finish the series with a win in Denver on Sunday.

It was a bitter defeat for the Nuggets, who took a 111-109 lead on a layup by Jokic with 3:20 left.

Golden State clamped down defensively and the Nuggets went six straight possessions without a basket as the Warriors seized control.

The Mavericks held off the Jazz despite again playing without injured star Luka Doncic, who has missed all three games of the series with a calf strain but appears set to return for game four.

Jalen Brunson shook off a sore back to score 31 points for Dallas.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 20 in the fourth quarter and Maxi Kleber added 17.

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 of his 32 points in the second half for Utah, who cut the deficit to one point on Mike Conley's three-pointer with 6:42 left in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get in front.

"The most important thing was sticking together," said Brunson, who appeared to hurt his back in the second quarter after Royce O'Neale collided with him. "When they had their runs, we didn't fold."

Topics: NBA Memphis Grizzlies Golden State Warriors

Related

Butler's 45 lift Heat over Hawks, Grizzlies and New Orleans win in NBA playoffs
Sport
Butler's 45 lift Heat over Hawks, Grizzlies and New Orleans win in NBA playoffs
Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz drives against Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie at American Airlines Center on April 16, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (AFP)
Sport
Timberwolves stun Grizzlies, Jazz beat Mavs in NBA playoff openers

Fury’s legacy on the line in front of record British boxing crowd

Fury’s legacy on the line in front of record British boxing crowd
Updated 22 April 2022
AFP

Fury’s legacy on the line in front of record British boxing crowd

Fury’s legacy on the line in front of record British boxing crowd
  • The 33-year-old wants to bow out in style with a successful title defense against Whyte
  • Fury is the strong favorite to stretch his unbeaten record to 33 bouts, but the British fighter said his compatriot and former sparring partner deserves respect
Updated 22 April 2022
AFP

LONDON: Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title in front of a British record boxing crowd of 94,000 at Wembley on Saturday as Dillian Whyte finally gets his shot at becoming a world champion.

Fury claims his first fight on home soil since 2018 will be his last before retirement.

There have been suggestions Fury would attempt to unify the heavyweight division against the winner of a rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

But the 33-year-old wants to bow out in style with a successful title defense against Whyte.

“(I’m a) two-time undisputed champion, 150 million in the bank, nothing to prove to nobody,” said Fury last month when he promised to be “fully retired after the fight.” 

Fury is the strong favorite to stretch his unbeaten record to 33 bouts, but the British fighter said his compatriot and former sparring partner deserves respect.

“He’s a good fighter,” said Fury at Wednesday’s pre-fight press conference. “A good, strong, solid man. He has good punch with good power — he’s knocked out a lot of men.

“He’s definitely a man who needs a lot of respect and that’s what I’ve given him by my training camp. I’ve trained as hard for Dillian as I have for (Deontay) Wilder, (Wladimir) Klitschko or anybody.

“I see the odds and laugh a bit because they’re coming from people who don’t know anything about boxing.

“This is heavyweight boxing. Anyone can win with one punch. If I’m not on my A Game, this guy will knock my head right off my shoulders.”

Fury’s fight week has been dogged by questions over his connections to alleged crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

Fury has previously mentioned Kinahan, who was recently hit with worldwide financial sanctions by the US government, as a “key adviser.” 

Dubai-based Kinahan, who has always denied any wrongdoing, is alleged to be one of the leaders of a cartel the US authorities accuse of smuggling drugs, money laundering and violence.

MTK Global, the boxing company founded by Kinahan, announced this week it is ceasing operations.

“Has it been a distraction? Not really,” said Fury when pressed on his current relationship with Kinahan. “It’s got nowt to do with me, has it?“

Whyte, who boasts a 28-2 record, has plenty to prove after feeling unfairly passed over by Fury when he fought Wilder three times.

The 34-year-old is also unhappy at the 80-20 split in Fury’s favor of a $41 million (£30 million) purse.

Jamaica-born Whyte moved to the UK with his family when he was 12, fathered the first of his three children a year later and was shot and stabbed after being drawn into London gang culture in his youth.

“If I wasn’t a boxer, I’d probably be dead or in prison,” he told The Guardian in 2020.

Now he believes he can be the man to finally beat Fury.

“That’s the great thing about me. I’ll find a way to survive, I’ll find a way to get to where I need to get to,” said Whyte.

“I still believe that anybody I touch to the head or body can get knocked out.”

Topics: boxing Tyson Fury Dillian Whyte

Related

Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder in 11th in another heavyweight thriller
Sport
Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder in 11th in another heavyweight thriller
Update Tyson Fury says heavyweight showdown against Anthony Joshua to take place in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 14
Sport
Tyson Fury says heavyweight showdown against Anthony Joshua to take place in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 14

Raducanu bounces back to punch ticket for Stuttgart quarterfinals

Raducanu bounces back to punch ticket for Stuttgart quarterfinals
Updated 22 April 2022
AFP

Raducanu bounces back to punch ticket for Stuttgart quarterfinals

Raducanu bounces back to punch ticket for Stuttgart quarterfinals
  • The 12th-ranked British teenager will face world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the final eight
  • Tunisia's Ons Jabeur through to her fifth clay quarterfinal on the tour
Updated 22 April 2022
AFP

STUTTGART, Germany: US Open champion Emma Raducanu had to fight back in her second round tie on Thursday to set up a quarterfinal match against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the WTA Stuttgart tournament.

Raducanu, 19, whitewashed German lucky loser Tamara Korpatsch, who has a world ranking of 118th, in the first set, but was broken twice in the second before regaining her composure to seal a 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 win.

The 12th-ranked British teenager punched the air after converting her second match point.

In Friday's quarterfinal she can expect another tough battle against 2020 French Open champion Swiatek, who is on a 20-match winning streak on the WTA tour.

"She's in good form, it'll be an interesting match," Raducanu said of Swiatek.

"She's the world No. 1, so I don't feel any pressure and am looking forward to it."

On the other side of the draw, Spain's Paula Badosa will play Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who is through to her fifth clay quarterfinal on the tour.

Earlier, Liudmila Samsonova showed plenty of grit to beat former Stuttgart champion Karolina Pliskova.

From 4-3 down in the first set, Samsonova won five straight games and never looked back to seal a 6-4, 6-4 win.

In her quarterfinal, she will play against Germany's Laura Siegemund, who is competing in Stuttgart on a wild card after knee surgery.

Topics: WTA Stuttgart tournament Emma Raducanu Iga Swiatek

Related

Sport
Sharapova’s rags-to-riches journey resumes in Stuttgart
Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship after testing positive for COVID-19. (Getty Images North America)
Sport
US Open champion Emma Raducanu out of Mubadala World Tennis Championship after positive COVID-19 test

Not so fast: Barcelona win to delay Real Madrid’s looming title celebration

Not so fast: Barcelona win to delay Real Madrid’s looming title celebration
Updated 22 April 2022
AP

Not so fast: Barcelona win to delay Real Madrid’s looming title celebration

Not so fast: Barcelona win to delay Real Madrid’s looming title celebration
  • 'Madrid was lucky that it took a while for us to join the fight,' Barcelona defender Dani Alves says
Updated 22 April 2022
AP

MADRID:  Barcelona defeated Real Sociedad 1-0 on Thursday to make sure Real Madrid will have to wait at least another week to celebrate the Spanish league title.

Barcelona's away victory reduced their gap to Madrid to 15 points, and it can further cut it to 12 points on Sunday if they defeat Rayo Vallecano at home in a game they have in hand.

Barcelona and Madrid, who won 3-1 at Osasuna on Wednesday, will have five games left. Madrid, trying to clinch their second title in three seasons, don’t play this weekend.

“Madrid was lucky that it took a while for us to join the fight,” Barcelona defender Dani Alves said.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored with a close-range header in the 11th minute to give Barcelona their  first win after consecutive home losses against Cadiz in the league and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League. The Catalan club had not lost two straight home games since 2003.

The victory against Sociedad left Barcelona tied on points with Sevilla, who defeated Levante earlier Thursday to stay in position to secure a Champions League place next season. Second place also is important as it guarantees a spot in the Spanish Super Cup.

“We suffered a lot but in the end we got three golden points and stayed in second place,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said. “It was an important victory even though we didn’t play too well.”

Defending champion Atletico Madrid, who were held to a 0-0 home draw against relegation-threatened Granada on Wednesday, stayed two points behind Barcelona and Sevilla. Fifth-place Real Betis trailed Atletico by four points and was two ahead of Sociedad.

Sociedad have not beaten Barcelona in 12 straight league matches. The Basque Country club hadn't lost in seven consecutive league games at home, all of them with clean sheets.

Barcelona extended their unbeaten streak on the road to 13 league matches, having won five in a row.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo left injured early in the second half, and the team's other central defender, Gerard Pique, appeared to get injured in the first half but stayed until being substituted in the 82nd while being loudly jeered by the Sociedad fans.

Pique, who also heard some boos every time he touched the ball during the game, has been in the spotlight in recent days after stolen audio leaked to the media exposed a series of conversations between him and Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales talking about behind-the-scenes negotiations on several issues.

Sevilla improved their chances of making it to the Champions League with a 3-2 win at second-to-last-place Levante.

Jesús “Tecatito” Corona scored two first-half goals and Jules Kounde added another after halftime.

Levante captain José Luis Morales had to be comforted by teammates and opponents after the match because of a missed penalty kick that could have equalized the game at 2-2 in the second half. Koundé gave Sevilla a 3-1 lead about 10 minutes later before Roberto Soldado pulled the hosts closer again.

Levante stayed tied with last-place Alavés, six points from safety.

Cadiz followed up their stunning 1-0 win against Barcelona at the Camp Nou Stadium with a 3-2 home loss against Athletic Bilbao.

The result left Cadiz just outside the relegation zone.

Eighth-place Athletic were  up 3-0 by the 33rd. It played a man down from the 71st after Mikel Vesga was sent off.

Rayo won 1-0 at Espanyol to end a 13-match winless streak in the league and move closer to salvation.

Sergi Guardiola scored in the 42nd to leave the southern Madrid club seven points from the relegation zone in 14th place. Espanyol, sitting in 12th-place, were two points ahead of Rayo.

Topics: Barcelona real madrid La Liga

Related

Barcelona survives 3 penalties, moves back into 2nd place
Sport
Barcelona survives 3 penalties, moves back into 2nd place
Barcelona stuns Madrid 4-0 at Bernabéu to end losing streak
Sport
Barcelona stuns Madrid 4-0 at Bernabéu to end losing streak

Joaquin's swan song: Betis face Valencia in Copa del Rey final

Joaquin's swan song: Betis face Valencia in Copa del Rey final
Updated 22 April 2022
AP

Joaquin's swan song: Betis face Valencia in Copa del Rey final

Joaquin's swan song: Betis face Valencia in Copa del Rey final
  • Until last season, Joaquin still played significant minutes and scored goals
  • This season, with stiff competition led by midfielders Sergio Canales and Nabil Fekir, his playing time has dropped
Updated 22 April 2022
AP

The last time Real Betis won a major title, Joaquín Sánchez was there to help it lift the Copa del Rey.

Seventeen years later, the charismatic forward has the chance to put the perfect finish to his long career when his Betis plays Valencia in the final of Spain’s cup competition on Saturday.

The 40-year-old Joaquín has said that this, his 22nd season, will be his last. But before he hangs up his boots, he has the chance to not only celebrate a title, but help his club end its long wait for another trophy.

Joaquin is finishing his second successful stint with his boyhood club. The highlight of his first years with Betis was the 2005 Copa del Rey final, where it beat Osasuna 2-1 for its second cup to go with a sole Spanish league title from 1935.

Joaquin later joined Valencia, his rival in Sunday’s final, and helped it also to win the Copa del Rey in 2008. After stints with Malaga and Italian club Fiorentina, he was greeted by 20,000 fans on his return to Betis in 2015. He also became an investor in the club and became Betis' record-holder for most appearances.

Until last season, Joaquin still played significant minutes and scored goals. This season, with stiff competition led by midfielders Sergio Canales and Nabil Fekir, his playing time has dropped.

But coach Manuel Pellegrini still turned to the veteran in the final minutes of the semifinal last month against Rayo Vallecano, sending Joaquín on with the series about to enter extra time. A stoppage-time goal by Borja Iglesias sent Betis through to the final.

“This is so beautiful, my god. We are going to enjoy this,” Joaquín said after eliminating Rayo. He added one of those jokes about enjoying the good life that his fans love: “I won a Copa with Betis and another one with Valencia (...) I am all about the cups ... in a cocktail glass.”

Betis will have to only cross the city to play the final at Seville’s Estadio La Cartuja, a publicly owned stadium not to be confused with the venue of Betis' fierce rival, Sevilla.

Valencia have won the Copa del Rey eight times. They beat Betis in the 2019 semifinals en route to winning No. 8.

The final should offer a contrast of styles, pitting Pellegrini's flowing, possession-based attack against the defense-and-counterattack of Valencia coach José Bordalás.

Bordalás is counting on having winger Goncalo Guedes and center back Gabriel Paulista back from injury concerns. Guedes leads Valencia with 13 goals across all competitions, followed by midfielder Carlos Soler's 12.

While fifth-placed Betis are eyeing the Europa League or even a coveted Champions League spot, Valencia enter the weekend in 10th place in the league and with scant hopes of playing in Europe next season unless it can win the cup and earn the resulting Europa League berth.

“Being realistic, the league has gotten away from us. We have to focus all our efforts on the (cup) final,” Soler said. “Hopefully we can get the victory and a ninth Copa del Rey. This squad wants to make history.”

Topics: Copa del Rey Real Betis Valencia Joaquín Sánchez

Related

Copa del Rey win was ‘turning point’ for Barcelona
Sport
Copa del Rey win was ‘turning point’ for Barcelona
Barcelona beaten by Valencia in early blow for Setien
Sport
Barcelona beaten by Valencia in early blow for Setien

Latest updates

DuYas 2022 brings fitness fever to Ramadan celebrations at Yas Marina Circuit
DuYas 2022 brings fitness fever to Ramadan celebrations at Yas Marina Circuit
Gold heads for weekly fall as yields, dollar climb: Reuters
Gold heads for weekly fall as yields, dollar climb: Reuters
Carlos Ghosn ‘surprised’ by French international arrest warrant: Reuters
Carlos Ghosn ‘surprised’ by French international arrest warrant: Reuters
Taliban arrest Daesh ‘mastermind’ of Afghan mosque attack
Taliban arrest Daesh ‘mastermind’ of Afghan mosque attack
India PM Narendra Modi to hold first Kashmir public event since clampdown
India PM Narendra Modi to hold first Kashmir public event since clampdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.